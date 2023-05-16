Lifestyle Early Memorial Day Sales at Amazon Are Springing Up All Week Long — Here Are the 50 Best Happening Now Prices start at $6 By Amy Schulman Published on May 16, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner — but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to start your shopping until then. In fact, Amazon just sneakily marked down a bunch of deals ahead of the big weekend, with discounts of up to 78 percent off. Head to Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Deals page, and you’ll find a slew of discounts in tons of categories, including home, kitchen, and smart technology. Shop from all your favorite brands, including Roomba, Dyson, Ninja, Toshiba, and Martha Stewart. You’ll be able to snag early discounts on robot vacuum cleaners, tower fans, nonstick cookware sets, jumbo towels, and smart plugs, with prices starting at just $6. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve plucked out the five best deals happening at the sale right now to make things easy. You’ll want to start by scooping up this rare discount on a Dyson Ball Vacuum Cleaner while it’s only $300; shoppers call it a “beast,” with one user noting that it “picks up anything.” Plus, don’t miss out on nabbing an Echo Glow while it’s just $20; the handy nightlight is also compatible with Alexa, allowing kids to create routines and set timers. Amazon Best Deals Overall Rare Discount: Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $399.99) 59% Off: Bissell Air320 Smart Air Purifier, $138.99 (orig. $339.89) Customer-Loved Deal: Echo Glow, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $274.99) De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, $144.02 (orig. $219) Need these items ASAP? If you’re not yet a Prime Member, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial, which unlocks two-day shipping among other perks, like access to Prime Video and Whole Foods delivery. Keep scrolling to check out everything else that’s on sale during Amazon’s early Memorial Day weekend shopping event, then make sure to check out quickly since these deals aren’t guaranteed to last forever. I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert Amazon Best Home Deals Tons of fan-favorite brands are super discount right now, including Lasko, Bissell, Levoit, and Casper. Start by snapping up a Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan which is sure to keep you cool all summer long — and it’s only $63. Then, pick up the Bissell Little Green Machine Portable Carpet Cleaner; the rarely discounted device is beloved by over 6,700 Amazon shoppers, with users adding that it “cleans like a pro” and actually provides “deep cleaning.” Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan, $62.99 (orig. $74.99) Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $144.79 (orig. $164.79) Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set, $60.29 (orig. $114.99) Levoit Air Purifier, $42.96 (orig. $49.99) Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket, $19.54 (orig. $36.99) Viewstar Set of 2 Bed Pillows, $32.40 with coupon (orig. $35.99) Genimo Outdoor Rug for Patio, $28.90 with coupon (orig. $45.99) Casper Sleep Element Mattress, $505.75 (orig. $595) Blissun 9-Foot Solar Umbrella, $62.99 (orig. $69.99) Zafro Portable Air Conditioner, $245.94 (orig. $289.99) Amazon Best Vacuum Deals If it’s vacuum cleaners you’re after, there are many brands and styles to choose from. Robot vacuum lovers can pick up this Shark device while it’s only $220, while those looking for a powerful handheld device should grab this top-rated Shark Wandvac since it’s under $125. Plus, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed by $100; one shopper raved about the device, writing, “Dyson never disappoints.” Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $249.99) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum, $349 (orig. $449.99) Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.49 with coupon (orig. $154.99) Shark Wandvac Handheld Vacuum, $99.95 (orig. $129.99) Bissell CleanView Rewind Upright Bagless Vacuum, $109.99 (orig. $129.99) Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $399.99) Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $449.98) Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $599.99) Bissell PowerFresh Vacuum and Steam Mop, $159.39 (orig. $185.39) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals Whether you’re looking to add appliances or cookware to your cabinets, Amazon has got you covered. Right now, you can shop blenders, sous vide machines, microwaves, and toasters from brands like Ninja, Anova, Toshiba, and Oster. One top deal we’re not missing out on is the Martha Stewart Dutch oven — it’s only $70 and the perfect vessel for whipping up large-format dishes, stews, and summer gazpacho. Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) Carote 5-Piece Cookware Set, $39.98 (orig. $49.99) Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, $199 (orig. $399) Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, $29.90 (orig. $50) Braun BrewSense Drip Glass Coffeemaker, $74.95 (orig. $100.01) Toshiba Countertop Microwave, $197 (orig. $229) Wildone Mixing Bowls, $35.99 (orig. $55.99) Elixir Set of 4 Square Wine Glasses, $29.98 (orig. $39.97) Martha Stewart Gatwick 7-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $69.99 (orig. $79.99) Oster 2-Slice Toaster, $46.74 (orig. $59.99) This 'Flattering and Comfortable' Dress with Pockets Is Trending on Amazon, and It's on Sale Right Now Amazon Best Smart Home Devices Outfit your home with popular smart technology while it’s on sale at Amazon. The Amazon Smart Plug allows you to turn on lights and other technology with just the sound of your voice, while the Amazon Smart Thermostat works to reduce energy use, keeping your bills low every month. And for those looking to upgrade their security system, don’t miss out on grabbing the Kasa Smart Security Camera while it’s only $28; one reviewer added: “This little guy is my eyes and ears during the night.” Amazon Smart Thermostat, $63.99 (orig. $79.99) Amazon Smart Plug, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) Amazon Smart Thermostat with C-Wire Power Adapter, $78.98 (orig. $104.98) Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, $54.99 (orig. $69.99) Kasa Smart Security Camera, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99) Ring Spotlight Security Camera, $159.99 (orig. $189.99) Amazon Best Deals Under $30 Looking to shop, but don’t want to spend a decent chunk of change? There are plenty of deals worth getting for under $30, like this alarm clock that’s just $28 and this set of pruning shears that’s only $14. Those who are looking to organize their closets should pick up these clothes hangers that save space, while shoppers who are still in their spring cleaning era should grab this Rubbermaid power scrubber that cleans grout and removes grime. FeeraHozer Magic Pants Hangers, $17.59 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Cewor Artificial Flowers, $10.99 (orig. $21.99) Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock, $27.95 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Utopia Towels Luxurious Jumbo Bath Sheets, $25.48 (orig. $39.99) Bedelite Satin Silk Pillowcase, $5.91 (orig. $12.99) Wevove 3-Pack Garden Pruning Shears, $13.99 (orig. $34.98) Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, $24.60 (orig. $29.95) Hiware All-Purpose Shower Squeegee, $10.71 with coupon (orig. $20) Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber, $14.95 (orig. $19.99) Ithky Portable Neck Fan, $18.87 (orig. $32.99) Amazon Buy It! Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $144.79 (orig. $164.79); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $449.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Toshiba Countertop Microwave, $197 (orig. $229); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Smart Plug, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber, $14.95 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com