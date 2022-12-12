To help you narrow down your options, we tried 16 formulas firsthand. Our testers assessed whether the creams actually made a difference in their eczema flare-ups, then evaluated the texture and overall value. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Soothing Relief Eczema Cream was our favorite because it has a silky consistency and absorbs into your skin quickly. Plus, it actually provided relief.

"Look for emollient and humectant ingredients, such as ceramides, squalene, petrolatum, shea butter, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and colloidal oatmeal," says board-certified dermatologist Ramya Garlapati, MD .

Eczema can be a real pain — in every sense of the word. Bachelor in Paradise fans might even classify it as "low-level pain." (If you don't get the reference , lucky you.) Unlike pimples, a hands-off approach won't necessarily make the itchy, flaky, irritated patches go away. But luckily, over-the-counter products can help — namely moisturizing creams.

Since it's technically a balm, this product is very thick and creamy. It's slightly chunky when you scoop it out of the container, and you have to warm it between your hands to get it to spread. Our tester said it goes on more like a paste than a lotion. Still, a little goes a long way, and it definitely gets the job done.

Our tester used this gentle, kid-friendly cream on her toddler's eczema patches after bath time. She said there was an immediate improvement in the appearance of the spots, and after ongoing use, most of the redness and dryness were gone.

Though it's super thick, this lotion glides smoothly onto the skin. Not only did this cream offer instant relief from symptoms, but it also helped keep flare-ups at bay. Our tester was so impressed with the results, she said it has officially replaced her body and face lotions. While the price per ounce is a little steep, we think it's worth the investment.

If you're battling both eczema and psoriasis, go with Wild Naturals. Having unsuccessfully tried many over-the-counter remedies since childhood, our tester was pleasantly surprised by how well this cream works. The plant-based formula contains healing manuka honey, soothing aloe vera, shea butter, and coconut oil to lock in moisture and calm inflammation.

One thing about petroleum-based products is that they can be hard to spread and don't absorb very quickly. However, our tester was still a fan of the "smooth and velvety" texture. And although she said this product did a decent job of healing mild flare-ups, it might not be as effective on severe eczema.

Vanicream is another great drugstore option. Our tester said this affordable body lotion not only "brought instant hydration" but also prevented her skin from drying out. Its hero ingredient is petrolatum, one of the emollients Dr. Garlapati recommends for eczema. Also known as petroleum jelly (generic for Vaseline), it addresses raised patches, smooths uneven texture, and locks in moisture.

It did a decent job of smoothing the dry, scaly skin on her hands, too. And while this product has the National Eczema Association's stamp of approval, it wasn't super effective at healing eczema patches. If you're like our tester, you might need a prescription product when dealing with more stubborn flare-ups.

Looking for a daily moisturizer? CeraVe might be your best bet. Our tester used this ultra-thick cream as an all-over body lotion and loved how well it hydrated her legs, elbows, and heels. She said it absorbs quickly and makes her skin feel instantly more elastic.

This cream has a Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association (NEA), meaning it's safe for sensitive skin and effective at managing eczema symptoms. Almost immediately, our tester saw a noticeable improvement in her flare-ups, with reduced itchiness and redness. "This really works," she said. "It has a pleasant oaty scent too."

If you're willing to spend a bit more on a formula that actually lives up to its claims, DermaDoctor won't let you down. This luxuriously rich eczema cream calls on colloidal oatmeal and ceramides to soothe, protect, and hydrate the skin. After applying it behind her knees, collarbone, and eye crease, our tester was "blown away" by the results.

She noticed instant relief from symptoms upon slathering it on, and a half-hour later, her hands were "really flexible and less irritated." What's more, the results got better after continued use. The calming, hydrating formula cleared up some mild patches. And while our tester thinks it's a good daily moisturizer for preventing flare-ups, it may not be as effective for severe eczema.

