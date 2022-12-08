The 8 Best Electric Fireplaces of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

To help you find the best electric fireplace for your home, we tested more than 20 of today’s top models. The Costway 20 in. Freestanding Electric Fireplace was our top-rated pick, earning a perfect score thanks to its easy setup, realistic flames, impressive heating abilities, and affordable price point.

There is a wide range of electric fireplaces available today, including models that resemble wood stoves and traditional built-in fireplaces, complete with mantles. Besides appearance, you should think about safety: “You want to make sure that it’s [safety] rated, so at least you’re starting with a baseline safe product,” says master electrician Larry Campbell. He recommends looking for a UL, ETL, or CSA testing badge on the product. As you compare products, you’ll also want to consider how much heat the fireplace generates, as well as its heating mechanism and wattage.

There’s nothing cozier than curling up in front of the fireplace on a chilly winter day. Even if you don’t have a chimney in your home, you can get the same ambiance — plus extra heat — with an electric fireplace. These gadgets offer supplemental warmth on cold days and recreate the warm glow of a real fire, and there’s no need to worry about rogue sparks or chopped wood.

While we like the aesthetic of this mantel fireplace, it’s not the most powerful when it comes to warming up your home. We were only able to feel its heat when we were within 3 feet of the fireplace, and it increased the temperature by just a degree or two after 15 minutes. It’s likely sufficient for a smaller room, but it won’t be enough for supplemental heat in larger spaces. The good news, however, is that the cool-touch top allows you to display decor on top of the mantel, giving it the appearance of a true fireplace.

If you like its rustic appearance, the FESTIVO Freestanding Electric Fireplace is our top pick for a mantel-style design that looks like a true built-in fireplace. Our testers loved that it arrived almost fully assembled — all you have to do is unbox it and install the anchor bracket, and it’s ready to use. The CSA-certified design offers a variety of settings, including temperatures between 62 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit, adjustable flame brightness, and a built-in timer, and all its features worked perfectly during our testing.

This fireplace was one of the most cumbersome options in terms of assembly: It took two hours to put together, even with two people working on it, as it has a lot of cam bolt and dowel connections. The final piece is quite sturdy — and CSA-certified for safety — but unlike many other options we tested, it only features one heat setting. Despite this, we were able to feel the fireplace’s warmth from more than 7 feet away from the stand, and overall, our testers thought it was a very solid and attractive piece of furniture to add to your home.

For a fireplace that’s easy to integrate into your living space, we recommend the Walker Edison Glenwood Highboy Fireplace TV Stand. This piece is able to support a TV up to 65 inches and 150 pounds, and it features two enclosed cabinets and two open shelves with cable management ports where you can store entertainment devices. The electric fireplace is located between the two cabinets, and according to the brand, it kicks out up to 4,600 BTU of warmth.

This freestanding fireplace has four heat settings that range between 68 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and we found that there was a noticeable difference in heat output between settings. The warmth can be felt around 4.5 feet in front of the unit, and the controls are very simple and easy to use (though there’s no remote control). Our biggest struggle with this fireplace, however, was assembly and installation. It required two people to put together the stove pipe, and the screws provided didn’t seem to be quite large enough to provide a stable connection.

The Real Flame Foster Freestanding Electric Fireplace has an attractive wood stove-inspired design, complete with a faux stove pipe that connects to the wall for an authentic appearance. This CSA-certified design has a powder-coated steel frame and glass windows on all three sides for multi-angle viewing. Plus, one of our testers said that it had the most realistic flames she had ever seen on an electric fireplace.

This fireplace offers five heat settings, and our testers said there was a noticeable difference in the amount of warmth produced on the different levels. They were also able to feel the heat from up to 8 feet away, making this fireplace an efficient option to heat a whole room. However, keep in mind that this unit doesn’t have a flame-only setting, so it can’t be used solely for ambiance. Additionally, its flames and logs aren’t the most realistic — they definitely look better from far away than up close.

