These Brow Pencils Will Give You Fluffy, Natural-Looking Arches

Though this product has eight different shades, we feel there could be more options for lighter eyebrows. Our tester also noticed there was some smudging after brushing her finger along the brow bone. Overall, we believe this is a great everyday eyebrow pencil for thin natural strokes and for shaping the brow.

The design of this pencil made it easy to apply, especially with the twist applicator. It also has a spoolie on the end to help brush hairs into place before applying the color. “It gives a great pop to my face and looks natural and smooth on my brows,” said our tester.

Our tester loved the “buttery feel” of the Too Faced eyebrow pencil. “It’s smooth and silky on my skin, easy to use, and did not break at all,” she said. The medium pigment makes this pencil light enough to look natural, but it’s buildable and creates a darker tone when layered.

Though there are only six shades (some variety couldn’t hurt!), the low price and high quality make this eyebrow pencil a great value. Brush on a hint of this tint, and your brows will achieve the no-makeup makeup look with an effortlessly natural appearance.

Operating like a standard pencil, this product was easy to grip and swipe across my brow, getting under the arch and along the tail. The texture was smooth, not overly creamy or grainy, and the pencil seemed sturdy like it wouldn’t break with extended use.

I prefer the feathered look, which Healy says you can create by “making little feathery strokes in an upward flick-like motion, mimicking the direction of the hair growth.” He suggests also using a spoolie for a soft blend that helps achieve a natural look.

Kylie delivered with this “kybrow” pencil and frankly, I was impressed. As the tester for this pencil, I was a little nervous because the pigment is fairly light, and my eyebrows, alas, are not. However, the color surprised me with how buildable it is, allowing me to darken the hair strokes by making several passes, and still retaining a natural look.

Things to Consider Before Buying Eyebrow Pencils

Materials

The first thing to consider is what’s in an eyebrow pencil. “All pencils have wax in them, and waxes are really what makes the brow pencil form into a stick,” says Healy. “You want to look for high-quality waxes. Something that our brow architects deal with is the type of wax called carnauba wax.” He praises the wax for being an emulsifying agent, emollient thickener, and hypoallergenic — which basically means its high quality and performs well. Another thing to watch for is claims of being “waterproof.” Healy explains that “water-resistant” is sufficient because “waterproof” can mean materials that make the color hard to remove, causing damage to your brow hairs.

Color Matching

When selecting a tint for your eyebrows, the general rule is to go either slightly lighter than your natural hair color, or match the exact shade. (But it’s your face, so if you want dark brown brows and light blonde hair, that’s okay too!) Most makeup brands have between five and ten shades to choose from (like classic blondes, browns, and blacks) so you may need to try more than one shade — or even layer two — to get an exact match.

Brow Type

Though a good eyebrow pencil can change the shape and fullness of your brows, you should still keep your brow type in mind when selecting the right pencil. Some are designed with thin angled tips to add volume with hairlike strokes in sparse brows, and others have a thicker tip to fill in gaps and create more of a shaded-in brow.

Applicator

Some applicators come with spoolie on the end to brush and shape the hair before applying color to your brows. “Don’t ignore the spoolie side because it does help you control the color,” says Healy. “Sometimes I think of the two sides as ‘addition’ and ‘subtraction.’ Addition with the pencil lead, and subtraction with the spoolie, which helps you soften and blend.” Others have traditional pencil tips (need sharpening) vs. cream-based refillable tips that glide along the brow. The refillable tips are usually narrow and better for shaping and creating precise lines, and the thicker pencil tips are better-suited for filling in gaps and creating dimension.

Uses

You can do a lot with your brows if you just set your mind and your pencil to it. Whether you want your brows tight and arched or loose and feathery, the right pencil can help you achieve your desired look. Pro tip? “Less is more,” says Healy, adding that you only need a little color and blending out the pencil will help it last longer.

How We Tested Eyebrow Pencils

During a day of glam in our Manhattan lab, 10 beauty testers (including this writer!) got to work on our brows with 38 of the best eyebrow pencils on the market (designer! celebrity lines! drugstore!). We tried them all, testing for texture and feel, pigment, shade range, and ease of application.

First, we drew a couple of practice strokes on the back of our hands to see the texture and pigment up close, as well as get a sense of the feel. Was the pencil gritty? Creamy? Fragile? Sturdy? Did it smudge when we rubbed it with our fingers? Each were scored accordingly. We then applied the pencils to our brows, mimicking hairlike strokes, filling in the arch and tail, and addressing any remaining gaps. For the pencils that came with spoolies, we used the brushes to help smooth out the hair and spread the color. Then we considered how easy it was to apply, and of course, how it looked. Some pigments were too dark, others too light, and some… just right. The last consideration was the shade range, and, in some cases, the lack thereof. Was it easy to find a shade match? Is there a large enough variety? Our top picks ranked well in each of these categories, earning their spot on our list (and in our makeup drawers!).

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

