If you want that fresh-from-the-dentist experience for your own pearly whites, keep reading to learn about the best electric toothbrushes PEOPLE Tested.

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out nearly four dozen electric toothbrushes from some of the best brands recommended by dentists. First, we tried them out after lunch — where spinach made an appearance on our plates as well as in-between our teeth — then we continued to use them at home to test out their full capabilities. We brushed, polished, and in some cases, flossed as we sought out devices that performed the best without damaging sensitive teeth and gums. Basking in the glow of cleaner, brighter smiles, we made our final selections based on ease of use, functionality, portability, battery life, quality, and overall value.

“I recommend using an electric toothbrush over a manual toothbrush because of its superior ability to clean hard-to-reach spots, " says Dr. Bill Busch, DMD, MAGD of NKC Dental, who is also the team dentist for the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Current. “Electric toothbrushes are much like the professional instruments that dentists use, both in shape and the way the bristles vibrate or rotate.” Dr. Busch notes that if you choose a model with multiple speeds and brush head options, it’s like having several tools in one.

How strong is your tooth-brushing game? Unless you use a proper technique at all times, you’re not cleaning your teeth well enough with a manual brush. You’re likely speeding through your routine, or worse, brushing so hard that you’re damaging your gums. An electric toothbrush can maintain those pearly whites safely and easily — especially those spots you simply can’t reach with your manual toothbrush.

Best Overall Oral-B Genius X Limited

Design 4.8 /5

Functionality 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5 Pros Easy to use right out of the box — just press the power button

Features a pressure sensor to avoid harsh brushing

Pros Easy to use right out of the box — just press the power button

Features a pressure sensor to avoid harsh brushing

Has six cleaning modes, including one for sensitive teeth Cons Charging base is prone to tipping If you've been using a manual toothbrush for years, welcome to brushing on a completely different level. We loved how effective this brush was right from the start — after one use, it felt like we had gone to the dentist for a teeth cleaning. Using this toothbrush is as easy as just turning it on, though it does have some special features that we quite liked. It has a two-minute timer (the duration most dentists recommend for brushing) that vibrates every half minute to remind you to switch to a new quadrant in your mouth. Press too hard with those bristles and a red light flashes, reminding you to ease up, which is perfect for those with receding or sensitive gums. There are also six different cleaning modes, including one for sensitive teeth, which was very easy to toggle between. This toothbrush is well-designed, with a handle that's comfortable to hold and buttons that are placed well so you won't accidentally shut it off mid-brush. The compact round head made it easy to get into hard-to-reach spots in our mouths, too. If you're used to the price of manual toothbrushes, it's understandable that the price tag will give you pause. But we think it's well worth the price to have such a noticeably clean, fresh mouth. This smart toothbrush even connects via Bluetooth to an app so you can learn about good oral hygiene and improve your brushing habits. You won't have to work that hard at them, though; this brush glides over your teeth effortlessly and does all the work for you. Our only quip: the charging base was slightly prone to tipping over, though resting the brush up against something else (like the wall or the mirror) helps to prevent this from happening. Price at time of publish: $200 Special Features: Bluetooth, LED light | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | What's Included: Handle, brush head, charger, travel case

People / Jessica Juliao

People / Jessica Juliao



Best Overall, Less Expensive Voom Sonic Pro 5 Rechargeable Electronic Toothbrush

Design 4.6 /5

Functionality 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros The battery lasted the entire testing period (the brand says it lasts 3 months)

Small brush head fits into hard-to-reach places Cons There’s no battery life indicator

Pros The battery lasted the entire testing period (the brand says it lasts 3 months)

Small brush head fits into hard-to-reach places Cons There's no battery life indicator

The button placement might lead to accidental selections This toothbrush was easy to set up and quite intuitive to start using right out of the box. The handle fits perfectly in your hand and was easy to maneuver. At first, we thought the brush head might be a bit too small, but it provided ample coverage and got into hard-to-reach places just fine. Even using light pressure, our teeth felt incredibly clean. We loved the two-minute timer that's divided into four 30-second segments, so you get an alert when it's time to move on to the next quadrant of your mouth. We also appreciated the five different settings that can be easily toggled between depending on your brushing needs: "clean" for everyday cleaning, "white" for buffing away stains, as well as "sensitive, "polish" for a deeper clean, and "massage" for a gentle gum-nourishing sensation. Although, perhaps it was a little too easy to switch settings due to the placement of the buttons which we would sometimes inadvertently press, so you'll need to be aware of them to avoid choosing the wrong setting. It would have been nice to have a battery life indicator, but the battery lasted a long time (it even extended past the testing period — the brand claims that it lasts a whopping three months). Also, there's no included spare replacement head, but for the price of both the toothbrush and the replacements (you can order them separately), the brush is still a fantastic value. All in all, it's a great electric toothbrush for the price. Price at time of publish: $26 Special Features: 5 speeds, charger | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | What's Included: Handle, 2 brush heads, charging base, USB cable

