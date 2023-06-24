The 30 Best Early Fourth of July Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Up to 79% Off

Your Fourth of July weekend plans may be full of beach naps and backyard barbecues, but don’t forget one important activity: shopping. And if you’re hoping to find sales without searching for discount codes in your bustling inbox, then Amazon’s got you covered.

Amazon just dropped a ton of markdowns ahead of July 4 weekend, and we’ve done the digging to uncover the 30 best deals to shop right now. Shoppers can save up to 79 percent on brands like Apple, Tommy Bahama, Shark, and Teva and enjoy discounts on all sorts of summery goodies — from maxi dresses to beach chairs to patio furniture.

What’s more, so many items are available for fast and free shipping via Amazon Prime. If you’re not a member already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its world of perks (just in time for Prime Day!). Keep reading to see what you can score on sale at Amazon ahead of the Fourth of July.

Best Early Fourth of July Deals Overall

Plenty of major players are on sale at Amazon for the holiday, including Ray-Ban sunglasses, a beachy-themed scented candle by Yankee Candle, and even Apple AirPods (which are marked down to $100).

And don’t miss the sale on this Tommy Bahama beach chair, which will become your go-to summer companion. It can recline into five positions, including flat, and is equipped with a boatload of handy features, like multiple storage compartments, a cup holder, and built-in cooler. The 35 percent discount is just a bonus.

Best Early Fourth of July Home and Kitchen Deals

You can also score savings on home products and kitchen gadgets before Fourth of July sales are in full swing. To spruce up your outdoor space, grab this vibrant bistro table set that’ll breathe life into any garden, deck, or patio. And if you’re focusing on entertaining this season, don’t miss the $50 discount on this Royal Gourmet charcoal grill for all of your burgers-and-dogs needs.

For indoor gems, snap up this highly rated set of cooling bed sheets to combat night sweats, this cold brew coffee maker to reorient your iced coffee budget, and this cordless stick vacuum, which has the steepest discount in this roundup at 79 percent off.

Best Early Fourth of July Fashion and Beauty Deals

Trendy items are on sale in the fashion and beauty departments. To beef up your summer wardrobe, add some stylish, versatile, and comfortable pieces to your cart, like this tiered maxi dress and this elegant one-shoulder jumpsuit. You can also save on a sleek one-piece swimsuit whose ruffled silhouette will make you feel like the belle of the ball (at the beach), while its tummy-control mesh panel will provide a secure fit.

As for beauty, snatch this top-rated Maybelline Sky High Mascara while it’s just $10 and this Neutrogena moisturizer that more than 6,000 Amazon shoppers bought this week. There’s also a rare sale on one of Hollywood’s favorite skincare devices, the original SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand, which is marked down to just $71.

