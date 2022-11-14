The 7 Best Epilators of 2022 for Silky-Smooth Skin

According to Buckwell, epilators saw a real boost over the pandemic, as people couldn’t get to the salon for their regular waxing treatments. While epilating is certainly an effective method of hair removal, it’s definitely not the most pain-free. If not done properly, epilating can be painful on any area of the body, and might even cause burns with some specific devices if you aren’t careful. Because of this, it’s important to read and follow the instructions that come with your device before use.

“Epilators are devices that remove body hair from the roots, similar to waxing,” explains Emily Buckwell, Global Head of Communications of CurrentBody . “They are a small electrical device which, instead of cutting hairs at the surface, uses spring coils, discs, or plates to tweeze multiple hairs at once.” An epilator looks similar to an electric razor, but from the process of pulling the hair from the root, it stunts re-growth to achieve longer-lasting results and smoothness.

Did you know that shaving, waxing, and IPL are not the only options when it comes to hair removal? Epilating is another form of hair removal that lifts hair at the root for a long-lasting, smooth feeling on any area you choose to treat. Rather than tweezing hair one by one with a tweezer, an epilator is a handheld device that tweezes multiple hairs at the same time, allowing you to remove hair on larger areas of the body faster.

Best Overall: Braun Epilator Silk-Epil 9 9-720 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who It’s Good For This pick is ideal for people who want to epilate often and invest in a multi-use epilator. Who It’s Not Good For This epilator is a bit pricey, so it’s probably not a good option for anyone who is trying to save money and wants to opt for a more budget-friendly epilator. Although the Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720 might be one of the priciest of the bunch, it is certainly our favorite for a reason. “It's great that it can be used wet or dry —mit's completely waterproof,” explains Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. “And the wider head removes more hair with each stroke.” This epilator has many impressive features, one of which includes the vibrating head. “The head also vibrates to decrease discomfort, and it pivots to more easily accommodate body curves,” says Dr. King. “The newer models also have a smart sensor that helps to guide how much pressure to apply.” The Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720 comes with the device, a trimmer cap, a skin contact cap, a shaver head, a cleaning brush, and a pouch to store it all. One of the downsides of this product is that it’s expensive. That being said, it’s worth the price if you know you prefer epilating over other forms of hair removal and want to invest in a durable, high-quality epilator. Power Source: Smart plug | Features: Wireless and can be used wet or dry | Recommended hair type: All hair types | What's included: Device, trimmer cap, skin contact cap, shaver head, cleaning brush, pouch Price at time of publish: $89.94

Best Budget: Philips Satinelle Essential Epilator Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Jcpenney.com Who It’s Good For This epilator is great for folks who don’t want to spend a lot of money on a hair removal device. Who It’s Not Good For This pick is not ideal for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with a cord while epilating, as this is not a cordless option. Small but mighty, the Philips Satinelle Epilator does much more than just look compact and cute. This pick is one of the more budget-friendly options of the bunch, and does a great job of removing hair all over the body. “The rounded design is great for the bikini area, and there's an ergonomic grip,” says Dr. King. “I like that the epilator head can be detached and washed under running water. Plus, there's an extra cap that can be placed on the epilator head for more gentle epilation in sensitive areas.” While this is a great option for epilating delicate spots like the bikini area, it’s not ideal if you aren’t close to an outlet (this pick isn’t cordless, so you’ll need to plug it in while in use). Power Source: Corded Electric | Features: Sensitive cap | Recommended hair type: All hair types | What's included: Charger and sensitive area cap Price at time of publish: $34.95

Best for Sensitive Skin: Braun Silk-Epil 3 3-270 Epilator 4 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Who It’s Good For This option is a great pick for anyone who is usually super sensitive to waxing or other forms of hair removal. It also could be a good fit for those who are just trying out epilation for the first time. Who It’s Not Good For This is also another pick that requires an outlet nearby, as it is not cordless. For anyone with sensitive skin or first-time epilator users, the Braun Epilator Silk-Epil 3 3-270 is your best bet. This pick comes with multiple attachments for a smooth hair removal process, and comes with two-speed options, too. The Braun Epilator Silk-Epil 3 3-270 is an affordable choice that comes with a shaver and trimmer as well as an epilator. “This product allows you the flexibility to switch hair removal modalities if your skin is showing signs of sensitivities to one,” explains Dr. Nava Greenfield, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. “If you develop ingrown hairs or irritation from epilation on certain areas of skin, you can use the shaver or trimmer for those spots and return to epilation for skin that is less sensitive.” One of the downsides of this option is that it is corded and will require an outlet close by to use. Additionally, because the epilator head isn’t as wide as some other picks on the market, it might take a bit more time to epilate on larger areas of the body, such as the legs. Power Source: Corded electric | Features: SmartLight, massage rollers, and two-speed setting | Recommended hair type: All hair types | What's included: Epilator, shaver head, trimmer head, cleaning brush, and charger Price at time of publish: $39.94

