As with all tech purchases, the market is brimming with options, but in the end, it all comes down to personal preference. Whether you're looking for a water-resistant pair for water sports — after all, Kerry Washington swears by water aerobics — or a pair that'll be as comfortable during a run as it would be on a long-distance flight, it's important to consider how you'll put your buds to use. Below, we've rounded up the best earbuds for every occasion and budget that are sure to pump up the volume.

For many people, earbuds are as much a daily necessity as their phone. And it's no wonder — these powerful little buds can do everything from facilitate hands-free calling to cancel out the sound on your treadmill neighbor's TV. Fortunately for tech lovers, the market has come a long way, most notably by paving the way for wireless innovations. "When earbuds first debuted, many users experienced issues with connectivity, battery life, awkward fit, and sound quality," says Kyle Wandel, Senior Business Intelligence Analyst at Consumer Technology Association . "Today’s earbuds offer the same caliber of sound as their wired counterparts from years ago, but they deliver rock-solid connectivity and useful extras like noise isolation, IP rating, and digital assistant integration."

Best Overall: Jabra Elite 3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Who It's Good For These earbuds are great for comfort and all-day listening as well as for workout devotees seeking a budget option. Who It's Not Good For This design doesn't have a Bluetooth multipoint function, which means you won't be able to pair it to multiple devices at the same time. Jabra has developed a loyal following for providing high-performing, comfortable earbuds at price points that aren't astronomical. The Elite 3 sits at under $100, an attractive figure for those not willing to sacrifice quality for price. Rest assured, quality is at the forefront of the Elite 3's design — as evidenced by the compact, pocketable matte-textured case that clicks open easily as well as the upright construction of the buds that boasts similarities to some of the brand's leading (read: higher-priced) models. Jabra doesn't cut corners on fit, comfort, or security with the Elite 3. In fact, these earbuds require very little adjusting and fit flush into the ear for a more subtle look — especially impressive considering they're not made with a wingtip. Plus, this model lets you add a personalized touch through its four different colors (dark gray, light beige, lilac, and navy). As far as sound quality, this pair has a clear, deep bass, but also plays well with different genres of music that have varying bass levels. We also find the mono mode (using one bud at a time) useful for sharing. One con we had: This model doesn't connect to more than one device at the same time, meaning if you want to switch from a phone call on your smartphone to a podcast on your laptop, you'll have to unpair and re-pair. (Though if you are looking for a Jabra style that allows for multipoint connectivity, go for the 85t.) Price at time of publish: $59.99

Battery Life: 7 hours; 28 hours with case | Water-resistant: Yes (IP55 rating) | Warranty: 2 years

Best Budget: JBuds JBuds Air Pro True Wireless Earbuds JLab View On Best Buy View On Jlab.com Who It's Good For If you’re looking for a low-cost set of earbuds that allows you to pair multiple devices at the same time, this fits the bill. Who It's Not Good For This pair features a Be Aware function that lets in surrounding sounds, but it doesn't have active noise cancellation to get rid of distractions. An impressive pair of affordable earbuds doesn't exi—. Scratch that. Whether you're just dipping your toes into the world of earbuds or you're an avid collector, the bar has definitely been raised with this model. Typically. with more affordable earbuds, sound quality is the first thing to drop off, but JBuds Air Pro True Wireless Earbuds does the exact opposite. These earbuds come with three different EQ settings that allow for complete sound customization, giving higher-end models a run for their money. Aside from price, one of our favorite attributes of this model is that you can pair up to two devices at the same time. So when it's time to take a Zoom call on your computer after you've been catching up on your favorite podcast on your phone, you can easily switch from one device to another without having to re-pair them. A major plus and a huge time-saver. The Be Aware mode is another feature to write home about — it allows you to listen to music and hear your surroundings at the same time (ideal for runners who need to be able to hear traffic). That being said, we would have liked to see this model offer the opposite function via active noise cancellation for instances you'd rather minimize distractions. Price at time of publish: $59.99 Battery Life: 9 hours; 27 hours with case | Water-resistant: Yes (IP55 rating) | Warranty: 2 years

Best Splurge: Logitech Zone True Wireless Earbuds Best Buy View On Best Buy View On Dell View On Logitech.com Who It's Good For These earbuds are certified for Google Meet, Google Voice, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, making them a great option for those who frequently take business calls or do video meetings. Who It's Not Good For Due to the short battery life, these aren't great for all-day use.

If you're looking for a pair of earbuds that allow for more flexibility and mobility while you work, you've found your match. Thanks to an omni-directional microphone and active noise cancellation, these Logitech buds provide a clean, rich sound for phone calls and virtual meetings, even if you take them from a coffee shop where there's a lot of background noise like typing and chatter. What's more, in addition to active noise cancellation, these buds also feature Transparency Mode to allow for surrounding sounds to come in — most models only come with one or the other, so we like that this presents both. This device operates for five hours before needing another charge. But what it lacks in battery life it makes up for in convenience. It comes with a small but mighty Bluetooth USB adapter that you can leave plugged into your computer and still remain engaged in your business calls and meetings — even if you step away from your desk to scope out snacks in the break room. And because Logitech integrated these buds with Google Meet, Google Voice, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, you're also able to answer and end phone calls you receive on any of these platforms with simple taps of the control button located on the buds. One thing we really like about these earbuds is the in-ear detection sensor — unlike other models that are unable to detect when you take your earbuds out, this one instantly pauses audio once you remove them and starts it back up once you put them on again. Price at time of publish: $299 Battery Life: 5 hours; 20 hours with case | Water-resistant: IP68 | Warranty: 2 years

