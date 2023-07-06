This is not a drill: Amazon just dropped deals ahead of Prime Day, and we’ve scoured the sale section to find the 101 best discounts to add to your cart.

Amazon Prime Day will take place next week on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, but the good news is that Amazon is already slashing prices. The best early Prime Day deals include Apple AirPods, KitchenAid stand mixers, and Dyson air purifiers — and they are up 78 percent off.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Deals Overall

And the deals don’t stop there. Tons of other products are on sale ahead of Prime Day, so keep reading to see our picks in the home, fashion, tech, and beauty departments while prices start at $8.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals

There are markdowns galore in Amazon’s kitchen department, including this set of Martha Stewart oven mitts that are now $6 apiece, and this Caraway nonstick frying pan that’s at its lowest price in 30 days.

You can replace out-of-date and clunky kitchen gadgets with newer, sleeker models. For instance, this Ninja Nutri Blender Set is equipped with eight powerful settings that can whip up smoothies and frozen margaritas in a jiff. Plus, it comes with three portable tumblers of different sizes that you can use for personal servings or to take on the go.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals

From Apple to Bose to Samsung, tons of big-name tech brands have discounts ahead of Prime Day. Best-selling devices like this portable mini projector and this Samsung Galaxy Watch have can’t-miss deals, along with this 50-inch TV that’s currently climbing Amazon’s trending charts.

If you’re on the hunt for Apple electronics, snap up the second generation AirPods while they’re marked down to $99, the ninth generation iPad for $80 off, and a handy four-pack of AirTags so you’ll never lose luggage or keyrings ever again. You can even score a top-selling MacBook Air for $200 less; one reviewer raved: “I like everything about the Air, [including] the keyboard, touchpad, [and] beautiful screen quality.”



Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Home Deals

Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on home goods are super impressive. Hot sleepers can rejoice in any of the many cooling bedding options, like this pair of plush pillows and this quilted mattress topper (that’s 75 percent off, by the way!). And don’t miss the markdown on this set of highly rated cooling bed sheets, which are up to 43 percent off. In a review, one shopper shared: "I run hot at night, even in a cold room, and every time I turn on these sheets, there is always a cool spot, as if the empty spots were actively cooling while I wasn't on them."

You’ll also find discounts on a best-selling electric spin scrubber, a popular HEPA air purifier, and a large, beachy candle from Yankee Candle that’s under $20.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Vacuum Deals

Don’t spend your summer painstakingly sweeping messes and lugging clunky vacuum cleaners around the house. Instead, snag one of these powerful and multipurpose vacuum cleaners, like the Tineco Pure One cordless vacuum or the iRobot Roomba 694, while they’re on sale ahead of Prime Day.

For a device that pulls double duty, there is the Yeedi robot vacuum and the Bissell PowerFresh, which can both function as mops, too. Or, grab this handheld dustbuster that can efficiently suck up messes on car seats, couch cushions, staircases, and more.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals

Styles from Levi’s, Calvin Klein, JW Pei, and more are all marked down before Prime Day. For comfortable summer footwear, grab these New Balance cross trainers with a $20 discount, a pair of these popular cloud slide sandals for just $24, or these top-rated Adidas Cloudfoam running sneakers for 45 percent off. In addition to being lightweight and breathable, the Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers are also incredibly cushiony, so it feels “like walking on a literal cloud,” according to one shopper.

For breezy summer threads, check out this trendy jumpsuit that’s made from a breathable fabric blend, and this best-selling maxi wrap dress, which comes in an assortment of pretty patterns and colors. The dress can lend itself to a number of different occasions — shoppers have worn it to summer weddings, bridal showers, graduation parties, and more.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals

Shoppers can score savings on everything from hydrating lip glosses to detangling hair brushes to rejuvenating facial essences in Amazon’s beauty department.

For beauty gadgets, check out the 43 percent discount on the latest model of the reviewer-revered Revlon blow dry brush. Its slim design is equipped with three heat settings for damage control, charcoal-activated bristles for smoothness, and a detachable head for easy storage. Other devices are marked down too, like the SolaWave Red Light Therapy Facial Wand that’s loved by PEOPLE editors and celebrities alike, along with this Burst electric toothbrush; the charcoal brush head helps combat teeth yellowing and staining, according to the brand.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals

If you’re looking to give your home a makeover, the early Prime Day deals on furniture are unbeatable. For a living room refresh, snap up this traditional-style armchair while it’s more than half-off, or grab this farmhouse-inspired Signature Design by Ashley coffee table with built-in storage, as it has a $158 discount. Upgrade your home office with this ergonomic desk chair for under $50, or this electric standing desk for under $120.

You can also save on outdoor furniture, too — like this decorative iron side table from Christopher Knight Home and this Adirondack chair to comfortably catch rays. There’s even an entire Walker Edison dining set on sale for $619 off. Its acacia wood design is the perfect balance of rustic and chic.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Outlet Deals

Amazon’s hidden Outlet section is always full of markdowns in every category. Right now, shoppers can score savings on everything from Samsonite luggage to Hydro Flask water bottles before Prime Day.

There’s no shortage of summery goods in the outlet, either. There’s an Ostrich beach chair that’s soon to become your favorite shore companion since it can recline into five positions and features handy backpack straps for easy transportation. What’s more, you can even snag a portable cotton hammock on sale, and a set of outdoor string lights with double discounts (just be sure to click the coupon box before checking out to receive the full 40 percent discount).

Amazon

Best Under-$25 Early Prime Day Deals

You can snag items from Apple, Yeti, Sun-Bum, and more for under $25 right now, including useful gadgets like this best-selling pet hair and link remover and this snap-on pot strainer.

Oprah Winfrey included this nifty travel jewelry case by Benevolence LA on her most recent Favorite Things list, and you can snatch it up for just $18 ahead of Prime Day. It has compartments and closures for all sorts of jewelry, so you won’t be welcomed with a giant knot of chain necklaces when you open it while traveling. Plus, its compact silhouette zips closed for security and can easily nestle into suitcases, backpacks, and handbags. One reviewer shared that it has “ample room for a couple [of] weeks’ worth of jewelry.”

Be sure to check back at Amazon on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 to celebrate Prime Day in full swing. While all shoppers can take advantage of the sales to come, Amazon Prime members will have access to exclusive sales and savings, so sign up for a 30-day free trial if you're not a member already. You’ll also be able to enjoy perks like fast and free shipping, Prime Video, and Try Before You Buy with the subscription.

Keep scrolling to see some more early Prime Day deals at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods Max, $450–$500 (Save $99)

Amazon

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac, $160 with coupon

Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $62 (Save $98)

Amazon

Bronax Cloud Slide Sandals, $24 (Save $12)

Amazon

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (Save $14)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

