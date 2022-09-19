From heated offerings to classic tools, here are the best eyelash curlers that will make your lashes look longer and fuller than ever.

The secret to so many celebs’ flawless red carpet glam is great eyelashes, which is why the inclusion of an eyelash curler is essential in everyone’s makeup stash. Curly, long lashes are a sought after feature that countless stars like Kate Upton constantly turn to for a lifted effect that not even mascara on its own can achieve. With the massive amount of curlers on the market, we enlisted the help of celebrity makeup artist Dani Kimiko Vincent (who counts stars like Sandra Oh and Kristi Yamaguchi as her clients), and our testers to weed out the competition and discover the best tools of 2022. “When searching for a good eyelash curler, look for one with metal construction as the solid material is unlikely to break, which can happen in curlers with plastic parts,” Vincent advises, describing the ideal tool. The makeup artist appreciates switching up the curlers she uses as well, explaining how different styles can help you achieve maximum volume for your specific eye shape. “If I need to curl [the] very small corner lashes that can’t be reached, I pick up a small press style like the Japanese ones designed for inner and outer corners,” she elaborates. Between eye shape, lash length and more, there are many factors to keep in mind when looking for that dream curler — and we’ve done the searching for you, testing 29 different iterations to identify the absolute best in their category.

Who doesn’t love a one-stop shop for long and lush lashes? This set from Tarte is the perfect on-the-go option for someone who wants to get the look completed in one purchase — including the Picture Perfect eyelash curler and the brand’s signature Deluxe Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara for only $19. Testers loved the “user-friendly” coated handles that covered the golden metal, which made the tool easy to grasp and prevented any chance of slipping. They said that their eyelashes are “noticeably curled after using this product,” but more so with a natural effect as opposed to a dramatic lift. Another standout aspect was the silicone curling pad, which was pull- and pain-free and didn’t stick to the lashes as they curled. While this curler was a standout, our tester did feel that it could have been more aptly shaped to capture the inner and outer lashes, which proved to be hard-to-reach spots for this particular tool (and many others on the market). These farther lashes were still curled, just farther towards the end of the hair instead of the base, creating a flatter curl from the center of the eye to the outer lashes. And yet, this device still served its purpose well and features a complimentary travel-size mascara to boot — the whole package, if you ask us.

We know you lead a busy life, so we want you to have an eyelash curler that’s here to make it simpler. This curler from Japonesque is beautifully designed with a compact frame that can be easily stored away in both your own makeup kit or travel bag — whichever one you find yourself reaching for most. The small curler is shaped similarly to a computer mouse and features a retractable lever that pushes the padded curler up to gently grip and shape the lashes. A smartly-designed opening for sight helps you see the lashes for easy use, preventing any painful pinching. Our tester noted how the tool was easy to grip despite its nontraditional design and the “tension was perfect — no pulling of the eyelashes.” This is due in part to the soft pad that lines the tool, which provides a comfortable base for crazy curls. The tester appreciated the natural lift it created and thought the best part was that they “didn’t lose any lashes” — a common fear for lash-lovers. The square-ish design of this tool may not be the norm for your typical eyelash curler, but it sure is just as effective. Some people may be confused upon their first impression of the product, but our tester assures us that it’s as simple as any other design out there. The slim tool becomes even more compact when the lever is pushed back into the instrument, leaving it flat and easily storable in any toiletry bag, purse or makeup drawer. And the best part? There’s a little compartment at the bottom of the curler where an extra pad is stored to replace the original one once it’s time to replace. Efficiency is the name of the game when it comes to this selection from Japonesque.

We all know the project of trying to give your lashes some shape, but the struggle is much more real for those who have naturally straight lashes. Eyelash curlers are helpful, but it takes a specific model to really turn up the volume on flat lashes. However, this curler from Chanel did just that thanks to its thin design that is able to get right to the base of the lash and provide a close curl. “This eyelash curler does an incredible job at curling my short and thin Asian lashes,” one of our testers said. They shared how easy it was to use the product and the “noticeable curl and volumizing effect” that this tool produced after using it on one eye and comparing it to the other. Our tester felt that this instrument would not only be perfect for those with straight lashes, but for anyone who had never tried a curler before. Beginners have it easy with this straightforward model that delivers high volume in mere seconds. However, this price point may not be for everyone, as there are less expensive models available from different brands. But if you’re a luxury beauty lover or someone who simply wants to invest in a tried-and-true great eyelash curler, then this could be the tool for you.