Best Budget Smile Direct Club Electric Toothbrush

Design 4 /5

Functionality 4 /5

Quality 4.8 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Setup is very user-friendly

Powered by a AAA battery, so you don’t have to worry about cords or chargers Cons Only one setting, which is less than a lot of the options we tested

Pros Setup is very user-friendly

Powered by a AAA battery, so you don't have to worry about cords or chargers Cons Only one setting, which is less than a lot of the options we tested

No battery life indicator, so you'll need to keep a spare battery on-hand This brush was very simple to set up — just insert a battery, click on the brush head, and turn it on. We liked the handle size — it is a little hefty at first and the brush head looks a bit small, but we found it easy to maneuver the brush around our mouths. This brush doesn't have the bells and whistles of some of the other options we tested (no adjustable speeds or settings — there's a two-minute timer that pauses every 30 seconds to remind you to change to a different mouth quadrant, and that's about all the features you'll get with this very reasonably priced brush), but our mouth felt so fresh and clean after using it that we didn't really miss them. We love that it's battery-operated (there's a AAA battery that's included) so you don't have to worry about chargers or cords. It would have been nice to have a battery indicator light, but it's also just as easy to keep a spare battery on hand. If you want to graduate from a manual brush without breaking the bank, it's an excellent deal for under $20, especially since it comes with a spare brush head, too. Price at time of publish: $19 Special Features: Timer | Power Source: AAA battery (included) | What's Included: Handle, 2 brush heads, mirror mount, travel case

Best with Water Flosser Waterpik CC-01 Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser

Design 4.5 /5

Functionality 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 3.8 /5 Pros We found it was very effective in removing food stuck in your teeth

Intuitive design makes it simple to change settings Cons Flosser is noisier than others we tested and has a strong vibration

Pros We found it was very effective in removing food stuck in your teeth

Intuitive design makes it simple to change settings Cons Flosser is noisier than others we tested and has a strong vibration

You'll need to clear some space on your bathroom countertop for it — this one's a bit bulky An electric brush that comes with a flosser? Yes, please. This electric brush/flosser combo is very easy to set up, though we did have to refer to the instructions when we first used the flosser to ensure that we didn't spray the entire bathroom with water. (Yes, it can be a bit messy at first, but you'll get the hang of it.) This brush is lightweight and easy to maneuver for a deep clean. The handle size felt just right, as did the toothbrush head — and bonus points for the tongue cleaner on the back of the head. We liked the button placement, which makes it super easy to toggle between cleaning, whitening, and massage modes while brushing. Plus, it comes with two additional brush heads, so you can hold off on ordering replacements for a bit. The three brushing modes offer enough variety, but we were especially impressed by the 10 flossing modes. No worries if you've got sensitive gums — there are enough settings to find the one that's most comfortable for you. We loved that our teeth felt clean and our gums didn't hurt. No food was stuck between our teeth, either. So if you've been scrimping on flossing and want to establish better habits, this is the device for you. There's no Bluetooth or app connectivity, but we think there are enough bells and whistles to appease dental hygiene enthusiasts. First, we liked that it has a two-minute timer that vibrates every 30 seconds to tell you to switch up the brush placement in your mouth. We also appreciated the on-off switch on the flosser, so if you don't use up all the water in the reservoir, you're not standing there with a spurting flosser. Of note: The flosser can be a bit noisy, so you might want to time your brushing to not be when your partner or roommates are sleeping. It's also very powerful, so sensitive teeth may not love it or just need some time to get adjusted to it. One downside is that while the Waterpik stand has a spot for the toothbrush to keep it charged, saving you a bit of space on your counter, the overall mechanism is quite bulky and will definitely take up more room than a standard electric toothbrush. Also, the flosser reservoir needs to be cleaned more often to avoid hard water stains; however, it's easy to do so with vinegar, or you can just place it on the top rack of your dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $140 Special Features: 10 pressure settings, 3 cleaning modes | Power Source: Corded Electric | What's Included: Handle, 2 brush heads, 5 flossing tips, reservoir, travel case

Best Value Phylian H17 Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Design 4.5 /5