The Pleasant Hearth Sheridan Electric Fireplace delivers the most bang for your buck when it comes to sheer heating power. This moderately-priced option delivers an impressive 5,200 BTU, which the brand recommends for spaces up to 1,000 square feet, and our testing confirmed that it does a great job pushing heat out into the room. This CSA-certified fireplace has a mantel design that’s available in four finishes, and it even has optional caster wheels that allow you to move it around easily.

The CSA-certified design is best-suited for small rooms, as you can only feel its heat within a 4-foot radius. However, it does heat up quickly, and it’s quieter than many other models while it’s running. Our testers thought the flames and ember bed inside this fireplace looked quite realistic, and while the unit we tested arrived with a broken lightbulb, we still think it’s a great value for an attractive electric fireplace.

For a more contemporary design, we recommend the Cambridge Freestanding Electric Fireplace, which has a sleek rounded shape and earned top marks in testing for its attractive appearance. It comes ready to use right out of the box—no assembly needed—and it offers low and high heat settings, as well as a built-in timer, which you can adjust on the hidden control panel or via remote control.

This CSA-certified fireplace doesn’t just look good, either. Using its remote or control panel, you’re able to adjust the temperature, flame height, brightness, and color, as well as set an automatic shut-off timer. During testing, we could feel the fireplace’s warmth from more than 11 feet away — the farthest of all the products we tested — making it a top choice for larger rooms. Our only real complaint with this beautiful fireplace is that it doesn't have multiple blower speeds, a feature offered on other high-end models.

If you’re looking for an attractive fireplace that will be the focal point of your living space, this model is worth the splurge. The Real Flame Silverton Electric Fireplace earned a near-perfect score in our testing thanks to its high-quality construction, wide range of settings, and above-average heating abilities. It has a mantel-style design that gives it the appearance of a built-in fireplace, and all our testers agreed that it’s a beautiful piece of decor for any living space.

Because it’s so small, this little heater isn’t the most powerful option out there. In testing, we found that it only pushes heat out 32 inches in front of the unit, so you have to be quite close to it to enjoy the warmth. The fireplace has four temperature settings that you can control via a dial on the side of the unit, and you can operate the flames and heat separately, if desired. While it functions well to heat up small spaces, the TURBRO Suburbs TS17 didn’t score well in terms of its appearance. The fireplace does give off a cozy orange glow, but the flames don’t look real at all.

If you don’t want to spend too much money, the TURBRO Suburbs TS17 Electric Fireplace is a compact option that’s extremely budget-friendly. Its freestanding design weighs just 13 pounds, and it’s small enough to tuck in the corner of any room — our testers compared its size to that of a small space heater. The fireplace arrives fully assembled, making it quick and easy to set up, and it’s safety certified by the CSA Group.

This fireplace has a temperature control knob that allows you to select four settings between 68 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, but we didn’t notice a huge difference between the various heat levels. In terms of other benefits, the product has a three-sided panoramic design and a cool-touch exterior, meaning you can safely display pieces of decor on top of it.

In our testing, we found that you can feel this fireplace's warmth radiating from up to 4.5 feet away, and it was able to raise the temperature of objects around it by more than 10 degrees in around 15 minutes — impressive for a small heater! We were also impressed by the appearance of its faux flames, which have a pleasant orange color and realistic movement.

The Costway 20-inch Freestanding Electric Fireplace has an attractive design and impressive heating abilities (especially given its compact size), and it’s one of the most affordable fireplaces we tested. Its freestanding design weighs just 17.5 pounds, making it easy to move around your home as needed, and the fireplace is certified by the CSA Group for safety and will automatically shut down if it ever overheats.

Things to Consider Before Buying an Electric Fireplace

Type of Heater

There are a few different styles of electric fireplaces that you’ll likely encounter as you shop, and it’s important to understand the difference between them to select the best option for your needs.

Convection: In a convection heater, electricity is used to heat up an element inside the unit, and a fan then pushes heat into the room. Ceramic and fan heaters are both types of convection heaters, and these are the style of heater most commonly used in electric fireplaces.

