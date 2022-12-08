Shopping People Tested We Tested the Best Electric Leaf Blowers for a Yard Your Neighbors Will Envy Get ready to “fall” for the Ryobi One+ Cordless Leaf Blower like we did By Barbara Bellesi Zito Updated on December 8, 2022 04:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQs What Is PEOPLE Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Rachel Marek Colorful foliage is a sight to behold on trees in autumn — until they all fall off the branches and cover your lawn, garden, and sidewalk. For both curb appeal and safety, you’ll want to remove those leaves. If the thought of raking them up is too laborious and a literal pain in the neck, an electric leaf blower can certainly speed up the process. While gas-fueled leaf blowers are known for their power — not to mention their ability to enrage an entire block of neighbors with their noise — electric leaf blowers pack plenty of punch when tidying up your lawn, flower beds, and concrete walkways. Plus, they’re much better for the environment because you’re not pumping out fumes. Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out several electric leaf blowers on both wet and dry leaves, evaluating each one for its ease of use, effectiveness, battery power, portability, noise level, and value. See the winners below. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Battery Jet Fan Leaf Blower at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Greenworks 7 Amp 160 MPH/150 CFM Single Speed Electric Blower at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Dewalt Brushless Battery Powered Handheld Leaf Blower at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cordless: BLACK+DECKER 20V Cordless Sweeper at Amazon Jump to Review Best Backpack: Greenworks Pro Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Toro Power Sweep Electric Leaf Blower at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Ryobi ONE+ 18V 100 MPH 280 CFM Cordless Battery Variable-Speed Jet Fan Leaf Blower 4.8 Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros The variable speed trigger provides better accuracy Setup is very easy It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver Cons The battery does start to fade quickly It’s pretty loud The setup is fairly easy for this Ryobi cordless leaf blower — just click the two pieces together. It won’t take much longer to get those leaves out of the way, either. It took our tester less than half a minute to clear away dry leaves and only slightly more than half a minute to clear the wet leaves from the grass in the garden. Clearing the concrete was (pun intended) a breeze. “I felt in control of this leaf blower and it was easy to maneuver and use,” said our tester. It’s got some great features, too, like a variable speed trigger to control the flow of air and a debris scraper to help clean up any leaves that might get stuck. Plus, there’s a hanging hook that makes it easy to store in between uses or during the off-season. Our tester found the Ryobi was lightweight and easy to handle with just one hand. The battery did seem to have a shorter life than most as it runs out after 30 minutes and takes about two to three hours to charge. And although the tester only used it for a short period of time, they did notice the battery did decline. It’s also rather loud, but it did have a lot of power. Overall, the Ryobi has “great value for the job that it did,” concluded our tester. Speed: 100 MPH | Air Flow Capacity: 280 CFM | Weight: 6 lbs. | Cordless?: Yes | Features: Variable speed trigger, hanging hook, debris scraper People / Rachel Marek Best Budget Greenworks 7 Amp 160 MPH/150 CFM Single Speed Electric Blower 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Greenworkstools.com Pros Amazing value for the price Cord stays plugged in during use Easy to hold Cons Can be tricky to manuever with the cord Can be too powerful at times With just two pieces to assemble, setup time was simple and quick for this Greenworks leaf blower. Our tester found it took about 40 seconds to clear out dry leaves from the garden and just a second or two more to clear out the wet leaves. It was super easy to blow away the leaves on concrete, making quick work of them in about 15 seconds. This corded leaf blower is a bit powerful — not necessarily a bad thing, but if you’re new to using a leaf blower, it might take you some time to get used to blowing the leaves where you want to. The tester said that it “a bit hard to use with the cord, but the cord stayed plugged in well.” This blower is certainly cheaper than most of the blowers on the market and on our list, which is why it took the title of "Best Budget". Our tester said it did “a great job for the value,” but aside from the price, it is simple to hold and walk with, which is exactly what you want to experience with a leaf blower. Speed: 160 MPH | Air Flow Capacity: 150 CFM | Weight: 4.5 pounds | Cordless?: N0 People / Rachel Marek Best Splurge Dewalt 20V MAX 125 Mph 450 CFM Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Handheld Leaf Blower 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Acmetools.com Pros It’s got a powerful airflow capacity It’s quick to assemble The variable trigger function is great for flower beds Cons It’s pricier than others on our list It can take some time to get a hang of controlling it “Splurge” on a an electric leaf blower? You might, if you see how good this one from Dewalt works. It has just