Some of the best eczema creams can be found at your local drugstore. Aveeno Nighttime Itch Relief Balm comes in a generously sized tub and boasts a smooth, not-too-sticky consistency. Our tester said it was easy to apply and absorbed quickly, though it stung briefly on cracked areas.

Our testers reported that the formula is somewhat thick, which made it hard to spread. It's slightly greasy, too, but overall, we like the silky consistency and appreciate how quickly it absorbs. "It feels like a luxurious experience to apply this cream," said one tester. Not only does this product soothe inflammation and smooth uneven texture, but it also leaves you with hydrated skin that lasts all day.

This lotion leans on colloidal oatmeal to relieve itchiness and irritation and thermal spring water to calm and heal damaged skin. It also contains shea butter and glycerin, a couple of Dr. Garlapati's go-tos for sealing in moisture.

After trying several products on our own eczema-prone skin, La Roche-Posay's Lipikar Cream was a clear winner. Our testers applied it daily to their arms, legs, and hands after showering. They noticed an immediate improvement after the first application, calling out the "soothing and hydrating feeling."

Things to Consider Before Buying an Eczema Cream

Emollients and Humectants



According to Dr. Garlapati, the best eczema creams contain protective, lubricating emollients and humectants, which draw water in from the air to keep the skin hydrated. This includes petrolatum, shea butter, squalane, ceramides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid. "These ingredients work to rehydrate, repair, and maintain the normal skin barrier, which is defective in eczema," she says. She adds that they also aid in reducing dry, irritated, and inflamed skin.

Soothing and Healing Ingredients



Dr. Garlapati is also a fan of colloidal oatmeal for eczema. Though it's technically an emollient, this go-to ingredient goes above and beyond moisturizing to relieve itchiness and calm inflammation. Other ingredients that help soothe irritation and heal flare-ups include aloe vera, manuka honey, thermal spring water, and petroleum jelly.

Our top pick for eczema relief, La Roche-Posay Lipikar Soothing Relief Eczema Cream, contains colloidal oatmeal, thermal spring water, shea butter, and glycerin, so it's packed with emollients, humectants, and soothing ingredients.

National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance



Some moisturizing creams have a National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance. This doesn't necessarily mean a product will do wonders in clearing and preventing flare-ups. However, it's a good indicator that the formula will help you manage symptoms and won't further irritate sensitive skin.

Frequently Asked Questions What cream is best for eczema? The best cream for eczema is a deeply moisturizing, protective, healing formula that lubricates dry patches. According to our tests, the most affordable and effective options are La Roche-Posay Lipikar Eczema Soothing Relief Cream and Wild Naturals Eczema & Psoriasis Cream. But if you're just looking for a daily moisturizer for eczema-prone skin, go with CeraVe Moisturizing Cream.

What heals eczema quickly? "Corticosteroids, which are available as creams, solutions, gels, foams, and ointments, can provide rapid relief of eczema symptoms," says Dr. Garlapati. "These are available as over-the-counter options, as well as stronger, prescription-strength treatments."

What do dermatologists recommend for eczema? "Treatment for eczema depends on the severity of the condition," says Dr. Garlapati, "But certain practices apply to all patients with eczema." This includes bathing in lukewarm water, limiting showers to about 10 minutes, and using hypoallergenic, fragrance-free skincare products that keep the skin moisturized without irritation.

How We Tested

After consulting with dermatologist Claire Wolinsky, MD, we researched top-rated eczema creams, and our editors selected 16 formulas to try firsthand. Our eczema-prone testers took a "before" photo of their skin and used each product daily for a full two weeks.

They noted the consistency, absorption, and overall feel of the creams and whether they left stains or greasy marks on clothing or bedding. Our testers also assessed how effective the formulas were at soothing irritation and clearing patches. After two weeks, they took an "after" photo to check for visible improvement. Each product was scored for efficacy, texture, and value, and those with the highest overall ratings were selected for this roundup.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