Best for Bikini Area: Philips Beauty Epilator Series 8000 5 in 1 View On Amazon View On Philips.com Who It’s Good For If you’re looking for an epilator that allows you to customize your bikini grooming, this pick is for you. Who It’s Not Good For Because it has so many attachments, it’s an expensive pick — this option isn’t ideal for anyone who hasn’t tried epilating before. If you’re someone who loves to switch up their bikini grooming every so often, the Philips Epilator Series 8000 with nine attachments should be your go-to. This pick comes with an epilating head, shaving head, trimming comb, trimming head, bikini comb, body exfoliation brush, pedicure foot file, delicate area cap, optimal contact cap, and a pouch. “I like the Philips Epilator Series 8000 as it comes with nine accessories like an extra wide head to cover more surface area,” explains Dr. Julie Russak, a board-certified dermatologist in NYC. “Plus, it works on wet and dry skin depending on your preference or needs.” With more attachments comes more money, and this pick is definitely on the higher end in terms of cost. If you don’t think you’ll use all the attachments provided, there is a less expensive option that costs $55 for only three heads. Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Features: 9 Attachments | Recommended hair type: All hair types | What's included: Device, epilating head, shaving head, trimming comb, trimming head, bikini comb, body exfoliation brush, pedicure foot file, delicate area cap, optimal contact cap, pouch Price at time of publish: $99.95

Best for Upper Lip: Epilady Esthetic Delicate Facial Epilator, Pearl White Epilady View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone needing to epilate in small areas, such as the upper lip, brows, or bikini area. Who It’s Not Good For This pick would not be good for larger surfaces, such as the legs or arms. If you like to stay fuzz-free on your upper lip area, consider trying the Epilady Esthetic Generation 5 Fine Facial Hair Epilator. This pick uses the old-school coil epilation system to remove even the finest baby hairs on your face. “I like the Epilady Esthetic Generation 5 Fine Facial Hair Epilator because it has a convenient and compact design, with a small head that's great for reaching difficult-to-get-to areas,” explains Dr. King. [Editors' note: This version is discontinued, but the Delicate Facial Epilator is very similar.] “It's cordless, lightweight, quiet, and easy to operate and clean.” This product does heat up when turned on, and some folks have reported getting slight burns on their skin when not used properly. Always make sure to follow the directions when using this pick. Power Source: Battery powered | Features: Coil epilation | Recommended hair type: Fine facial hair | What's included: Device, cleaning brush, pouch Price at time of publish: $39.95

Best for Beginners: Remington Smooth & Silky Deluxe Rechargeable Epilator Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who It’s Good For This option is great for anyone who doesn't need all the bells and whistles of a fancy epilator and instead wants a simple-to-use option. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not ideal for folks who need to epilate smaller or hard-to-reach areas. The Remington Smooth & Silky Deluxe Rechargeable Epilator is a simple, straightforward epilator that’s ideal for folks who have never tried epilating before and don’t need the added attachments and functionality of pricier options. “This epilator is a more basic system that is affordable and allows for some individualizing,” explains Dr. Greenfield. “This product is fairly straightforward to keep clean, which is important in avoiding the development of folliculitis from epilation. I also like that it includes a massaging cap with aloe vera, which is an ingredient that can smooth skin after irritation.” We love that this pick uses a rechargeable battery to offer a cordless experience, and also has a light that shines on the area you’re epilating to make sure you’re removing all the hairs. Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Features: Waterproof, rechargeable, 2-speed setting | Recommended hair type: All hair types | What's included: Device, massaging cap, precision cap, charger Price at time of publish: $33.14