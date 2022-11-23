The Best Essential Oil Diffusers of 2022, According to User Reviews

Before you go buying any old machine, though, consider this: We’ve scoured the web for the highest-rated essential oil diffusers and spoken with aromatherapy experts to determine what truly makes a worthwhile purchase. Throughout our research, we were able to narrow it down to the top seven best essential oil diffusers. Overall, the Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set is hard to beat, with its approachable price and all-inclusive oil bundle.

Whether you’ve had a good day or a bad day, essential oils can help level up your mood (or mellow it out). According to recent research , aromatherapy can help reduce hypertension, stress, depression, and anxiety, as well as boost sleep. In other words, if you don’t yet own an essential oil diffuser, you may want to add one to your cart (and maybe keep a few on deck for gifting).

Best Overall: Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Who It's Good For Someone who wants a highly customizable diffuser experience. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers more device color options. The Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set has over 44,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. The wood grain-printed plastic device has a unique shape that’s equipped with seven ambient light modes, each of which has two intensities. In addition to being able to tailor the color of the diffuser, users can program it to diffuse essential oils in continuous, one-, three-, or six-hour intervals. What’s more, you can choose between strong and weak mist output, so you can ultimately customize the scent in your space. Best of all, unlike most diffusers on the market, the Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser comes with 10 10 mL jars of essential oils, including lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint oils. Considering you get all of that for $40, it’s one diffuser deal that simply can’t be beat. Price at time of publish: $40 Colors: One | Included Oils: 10 | Additional Features: 14 light modes and four timer settings

Best Cool-Mist Diffuser: Saje Aroma Om Deluxe Cool Mist Diffuser Saje View On Saje.com Who It's Good For Someone looking to effectively diffuse a large room. Who It's Not Good For Someone hoping not to have to shop separately for essential oils. Holistic health practitioner and aromatherapist Julie Clark, who is the founder of Province Apothecary, says that the Saje Natural Wellness Aroma Om Deluxe diffuser, which is adored by hundreds of shoppers, is a great option for anyone looking to fill a large room with the aroma and health benefits of essential oils. The diffuser, which comes in gray and white, is designed to effectively mist medium to large-sized rooms up to 700 square feet for hours on end. With a run time between 11 and 22 hours, you can guarantee that your space will smell divine with this diffuser. That said, if such a long run time deters you, know that you can program it to operate on one-, three-, and six-hour intervals, too. Price at time of publish: $140 Colors: Two | Included Oils: None | Additional Features: Three timer settings

Best Looking: Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser 4.6 Goop View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a design-forward diffuser. Who It's Not Good For Someone hoping to receive oils with their diffuser. The Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser is another of Clark’s top picks, thanks to its high-end silhouette that’s sold in 12 colors and looks more like a decor item than an essential oil diffuser. The stone diffuser, which is actually made with a ceramic cover, touts four- and eight-hour run times, and can effectively fill a room of up to 500 square feet. The manually-operated diffuser also features an ambient lighting mode that makes a ring around the bottom of it glow like a candle, which beautifully illuminates its surrounding area. Once the diffusing time is up, it automatically shuts off. It also shuts off if it detects that the water is too low, so you never have to worry about it going dry. Price at time of publish: $123 Colors: 12 | Included Oils: None | Additional Features: Two timers and a 500 sq. ft. diffusing capacity

Best Portable: SOICARE Car Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone who wants to be able to take essential oils with them wherever they go. Who It's Not Good For This travel option is best suited for car rides and needs to be re-filled with water frequently, which users may find annoying if using in a hotel or home-share. If you find that you absolutely love your full-sized essential oil diffuser and are hoping to buy one that can be brought on the go, including in your car, the Soicare Car Diffuser is a great option. With over 600 5-star reviews on Amazon, the micro diffuser, which is sold in three colors, is designed to put off a steady mist and fit comfortably in a standard car cup holder. It’s crafted with a spill-proof seal as well, so even if it tips over during a sharp turn, it won’t spill water and essential oils all over your console. As far as size goes, it’s about the size and weight of an iPhone, and like a smartphone, it’s equipped with a USB charger, so it’s compatible with most modern cars, or those with lighter adapters. Last but not least, it’s equipped with an ambiance ring, so users can choose between seven colors to add a bit more personality to their on-the-go diffuser. Price at time of publish: $19 Colors: Three | Included Oils: None | Additional Features: Car cup holder compatible, cord wrap organizer, and auto shut-off

Best Smart Diffuser: Aera Diffuser 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Aeraforhome.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking to control their diffuser via phone. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who doesn’t want to spend over $100 on a diffuser. The Aera Diffuser is one-of-a-kind in that it’s an essential oil diffuser controlled entirely by smartphone app. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS, as well as Alexa, and is designed to adequately mist medium to large-sized rooms. The brand has seven aromatherapy essential oil blends, including Deep Relax (chamomile, vetiver, and sandalwood) and Support Breathe (eucalyptus, tea tree, and pine essential oils). In addition to the essential oil blends, Aera also has a variety of home fragrances, including a partnership with The Laundress. That’s part of what really sets this device apart: It’s multi-use. Scent logistics aside, the device can be programmed to run on customized schedules with two-, four-, and eight-hour sessions, as well as scent strength settings ranging from one to 10. But that’s not all. The Aera Diffuser is also one of the only diffusers on the market that directly makes claims about harmful VOCs and its human and pet safety. In that way, it’s a diffuser that you can have full faith in. No wonder over 2,300 shoppers have awarded it a 5-star rating. Price at time of publish: $199 Colors: One | Included Oils: None | Additional Features: Hypoallergenic technology, app-controlled, three run-time timers, Alexa compatible The 7 Best Humidifiers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Budget: ASAKUKI Premium Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier with Remote Control Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For Anyone looking to control their diffuser without having to get up. Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a compact diffuser. The Asakuki Premium Essential Oil Diffuser is notably less expensive than the Aera but still offers a semi-hands-free operation thanks to a convenient remote that lets users turn it on and off, tailor the mist strength and intervals, and adjust the ambient light. The diffuser has three timers (60, 120, and 180 minutes), though it can also be set to a steady "on" mode. It’s sold in three colors, all of which can be customized with seven ambient lighting modes and four timer modes. If you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can snag a bundle that includes the device, as well as six essential oils, or even the updated app-controlled device that lets users customize the colors even further, as well as set schedules. Price at time of publish: $26 Colors: Three | Included Oils: None | Additional Features: Remote controlled, seven LED light color modes, four timer modes