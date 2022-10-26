Keep reading for the best electric blankets, tested by PEOPLE.

“Use the automatic shut-off setting or timer on your heated blanket to defend against chilly nights and high energy bills,” adds March. “Newer electric blankets heat up in minutes, and for fire safety, should not be used all night.”

Everyone but your four-legged friends, that is. “Sadly, experts advise that pets should be kept off your bed when your heated blanket is in use, so that they don’t damage the coils,” adds March. Humans, however, can enjoy all the benefits of electric blankets, both in keeping warm, and in keeping costs down.

“There are a few ways to identify a high-quality heated blanket," explains Laurie March , a project manager, remodeling pro, and digital host for HGTV. "Look for a UL certification, and a warranty on the product for at least one year. Always invest in a blanket with an automatic shut-off or a timer feature. Heated blankets can come in an array of soft synthetic fabrics, as well as natural fibers, so a comfortable texture and feel can be found for just about everyone.”

But these aren’t your grandmother’s heated blankets. Today’s electric blankets are designed to fit into a variety of home aesthetics, and PEOPLE Tested has got you covered on what to look for when making your choice.

Are you a lover of all things cozy? Grab a book or the remote, because your lounging space is about to get a whole lot more toasty, thanks to these electric blankets.

Best Overall: Shavel Micro Flannel Sherpa Electric Blanket 4.9 Bed Bath & Beyond View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Warms up in just 5 minutes

Two-zone heating for queen and king sizes, ideal if you sleep with a partner

Material is soft, has a nice weight, and doesn't shed

This is a beautiful, effective electric blanket that kept our tester — well-versed in bedding as someone who works night shifts — cozy and calm within just five minutes of use. "I usually do not appreciate electric blankets," she says — but this blanket was a game-changer. "I like to sleep on a cooler bed and get cozy under layers. I just feel too hot after a while. This has a nice weight to it — an added comfort on top of the sherpa under-layer. It offered different layers of comfort, making it feel cozy and luxurious. I could have easily fallen asleep within five minutes," she adds. We found this blanket warms up quickly without feeling too hot while on the low setting. "I did not feel that overwhelming warmth I have had with prior blankets," our tester says. "It feels like you are sleeping on a cloud." The materials are high quality — quilted stitching offers that durable feel, and the addition of the sherpa adds so much softness (without leaving any of those annoying fuzzies behind). We could not feel any of the wires inside, and the cords are minimal. "I would say that this blanket offers the benefit of getting warmed up without suffocating," she says. "I appreciate the added auto shut-off for that reason as well." In the king size version, which we tested, as well as the queen size, there are two controllers, so if you sleep with a partner, each person can attain their desired temperature. In our spilled coffee spot treatment test, we were able to easily remove most of the stain, though the flannel side might take an extra spot cleaning. Given the quality and durability of this blanket, we were pleasantly surprised by the price point. It exceeded our expectations, so it's a great value as well. The only downside was the lack of programming capabilities — we couldn't find any instructions on how to program beyond the auto shut-off feature. "This is a nice way to keep the mattress cooler, add a little heat to warm up, and allow for faster sleep," our tester says. "This allowed me to settle in, calm down and relax quickly. I love that it does not have voids in the heating element, and the multiple points of comfort from weight (without paying more for a weighted blanket) to texture to warmth." Price at time of publish: $199.99 Heat settings: 10 | Auto shut-off: Yes, up to 12 hours | Material: 100% polyester cover | Machine wash: Yes | Dimensions: 100 x 90 inches (King) | Weight: 8 lbs. | ETL certified: Yes People / Dera Burreson

Best Budget: CURECURE Heated Blanket 4.6 CURECURE View On Amazon Pros Undetectable wires that evenly distribute heat

Easy-to-use controller

Easy to spot-clean Cons Needs to soak before machine washing, making cleaning a bit more complicated

Here's a simple, no-frills product that does what it promises and does it well — the epitome of a great budget choice. "This blanket provides good performance and comfort for a throw at a reasonable price," says our tester. The velour fabric is soft (as is the sherpa underside) and the wires are not particularly evident while in use. The controller is very easy to use and the wires are also well-distributed, which makes the blanket more comfortable and provides "good, thoroughly distributed heat." This blanket features a six-hour shut-off and did well in our spot-cleaning test. "I would recommend it to those who want a basic heated throw," our tester adds. "Though I do wish the throw was longer. It would be nice if the cleaning instructions were easier, too — they include pre-soaking before machine washing. Price at time of publish: $47.99 Heat settings: 4 | Auto shut-off: Yes, after 6 hours | Material: Polyester and cotton | Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches | Weight: 3.48 lbs. | ETL certified: Yes People / Dera Burreson

