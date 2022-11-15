The 14 Best Eye Makeup Removers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

After a day of glam in the lab, these 14 eye makeup removers were considered the best that PEOPLE Tested.

We set out to find the best picks among popular eye makeup removers, letting our testers create a full glam eye look, and then take it off (tragic). Looking at qualities like feel, residue, and overall performance, our team found 14 eye makeup removers that most effectively cleaned our testers’ skin without causing upset to the area. The Mary Kay Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover snagged our top spot with its gentle feel and ability to lift away the day’s makeup without effort or fuss.

From a makeup perspective, “[Micellar water] is good to fix little things as I go,” celebrity makeup artist Jeanine Lobell tells PEOPLE. “I use wipes if it’s to take it all off, but when you need precision removal, then the water [is great because] there’s no oil and no residue.” Lobell says it’s much easier to go back in with micellar water and do small touch-ups with a cotton swab, especially if she’s working in a fast-paced environment with clients — some of which include Natalie Portman, Jessica Alba, and Cate Blanchett.

“When buying a makeup remover, it’s important to consider both your skin type and the type of makeup you are using,” board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, FAAD tells PEOPLE. In terms of skincare, board-certified dermatologist Jenny Liu, MD, FAAD says she prefers products that are “effective at removing makeup without being too harsh.” For instance, she stays away from “makeup removers like wipes that create a lot of friction on skin” and can cause “potential irritation.”

There’s a sense of dread when you look in the mirror after a long day and realize you still have to take your makeup off. Those woes don’t exist when you have a good eye makeup remover handy — one that won’t leave you with irritated lids or take 10 swipes to get all of your eye makeup off.

Best Overall: Mary Kay Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Marykay.com Pros Oil-free

Gentle on skin

Removes even waterproof makeup

Doesn’t leave behind a film or residue Cons It’s bigger than the carry-on limit for travel liquids When it came to taking off eye makeup, the Mary Kay Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover proved to be a tester favorite. “The eye makeup remover felt so soothing on the skin and did an amazing job removing makeup,” our tester said. “My skin felt refreshed, clean, and hydrated without causing irritation.” The gentle and oil-free formula makes this a great remover option for all skin types, leaving no greasy residue on the skin. “This makeup remover left no noticeable residue and I would easily be able to apply skincare over it without an issue,” our tester said. The performance proved equally effective — our tester appreciated how well it worked. “It removed my makeup easily and quickly and I only needed a couple of swipes of cotton rounds to fully remove all of the makeup,” they said. “The remover performed so much better than I expected and it’s a product I would most certainly use regularly.” Our tester said they wouldn’t change a thing about this product, though we noticed at 3.75 fluid ounces, it is bigger than the standard travel size, so it’s not as portable as other options. That being said, it’s decently priced, and removes even the most adhesive makeup like waterproof products without being harsh on your skin. This eye makeup remover is a clear winner. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: 3.75 fl. oz./ 100mL | Oil-free: Yes | Type: Liquid People / Jessica Juliao

Best Budget: e.l.f Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target Pros Budget-friendly

No residue leftover

Hydrates the skin while removing makeup Cons Not oil-free so might not work for oily skin types For being a more affordable option, this eye makeup remover from e.l.f. delighted our testers with its gentle formula, overall performance, and lack of residue left on the skin after use. “I loved the feel of the balm on my skin,” said our tester. “It felt calming and not at all harsh on my eyelids, which I feel like some eye makeup removers do.” With ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, and ceramides, this eye makeup remover works to clean your skin without leaving greasy residue behind. You apply this balm on your face like a mask, lathering up to absorb the makeup, and then wash it away with water. However, our tester observed that they didn’t even use water with it, and when applied on a cotton round, it “effectively took off all the eyeshadow that I had on in only a few swipes.” Our tester loved that there was no leftover residue, which they said “is rare for this type of product.” Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 2 oz. | Oil-free: No | Type: Balm People / Jessica Juliao

Best Splurge: Tata Harper Nourishing Makeup Removing Oil Cleanser 4.8 Tata Harper View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Pros Effective at removing makeup

Worked well with sensitive skin

No residue unless you use more than the suggested amount Cons Not super portable This luxury eye makeup remover from Tata Harper offers a gentle oil formula with alfalfa, vitamin A, and squalane to lift makeup while also nourishing your skin. “This product felt really nice and smooth, and helped remove the eyeshadow with very little pressure,” said our tester, who has sensitive skin when it comes to cleansers. They “had no problems with this product.” Our tester said because they normally use a thinner cleanser, at first they used too much and saw some residue, but used “significantly less” the second time, and then “had no issue with residue.” And a little goes a long way. “With a tiny amount applied to my eyelid, I was able to easily remove all the eyeshadow and primer,” our tester said. Price at time of publish: $88 Size: 4.1oz./ 125mL | Oil-free: No | Type: Oil/liquid People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Sensitive Skin: Clinique Naturally Gentle Eye Makeup Remover 5 Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros Gentle on sensitive skin

