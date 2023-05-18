Read on to discover your new bedtime (and/or morning) ritual that may just give you your prettiest lashes yet.

In search of the best serums on the market, we at PEOPLE Tested tried 30 different lash serums to see which ones actually worked and which ones you can leave behind. After taking them home and testing these serums for ten weeks, we found that 10 of the products were really worth the lash-lengthening hype.

Let’s face it: False eyelashes can be uncomfortable, messy, and did we mention hard to apply? Same goes for mascara from time to time (flakes, smudging — the works). An easy way to avoid the chaos and the wasted time? Invest in a high-quality eyelash growth serum that will give you the doll-like lashes of your dreams. Whether you have sparse or thinning lashes or simply want to see how much longer your flutters can grow, lash serums are an enticing way to enhance your natural features. “With consistent daily use, they can boost growth of new hair, thicken, lengthen and even darken existing hair,” says Dani Vincent, celebrity makeup and brow artist and founder of Kimiko Beauty.

Best Overall RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Strengthening 4 /5

Lengthening 5 /5

Sensitivity 5 /5 Pros This serum basically doubled our lash length in just one month.

The formula is as thin (and non-irritating!) as water.

Our lashes felt much stronger and less prone to breakage. Cons It's the most expensive lash serum on this list. We weren’t sure what to expect when we started using what would soon become our favorite lash serum over at PEOPLE Tested, but we approached the whole idea with a bit of skepticism. That is, until we became acquainted with the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner (which also happens to be one that Meghan Markle previously used). This physician-engineered serum has been reviewed by both ophthalmologists and dermatologists, taking a bit of the worry away from putting this serum so close to our eyes. To our shock and amazement, we noticed eyebrow-touching lash growth in just one month that had people stopping us to ask if we got extensions (side note: this had never happened before). Its thin, barely-there formula feels merely like water and dries quickly, leaving the conditioning components of peptides, biotin, lipids, and more to soak into our lash follicles and stimulate gradual growth. Though we were applying this serum once per day for ten weeks, we saw our lashes nearly double in length over the course of just a month, all the while becoming thicker and less brittle as a result. We do wish that we spurted a few more hairs than we had to begin with (we noticed it worked wonders on our existing lashes but didn’t generate any new ones, though the brand does not claim that it will help incite new growth), but we couldn’t be happier with the results we did get. The price is high, but this product delivers on its return, so we couldn’t recommend it more (keep your eye out for a sale to make this serum even sweeter). Price at time of publish: $100 Key ingredients: Biopeptin complex, ginseng, swertia japonica, saw palmetto, amino acids, B vitamins | Size: 0.67 oz. | Application frequency: Once daily (AM or PM)

Best Budget Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum 4.3 Ulta View On Target View On Walmart View On Ulta Our Ratings Ease of Use 4 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Strengthening 5 /5

Lengthening 3 /5

Sensitivity 4 /5 Pros Despite the drugstore price, this lash conditioner still delivered noticeable results.

Our lashes became glossier, thicker, and overall better-conditioned.

If you've ever looked at a lash serum brush and thought to yourself, "What do I do with this?," then you'll be happy to discover that our best budget pick from Maybelline is made with a bristled wand that applies like a mascara, feeling second-nature to even total newbies. We loved how glossy and luscious this serum made our lashes look as we swiped it on and noticed a visible change in the volume of our lashes after ten weeks of testing. Its composition of arginine (a protein-building amino acid) and pro-vitamin B5 helped to strengthen each individual lash and keep them from becoming brittle, which is super helpful if you're an avid lash-curler. And if you're looking for a bit of lengthening in addition to healthier lashes, this pick from Maybelline's got you covered, too. We think this serum is your best bet for a budget pick (just $14!) while still getting the luscious lashes you desire — just be sure to wipe the excess product off of the wand before applying it to your lashes because it can get a little goopy. Price at time of publish: $13.99 Key ingredients: Arginine, pro-vitamin B5 | Size: 0.18 oz. | Application frequency: Twice a day (AM and PM)

Best for Brows and Eyelashes Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum 4.2 Ulta View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Sephora Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Strengthening 5 /5

