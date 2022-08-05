People.com Shopping People Tested These Brow Pencils Will Give You Fluffy, Natural-Looking Arches It’s giving Brooke Shields By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 5, 2022 10:19 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Tamara Staples Eyebrows may not feel like the most important part of your beauty routine, but when styled right, they can be absolute showstoppers. From bold brows like those worn by Cara Develingne and Lily Collins to trendy bleached brows rocked by Amelia Hamlin, the Hadid sisters, and Kendall Jenner at this year’s Met Gala, eyebrows are a statement piece for the face. We tested 38 eyebrow pencils from the most popular makeup brands to compare the texture, usability, pigment, and performance of each. After fluffing, tinting, and prepping our brows using these beauty products, we created a list of the five best eyebrow pencils for beautiful arches. For added measure, PEOPLE sat down with celebrity eyebrow specialist Joey Healy to gain insights about the best techniques for using eyebrow pencils. “There are three looks that pencils are really good for,” Healy tells us. “One is a slick architectural look... another [is] that faux feathery look, and you can even do that ombré kind of brow where it gets darker as you get further up to the tail.” He explains that you can use eyebrow pencils to create each look using different angles, strokes, and blending techniques. Whether you’re going glam for a night out or keeping things natural for a quick Target run, these were considered the best eyebrow pencils that PEOPLE Tested. RELATED: Julia Fox Reveals Her New Bleached Eyebrows Are Giving Her a 'False Sense of Anonymity' Our Top Picks Best Overall: Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: e.l.f. Brow Pencil at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Gucci Crayon Définition Sourcils Powder Eyebrow Pencil at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best for Thin Brows: Too Faced Super Fine Brow Detailer Eyebrow Pencil at Ulta Jump to Review KYLIE COSMETICS Kybrow Pencil at Ulta Jump to Review Best Overall: Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil 4.9 View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Charlottetilbury.com Pros The Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil features a rich pigment, precise application, and a design that makes maneuvering around your brows a breeze. Cons The shade range could be more extensive. As a writer for PEOPLE, I usually live behind the computer screen, but as a lover of all things brows, I participated in the eyebrow pencil test (IRL!) as one of the testers. It was love at first swipe when I brushed the Charlotte Tilbury eyebrow pencil over my brows. As one of several testers for this batch of beauty goodies, I got a close look at this sleek rose gold pencil. I loved its smooth application, solid texture, and rich pigment (yours truly has dark brows!). The body of the pencil was comfortable to grip and maneuvered easily along the brow bone, and the angled tip created precision with each stroke. “Pencils can be great because you can really define the brow,” says Healy. “You can heighten an arch, you can extend a tail, and you can create a really tight definition.” The pencil also felt quite sturdy — it didn’t drag at all or seem like it would break with extended use. The color is pigmented, but not enough to make it obvious that your brows are filled in. You only have to apply each stroke once for a natural look, filling in gaps between hairs. But, you can also layer it to create a full structured brow for glam makeup. This pencil gives a matte finish, so it doesn’t distract from the rest of your makeup. And if your brows are curly (raises hand!), it also has a spoolie on the end to brush them into place before applying the tint. The only drawback is there are only eight shades available — from light blonde to natural black — and it would be more inclusive to have more lighter shades available as well as gray and red tones.. The price is consistent with other brow pencils, and considering the quality of this option (near-perfect score in testing!), it’s an ideal eyebrow pencil to add to your makeup routine. Shades 8 Pigment Rich Finish Matte Uses Shaping, filling Best for Thick or thin brows, structured brows Refillable Yes People / Tamara Staples Best Budget: e.