Not all eye shapes are made the same, and Shiseido understood this when crafting their eyelash curler. This tool was constructed so that the clamping rim was a wider and flatter shape than the typical semicircle, which doesn’t always work for everyone’s eyes. Our tester shares that they “struggle with eyelash curlers that are more C-shaped,” which is why it was so beneficial to try this kind that errs on the straighter side. “This flatter shape suits my shape better and allows me to get the lashes at the far end of my eye,” they added, noting that this had been a struggle in their makeup routine in the past. The results were easily customizable depending on how many times the tester squeezed the tool together — one press being a natural lift, and three being a more dramatic curl. If you want a luscious curl that can be obtained from one swift squeeze, then this may not be the curler for you. However, a few presses won’t hurt anyone (we can thank the silicone-padded rim for that) and the grip felt sturdy, ensuring no slipping or pulling that could cause discomfort. Almond-eyed users will love the volumized lift that this curler gives their natural lashes.

If you’ve got ‘em, flaunt ‘em, right? People with round eyes will always have a doe-eyed look, but luscious lashes that curl up towards the sky will only enhance that natural beauty. That’s why picking a curler that works perfectly for this eye shape is important, especially when it comes to those inner lashes that can be hard to secure inside the clamp with most instruments. Our tester noted how easy this model from Covergirl was to use, sharing that their lashes “stood fully curled” after pressing the tool together at the lash line just twice. They later added to this statement, saying that it was efficient in curling their lashes evenly and made them “look fuller and natural.” With a design that curls just enough to fit comfortably against the eye, this design is ideal for achieving nicely-curled lashes on round eyes. The thin design may come off as sleek and svelte, but the handle did feel slightly heavier than some of the other options, according to our tester. However this was not a pressing issue, as it was easy to grip and felt sturdy in our tester’s hand while curling for the short amount of time it requires. If you’re a beholder of rounder eyes and want an eyelash curler that can mold every last hair, then this is the option for you.

It’s not a competition to see which curler looks the coolest, but if it were, this pick from Mirenesse would take the gold — which is why we gave it the title of “Best Design.” This sleek model has the thin body of an electric razor for easy storage and a simple slide-up clamp to prevent your hand from cramping as you curl. To make things even better, the curler is equipped with two heated pads that mold the lash hairs from both sides, creating a “90-degree curl” to widen the eyes. Our tester was pleased by how effortless it was to heat up and operate the instrument, saying it was “as easy as flipping a switch.” Another appreciated aspect of the design was the ability to see the eye the entire time the curler was being used, thanks to its keyhole design, whereas more traditional clamping styles will often obstruct your vision and make it difficult to see. Though it was hard for our testers to find fault with this futuristic curler, one did mention that they wished the flat design allowed for more curling points, as curved clamp styles allow for the curler to be used at multiple angles to create a perfect arch. But as the heated tool was effective in delivering that gorgeous curl anyways, we can’t dwell on this small flaw too much. With its double-padded heat styling and innovative design, this curler is perfect for the tech-savvy beauty lover.

If you’re not a fan of clamping your eyelashes in a metal contraption (who can blame you), then this could be the lash-curling alternative for you. This heated curler from Grande Cosmetics is smartly designed to operate on both a low or high heat setting to reshape and set your already mascara-coated lashes into the curled form that you’re after. But don’t worry, even the highest heat setting isn’t too warm to apply to your eye area. Its gentle heat production is just enough to reshape the natural slope of your lashes once you’ve already applied your favorite mascara and style them in a more curled manner — essentially a low-power curling iron for your eyelashes. “I liked that it didn't give a crimped look, but more of a natural lift,” our tester commented. “I also liked how soft my lashes felt.” However, you do have to put in the tiniest bit more work with this curler than a traditional clamp style. Our tester noted that “it took a few brushes” to get the lift they wanted, but that they preferred those extra swipes in comparison to pinching their lashes in between a metal clamp. This style of curler may be unconventional, especially with its directions to use after applying mascara (a usual no-no for clamps), but this tool is meant to prevent breakage with its heat-molding technology to protect the lashes from forceful reshaping. Price at time of publish: $39 Material: Plastic, silicone | Dimensions: 4.75 x 1 x 4.75 inches | Weight: 1.06 ounces | Pad: None