Effective at removing makeup

Left skin smooth and soft Cons No cons detected during testing This makeup remover from Clinique treats skin with a gentleness that leaves no redness or irritation in its wake. “The product felt like a nice soft gel,” said our tester. “I was a bit worried about putting a cream on my eye since it is very different from what I usually use, but I was amazed!” In terms of performance, our tester said, “the product came right off and there was absolutely no burning at all.” They were impressed with the lack of residue after the remover was applied, and how moisturized their eyelids felt after use — leaving the skin with a soft texture. “No color was left at all on my lids and no scrubbing was necessary, just a gentle swipe to remove the eyeshadow,” our tester said. They said they were “super happy” with this product and “wouldn’t change a thing.” Price at time of publish: $23 Size: 2.5oz/ 75mL | Oil-free: No | Type: Creamy gel People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Dry Skin: Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup Melting Butter Cleanser 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Drunkelephant.com Pros Moisturizing formula

Oil formula didn’t leave residue

Comes with a spoon to reduce contamination Cons Somewhat pricey Drunk Elephant is known for impeccable skincare products, and this butter cleansing balm is no exception. “It was buttery smooth and felt incredibly moisturizing,” said our tester. “Although there's oil in the formula, it didn't get in my eyes or make me temporarily blind (I wear contacts, so if something gets in them, I can't see until it comes out). I would definitely use this everyday for my whole face as well.” In terms of performance, this makeup remover “left no residue” on our tester’s skin, and “took makeup off well” while leaving the skin “soft, smooth, and not irritated in the slightest.” Our tester also said they love that “it comes with a spoon to eliminate any cross-contamination or bacteria from grubby fingers.” This product also comes with an exfoliating powder, but that wasn’t part of our testing. “I massaged the oil into my skin and then used a cotton pad to wipe away the pigment,” said our tester, adding that the oil “removed my eye makeup quickly and effectively, with no irritation or residue.” Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 3.88 oz. | Oil-free: No | Type: Balm People / Jessica Juliao The 12 Best Drunk Elephant Products of 2022

Best for Oily Skin: CHANEL Demaquillant Yeux Intense Gentle Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover 5 ULTA View On Nordstrom View On Ulta Pros Highly effective at makeup removal



Doesn’t leave oil residue behind Cons Has a fragrance, which might be a con for some



Somewhat pricey Chanel brings the touch of designer flair to an eye makeup remover that’s great for those with oily skin. “This product was the perfect consistency,” said our tester. “It was a watery formula, but not drippy and though it contains oil, it didn’t have a greasy or slimy feeling.” Our tester loved that this product left “no residue on my eyelids after using,” and that they didn’t feel the need to “wash it off with a cleanser.” The performance of this remover also stood out to our team. “This removed every speck of shadow and mascara with one good swipe,” praised the tester. “I like bi-phase formulas and this one mixes nicely and doesn't feel oily.” In line with other Chanel products, this one is lightly fragranced, which could be a pro for some and a con for others depending on scent preference. Price at time of publish: $37 Size: 3.4oz. | Oil-free: No | Type: Liquid People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Waterproof Makeup: Clarins Instant Eye Makeup Remover 4.8 Sephora View On Walmart View On Sephora View On Clarinsusa.com Pros Effective at removing even waterproof makeup

No residue left behind

Worked well even when wearing contact lenses Cons Has a fragrance When it comes to taking off makeup, this Clarins remover is a cut above. Our tester said they use a waterproof mascara that’s always difficult to take off, yet this remover got the job done. “I often do double cleaning, first with a cleansing balm and then followed up by a cleanser, and even with that sometimes I still have mascara residue on,” said our tester. “This eye makeup remover removed my mascara EASILY.” In terms of performance, this eye makeup remover scored well across all categories. Our tester said the product felt nice on their skin, leaving it smooth and soft without any residue after use. “It wiped away my dark eyeshadow pretty easily,” they said. The only fault in their opinion was the existence of a scent with this remover. Fragrance could be a pro or con, depending on preference, but for the sensitive skin on the eyelids, it’s usually better to be unscented. That aside, our tester was blown away by how well this eye makeup remover works. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 4.2 fl oz. | Oil-free: No | Type: Liquid People / Jessica Juliao

Best Hydrating: Glossier Milky Oil 5 Glossier View On Glossier.com Pros No residue left behind

Super hydrating

Effectively removed eye makeup

Budget-friendly Cons Not oil free, might not work for oily skin For a little skincare benefit while you’re removing your makeup, try this pick from Glossier. It’s extremely hydrating and leaves the skin feeling super nourished. “This was a super smooth remover,” said our tester. “It didn't feel greasy at all, which is definitely a complaint that I have had in the past with removers.” Our team was impressed with the feeling of this product, and how effectively it removed makeup. “I was able to use the same cotton round for both eyes and didn't even need to apply more product,” said our tester. “It got all of the makeup off after three swipes per eye.” Given the low price and efficacy of this makeup remover, we agree with our tester who said they were “really pleased with this one.” Price at time of publish: $14 Size: 3.4 fl. oz. | Oil-free: No | Type: Oil People / Jessica Juliao

Best Soothing: Laura Mercier Soothing Eye Makeup Remover 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com Pros Extremely gentle formula