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil 4.5 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Pros This affordable eyebrow pencil lets you fill in any gaps along your brow with its creamy texture, natural-looking pigment, and easy application. Cons There are only five shades in the range. Designed with a marker-like tip, this eyebrow pencil is perfect for filling in your brows. Our tester has thicker eyebrows and appreciated the heavier texture which applied smooth color between each hair. “It’s the right amount of pigment, not overly heavy, but saturated enough to actually fill in my brows,” she said. The saturated pigment of this pencil makes it a great tool for the ombré style brow. Healy says you can create an ombré look “by blending more in the front and less on the end,” — creating a light to dark look from the center of your eyebrow to the tail. Our tester had no trouble gripping the pencil and maneuvering it across her brow. Once her brows were thoroughly filled, our tester praised this pencil for not leaving any gaps. “The color I used was deep brown, and a little dark for me, but it still looked natural,” she observed. Though the small shade range (five colors!) makes it difficult to get a perfect shade match, it’s not a deal breaker. “I would definitely recommend this one, especially considering the price,” said our tester. It earned a high score in all of our tests, and we think this is a solid eyebrow pencil for someone with a lower budget. And it’ll save you from creasing your brows because you won’t be frowning at the price! Shades 5 Pigment Medium Finish Natural Uses Filling in gaps, creating definition Best for Thick brows, ombré brows Refillable Yes People / Tamara Staples Best Splurge: Gucci Crayon Définition Sourcils Powder Eyebrow Pencil 3.8 View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Saks Fifth Avenue Pros This luxury eyebrow pencil creates a smooth, creamy finish that can line your brows or fill them in seamlessly, and comes with a spoolie and a sharpener. Cons The rich pigment and wide tip makes it difficult to create natural hair strokes. You may not be an Italian heiress, but that doesn’t mean you can’t channel Lady Gaga’s eyebrows from House of Gucci. This Gucci powder eyebrow pencil creates an oscar-worthy brow perfect for a full glam look. Its creamy texture glides across the brow, and feels lightweight on the skin. The pigment is dark, and perfect for outlining and filling in gaps in the brows. Our tester felt that the traditional pencil end was too wide to create natural-looking hair strokes because she has thinner brows, but the sharpener (included!) can help create a finer point. “It [wouldn’t] be my go-to if I’m looking for a natural look, but definitely something I would pick for glam,” she said. This pencil tint locked in place, and even when our tester rubbed her brows repeatedly, “there was absolutely no smudging,” she said. This is a premium pencil that can give you dramatic eyebrows for a price that’s not too much higher than others on our list. Shades 6 Pigment Rich Finish Creamy Uses Shaping, filling in gaps Best for Thick brows, structured brows Refillable No People / Tamara Staples Best for Thin Brows: Too Faced Super Fine Brow Detailer Eyebrow Pencil 4.8 View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Toofaced.com Pros This eyebrow pencil is ideal for thin brows because its angled tip and medium pigment create precise strokes that blend in with your natural hair. Cons The shade range is limited. Our tester loved the “buttery feel” of the Too Faced eyebrow pencil. “It’s smooth and silky on my skin, easy to use, and did not break at all,” she said. The medium pigment makes this pencil light enough to look natural, but it’s buildable and creates a darker tone when layered. The design of this pencil made it easy to apply, especially with the twist applicator. It also has a spoolie on the end to help brush hairs into place before applying the color. “It gives a great pop to my face and looks natural and smooth on my brows,” said our tester. Though this product has eight different shades, we feel there could be more options for lighter eyebrows. Our tester also noticed there was some smudging after brushing her finger along the brow bone. Overall, we believe this is a great everyday eyebrow pencil for thin natural strokes and for shaping the brow. Shades 8 Pigment Medium Finish Matte Uses Shaping, filling in with small strokes Best for Thin brows, feathered brows Refillable Yes People / Tamara Staples KYLIE COSMETICS Kybrow Pencil 4.5 View On Ulta View On Kyliecosmetics.com Pros This sleek eyebrow pencil offers an angled tip and light pigment perfect for creating natural buildable color. Cons Once again, the shade range could be more extensive. Kylie delivered with this “kybrow” pencil and frankly, I was impressed. As the tester for this pencil, I was a little nervous because the pigment is fairly light, and my eyebrows, alas, are not. However, the color surprised me with how buildable it is, allowing me to darken the hair strokes by making several passes, and still retaining a natural look. I prefer the feathered look, which Healy says you can create by “making little feathery strokes in an upward flick-like motion, mimicking the direction of the hair growth.” He suggests also using a spoolie for a soft blend that helps achieve a natural look. Operating like a standard pencil, this product was easy to grip and swipe across my brow, getting under the arch and along the tail. The texture was smooth, not overly creamy or grainy, and the pencil seemed sturdy like it wouldn’t break with extended use. Though there are only six shades (some variety couldn’t hurt!), the low price and high quality make this eyebrow pencil a great value. Brush on a hint of this tint, and your brows will achieve the no-makeup makeup look with an effortlessly