Lengthening 2 /5

Sensitivity 3 /5 Pros Our brows saw major benefits, both in thickness and strength. Cons Our eyes were irritated when a bit got into the corners of our eyes (especially while wearing contacts). Plucking pandemonium may have left you with über-thin eyebrows in the past, but this lash-enhancing serum from Grande Cosmetics is here to not only strengthen your lashes, but rescue your brows as well. Chock-full of powerhouse ingredients like peptides, amino acids, and hyaluronic acid, this serum acted fast on our hair follicles, drying down within 20 seconds of application and giving us thicker strands by the end of our ten-week trial. We saw a noticeable difference in the volume of our eyebrow hairs specifically, improving the fullness and density of our brows in addition to strengthening our lashes (though there was less of a lengthening effect here). We will note that it stung a bit when excess serum got into the corners of our eyes (which was only enhanced by wearing contacts at the time), so we advise you to be sparing with the serum and avoid eye contact. The product’s instructions advise you to swipe on the serum above your lashes like a liquid liner instead of applying it directly onto your lashes — so keep that in mind as you apply. Price at time of publish: $68 Key ingredients: Amino acids, hyaluronic acid, grape seed extract, honey, aloe vera extract | Size: 0.07oz. | Application frequency: Once daily (AM or PM)

Best for Sensitive Eyes Lancôme Cils Booster Lash Revitalizing Serum 4.3 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lancome-usa.com View On Ulta Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Strengthening 4 /5

Lengthening 3 /5

Sensitivity 5 /5 Pros This serum played nicely with all of the other steps in our nighttime routine, including our eye cream.

We noticed far less eyelashes naturally falling out after using this serum.

There were absolutely no reactions or irritations experienced as a result of this product. Cons We wish the packaging was designed to stand upright so we could store it more easily. It can be daunting to put a serum right next to your eye, so it’s important to invest in one that won’t irritate your eyes or make the growth process painful. The Cils Booster Lash Revitalizing Serum from Lancôme has mastered sensitive eye-safe formulas, causing us zero irritation or reactions after using the product for months (and one tester had pre-existing eczema on their eyelids, which says a lot about the gentle nature of this serum). Its fast-drying formula doesn’t drip into the eyes and requires just one dip into the tube to glide over both eyelids, coating each lash line evenly. It worked well with our nightly routine of eye creams and other potions, and truly did lengthen and thicken our lashes over time, as we noticed far less lash loss than we did before using it. Between being fragrance-free and boasting a nourishing chemical cocktail, this serum came out of our trials on top for both performance and sensitivity. Our only qualm? We wish the tube had a flat bottom, so we could display the pretty gold product with the rest of our go-to nighttime skincare. Price at time of publish: $49 Key ingredients: Amino acids, arginine, panthenol | Size: 0.13 oz. | Application frequency: Twice a day (AM and PM)

Best for Anti-Aging Vichy LiftActiv Eyelash Growth Serum 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Vichyusa.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Strengthening 4 /5

Lengthening 4 /5

Sensitivity 4 /5 Pros This serum felt cooling on our eyes and spread easily onto our skin.

We noticed that we lost far less lashes while removing makeup at night than before.

Its smoothing ingredients stimulate the lash follicles and work to reduce the appearance of fine lines or wrinkles around the eyes Cons A lot of serum comes out in one pump, which makes us end up wasting some of it (you don’t need a lot to begin with). We love a product that can do it all (or at least serve several purposes in one small bottle), which is why we love this eyelash growth serum that doubles as an anti-aging product. It's packed with rhamnose (a plant sugar that aids in the preservation of skin structure), hyaluronic acid, and volcanic water, which reinforce your skin barrier (and contributes to this serum’s water-like texture) — all contributing to the growth of your lengthy lashes and suppleness of your skin. After several weeks of testing, we noticed a significant change in the fullness of our lashes, especially when it came to our bottom lash line. We found ourselves no longer losing as many eyelashes as we removed our makeup at night and loved the cooling effect that was left as we dabbed this serum onto our eyelids before bed, acting as a luxurious final step in our nighttime routine. People with mature skin and younger skin alike will both benefit from this serum in their daily lives, whether it be for more luscious strands, preventative measures, or anti-aging purposes, as this serum really does it all. We just wish it came in a brush or wand format rather than a pump, because we fear wasting too much product (a lot comes out in one pump). This product is simply too good to lose out on. Price at time of publish: $35 Key ingredients: Rhamnose, pure hyaluronic acid, volcanic water | Size: 0.51 oz. | Application frequency: Twice a day (AM and PM)

Best for Quick Results RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum 4.6 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Dermstore Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Strengthening 4 /5

Lengthening 5 /5

Sensitivity 5 /5 Pros We didn’t experience any gloppiness or serum dripping into our eyes.

Our lashes physically and visibly grew in strength and length.