Best Throw: L.L.Bean Wicked Cozy Heated Throw 4.9 L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Pros Undetectable wires that evenly distribute heat

Easy to spot-clean

Machine-washable Cons High price point for a smaller sized throw blanket

The "Wicked Cozy" throw blanket lives up to its name. We found this throw to be well-constructed, simple to use, and extremely soft. The ribbed detail in the material gives it a luxurious feel, while the flip side is dense, silky, and lush. "I could hang out in this all day," says our tester. Heat spreads evenly throughout this throw, which has undetectable wires. "For a small throw blanket, this gives off a lot of heat," she adds. "The wires are spread throughout and so is the heat. The ribbed material helps to 'channel the heat throughout' in the product description, and I believe it does just that." The coffee came out of the ivory material easily with just water, and the ability to throw it in the washing machine is a plus. Our only complaint is that the cord could be longer — our tester had to use an extension cord. "I can picture myself wrapped up in this all winter long…but at the right price," she adds. "I would definitely try to get this on sale." Price at time of publish: $199.99 Heat settings: 5 | Auto shut-off: Yes | Face fabric: 100% polyester | Back fabric: Loftmink polyester | Machine wash: Yes | Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches People / Dera Burreson

Best with Foot Pockets: Degrees of Comfort Micro-Plush Heated Blanket with Foot Pocket 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Heats up quickly — warmed up 14 degrees in just 15 minutes

Cozy feel, particularly for keeping feet warm in the pockets

Machine-washable

Includes a 5-year warranty Cons Only three temperature settings

Plug feels large, given the size of the blanket

If you're coming inside on a cold day and want to get warm fast, this blanket is a great choice. We loved how fast it warmed up, and on the high setting, it warmed to a toasty 82 degrees. "The fabric is soft and, with the warm temperature and foot pockets, this is a cozy blanket," says our tester. "I can see myself using this blanket while sitting on the couch watching TV." The size makes this a good choice as a throw blanket for the couch, and the fabric is rather thin but soft. We'd recommend it for both the softness and the quick heat times. However, some loose threads around the plug (and the disproportionately large size of the plug itself) were the drawbacks for us on this one. It wasn't the easiest to unplug, either. There are just three temperature settings on this model — low, medium, and high. On the high setting, the blanket warmed up 14 degrees from its starting temperature in our test, and in just 15 minutes. Price at time of publish: $54.99 Heat settings: 3 | Auto shut-off: Yes | Material: Polyester | Weight: 3.72 lbs. | Dimensions: 50 x 62 inches | Cord length: 6 feet | Warranty: 5 years | Machine wash: Yes People / Dera Burreson

Best for Extra Warmth: Medical King Washable Heated Blanket 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Wires don't sound crinkly

Backlit screen makes it easy to adjust in the dark

10 heat settings with an 11 degree range Cons Harder to spot-clean compared to other blankets we tested

Two materials often means double the comfort, and that's certainly the case here. The inside of this throw is a fluffy sherpa fabric, and the outside is a soft, velour type. A light-up screen makes it easy to adjust the temperature and heating time. The highest setting was quite warm, but with a wide range of 10 heat settings, there's an option for everyone. The 11-degree change in our test felt like a "huge jump in temperature," says our tester. "Definitely a noticeable shift. It was nice and cozy once heated. Perfect for a cold night." The cord is a generous length, and the auto shut-off kicks in at four hours. While the wires inside the blanket were silent (no crinkling here), they were noticeable, says our tester. Still, it does not diminish the soft, delicate feel, which was our favorite thing about this particular model. The downsides? A wet rag didn't tackle the stain well in our spot testing. And it's unclear whether the blanket will feel the same after machine washing. We'd recommend it as a smaller throw to use while relaxing, but not for sleeping due to the smaller size and auto shut-off time. Price at time of publish: $59.99 Heat settings: 10 | Auto shut-off: Yes, after 4 hours | Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 60 x 50 inches | Weight: 3.74 lbs. People / Dera Burreson

Best Non-Bulky: Perfect Fit SoftHeat Luxury Micro-Fleece Heated Electric Warming Blanket 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Wires not noticeable or crinkly

