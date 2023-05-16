Early Memorial Day Sales at Amazon Are Springing Up All Week Long — Here Are the 50 Best Happening Now

Prices start at $6

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 16, 2023 06:00 AM

Early memorial day amazon home sale tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner — but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to start your shopping until then. In fact, Amazon just sneakily marked down a bunch of deals ahead of the big weekend, with discounts of up to 78 percent off. 

Head to Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Deals page, and you’ll find a slew of discounts in tons of categories, including home, kitchen, and smart technology. Shop from all your favorite brands, including Roomba, Dyson, Ninja, Toshiba, and Martha Stewart. You’ll be able to snag early discounts on robot vacuum cleaners, tower fans, nonstick cookware sets, jumbo towels, and smart plugs, with prices starting at just $6.

If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve plucked out the five best deals happening at the sale right now to make things easy. You’ll want to start by scooping up this rare discount on a Dyson Ball Vacuum Cleaner while it’s only $300; shoppers call it a “beast,” with one user noting that it “picks up anything.” Plus, don’t miss out on nabbing an Echo Glow while it’s just $20; the handy nightlight is also compatible with Alexa, allowing kids to create routines and set timers.  

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Best Deals Overall

Need these items ASAP? If you’re not yet a Prime Member, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial, which unlocks two-day shipping among other perks, like access to Prime Video and Whole Foods delivery. 

Keep scrolling to check out everything else that’s on sale during Amazon’s early Memorial Day weekend shopping event, then make sure to check out quickly since these deals aren’t guaranteed to last forever. 

Lasko-wind-curve-42-oscillating-tower-fan

Amazon

Best Home Deals

Tons of fan-favorite brands are super discount right now, including Lasko, Bissell, Levoit, and Casper. Start by snapping up a Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan which is sure to keep you cool all summer long — and it’s only $63. Then, pick up the Bissell Little Green Machine Portable Carpet Cleaner; the rarely discounted device is beloved by over 6,700 Amazon shoppers, with users adding that it “cleans like a pro” and actually provides “deep cleaning.”   

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

If it’s vacuum cleaners you’re after, there are many brands and styles to choose from. Robot vacuum lovers can pick up this Shark device while it’s only $220, while those looking for a powerful handheld device should grab this top-rated Shark Wandvac since it’s under $125. Plus, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed by $100; one shopper raved about the device, writing, “Dyson never disappoints.” 

Ninja QB3001SS Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender, for Shakes

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Whether you’re looking to add appliances or cookware to your cabinets, Amazon has got you covered. Right now, you can shop blenders, sous vide machines, microwaves, and toasters from brands like Ninja, Anova, Toshiba, and Oster. One top deal we’re not missing out on is the Martha Stewart Dutch oven — it’s only $70 and the perfect vessel for whipping up large-format dishes, stews, and summer gazpacho. 

Amazon Smart Thermostat

Amazon

Best Smart Home Devices

Outfit your home with popular smart technology while it’s on sale at Amazon. The Amazon Smart Plug allows you to turn on lights and other technology with just the sound of your voice, while the Amazon Smart Thermostat works to reduce energy use, keeping your bills low every month. And for those looking to upgrade their security system, don’t miss out on grabbing the Kasa Smart Security Camera while it’s only $28; one reviewer added: “This little guy is my eyes and ears during the night.”  

FeeraHozer Magic Pants Hangers

Amazon

Best Deals Under $30

Looking to shop, but don’t want to spend a decent chunk of change? There are plenty of deals worth getting for under $30, like this alarm clock that’s just $28 and this set of pruning shears that’s only $14. Those who are looking to organize their closets should pick up these clothes hangers that save space, while shoppers who are still in their spring cleaning era should grab this Rubbermaid power scrubber that cleans grout and removes grime.   

BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $144.79 (orig. $164.79); amazon.com

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $449.98); amazon.com

TOSHIBA ML2-EC10SA(BS) 8-in-1 Countertop Microwave with Air Fryer Microwave Combo

Amazon

Buy It! Toshiba Countertop Microwave, $197 (orig. $229); amazon.com

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Smart Plug, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber

Amazon

Buy It! Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber, $14.95 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