The Relevee Lash Curler from Surratt is ergonomically designed with the user’s fingers in mind, resulting in a hand-calibrated model that produces painlessly curled lashes. This instrument was highly effective in its ability to curl well, with our tester noting that it “performed better than the heated one” they’d tried. This can partly be attributed to its thinly-designed pad, which allows for the clamp to just up right against the lash line and be curled directly from the base. And while this may sound daunting, our tester assures us that this instrument was the most comfortable they’ve used yet. The Relevee was quickly compared to our tester’s past experiences with this type of tool, stating that it feels “more comfortable” than the curler they use at home. “I would definitely give this [curler] higher than a 5 for comfort if I could,” they added. Between its light and ergonomic structure, delightfully comfortable (and thin!) silicone pad, plus its noticeably curly results, it’s easy to see why this instrument earned its perfect 5-star rating — and is worth the small investment. Price at time of publish: $36 Material: Steel | Dimensions: 4.5 x 1.5 x 2.5 inches | Weight: 1.6 ounces | Pad: Silicone, 1 replacement

It’s rare to find a beauty tool for under $10 that works well, but that’s exactly what our selection from Kaasage did. Sturdily built with stainless steel and silicone pads, this curler does its job with ease and little to no effort. “One pump was all it took to give me a lift and a curl,” our tester applauded after using it on one eye, observing a “very noticeable change” compared to the other. The light as a feather instrument was pressure-free as the tester gave their lash line a swift pump and had none of the accompanying pain or pulling that other curlers can sometimes cause. This tester had never tried a product from this brand before, so they were pleasantly surprised by the attractive results that this affordable curler created. As an extra bonus, this tool is equipped with five additional silicone pads to replace the one it comes with for when it’s time to opt for a newer, cleaner pad. Rather than having to go out and purchase specialty pads as an added expense, these are included in the $9.95 price to get you through 15 months of sanitary eyelash-curling. With the high-end results that this curler provides at a drugstore price, we couldn’t help but include this tool on our list of favorites.

Our testers rated this pick from Tweezerman a perfect 5-star rating for its stellar performance in curling, its easy-to-use design, and comfort level. The sleek black instrument is expertly designed at a 38-degree angle (how's that for specific?) to ensure optimal lash enhancement, especially for those with deep-set or almond-shaped eyes. This allows for the edge to get close to the lash line without pulling, tugging, or pinching while still giving your lashes a nice curl from the base. Our tester was pleased by the noticeable results they observed before and after testing, as their natural lashes are “long and do not curl, so it was nice to see this curler enhance [them] without using any mascara.” Not only were the results nice and lifted, our tester complimented how it made their eyes “look more awake,” but it was extremely comfortable, too. The double body design eliminates the guesswork on how to use the instrument and the few clamps it took to effectively curl the lashes did not cause any hand cramping or painful pinching of the eyelid. Thanks to its strong grip, the hypoallergenic silicone pads were able to deliver results that were "way better” than the heated tool this tester tried. The pads are replaceable and advised to be swapped every three months for personal hygiene and to avoid a buildup of makeup, so luckily, this product comes with three silicone pads that are ready to get you through nine months of use. With the stellar results and sleek design that this eyelash curler from Tweezerman offers, it was hard for our testers to find any fault with this model. They did wish the curler had slightly larger finger clamps for users with larger hands, as it may feel tighter or harder to use for people with that composition. However, they ultimately felt that the “price point is worth it for the value and results that you’re getting” when you invest in our favorite eyelash curler. Gorgeous lashes have never been easier!

Things to Consider Before Buying Eyelash Curlers

There are many things to keep in mind when searching for the tool that will give you the right amount of lift, but these criteria are helpful to whittle down your options.

Eye Shape



The beauty of the eyes are that no one’s will ever be the exact same color and shape, but this also makes shopping for an eyelash curler slightly difficult. Evaluating the shape of your eyes will help you narrow down your choices and shop for the style that is best suited for you. The most common eye shapes are typically round, almond, deep-set, hooded and monolid, all which could benefit from different styles of lash curlers. As we saw with the round eyes winner, the Covergirl curler featured a C-shaped rim to capture those corner lashes and mold the lashes, whereas our pick from Shiseido had a flatter rim that works perfectly for those with almond, hooded or monolid eyelashes.

