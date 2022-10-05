Keep reading to learn more about the best eyeliners PEOPLE Tested, and how we tested them.

Our PEOPLE Tested team went from barefaced to glam by testing a wide selection of liquid, gel, and pencil eyeliners. They chose winners based on those eyeliners that offered the best in terms of application, pigmentation, dry time, and wear. They also rated these eyeliners based on ease of removal, which is important considering all of the winners on our best eyeliners list are waterproof.

Want all eyes on yours when you walk in the room? Try a gel liner. “Gel eyeliner offers a vinyl-like finish; it's typically glossy and vivid,” Bychkova says. If you like the ease of application that a felt-tip eyeliner provides, get ready for a “bold and dramatic crisp line.” Looking for an eyeliner that gives you the ability to build color and smudge or blend to your heart’s content? Pencil eyeliners will help you achieve that, she says.

When it comes to choosing the best eyeliner for your needs, “Decide on the finish you are going for,” says Katya Bychkova, beauty expert and founder of the blog Style Sprinter . For example, liquid eyeliner can be "crisp and dramatic" if you find the right formula, she explains. (Spoiler alert: Our testers found several, so keep scrolling.)

Whether you like to stick with tried-and-true brands that have been around for decades or you’ve been eyeing products from the buzzy celebrity lines like Victoria Beckham Beauty, and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, there are countless eyeliners in a variety of formulas and a rainbow of colors to choose from. Luckily for you, we’ve done the hard work of testing a number of them out to discover the best eyeliners for your makeup case.

Best Overall: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros Actually lasts all day long

Washes off easily

Fine-tip pen creates precise lines Cons Color dries quickly, so keep that remover handy to correct mistakes One tester who had been out of practice creating wings with her eye look found that this was the perfect waterproof liquid pencil to get them right back on track. You’ll also find it easy to get the precise look you want, thanks to a fine tip that gets color into the inner corners of your eye. The tip creates a thin line that’s easily buildable, though the eyeliner is deeply pigmented and the color is rich upon first application. The tester found the liquid color dried “almost immediately” and there was no problem at all with smearing or caking. Despite the staying power of this liquid eyeliner, it came off easily with a makeup wipe. Price at time of publish: $23 Type: Waterproof liquid | Colors: 8 | Features: Comes in original, micro tip, or dual-ended | Size: 0.5 mL

Best Budget: Maybelline Eye Studio Master Precise Eyeliner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta Pros You could purchase all the colors for the price of a single eyeliner elsewhere on the list

Washes off with one swipe

Highly pigmented Cons The slender tip might be too slender for your application needs If you’re looking to try out a new color or simply don’t love spending a ton on makeup, our tester found that this waterproof liquid eyeliner was “flawless” to apply thanks to a slender tip. Or if you’re attempting to master a cat eye for the first time, this eyeliner will help you easily achieve a sharp, straight line. It’s highly pigmented, and the vibrant black color dried instantly upon application, our tester notes. The matte finish stayed well (the brand claims it will stay put for 12 hours), though it took just one swipe of a makeup cloth to remove it. “[It's a] great price for one of the best eyeliners around,” the tester raves.

Price at time of publish: $6

Type: Waterproof liquid | Colors: 3 | Features: Waterproof | Size: 1 mL

Best Splurge: Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner 4.5 View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com View On Violet Grey Pros Smooth, satin-y application

Vibrant color options Cons Even with saving $2 by forgoing the sharpener, this is one of the pricier eyeliners on our list “So easy to apply!” raved our tester of the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner. The application is smooth and the colors are vibrant and true to what they look like on the website, so you can feel confident that what you see is actually what you'll get. This eyeliner has two things going for it: the color pencil tip on one and the blender on the other. The blender is perfect for creating a smokey eye look. It comes with a sharpener, though you can save $2 and buy one without it. Careful when applying, though — it takes about 20 seconds to dry, so smudging is possible. however, our tester found that the liner is very easy to remove. A very “posh” experience overall. Price at time of publish: $28 Type: Waterproof pencil | Colors: 9 | Features: Comes with sharpener; save $2 if buying without it | Size: 1.2 grams

Best Gel: Melt Cosmetics Ultra Matte Gel Eyeliner 5 Sephora View On Sephora View On Beautybay.com Pros High pigmentation provides bold color

Dries instantly, so no smudging or transfer Cons You need a brush to apply, so it’s not ideal for those who like using a single tool that does it all All you need is a flat eyeliner brush to apply Melt Cosmetics. Our tester found the application to be a bit wet, but it did glide on very well. It’s highly pigmented, so you get vibrant color with just one application. The color dries instantly, so there’s no worry about smudging or transfer. Plus, it was easy to remove with a swipe of a makeup removal wipe — but make no mistake, it will stay in place until you swipe.

