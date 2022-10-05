Shopping People Tested The 10 Best Eyeliners of 2022 That We've Tested The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner outlasted the rest By Barbara Bellesi Zito Updated on October 5, 2022 05:58 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested What Is PEOPLE Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon Whether you like to stick with tried-and-true brands that have been around for decades or you’ve been eyeing products from the buzzy celebrity lines like Victoria Beckham Beauty, and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, there are countless eyeliners in a variety of formulas and a rainbow of colors to choose from. Luckily for you, we’ve done the hard work of testing a number of them out to discover the best eyeliners for your makeup case. When it comes to choosing the best eyeliner for your needs, “Decide on the finish you are going for,” says Katya Bychkova, beauty expert and founder of the blog Style Sprinter. For example, liquid eyeliner can be "crisp and dramatic" if you find the right formula, she explains. (Spoiler alert: Our testers found several, so keep scrolling.) Want all eyes on yours when you walk in the room? Try a gel liner. “Gel eyeliner offers a vinyl-like finish; it's typically glossy and vivid,” Bychkova says. If you like the ease of application that a felt-tip eyeliner provides, get ready for a “bold and dramatic crisp line.” Looking for an eyeliner that gives you the ability to build color and smudge or blend to your heart’s content? Pencil eyeliners will help you achieve that, she says. Our PEOPLE Tested team went from barefaced to glam by testing a wide selection of liquid, gel, and pencil eyeliners. They chose winners based on those eyeliners that offered the best in terms of application, pigmentation, dry time, and wear. They also rated these eyeliners based on ease of removal, which is important considering all of the winners on our best eyeliners list are waterproof. Keep reading to learn more about the best eyeliners PEOPLE Tested, and how we tested them. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Stila Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Maybelline Master Precise Eyeliner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner at Victoriabeckhambeauty.com Jump to Review Best Gel: Melt Cosmetics Ultra Matte Gel Eyeliner at Sephora Jump to Review Best Liquid: KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner at Ulta Jump to Review Best Pencil: Charlotte Tilbury Eyeliner Pencil at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Application: Hourglass Cosmetics Mechanical Gel Eye Liner at Ulta Jump to Review Best for Winged: Fenty Beauty Flyliner Liquid Eyeliner at Sephora Jump to Review Best Longwear: Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil at Ulta Jump to Review Best Waterproof: MAC Fluidline Brow Gel Creme at Maccosmetics.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros Actually lasts all day long Washes off easily Fine-tip pen creates precise lines Cons Color dries quickly, so keep that remover handy to correct mistakes One tester who had been out of practice creating wings with her eye look found that this was the perfect waterproof liquid pencil to get them right back on track. You’ll also find it easy to get the precise look you want, thanks to a fine tip that gets color into the inner corners of your eye. The tip creates a thin line that’s easily buildable, though the eyeliner is deeply pigmented and the color is rich upon first application. The tester found the liquid color dried “almost immediately” and there was no problem at all with smearing or caking. Despite the staying power of this liquid eyeliner, it came off easily with a makeup wipe. Price at time of publish: $23 Type: Waterproof liquid | Colors: 8 | Features: Comes in original, micro tip, or dual-ended | Size: 0.5 mL Best Budget: Maybelline Eye Studio Master Precise Eyeliner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta Pros You could purchase all the colors for the price of a single eyeliner elsewhere on the list Washes off with one swipe Highly pigmented Cons The slender tip might be too slender for your application needs If you’re looking to try out a new color or simply don’t love spending a ton on makeup, our tester found that this waterproof liquid eyeliner was “flawless” to apply thanks to a slender tip. Or if you’re attempting to master a cat eye for the first time, this eyeliner will help you easily achieve a sharp, straight line. It’s highly pigmented, and the vibrant black color dried instantly upon application, our tester notes. The matte finish stayed well (the brand claims it will stay put for 12 hours), though it took just one swipe of a makeup cloth to remove it. “[It's a] great price for one of the best eyeliners around,” the tester raves. Price at time of publish: $6 Type: Waterproof liquid | Colors: 3 | Features: Waterproof | Size: 1 mL Best Splurge: Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner 4.5 View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com View On Violet Grey Pros Smooth, satin-y application Vibrant color options Cons Even with saving $2 by forgoing the sharpener, this is one of the pricier eyeliners on our list “So easy to apply!” raved our tester of the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner. The application is smooth and the colors are vibrant and true to what they look like on the website, so you can feel confident that what you see is actually what you'll get. This eyeliner has two things going for it: the color pencil tip on one and the blender on the other. The blender is perfect for creating a smokey eye look. It comes with a sharpener, though you can save $2 and buy one without it. Careful when applying, though — it takes about 20 seconds to dry, so smudging is possible. however, our tester found that the liner is very easy to remove. A very “posh” experience overall. Price at time of publish: $28 Type: Waterproof pencil | Colors: 9 | Features: Comes with sharpener; save $2 if buying without it | Size: 1.2 grams Best Gel: Melt Cosmetics Ultra Matte Gel Eyeliner 5 Sephora View On Sephora View On Beautybay.com Pros High pigmentation provides bold color Dries instantly, so no smudging or transfer Cons You need a brush to apply, so it’s not ideal for those who like using a single tool that does it all All you need is a flat eyeliner brush to apply Melt Cosmetics. Our tester found the application to be a bit wet, but it did glide on very well. It’s highly pigmented, so you get vibrant color with just one application. The color dries instantly, so there’s no worry about smudging or transfer. Plus, it was easy to remove with a swipe of a makeup removal wipe — but make no mistake, it will stay in place until you swipe. Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Waterproof gel | Colors: 2 | Size: 0.88 oz. Best Liquid: KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner 4.8 Kat Von D View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Pros Super easy to apply Highly pigmented Cons The color might crack in the tip of your wings Our tester loved the smooth and even application of the KVD Beauty Tattoo Waterproof liquid eyeliner. It went on easily in just two strokes, including the end "swoosh" they added for some high drama. The color dried nearly immediately without a smudge, though our tester did notice a tiny crack in the outer wing by the corner of the eye just minutes later. Still, our tester touted it as “one of the easiest liquid eyeliners I’ve used” which is good news if you’re thinking of trying a liquid liner for the first time. Don’t let the word “tattoo” throw you though; KVD’s color came off easily with micellar water. Price at time of publish: $23 Type: Waterproof liquid | Colors: 2 | Size: 0.55 mL (standard size) Best Pencil: Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner Pencil 4.8 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Charlottetilbury.com Pros It’s got a smooth application and plenty of color even with one line. Cons Not beginner-friendly, as the color sets within 30 seconds of applying. You’d think that a pencil eyeliner would have some stiff competition among liquid and gel eyeliners, but this one from Charlotte Tilbury is in it to win it. Our tester found it to have a “super smooth” application that went on easily and evenly. The liner is heavily pigmented and has a vibrant color — in fact, the tester didn’t need to keep building in order to get the depth of color they wanted. They joked that it was “almost too easy” to apply this pencil to the top lid and the waterline. There’s no need to worry about the color smudging or transferring, either, though — removal was easy with a swipe of a cloth with some makeup remover. Price at time of publish: $29 Type: Waterproof pencil | Colors: 8 | Size: 0.04 oz. Best Application: Hourglass Cosmetics 1.5MM Mechanical Gel Eye Liner 5 Sephora View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Hourglasscosmetics.com Pros Just a light stroke is needed to get the look you want Smudge-proof Cons Be careful about how much comes out of the tube—you can’t retract the color once it’s out A bit hard to remove The Hourglass Mechanical Gel Eyeliner is a retractable pencil that only requires two clicks to dispense just the right amount of product. According to our tester, this offering has "amazing application." The pigment is rich, and it takes just a light stroke to get the color you want. The color dried instantly without smudging; in fact, the liner “did not budge at all,” which bodes well for the long-lasting wear of this product. It took several gentle swipes of the makeup remover cloth to remove it, but it general, it was fairly easy to do so. The one drawback our tester noted is that the product doesn’t retract once it comes out of the tube, so keep that in mind when applying. Price at time of publish: $20 Type: Waterproof gel | Colors: 5 | Features: Mechanical pencil | Size: 0.06 grams Best for Winged: Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in Cuz I'm Black 4.7 View On Sephora View On Fentybeauty.com Pros Fine-tip wand is perfect for precise application Highly pigmented Cons Applicator might be too thin for some looks A bit hard to remove Kudos to the ultra-thin applicator wand on this Fenty Beauty Flyliner. The "flex tip" helps you precisely apply the sleek, water-resistant formula with ease, due in part also to the "easy grip" triangle shape of the pen. And the product lives up to its name — our tester found it had a very light feel to it that didn’t make their eyes feel weighed down by the product. Creating a cat eye and lining the bottom of the eye were both a cinch. The tester found the black to have excellent pigment that required no reapplication to get the dark look they were going for. It dried instantly with no transfer — a feat, according to our tester who has oily skin and tried this out in the summertime. It did take some time to remove the eyeliner, especially the thicker line on the top lid, but that didn’t stop our tester from giving the Fenty Flyliner high-flying scores. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Water-resistant liquid | Colors: 2 | Features: Ultra-thin applicator | Size: 0.55 mL Best Longwear: Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil 5 Courtesy of Sephora View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros You can apply without any tugging Cons Not ideal if you prefer to go light and build your color Our tester loved the “nice, smooth feel” of this hybrid gel-pencil, noting that it didn’t feel hard or tug at the skin at all during the application. It was easy to line both the top and bottom lashes with the Lancome Drama Liqui-Pencil. Our tester found the navy blue to be “a lovely shade” that needed only one application to enhance eyes. It dried instantly and stayed put on our tester’s oily skin, which is why we gave it the best long-wear title on our list. It comes in eight shades, though at this price point, it’s understandable that you might want to stick with just one or two in your collection. Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Waterproof gel pencil | Colors: 8 | Features: Waterproof | Size: 12g Best Waterproof: MAC Fluidline Brow Gel Creme View On Maccosmetics.com Pros No budging or smudging Affordable Cons It needs a separate brush to apply, so this isn’t for you if you prefer using a pencil You’ll need a separate brush to apply this waterproof MAC eyeliner, but our tester found using one only helped make a more precise application even easier. The color itself was really the only snag — our tester thought it looked black, but it was actually Deep Metal Grey that appeared blue against their eyes. They still loved the color, but keep in mind that you might want to try out the color before purchasing. The color did take a few minutes to dry — far longer than the rest on our list — but once it did, there was no budging or smudging. If you are new to this type of application, you might need some practice. It was easy to remove with just a couple of swipes of a makeup remover wipe. Price at time of publish: $19 Type: Waterproof gel | Colors: 5 | Features: Waterproof | Size: 3g Things to Consider Before Buying Eyeliner Formula Bychkova notes that there are five main eyeliner types: gel, pencil, liquid, powder, and felt-tip. “Each provides slightly different coverage,” she explains. “Gel eyeliner offers the most vivid coverage, while a pencil eyeliner could be as sheer as you'd like it to be.” Also, if you're looking for a sharp cat eye, a liquid liner with a felt tip is your best bet, whereas a pencil is better for a smudgy effect. Waterproof vs. Non-Waterproof We took the guesswork out of this for you because every one of the winners on our best eyeliners list is waterproof (or water resistant, meaning it can still move a bit if it were to come in contact with water). However, keep in mind that you’ll need an eye makeup remover that can specifically remove waterproof eyeliner. If you prefer a formula that you can correct more easily — not to mention wash off with regular water and cleanser — these might give you pause. “You don't need to wear a hard-to-remove waterproof eyeliner regularly,” notes Bychkova, “but this [type of] formula is a go-to for special occasions. Color “When choosing the right color eyeliner, you want to make sure that you select one that is complimentary to your eye color,” says celebrity makeup artist Marcia Williams of Embellish Beauty. Here are her recommendations: Blue/grey eyes: purples, dark brown, bronze, and greens Green eyes: blue, bronze, browns, black, grey Brown eyes: any shade All eye colors: Bychkova says that classic black is always a good decision. “It works for all skin tones and looks beautiful on everyone,” she says. After the viral TikTok video featuring the "dots of white liner" hack, however, white has also been gaining momentum. “These two solid colors are neutral and timeless,” she says. “People with all complexions can’t go wrong with them.” Price While most of the eyeliners on our list are priced at $20 and higher, there is always the more budget-friendly Maybelline Eye Studio Master Precise Eyeliner. If you’re trying out a new technique or want to experiment with a bold new color, it makes sense to choose a more inexpensive eyeliner, especially if you don’t plan to use it every day. But for eyeliner that you plan to use every day — or if you just feel like treating yourself! — go ahead and choose a pricier eyeliner that you know will provide the consistent color and look you love. How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team came with their (bare) game faces on to try out these eyeliners. They carefully lined their eyes, noting each eyeliner’s ease of application and how long it took for the color to dry. Once it set, they noted the level of pigmentation and whether a second application was needed to get the right look and depth of color. After 30 minutes, they took another look to see how the eyeliner held up, noting any smudges, fading, or cracking. Lastly, they removed the eyeliner — all of which were waterproof — using a makeup remover wipe to see which eyeliners could be removed quickly and without a trace. Frequently Asked Questions What type of eyeliner is easiest to apply? If you’re a semi-pro with eyeliner, then you can easily pick up anything on this list and line your eyes to perfection. But if you’re a relative newbie, or if you’ve been using pencils forever and want to try your hand at gel, Bychkova has some advice:“When it comes to the application skills needed, pencil and powder eyeliners are the most forgiving,” she says. “If a liquid or gel eyeliner dries out, you might need makeup remover to correct application mistakes. With a pencil or powder formula, you could brush a smudge out with a dry cotton swab, concealer, or a clean makeup brush.” Should eyeliner go on the top or bottom lash line? It depends on the formula you are using. Powder eyeliner works well underneath the eye, but gel eyeliner can smudge or look uneven, plus it can even settle into fine lines. If you apply too much on top or on the bottom, it can also minimize your eyes. You may want to experiment with different looks to see whether eyeliner on the top, bottom, or both is best for your eyes.If you’re using gel or pencil, for example, Williams recommends lining the inside waterline. “This gives your lashes dimension,” she says. If you want to tightline your eyes — that’s filling in between the eyelash roots — Bychkova says pick up a pencil. “It’s soft and won’t irritate your eyes,” she says. Should you put eyeliner on before or after mascara? In the order of make-up application, eyeliner comes after shadow but before mascara. “If you plan on putting on false eyelashes, a liquid or gel eyeliner will help camouflage the glue and a space where falsies meet the skin,” Bychkova says. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.