three pieces to assemble, so it was quick to set up and get those leaves on their way. Our testers did find that while the leaves blew away pretty easily, it was hard to control where they went until they got a handle on the variable trigger function. Our tester was also impressed with how it took to the flower bed (read: gently, without destroying the delicate foliage). The trigger function was the biggest selling point for our tester. “I liked being able to control the power two ways, either 'on' all the time or with me using the trigger function to control 'on' and 'off' for things like the flower bed.” You’ll find it’s all about that trigger power button that allows you to adjust the gust of wind and have more control over those leaves. If you're worried about blowing out your eardrums or angering the neighbors, don’t be. The testers found that this one “wasn’t as loud as some [others].” Speed: 125 MPH | Air Flow Capacity: 450 CFM | Weight: 6.7 lbs. | Cordless?: Yes People / Rachel Marek Best Cordless BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Lithium Cordless Sweeper 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Acmetools.com Pros It’s lightweight enough to use with one hand The noise level isn’t bothersome It’s easy to put together Cons It only has one setting It might take several passes to move leaves BLACK+DECKER has long been a household name for home products, and it’s no different for devices used outside the home. The Cordless Sweeper was very easy to set up — it comes in two pieces, along with the battery. There's only one power setting on this leaf blower, and our tester found that it took two or three passes to clear the leaves — the trick is to maneuver the blower lower to the ground to get some lift under them. It was light enough to use with only one hand, although our tester did use their other hand to direct the air flow more precisely. Still, they said it was “light enough [so that] my forearm did not get tired.” If you’re concerned about noise, don’t be — our tester said, “the noise level didn't bother me.” With just the one speed and no additional attachments, the BLACK+DECKER Cordless Sweeper is one of the more basic devices on our list. But if you’re just upgrading from a rake for your fall yard cleanup, this could do the trick for you. Speed: 130 MPH | Air Flow Capacity: 80 CFM | Weight: 3.7 lbs. | Cordless?: Yes People / Rachel Marek Best Backpack Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Pros It moves leaves quickly, thanks to a high CFM (cubic feet per minute) of airflow You can control the airflow easily The backpack fits comfortably Cons It’s the priciest on our list A long blower spout might make it trickier for shorter people to maneuver Get ready to feel like a pro landscaper — or at least look like one — with the Greenworks Pro 8V Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower. Most of the devices on our list can be held easily in one hand, but at 14+ pounds, the Greenworks needs to be strapped on to your back. Good news: Our tester found that the backpack fits quite nicely and makes it easy to carry. It’s still heavy, but the backpack makes it “fun to use” — not something you normally hear when it comes to the drudgery of yard work. There’s various features that let you control the power on this leaf blower, including the power trigger that helps improve accuracy around flower beds especially. The tester said this backpack blower “felt very manageable” and noted that having control over the air flow was a huge advantage. They did notice that the blower spout was a bit too long and almost scraped the ground, though more vertically enhanced people might not have this problem, our tester admits. Make some time to set up this leaf blower. It took our tester 25 minutes thanks to many parts and the need for a screwdriver. But once they were ready to go, the results were staggering. Dry and wet leaves were removed from the grass and garden in 25 seconds or less, while leaves were cleared from concrete in just six seconds. Our tester raved that it had “loads of power.” The battery’s runtime is only around 15 minutes, but our tester said it kept the full power throughout the whole test. Sure, the Greenworks is pricey, but with its effectiveness and control, you might think it's completely worth it so you can get through your yard work more quickly. Speed: 180 MPH | Air Flow Capacity: 610 CPM | Weight: 14.64 lbs. | Cordless?: Yes Best Lightweight Toro Power Sweep 160 MPH 155 CFM 7 Amp Electric Leaf Blower 4.7 Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Pros It offers lots of power with little kickback It’s truly lightweight It’s a bargain Cons It’s got a cord You might need something more powerful for larger yards The beauty of a leaf blower is that it prevents you from tiring yourself out from raking. So why would you want a leaf blower that feels more like arm day at the gym? The Toro Power Sweep is lightweight both in terms of pounds and dollars. You won't break your back or the bank using it. It's got two settings — high and low — which makes it even easier to use depending on whether you’ve got wet or dry leaves and what surface they’re covering. It’s easy to set up, though it is corded. You won't mind being attached, either as it is so lightweight despite offering plenty of power (with little kickback). And the tester found it made gathering up leaves very easy. It'll be great for small to medium projects, though you might want something a bit heftier if you're taking on a larger yard with lots of fallen leaves. All in all, our tester raves,“it is a great value for such a compact, light, efficient, sleek blower.” Speed: 160 mph | Air Flow Capacity: 155 CFM | Weight: 4.6 lbs. | Cordless?: Yes People / Rachel Marek Things to Consider Speed and Airflow Capacity Do not be alarmed by the MPH reading of some of these machines! We promise, you won’t go airborne and fly out of your yard when you turn them on. But it’s important to consider speed in combination with airflow capacity measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM) when purchasing a leaf blower. “Blowers that have a higher cubic feet per minute reading tend to do a better job because they move more air at any given time,” explains Ian Simpkins, senior director of horticulture and sustainability at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, FL. He does recommend looking for an electric leaf blower with a minimum speed between 100 and 120 MPH — which all of the ones on our list have — but understand that speed isn’t everything. “You're better off looking for one that has a higher cubic foot per minute rating,” he explains. For reference, the Greenworks Pro 80V (180 MPH / 610 CFM) Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower has the highest CFM on our list, with the Dewalt Brushless Handheld Blower in second place at 450 CFM. Weight The beauty of a leaf blower is that the gust of air is doing all the work, so you don’t have to kill your back or your arms with all that raking. So it makes sense, then, that you wouldn’t want to pick up a leaf blower that weighs a ton. Most of the handhelds on our list weigh in at under 8 pounds — the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* Cordless Sweeper is just 3.7 pounds — which is great news if you just finished arm day at the gym. The Greenworks Pro 80V (180 MPH / 610 CFM) Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower does weigh in at nearly 15 pounds, but you can strap it to your back for an easier time using it. You might feel a bit like a Ghostbuster wearing a proton pack, but you won’t mind as you’re busting those leaves out of your yard. Price Yard equipment can be expensive, and you don’t want to choose something so pricey that it’s almost worth hiring someone to do it for you. If you have a small yard or aren’t inundated with fallen leaves, it might be just fine to choose a more inexpensive model. The good news is that there are a few on our best electric leaf blowers list that come in at under $100. People / Rachel Marek How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team took 27 leaf blowers to task with wet and dry leaves on grass, concrete, and in the garden. They noted how long it took to assemble/set up each leaf blower, including how long it took to charge the battery, where applicable. When each leaf blower was ready to go, they tested it at the highest setting to see how quickly it could blow leaves from each of the surfaces. They tested each blower’s power settings again, this time for accuracy, by determining how well leaves could be moved from a garden bed without disturbing the dirt/mulch and how easily they could be moved into a designated area on concrete. Overall, our testers judged the leaf blowers based on their effectiveness, ease of use, noise level, battery life, portability, and value. Frequently Asked Questions Is an electric leaf blower worth it? It certainly can be, if you get the right one for your yard’s needs. While gas-powered leaf blowers are oven touted as more powerful, electric leaf blowers have come a long way — plus they are much better for you and the environment. Just remember that if you have a ton of leaves, you’ll want an electric leaf blower that can stand up to the task — not to mention the battery that can hold out, too. But if your yard isn’t exactly blanketed with leaves in the fall, you can certainly get by with one of the less powerful devices on our best electric leaf blowers list. Are electric leaf blowers better than gas leaf blowers? “[Gas-powered leaf blowers] were a health concern for our staff,” says Simpkins, noting that gas-powered devices not only spew smelly fumes, but carcinogenic ones. Getting rid of them got rid of that problem, but it also managed the noise levels for which gas-powered leaf blowers are notorious. Another bonus? Electric leaf blowers are typically much more lightweight — you’re not carrying around a small gas engine with you, after all. “It creates a lot of strain on your joints, especially your shoulders, your elbows, your wrists,” Simpkin said, so electric leaf blowers really took a literal load off Vizcaya’s staff — and it will for you, too. What does CFM mean? CFM stands for cubic feet per minute, which is the amount of air that is coming out of the blower. The higher the CFM, the higher the volume of air, which means you can cover more surface area when blowing leaves from your yard. While speed is also important (though, again, don’t equate your leaf blower to a sports car) Simpkins says it’s better to go with a higher CFM rating when shopping for a leaf blower. Can you use an electric leaf blower for any other purpose? W'ere glad you asked, because yes, you can. While its purpose is indeed to blow away leaves, consider some of the following tasks you can use an electric leaf blower for:Sweeping dirt or light debris from surfacesPushing away light (not wet) snow from a sidewalk or drivewayDrying off your car after you’ve washed it What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.