Price at time of publish: $22

Type: Waterproof gel | Colors: 2 | Size: 0.88 oz.

Best Liquid: KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner 4.8 Kat Von D View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Pros Super easy to apply

Highly pigmented Cons The color might crack in the tip of your wings Our tester loved the smooth and even application of the KVD Beauty Tattoo Waterproof liquid eyeliner. It went on easily in just two strokes, including the end "swoosh" they added for some high drama. The color dried nearly immediately without a smudge, though our tester did notice a tiny crack in the outer wing by the corner of the eye just minutes later. Still, our tester touted it as “one of the easiest liquid eyeliners I’ve used” which is good news if you’re thinking of trying a liquid liner for the first time. Don’t let the word “tattoo” throw you though; KVD’s color came off easily with micellar water. Price at time of publish: $23

Type: Waterproof liquid | Colors: 2 | Size: 0.55 mL (standard size)

Best Pencil: Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner Pencil 4.8 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Charlottetilbury.com Pros It’s got a smooth application and plenty of color even with one line. Cons Not beginner-friendly, as the color sets within 30 seconds of applying. You’d think that a pencil eyeliner would have some stiff competition among liquid and gel eyeliners, but this one from Charlotte Tilbury is in it to win it. Our tester found it to have a “super smooth” application that went on easily and evenly. The liner is heavily pigmented and has a vibrant color — in fact, the tester didn’t need to keep building in order to get the depth of color they wanted. They joked that it was “almost too easy” to apply this pencil to the top lid and the waterline. There’s no need to worry about the color smudging or transferring, either, though — removal was easy with a swipe of a cloth with some makeup remover.

Price at time of publish: $29

Type: Waterproof pencil | Colors: 8 | Size: 0.04 oz.

Best Application: Hourglass Cosmetics 1.5MM Mechanical Gel Eye Liner 5 Sephora View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Hourglasscosmetics.com Pros Just a light stroke is needed to get the look you want

Smudge-proof Cons Be careful about how much comes out of the tube—you can’t retract the color once it’s out

A bit hard to remove The Hourglass Mechanical Gel Eyeliner is a retractable pencil that only requires two clicks to dispense just the right amount of product. According to our tester, this offering has "amazing application." The pigment is rich, and it takes just a light stroke to get the color you want. The color dried instantly without smudging; in fact, the liner “did not budge at all,” which bodes well for the long-lasting wear of this product. It took several gentle swipes of the makeup remover cloth to remove it, but it general, it was fairly easy to do so. The one drawback our tester noted is that the product doesn’t retract once it comes out of the tube, so keep that in mind when applying. Price at time of publish: $20 Type: Waterproof gel | Colors: 5 | Features: Mechanical pencil | Size: 0.06 grams

Best for Winged: Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in Cuz I'm Black 4.7 View On Sephora View On Fentybeauty.com Pros Fine-tip wand is perfect for precise application

Highly pigmented Cons Applicator might be too thin for some looks

A bit hard to remove Kudos to the ultra-thin applicator wand on this Fenty Beauty Flyliner. The "flex tip" helps you precisely apply the sleek, water-resistant formula with ease, due in part also to the "easy grip" triangle shape of the pen. And the product lives up to its name — our tester found it had a very light feel to it that didn’t make their eyes feel weighed down by the product.

Creating a cat eye and lining the bottom of the eye were both a cinch. The tester found the black to have excellent pigment that required no reapplication to get the dark look they were going for. It dried instantly with no transfer — a feat, according to our tester who has oily skin and tried this out in the summertime. It did take some time to remove the eyeliner, especially the thicker line on the top lid, but that didn’t stop our tester from giving the Fenty Flyliner high-flying scores.

Price at time of publish: $24

Type: Water-resistant liquid | Colors: 2 | Features: Ultra-thin applicator | Size: 0.55 mL

Best Longwear: Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil 5 Courtesy of Sephora View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros You can apply without any tugging Cons Not ideal if you prefer to go light and build your color Our tester loved the “nice, smooth feel” of this hybrid gel-pencil, noting that it didn’t feel hard or tug at the skin at all during the application. It was easy to line both the top and bottom lashes with the Lancome Drama Liqui-Pencil. Our tester found the navy blue to be “a lovely shade” that needed only one application to enhance eyes. It dried instantly and stayed put on our tester’s oily skin, which is why we gave it the best long-wear title on our list. It comes in eight shades, though at this price point, it’s understandable that you might want to stick with just one or two in your collection. Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Waterproof gel pencil | Colors: 8 | Features: Waterproof | Size: 12g