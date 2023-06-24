Lifestyle The 30 Best Early Fourth of July Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Up to 79% Off Save on summery maxi dresses, patio furniture, beach chairs, and more By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 24, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Early Fourth of July Deals Overall Best Early Fourth of July Home and Kitchen Deals Best Early Fourth of July Fashion and Beauty Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Your Fourth of July weekend plans may be full of beach naps and backyard barbecues, but don’t forget one important activity: shopping. And if you’re hoping to find sales without searching for discount codes in your bustling inbox, then Amazon’s got you covered. Amazon just dropped a ton of markdowns ahead of July 4 weekend, and we’ve done the digging to uncover the 30 best deals to shop right now. Shoppers can save up to 79 percent on brands like Apple, Tommy Bahama, Shark, and Teva and enjoy discounts on all sorts of summery goodies — from maxi dresses to beach chairs to patio furniture. What’s more, so many items are available for fast and free shipping via Amazon Prime. If you’re not a member already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its world of perks (just in time for Prime Day!). Keep reading to see what you can score on sale at Amazon ahead of the Fourth of July. Amazon Is Starting Summer with Outdoor Lighting Deals for Your Backyard — Prices Start at $10 Amazon Best Early Fourth of July Deals Overall Plenty of major players are on sale at Amazon for the holiday, including Ray-Ban sunglasses, a beachy-themed scented candle by Yankee Candle, and even Apple AirPods (which are marked down to $100). And don’t miss the sale on this Tommy Bahama beach chair, which will become your go-to summer companion. It can recline into five positions, including flat, and is equipped with a boatload of handy features, like multiple storage compartments, a cup holder, and built-in cooler. The 35 percent discount is just a bonus. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $599.99) Tommy Bahama 5-Position Beach Chair, $54.40 (orig. $83.99) Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $163 (orig. $213) Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99) Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer Oven, $99.95 (orig. $139.99) Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $40.49 (orig. $69.99) Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Water Bottle with Straw, $31.99 (orig. $49.95) Teva Midform Universal Geometric Sandal, $44.99–$49.25 (orig. $65) Amazon Best Early Fourth of July Home and Kitchen Deals You can also score savings on home products and kitchen gadgets before Fourth of July sales are in full swing. To spruce up your outdoor space, grab this vibrant bistro table set that’ll breathe life into any garden, deck, or patio. And if you’re focusing on entertaining this season, don’t miss the $50 discount on this Royal Gourmet charcoal grill for all of your burgers-and-dogs needs. For indoor gems, snap up this highly rated set of cooling bed sheets to combat night sweats, this cold brew coffee maker to reorient your iced coffee budget, and this cordless stick vacuum, which has the steepest discount in this roundup at 79 percent off. Alpine Corporation Outdoor Bistro Table Set, $88.49 (orig. $159.99) Ninja Twisti Blender Duo, $109.95 (orig. $139.99) ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $19.99 (orig. $31.95) Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill, $149.99 (orig. $199.99) Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99) Bedsure Cooling Bed Sheets, $59.99 (orig. $104.99) ZokerLife Cordless Stick Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $699.99) Aroeve HEPA Air Purifier, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $16.89 (orig. $29.99) SameBed Mattress Topper, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $179.95) The 12 Best Deals on Trending Jumpsuits and Rompers at Amazon Right Now — All Under $40 Amazon Best Early Fourth of July Fashion and Beauty Deals Trendy items are on sale in the fashion and beauty departments. To beef up your summer wardrobe, add some stylish, versatile, and comfortable pieces to your cart, like this tiered maxi dress and this elegant one-shoulder jumpsuit. You can also save on a sleek one-piece swimsuit whose ruffled silhouette will make you feel like the belle of the ball (at the beach), while its tummy-control mesh panel will provide a secure fit. As for beauty, snatch this top-rated Maybelline Sky High Mascara while it’s just $10 and this Neutrogena moisturizer that more than 6,000 Amazon shoppers bought this week. There’s also a rare sale on one of Hollywood’s favorite skincare devices, the original SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand, which is marked down to just $71. Anrabess One-Shoulder High-Waisted Jumpsuit, $36.54 (orig. $57.99) Ekouaer V-Neck Swimsuit Cover-Up, $22.09 with coupon (orig. $35.93) Maybelline Sky High Mascara, $9.98 (orig. $12.99) Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals, $19.99–$23.98 (orig. $39.99) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer, $15.09 (orig. $26.79) Calvin Klein Modern Wireless Triangle Bralette, $28 (orig. $40) Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit, $28.79–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $37.99) SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand, $71.24 with coupon (orig. $129.99) Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Tiered Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $49.99) TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $38.99 (orig. $48.99) Amazon Buy It! Teva Midform Universal Geometric Sandal, $44.99–$49.25 (orig. $65); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tommy Bahama 5-Position Beach Chair, $54.40 (orig. $83.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Tiered Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! 