Easy-to-use settings

Includes a 5-year warranty

Machine-washable Cons Does not get as warm as some of the other models we tested

If you're interested in sleeping with an electric blanket that won't take over the bed or couch, the Perfect Fit SoftHeat Luxury blanket is a contender. With a 10-hour shut-off and a non-bulky feel, it's a nice addition to a bed in wintertime. We did not notice discernible wires on this blanket, nor did the insides produce any crinkling sound. It was just the right feel and weight as an addition to your other bedding, too. We found this blanket to get comfortably warm, but less so than others we tested — probably not the best choice for truly frigid nights. Spot cleaning was successful, though the fabric did get a bit matted in the process. We were able to fluff it back up as it dried after spot cleaning. "It was a nice, quality blanket, but I thought it should heat up more than it did," says our tester. "It would be good for someone who wants light warmth and [needs] ease of use. Not for the dead of winter." It's a good value, though, and would make a nice gift. Price at time of publish: $199.99 Auto shut-off: Yes, after 10 hours | Material: Micro fleece and polyester | Dimensions: 90 x 84 inches (Queen) | Weight: 7.63 lbs. | Machine wash: Yes | Warranty: 5 years

People / Dera Burreson

People / Dera Burreson The 8 Best Travel Pillows of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Best Feel: Brookstone n-a-p Full Heated Plush Blanket 4.6 Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Plush fabric feels soft and luxurious

Easy-to-use controller

Super discreet wires

Machine-washable

There are lots of thoughtful touches in the design and manufacture of this blanket, our pick for best feel. The wires are so discreet that this could even pass as a regular non-electric blanket. The dual controls (on the larger sizes) are well-designed, too: The control panel is angled upward, which makes it easier to see. The cords are also flatter than some others we tested, which makes them easy to maneuver, and less likely to get tangled. The thin, plush fabric has a very soft, warm and luxurious feel, and you have a lot of control when it comes to warmth with a variety of settings. In our tests, the temperature went up 10 degrees on the high setting, and 4 degrees on the low setting. It's a warm and cozy feel underneath. You can also program the shut-off time, anywhere from 30 minutes to 12 hours. After washing, the blanket still looked and felt good, and performed the same as well. We found it to be an overall solid value, though we do wish the controller had a backlit screen for better visibility at night. Price at time of publish: $129.99

Heat settings: 10 | Auto shut-off: Yes | Material: Faux sherpa polyester | Dimensions: 77 x 84 inches (Full) | Cord length: 19 inches | Machine wash: Yes People / Dera Burreson

Heat settings: 10 | Auto shut-off: Yes | Material: Faux sherpa polyester | Dimensions: 77 x 84 inches (Full) | Cord length: 19 inches | Machine wash: Yes People / Dera Burreson The 8 Best Comforters of 2022, tested by PEOPLE

Best Flannel: Shavel Micro Flannel High Quality Durable Heating Technology Luxuriously Soft & Warm Electric Blanket 4.2 Shavel View On Amazon View On Target View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Intuitive controls make this blanket easy to use and adjust

Eight different levels of heating

17-foot-long cord provides flexibility in where you use this blanket

You can adjust the temperature and timer to your heart's content on this blanket, designed with a mainly flannel feel, with a silky border. The blanket heated up as expected, and the controls were intuitive to use, with up and down arrow buttons for temperature and the timer. We started with the blanket at room temperature — 70 degrees. On a low setting, we measured the blanket at 76 degrees, and on a high setting, 81 degrees. The wires (which are not overly obvious but still noticeable) were evenly spaced throughout the blanket, which also has dual settings for use by two people at once. The flannel feels soft, but our tester was a bit worried it might eventually pill. "There aren't any other standout features about this blanket, which made the $160+ feel a bit expensive to me," she notes. "I would try to get this one on sale." Overall, this blanket is easy to use and effective, if a bit pricey. Price at time of publish: $179.99

Heat settings: 8 | Auto shut-off: Yes, after 10 hours | Programmable: Yes | Material: Quilted micro flannel (polyester) | Dimensions: 90 x 72 inches | Cord length: 17 inches | Weight: 8 lbs. | Machine wash: Yes People / Dera Burreson

Heat settings: 8 | Auto shut-off: Yes, after 10 hours | Programmable: Yes | Material: Quilted micro flannel (polyester) | Dimensions: 90 x 72 inches | Cord length: 17 inches | Weight: 8 lbs. | Machine wash: Yes People / Dera Burreson