This serum was super comfortable to wear, even on sensitive eyes. Cons We wished that our lashes appeared a little thicker and more voluminous. In today’s digital age, we’re all about instant results — which can cause a bit of impatience while waiting for a lash serum to finally start showing result. But this speedy-fast iteration from RapidLash was able to deliver visible results in just a few weeks, cutting our original ten-week testing period down significantly in terms of physical changes. We loved how gentle this serum was while still working hard to generate longer lash growth, as our testers have sensitive eyes yet experienced zero discomfort when it came to this product. Its super thin consistency ensured that it didn’t get clumpy or drip into our eyes, either — another win in our book. Our lashes were looking longer and growing stronger after just a few weeks of use, resulting in less lash fallout than we experienced before and extending our flutters significantly. While we do wish we saw a bit more thickness in our lashes after the trial period, we can’t be mad at the lengthy lashes (and the speed at which we got them) that resulted from this simple serum. Price at time of publish: $45.98 Key ingredients: Polypeptides, biotin, panthenol, amino acids, soybean oil, pumpkin seed extract | Size: 0.10 oz. | Application frequency: Once daily (PM)

Best Natural Formula EssyNaturals Eyelash Serum 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Essynaturals.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 4 /5

Strengthening 4 /5

Lengthening 5 /5

Sensitivity 5 /5 Pros Our lashes grew so much that we stopped using falsies.

For how well this serum works, it costs less than most of the products that we tested.

The ingredients are quite simple (and packed with amino acids). Cons We haven’t seen as much volume as we’d like (yet!). When we peeked at the ingredient list for this EssyNaturals serum, we were happy to see that it was quite short, and primarily made of growth-enhancing and protein-building amino acids, as well as Panax ginseng root to stimulate hair growth. We could tell what a difference this made for our lashes after just three weeks of use, skyrocketing their length so much that our tester started skipping false lashes when they had events to get glammed up for. It also helped make a spare lash line look much more uniform, meaning it helped encourage new lash growth. Even after the testing period concluded, they decided to keep buying this budget-friendly serum and make it part of their nightly routine (also to monitor whether it eventually aids in thickening lash hairs as well as it has helped encourage length). Price at time of publish: $29.95 Key ingredients: Amino acids, ginseng extract, oligopeptide-1 | Size: 0.63 oz. | Application frequency: Once daily (AM or PM)

Best Lengthening Borboleta Lash Serum 4.8 Borboleta View On Borboleta.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Strengthening 3.8 /5

Lengthening 5 /5

Sensitivity 4.8 /5 Pros The serum felt truly weightless on our skin and dried almost instantly.

Our length grew substantially and even brought out a curl pattern we didn’t know we had.

We got compliments on our lashes for the first time! Cons This is one of the more expensive lash serums that we tested. This fast-acting, lash-lengthening serum was a total standout among others that we tested for its quick results, gentle formula, and compliment-garnering growth. We started seeing visible results just a few weeks into testing, but ended up being stopped by colleagues (who didn’t know that we were testing serums) on week eight just to tell us how luscious our lashes looked. This serum was super intuitive to use and glided onto our lids with no drippage, absorbing quickly and remaining irritant-free throughout the process. We noticed much less lash loss throughout the testing period, meaning our strands were getting stronger, and even observed a curl pattern being brought out in our lashes — something we’d never seen before! The price is definitely high for a 0.10-oz. tube, but compared to the rest of the options on this list, we think it’s pretty middle-of-the-road for a high-quality serum that does what it says (and may just surpass your expectations — we know it did for us). Price at time of publish: $65 Key ingredients: Biotin, keratin, peptides, Swiss apple extract, pumpkin seed extract | Size: 0.10 oz. | Application frequency: Once daily (PM)

Best Thickening Velour Lashes Long & Strong Lash Serum 4 Sephora View On Jcpenney.com View On Sephora View On Ulta Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 4 /5

Strengthening 4 /5

Lengthening 3 /5

Sensitivity 5 /5 Pros The wand is very easy to control, much like a mascara wand.

Our lashes grew stronger with time, increasing in thickness and quantity.

No irritation or sensitivity was experienced throughout the testing process.

Cons This serum did not have the most profound results for lengthening. So maybe you already have naturally long lashes (we’re totally not jealous…) and you’re just looking for a bit more volume. Well, you’re in luck, because this strengthening serum from Velour Lashes was a one-stop shop for lash volume and thickness. The thin, non-sticky formula is packed with peptides, which resulted in our lashes appearing much fuller by the end of the testing period. Its comprehensive wand applied just like a liquid eyeliner and dried down within one minute, making it easy to move onto the next step in your skincare routine like eye cream or moisturizer (this serum is meant to be applied nightly). After some time, we noticed that we were shedding a lot less lashes than before, even with our regular use of a lash curler. While we were very pleased with the way our lashes thickened up over the months, we didn’t see as much action in terms of lengthening — but still, the hairs looked and felt healthy, conditioned, and stronger than they did prior to using this serum. Price at time of publish: $42 Key ingredients: Peptide complex, chamomile flower extract, ginseng root extract | Size: 0.14 oz. | Application frequency: Once daily (PM)