No leftover residue

Portable size Cons No cons detected during testing Laura Mercier brings us this bi-phase formula that’s partially water-based and partially contains soothing oils to help calm irritated skin and reduce redness. It’s also infused with cornflower which is rich with antioxidants and has many skin benefits. “The remover felt smooth and relaxing on my skin,” confirmed our tester. They appreciated how this eye makeup remover was “easy to use” and didn’t cause issues or “irritate the skin.” This product completely removed the makeup without too much effort, and had “no residue issues” per the tester — meaning it didn’t leave the greasy film on the surface of the skin that some remover products tend to leave behind. And as an added benefit, it’s travel-friendly, given the size. Price at time of publish: $27 Size: 3.4 fl. oz./ 100mL | Oil-free: No | Type: Liquid People / Jessica Juliao The 13 Best Eyeshadow Palettes of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Lightweight: Nivea Eye Make-Up Remover Double Effect 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Highly effective makeup remover



No leftover residue

Feel refreshing on skin

Good price point Cons Imported from overseas If you’re looking for an easy remedy to makeup removal that won’t leave you skin feeling tired, greasy, and heavy, the Double Effect eye makeup remover from Nivea should be on your radar. Our tester said this was “the easiest time I’ve ever had taking makeup off in my life. It took two drops and minimal effort to remove.” They were completely impressed with the performance as well as how it felt, saying the product was “lightweight and refreshing on my skin” and left “no residue.” Our tester said there was nothing they would change about the product, and commented that “Nivea killed it,” but if we had to change one thing, it would be that it’s currently imported from overseas which makes it a less sustainable and accessible product than local options. That said, it’s not expensive and it works really well. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Size: 4.4 fl. oz./ 125mL | Oil-free: No | Type: Liquid People / Jessica Juliao

Best Clean: Cetaphil Gentle Waterproof Makeup Remover 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Effectively removes makeup, even waterproof



Gentle on skin, even sensitive

Includes botanicals to nourish skin Cons Faint residue leftover

Size doesn’t meet carry-on travel requirements Cetaphil is a favorite for everyday skincare, and this waterproof makeup remover lives up to its reputation. With botanicals like aloe vera, ginseng, and green tea, this product works to nourish the skin while breaking up makeup and lifting it from the skin. It’s a bi-phase water-based formula that targets dryness, irritation, rough texture, tightness in the skin, and any weaknesses in the surface of the skin. “This product seamlessly removed the shadow from my eyelid,” said our tester. “It felt really nice on my skin and I did not experience any discomfort or irritation. It took most of the makeup off in one swipe without me having to apply too much pressure or tugging on my skin too much.” It’s also oil free and fragrance free, making it a gentle alternative to some makeup removers. Our tester noticed a slight residue after use, saying “This product feels like micellar water with a slightly oily texture to it, and there was just a little bit of residue on my eyelid after using this product.” That said, our tester loved how well it worked and said, “there is nothing that I would change.” Price at time of publish: $15.29 Size: 6 fl. oz./ 177mL | Oil-free: Yes | Type: Liquid People / Jessica Juliao

Best Oil: Caudalie Vinoclean Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Caudalie.com Pros Removes makeup easily



No residue left over

Little goes a long way Cons Oil formula is a little messier to apply



Not super portable Oil makeup removers work really effectively because they break up the makeup’s pigment, yet this one doesn’t leave a greasy residue that some oils do. “This product is super soft and felt great on my skin,” said our tester. “I was a little concerned because I typically stay away from oil-based products, but it didn't feel greasy on the skin at all. My eyelids were clean and felt fresh after use.” Our tester said, “It was supremely easy to remove with a cotton pad. If I was doing a full skincare routine post-makeup, I would easily follow up with my normal routine. It did not burn at all and my eyelid didn't feel greasy after removal either.” They said the manufacturing instructions suggested using your hands to apply the oil, but they found this to be messy and preferred a cotton round. “I've been looking for a good eye makeup remover and this feels like a holy grail product, especially as I'm familiar with and do use other products in this line,” praised our tester. “I didn't know this existed, but I'm so glad I do now!” Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 5 fl. oz./150mL | Oil-free: No | Type: Oil People / Jessica Juliao

Best Water-Based: Neutrogena Oil-Free Liquid Eye Makeup Remover 5 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Pros Little goes a long way



No oily residue

Removes waterproof makeup Cons Packaging is difficult to open



Too big for easy travel This water-based formula from Neutrogena offers a quick and easy removal solution to get your eye makeup off at the end of the day. Our tester said they “did not feel any residue when applying it onto the cotton pad and wiping” it across their eyelid. It only took two swipes to remove all the makeup off our tester’s eyelid. The product performed quickly, which impressed our team, with the tester saying a little goes a long way. The oil-free formula also removes waterproof mascara which is a huge plus. However, one point of concern is the packaging, which our team noted is hard to open if your hands are wet and comes in two sizes that are both too big for carry-on travel requirements. Price at time of publish: $8.49 Size: 5.5 fl. oz./162mL | Oil-free: Yes | Type: Liquid People / Jessica Juliao The 15 Best Mascaras of 2022, Tested and Reviewed