Functionality 3.8 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Comes with six brush heads, which is more than any others we tested

Features wireless charging, so you don’t have to worry about cords Cons Can be difficult to differentiate between brushing modes

Pros Comes with six brush heads, which is more than any others we tested

Features wireless charging, so you don't have to worry about cords Cons Can be difficult to differentiate between brushing modes

It isn't clear how much battery power is left This electric toothbrush had a nice variety of settings: sensitive, clean, white, polish, and massage. We stuck more to the massage and polish modes, though it's easy to switch things up mid-brush (without accidentally pressing the wrong button). We appreciated the built-in two-minute timer to hold us accountable. After those two minutes were up, we felt a deep clean, even in the back of our mouths where it's so hard to reach with a manual brush. At first, we thought the handle was on the thin side, but we were surprised at how good it felt in our hands. It's got a nice heft to it, but it's easy to maneuver. It doesn't have Bluetooth connectivity, and we found it difficult to determine how much juice was left in the battery. Still, this electric toothbrush has the added convenience of wireless charging, so you don't have to worry about cords getting in the way constantly. This brush comes with a convenient travel case so you can take your good oral hygiene habits on the road with you. And with six brush heads (yes, six!) included in the package, we can't argue the value of this toothbrush. Price at time of publish: $51 Special Features: Timer, 5 brushing modes | Power Source: Rechargeable | What's Included: Handle, 6 brush heads, holder, travel case

Best Programmable Oral-B iO Series 9

Design 4.2 /5

Functionality 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4.2 /5 Pros App allows you to easily adjust settings

Pressure sensor keeps you from over-brushing

Includes four brush heads Cons Bristles feel a bit wide, so this may be better for those with bigger teeth and mouths

Pros App allows you to easily adjust settings

Pressure sensor keeps you from over-brushing

Includes four brush heads Cons Bristles feel a bit wide, so this may be better for those with bigger teeth and mouths

One of the more expensive options we tested If you've got gum sensitivity, don't shy away from electric toothbrushes — especially this one. This Series 9 from Oral-B offers a deep clean without disrupting your gums. It's got a fun colorful display, but we were even more impressed by the seven smart modes you could easily program for a customized brushing experience: daily clean, intense, whitening, gum care, sensitive, super sensitive, and tongue clean. There is a slight learning curve when it comes to the different brush settings, so it might take you a little trial and error to find the right one, but the clean, fresh mouth you'll be rewarded with is worth the little effort. We liked that you can change modes mid-brush, and it's got a built-in timer that you can adjust in the settings on the app. Can you use it without the app? Yes, but to do so would mean losing out on an enhanced brushing experience. We were impressed with how fresh and clean our mouth felt after using this brush, similar to the feeling after a cleaning at the dentist without all the effort — just glide the brush around your mouth. We especially liked the pressure sensor — we actually set it off so many times in the beginning, a clear indication of how much we'd been over-brushing. The wide brush head has longer bristles, and we found its design also set off the sensor until we got the hang of using it. This brush is a quite pricey, but for its programming capabilities, we think it's worth it. It also comes with a charging travel case and four brush heads for added value. Price at time of publish: $300 Special Features: 7 smart brushing modes, timer | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | What's Included: Handle, 4 brush heads, charging travel case, magnetic charger

People / Tamara Staples

People / Jessica Juliao

People / Jessica Juliao







Best Deep Clean Philips Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300 Electric Toothbrush

Design 5 /5

Functionality 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros Compact head makes it easy to get behind back teeth

Pros Compact head makes it easy to get behind back teeth

One of the more quiet electric toothbrushes we tested Cons We didn't find the settings to be that intuitive — we had to consult the manual If you've been using a manual toothbrush, this electric iteration will introduce you to a whole new way of brushing. We loved the compact brush size that made it easy to move around our mouth, especially in the back to get a deep clean. It's not at all hard to set up — it's charged up and ready to go right out of the box. In fact, we used it the entire testing period with that initial charge. The modes and settings might seem a bit vague at first — we frequently needed to consult the manual — but once you get the hang of it, you're golden. It connects well via Bluetooth to the app, but if we're being honest, we were enchanted more by the deep cleaning action of the brush head than any additional app features. But the app does add value and enhances the experience. We like that it has a two-minute timer to ensure you're brushing long enough, but even better is the sensor that alerts you when you're brushing too hard — if you have gum sensitivity, this will certainly help you improve your brushing technique. There is a battery charge indicator near the bottom of the brush, so you'll always be prepared to charge before it dies. It's also got a nice, quiet operation, which is a bonus. Price at time of publish: $140 Special Features: Bluetooth wireless technology, BrushPacer and SmarTimer, pressure sensor, 3 modes and 3 intensities | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | What's Included: 1 ExpertClean handle, 2 brush heads

Best Basic Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush

Design 4.9 /5

Functionality 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros High-quality toothbrush that’s easy to use

Battery life is impressive for a basic model — about three weeks Cons Bristles are hard, so it’s not ideal for sensitive gums

Pros High-quality toothbrush that's easy to use

Battery life is impressive for a basic model — about three weeks Cons Bristles are hard, so it's not ideal for sensitive gums

It's not travel-friendly We thought that the handle on this 4100 series electric toothbrush was the perfect size. In fact, it felt like holding a pencil, which should give you a good idea of the lightness and size of this brush. The brush head is ideal, too, reaching far in the back for those hard-to-reach spots. We liked that it's also designed to brush the tongue. The brush itself is easy to clean off with just some running water, though we did notice the stand gets covered in white residue, so you have to clean that more often. We were able to easily toggle between two presets, though we missed having a timer or sensitivity sensor to avoid over-brushing. The battery lasts and lasts — we clocked it at about three weeks, even when used on the stronger setting. There is a battery life indicator, though no Bluetooth connectivity. After brushing, we were left with super clean and fresh mouths. And while we still continued to floss (as you should!), we found that there was far less food that needed to be removed than usual. While this brush might not have any special features, we think that it's priced fairly for its performance. Price at time of publish: $48 Special Features: Timer and pressure sensor | Power Source: Corded electric | What's Included: Handle, brush head

Best for Sensitive Gums Brightline Recharg

Design 4.5 /5

Functionality 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Easy to set up, as we only had to check the instructions regarding the speed and intensity modes

Handle feels comfortable and ergonomic when holding

You can adjust the intensity, which is helpful for those with sensitive gums Cons There’s no timer included in the design like many others we tested This brush was very easy to set up; we only had to check the instructions to figure out the various speed and intensity modes, and then we were good to go. The handle felt just right in our hands and the brush head is compact, which makes it easy to maneuver in your mouth. We also liked that the brush head is contoured which helps provide a deeper clean in tight crevices. Those with sensitive gums will find that the lowest setting, aptly named "sensitive" (there are 5 modes total) is effective at cleaning without any discomfort. A built-in two-minute timer also keeps you from brushing for too long and vibrates every 30 seconds to indicate it's time to more to another section. After the two-minute mark, we felt a fresh, clean mouth. It comes with a replacement brush head for added value. There's no Bluetooth connectivity or battery life indicator, but it’s easy enough to keep it charged. Price at time of publish: $35 Special Features: Timer | Power Source: Battery | What’s Included: Handle, 2 brush heads, and charging base

Best Investment Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Design 4.1 /5

Functionality 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 3.9 /5 Pros Offers fresh-from-the-dentist results

There are several different ways to recharge the battery Cons It only comes with one brush head — and replacements are pricey — which only adds to the cost of an already expensive product If you're looking for the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes, you’ve found it in the Prestige 9900. It looks and feels luxurious, and though the price tag reflects it, we were impressed by how clean and fresh our mouths felt after a single use. It's really easy to set up this toothbrush — just press the start button, choose from low, medium, or high intensity, and you’re off to the races. It’s even got a healthy charge out of the box. We found that it was effective yet gentle on sensitive teeth, though there’s a sensor that will alert you to over-brushing. If you've ever been told by your dentist that you're a hard brusher, this could most likely get you to break out of that habit. Let the brush do its job, and you’ll find that you have clean teeth without your gums taking the brunt of the bristles. We also liked that you can easily change intensities while brushing, plus it comes with a timer that shuts off after two minutes. There's also an app which keeps you on task with your brushing habits. Do you need it in order to operate the brush properly? No, but if you’re committed to a healthier mouth, it can help you learn about better brushing habits as well as how to adjust the settings and timer as needed. We know we should be most focused on the brush's effect on our dental health, but we couldn’t help but notice its attractive curb appeal, including the travel-friendly sleek faux leather charging case with gold accents. The brush itself is ergonomically designed to feel great in your hand — not too heavy, not too light. However, considering the price, it only comes with a single brush head, and replacements are quite pricey, so we're definitely considering this one an investment. Price at time of publish: $327 Special Features: SenseIQ technology | Power Source: Corded electric | What’s Included: Handle, brush head, charging base, travel charging case People / Tamara Staples

Verywell Health / Vicky Wasik

Verywell Health / Vicky Wasik