Hair Type



Your lash hair type is another factor to keep in mind when looking for the perfect curler. Just like the hair on your head, your lashes can be thick, thin, straight or naturally curly — all which require different techniques of curling and different curlers from one another. On straighter lashes that require some serious shaping, a heated curler may do the trick to effectively “style” your lashes like a heat tool for your tresses. On the other hand, shorter lashes will need a thin rim that can get right up to the base of the lashes without pulling on the follicles, requiring a svelte rim like Surratt curler with an equally thin silicone pad.

Material

The makeup of your tool is no joke, especially when it comes to the cushioned pad that is meant to press against your delicate lashes. Vincent stated earlier the importance of a sturdy, metal body, but the quality of the curling pad is just as important. “Ideally it has the right firmness to curl lashes, but isn’t so soft that it breaks down quickly and splits in the middle,” she explained, as this degradation could potentially damage or pull out the lashes after some time. “With regular lash pad replacements, a quality curler should last you decades,” she concludes.

Price



As with most things, price is a real factor to keep top of mind when purchasing a new eyelash curler. While a product’s price does not always reflect its quality, we made sure to provide options that are stellar for the price they are sold at. If you are looking for more cost-effective ways to get your glam on, then our budget-friendly winner from Kaasage could be the choice for you. On the other hand, if you are looking to buy a curler that is luxe in design and consequentially, price, then the Surratt curler could be a good investment that will last for years.

Frequently Asked Questions How do you use an eyelash curler? It can be scary to approach your eye with a metal contraption, but Vincent assures us that “using a lash curler is a lot easier than it seems and it will become more intuitive the more you do it.” She advises us to only curl bare lashes with no mascara (unless it's a heated brush — and in that case, mascara is able to be applied before) as the hardened product can result in the lashes cracking off when used in a clamp. Vincent goes on to say that when you’re using a traditional clamp-style curler, you should align the rim as close to your lash line as you can to get the most out of your curl. “If you have hooded eyes, you can raise your brows to lift the area, or use your other hand to lift the eye to minimize the chance of catching excess eyelid skin,” she suggests. After this, you can simply press down and squeeze the lashes between the clamps a few times, forming an upturned shape from the root. “Most people stop there, but I highly recommend curling another time just slightly further up the lashes,” Vincent shares. “This will give lashes a really amazing natural looking curl, versus just a bend at the root.” Squeezing the tool at the base, a little bit higher up and yet again higher, will produce a voluminous curl that would rival a mascara ad.



When should you change your curler pad? Hygiene is the name of the game when it comes to healthy skin and hair, so it’s only natural to wonder how often you should be cleaning your new eyelash curler. “You can’t clean a curler too often, but as a guide, if there is any visible makeup on the curler or pad, it’s time for a quick swipe with some alcohol on a cotton bud or round,” Vincent shares. The description of our Tweezerman ProMaster curler suggests cleaning each curler pad after every three months, which simply consists of removing the old pad and inserting a fresh one to avoid bacteria buildup and silicone degradation.

Is it okay to curl your eyelashes everyday? Everything should be done in moderation, but if you are correctly using and taking care of your curler, then there shouldn’t be an issue in using the product every day. Vincent assures us that a lash curler will not cause damage to your lashes when used properly, but if it goes uncleaned or develops a buildup of makeup, there can be some breakage that occurs as the hairs “can stick to the curler and get pulled out as the curler is opened.” Painful, right? In order to keep your curler clean, you should follow Vincent’s earlier suggestion to clean the pad with a bit of rubbing alcohol on a cotton pad to kill any bacteria and cleanse the accumulating makeup.

PEOPLE / Joy Kim

How We Tested

Our testers came in with fresh faces, no makeup, and definitely no mascara. Each tester used a different curler on each eye to see which performed best and why, judging each tool based on their attributes, ease of use, curling performance, and comfort. They took note of how many presses they felt they needed to achieve their desired look and whether or not that result was attained. After this, our testers ranked each curler out of 1-5 stars based on their results for each category and left extensive notes explaining each ranking.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.



But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.



In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.