natural appearance. Shades 6 Pigment Light Finish Natural Uses Filling in between gaps with natural strokes Best for Thick or thin brows, feathered brows Refillable Yes People / Tamara Staples Things to Consider Before Buying Eyebrow Pencils Materials The first thing to consider is what’s in an eyebrow pencil. “All pencils have wax in them, and waxes are really what makes the brow pencil form into a stick,” says Healy. “You want to look for high-quality waxes. Something that our brow architects deal with is the type of wax called carnauba wax.” He praises the wax for being an emulsifying agent, emollient thickener, and hypoallergenic — which basically means its high quality and performs well. Another thing to watch for is claims of being “waterproof.” Healy explains that “water-resistant” is sufficient because “waterproof” can mean materials that make the color hard to remove, causing damage to your brow hairs. Color Matching When selecting a tint for your eyebrows, the general rule is to go either slightly lighter than your natural hair color, or match the exact shade. (But it’s your face, so if you want dark brown brows and light blonde hair, that’s okay too!) Most makeup brands have between five and ten shades to choose from (like classic blondes, browns, and blacks) so you may need to try more than one shade — or even layer two — to get an exact match. Brow Type Though a good eyebrow pencil can change the shape and fullness of your brows, you should still keep your brow type in mind when selecting the right pencil. Some are designed with thin angled tips to add volume with hairlike strokes in sparse brows, and others have a thicker tip to fill in gaps and create more of a shaded-in brow. Applicator Some applicators come with spoolie on the end to brush and shape the hair before applying color to your brows. “Don’t ignore the spoolie side because it does help you control the color,” says Healy. “Sometimes I think of the two sides as ‘addition’ and ‘subtraction.’ Addition with the pencil lead, and subtraction with the spoolie, which helps you soften and blend.” Others have traditional pencil tips (need sharpening) vs. cream-based refillable tips that glide along the brow. The refillable tips are usually narrow and better for shaping and creating precise lines, and the thicker pencil tips are better-suited for filling in gaps and creating dimension. Uses You can do a lot with your brows if you just set your mind and your pencil to it. Whether you want your brows tight and arched or loose and feathery, the right pencil can help you achieve your desired look. Pro tip? “Less is more,” says Healy, adding that you only need a little color and blending out the pencil will help it last longer. People / Tamara Staples How We Tested Eyebrow Pencils During a day of glam in our Manhattan lab, 10 beauty testers (including this writer!) got to work on our brows with 38 of the best eyebrow pencils on the market (designer! celebrity lines! drugstore!). We tried them all, testing for texture and feel, pigment, shade range, and ease of application. First, we drew a couple of practice strokes on the back of our hands to see the texture and pigment up close, as well as get a sense of the feel. Was the pencil gritty? Creamy? Fragile? Sturdy? Did it smudge when we rubbed it with our fingers? Each were scored accordingly. We then applied the pencils to our brows, mimicking hairlike strokes, filling in the arch and tail, and addressing any remaining gaps. For the pencils that came with spoolies, we used the brushes to help smooth out the hair and spread the color. Then we considered how easy it was to apply, and of course, how it looked. Some pigments were too dark, others too light, and some… just right. The last consideration was the shade range, and, in some cases, the lack thereof. Was it easy to find a shade match? Is there a large enough variety? Our top picks ranked well in each of these categories, earning their spot on our list (and in our makeup drawers!). What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content. Related Articles This Cream Blush Got a Perfect Score in All of Our Product Testing Categories We Tested Tweezers to Find the Best at Removing Brow Hairs These Dermaplaning Tools Will Give You Buttery-Smooth Skin Brooke Shields Shares Her Unusual Technique for Getting Her Iconic Eyebrows We Tested the Best Setting Powders for a Flawless Finish These Cooling Sheets Are So Soft, You Won’t Want to Leave Bed We Tested to See Which Tinted Moisturizers Deliver the Most Radiant Finish Beauty Guru Huda Kattan Shares Her Eyebrow Shaping Secrets These Microwaves Make Quick Meals Feel Like a Gourmet Experience 7 Easy Hacks for Your Best Brows Ever (It Is National Brow Day, After All) Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Brow Pencil Is a $6 'Godsend' for Thin Brows Buy It Now: The Best New Brow Products to Try Our Testers Gave This Lip Mask a Perfect Score Across the Board These Are the 8 Lip Scrubs That Will Transform Dry Lips We Tested 32 Hair Dryers and One Earned a Perfect Score The Best Liquid Foundations We Tested for a Flawless Skin Finish Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies