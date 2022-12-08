We Tested the Best Electric Leaf Blowers for a Yard Your Neighbors Will Envy

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out several electric leaf blowers on both wet and dry leaves, evaluating each one for its ease of use, effectiveness, battery power, portability, noise level, and value. See the winners below.

While gas-fueled leaf blowers are known for their power — not to mention their ability to enrage an entire block of neighbors with their noise — electric leaf blowers pack plenty of punch when tidying up your lawn, flower beds, and concrete walkways. Plus, they’re much better for the environment because you’re not pumping out fumes.

Colorful foliage is a sight to behold on trees in autumn — until they all fall off the branches and cover your lawn, garden, and sidewalk. For both curb appeal and safety, you’ll want to remove those leaves. If the thought of raking them up is too laborious and a literal pain in the neck, an electric leaf blower can certainly speed up the process.

Best Overall Ryobi ONE+ 18V 100 MPH 280 CFM Cordless Battery Variable-Speed Jet Fan Leaf Blower 4.8 Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros The variable speed trigger provides better accuracy

Setup is very easy

It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver Cons The battery does start to fade quickly

It’s pretty loud The setup is fairly easy for this Ryobi cordless leaf blower — just click the two pieces together. It won’t take much longer to get those leaves out of the way, either. It took our tester less than half a minute to clear away dry leaves and only slightly more than half a minute to clear the wet leaves from the grass in the garden. Clearing the concrete was (pun intended) a breeze. “I felt in control of this leaf blower and it was easy to maneuver and use,” said our tester. It’s got some great features, too, like a variable speed trigger to control the flow of air and a debris scraper to help clean up any leaves that might get stuck. Plus, there’s a hanging hook that makes it easy to store in between uses or during the off-season. Our tester found the Ryobi was lightweight and easy to handle with just one hand. The battery did seem to have a shorter life than most as it runs out after 30 minutes and takes about two to three hours to charge. And although the tester only used it for a short period of time, they did notice the battery did decline. It’s also rather loud, but it did have a lot of power. Overall, the Ryobi has “great value for the job that it did,” concluded our tester. Speed: 100 MPH | Air Flow Capacity: 280 CFM | Weight: 6 lbs. | Cordless?: Yes | Features: Variable speed trigger, hanging hook, debris scraper People / Rachel Marek

Best Budget Greenworks 7 Amp 160 MPH/150 CFM Single Speed Electric Blower 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Greenworkstools.com Pros Amazing value for the price

Cord stays plugged in during use

Easy to hold Cons Can be tricky to manuever with the cord

Can be too powerful at times With just two pieces to assemble, setup time was simple and quick for this Greenworks leaf blower. Our tester found it took about 40 seconds to clear out dry leaves from the garden and just a second or two more to clear out the wet leaves. It was super easy to blow away the leaves on concrete, making quick work of them in about 15 seconds. This corded leaf blower is a bit powerful — not necessarily a bad thing, but if you’re new to using a leaf blower, it might take you some time to get used to blowing the leaves where you want to. The tester said that it “a bit hard to use with the cord, but the cord stayed plugged in well.” This blower is certainly cheaper than most of the blowers on the market and on our list, which is why it took the title of "Best Budget". Our tester said it did “a great job for the value,” but aside from the price, it is simple to hold and walk with, which is exactly what you want to experience with a leaf blower. Speed: 160 MPH | Air Flow Capacity: 150 CFM | Weight: 4.5 pounds | Cordless?: N0 People / Rachel Marek

Best Splurge Dewalt 20V MAX 125 Mph 450 CFM Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Handheld Leaf Blower 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Acmetools.com Pros It’s got a powerful airflow capacity

It’s quick to assemble

The variable trigger function is great for flower beds Cons It’s pricier than others on our list

It can take some time to get a hang of controlling it “Splurge” on a an electric leaf blower? You might, if you see how good this one from Dewalt works. It has just three pieces to assemble, so it was quick to set up and get those leaves on their way. Our testers did find that while the leaves blew away pretty easily, it was hard to control where they went until they got a handle on the variable trigger function. Our tester was also impressed with how it took to the flower bed (read: gently, without destroying the delicate foliage). The trigger function was the biggest selling point for our tester. “I liked being able to control the power two ways, either 'on' all the time or with me using the trigger function to control 'on' and 'off' for things like the flower bed.” You’ll find it’s all about that trigger power button that allows you to adjust the gust of wind and have more control over those leaves. If you're worried about blowing out your eardrums or angering the neighbors, don’t be. The testers found that this one “wasn’t as loud as some [others].” Speed: 125 MPH | Air Flow Capacity: 450 CFM | Weight: 6.7 lbs. | Cordless?: Yes People / Rachel Marek

Best Cordless BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Lithium Cordless Sweeper 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Acmetools.com Pros It’s lightweight enough to use with one hand

The noise level isn’t bothersome

It’s easy to put together Cons It only has one setting

It might take several passes to move leaves BLACK+DECKER has long been a household name for home products, and it’s no different for devices used outside the home. The Cordless Sweeper was very easy to set up — it comes in two pieces, along with the battery. There's only one power setting on this leaf blower, and our tester found that it took two or three passes to clear the leaves — the trick is to maneuver the blower lower to the ground to get some lift under them. It was light enough to use with only one hand, although our tester did use their other hand to direct the air flow more precisely. Still, they said it was “light enough [so that] my forearm did not get tired.” If you’re concerned about noise, don’t be — our tester said, “the noise level didn't bother me.” With just the one speed and no additional attachments, the BLACK+DECKER Cordless Sweeper is one of the more basic devices on our list. But if you’re just upgrading from a rake for your fall yard cleanup, this could do the trick for you. Speed: 130 MPH | Air Flow Capacity: 80 CFM | Weight: 3.7 lbs. | Cordless?: Yes People / Rachel Marek

Best Backpack Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Pros It moves leaves quickly, thanks to a high CFM (cubic feet per minute) of airflow

You can control the airflow easily

The backpack fits comfortably Cons It’s the priciest on our list

A long blower spout might make it trickier for shorter people to maneuver Get ready to feel like a pro landscaper — or at least look like one — with the Greenworks Pro 8V Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower. Most of the devices on our list can be held easily in one hand, but at 14+ pounds, the Greenworks needs to be strapped on to your back. Good news: Our tester found that the backpack fits quite nicely and makes it easy to carry. It’s still heavy, but the backpack makes it “fun to use” — not something you normally hear when it comes to the drudgery of yard work. There’s various features that let you control the power on this leaf blower, including the power trigger that helps improve accuracy around flower beds especially. The tester said this backpack blower “felt very manageable” and noted that having control over the air flow was a huge advantage. They did notice that the blower spout was a bit too long and almost scraped the ground, though more vertically enhanced people might not have this problem, our tester admits. Make some time to set up this leaf blower. It took our tester 25 minutes thanks to many parts and the need for a screwdriver. But once they were ready to go, the results were staggering. Dry and wet leaves were removed from the grass and garden in 25 seconds or less, while leaves were cleared from concrete in just six seconds. Our tester raved that it had “loads of power.” The battery’s runtime is only around 15 minutes, but our tester said it kept the full power throughout the whole test. Sure, the Greenworks is pricey, but with its effectiveness and control, you might think it's completely worth it so you can get through your yard work more quickly. Speed: 180 MPH | Air Flow Capacity: 610 CPM | Weight: 14.64 lbs. | Cordless?: Yes