In a convection heater, electricity is used to heat up an element inside the unit, and a fan then pushes heat into the room. Ceramic and fan heaters are both types of convection heaters, and these are the style of heater most commonly used in electric fireplaces. Radiant: Alternatively, radiant heaters send out radiant heat waves, which are absorbed into objects within the room. With these heaters, the air itself doesn’t warm up — instead, your body and the furniture around you will increase in temperature.

Safety Certification

Because electric fireplaces are designed to heat your home, it’s important that they have been properly designed and certified as safe to operate indoors. Otherwise, they could become dangerous to your family and home.

As you shop, be sure to select a model that has been certified by UL Solutions, ETL, or the CSA Group. These certification programs test products to ensure they meet North American safety standards, and certified products generally have important safety features like overheating and tip-over protection.

Heat Output

If you want your electric fireplace to be a source of supplemental heat, you’ll want to look at its heat output, which is measured in BTU or British Thermal Units. In general, 3,000 to 6,000 BTUs are needed to heat up 100 square feet, but factors like your local climate, your home’s insulation, and other heat sources will affect how many BTUs you need. If you live somewhere cold, you’ll likely want a fireplace with a higher BTU rating, such as the Pleasant Hearth Sheridan Infrared Electric Fireplace.

Wattage

Most electric fireplaces use between 700 and 1,500 watts of power during operation. Campbell explains that standard 120-volt electrical outlets can only handle around 1,500 watts. If your fireplace has higher wattage, you may need an electrician to install a new circuit — otherwise, you may find it trips your circuit breaker during use.

When to Buy

The best time to buy an electric fireplace is during the spring or summer, as this is when stores will have the most stock available at a lower price point. If you wait until the fall or winter, electric fireplaces will be in higher demand, and you may end up paying more or waiting longer for the unit you want.



How We Tested

There are a wide range of electric fireplaces available today, and we chose 23 popular models to put to the test in our lab. Our group of testers started by setting up each fireplace, timing how long it took—some were ready to use right out of the box, while others took several hours to assemble. Once the models were set up, we evaluated them on the build quality and aesthetic appeal, noting whether the faux flames and embers looked realistic or cheap. We also made notes of each product’s different settings, stability, and safety features.

We wanted to test the heating abilities of each electric fireplace, so we set up a chair a few feet in front of each unit. We took temperature measurements after five minutes on low, medium, and high heat settings, noting how much the temperature increased in that time, and we also measured how far away we could be from the fireplace and still feel its warmth.

After running these tests on all the electric fireplaces, we rated each product on its setup, heating performance, design, safety features, and overall value. The average score for all fireplaces we tested was 3.7, but the Costway 20 in. Freestanding Electric Fireplace ended up with a perfect score, securing its place as our top overall pick. The Real Flame White Silverton 48 in. Electric Fireplace scored just behind it with a 4.9 out of 5 stars, earning it the title of Best Splurge.

Frequently Asked Questions Do electric fireplaces use a lot of electricity? Most electric fireplaces use around 1,500 watts of power on their highest settings. The average price per kWh in the US is $0.16, which means it will cost around $0.24 to run an electric fireplace on high for one hour. If you keep the fireplace on for 12 hours a day, it would cost $2.88 at this rate.

Can you leave an electric fireplace on overnight? It’s not advisable to leave an electric fireplace on overnight. While these devices are considered to be safe for home use, there’s always a small risk that they could start a fire, which is why most brands only recommend using their products with proper supervision.

Can you put an electric fireplace under a TV? You can safely mount a TV over your electric fireplace as long as the fireplace does not blow heat directly upward. There are even some electric fireplaces that are built into TV stands, allowing you to rest a TV right on top of the surface. Always read the user manual for your specific electric fireplace and take note of any warnings around heat output and object placement.

What is the lifespan of an electric fireplace? Electric fireplaces actually have long lifespans, often lasting for between 10 and 20 years. You’ll probably need to replace its light bulbs every two or three years, but as long as you follow the manufacturer’s maintenance guidelines, your fireplace should last for a long time.

What is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.