Best Fit: Buderflys Curiosity G2 Wireless Earbuds Buderflys View On Buderflys.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for buds to withstand all-day Zoom calls, virtual meetings, and long plane rides. Who It's Not Good For Though these are worth the investment, at over $300, they're not great if you're on a budget. There's so much to love about earbuds, but if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that these in-ear devices are only as good as how well they fit. After all, if they cause ear fatigue, fall out, or don't fit at all, they won't be able to serve their purpose well. Cue the Buderflys Curiosity G2 Wireless Earbuds, a well-constructed pair of earbuds that prioritizes comfort and a secure fit over all. Beyond the tethered design, the buds put the standard rubber tips to rest and are instead made out of a proprietary moldable technology that'll always maintain a squishy, flexible design. This means they'll feel comfortable (never hard) from the moment you put them on to the moment you take them off. We like that these buds offer flexibility, too — they can be used both wireless and wirelessly depending on your preference and battery life. In terms of sound quality, these buds definitely don't fall short. They provide crisp-sounding music to make you work out harder, crystal clear calls to encourage your focus, and high-performing audio for podcasts and audiobooks when it's time to enjoy some leisure time. While they don't have active noise cancellation like some of the other models on our list, this pair relies on the snug fit for standout noise isolation capabilities. These buds are pricey — there's no way around it. But, if you're a die-hard earbud user and are struggling to find a secure, well-fitting pair of buds, these will make you forget you're even wearing them. In fact, they're made to work with your natural body heat to become more and more comfortable as the day goes on. And with a long, nearly 10-hour battery life, you certainly could wear them all day if you wanted to. Price at time of publish: $329

Battery Life: 9.5 hours; 33 hours idle | Water-resistant: No | Warranty: 1 year

Best Noise Canceling: iLive Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds iLive View On Iliveelectronics.com Who It's Good For If you're looking for a portable, take-anywhere option for sporadic usage, these earbuds are a great budget option to try. Who It's Not Good For These have a short battery life and don't have an IP rating, meaning they're not great for business calls or sweaty workouts. Once upon a time, active noise cancellation was a feature only high-end models could deliver. Now, iLive proves you can reap the benefits of this function without spending more than $70. These earbuds enhance the quality of whatever you're listening to — be it music, a podcast, or phone call — by effectively drowning out any background noise. This makes it a great option to use in high-volume settings like the bus or train, a noisy restaurant, or if you're simply mowing the lawn.

With a four to five-hour battery life, these earbuds aren't meant for lengthy phone calls or business meetings, and you'll have to be vigilant about charging them. That being said, you can use one bud at a time while you charge the other, and they'll still get the job done whether you're playing music while you work out, keeping yourself busy with a movie on a short plane ride, or catching up on your favorite audiobook as you clean the house.

Design-wise, these are made with a short stem and fit snugly into the ear without falling out. The case is also compact and no bigger than the palm of your hand, meaning it'll fit into your pocket easily and can be thrown into your purse without taking up a ton of space. They're also effortless to set up and don't require complicated pairing — the earbuds will recognize your phone and with a couple of taps, you'll be up and running. Sometimes, all you need is a nice-sounding set of earbuds without all the bells, whistles, and high price tag of a higher-end model. This pair checks all the boxes — and then some. Price at time of publish: $69.99 Battery Life: 5 hours | Water-resistant: No | Warranty: 90 days



Best For Working Out: Tribit MoveBuds H1 Wireless Earbuds Amazon View On Amazon View On Tribit.com Who It's Good For These earbuds are designed with sports and workout enthusiasts in mind, and are especially great for those who are into water sports or running. Who It's Not Good For The sound quality for phone calls is lacking — and if you’re looking for something compact, you might not be a fan of the bulky case. Finding earbuds that are good enough to accompany you while you're killing a workout used to be daunting — until the Tribit MoveBuds H1 Wireless Earbuds came along. At an IPX8 rating, these have the highest IP rating out of all the models we researched and that means the device can be submerged in water for 30 minutes, says Wandel, which makes this model the perfect option for surf lovers or for those who get their sweat on during a gym session. Another noteworthy quality is the battery life — it offers 15 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 50 hours with the charge case. TL;DR: You never have to worry about your precious buds losing battery while you're grinding out a workout.

Gym buffs will appreciate that these buds have touch control buttons that are responsive and easy to maneuver. Where other models require you to push hard to adjust controls — which can cause some serious discomfort to your ear — this pair only requires a light touch, especially useful if your hands are sweaty or you're wearing workout gloves.

If you're the type that gets motivated by music, you'll appreciate this model's punchy bass and clean vocals. And in terms of fit, the MoveBuds H1 Wireless Earbuds comes with six sets of ear tips (most models only come with a small, medium, and large) along with a uniquely-designed flexible sport hook to ensure maximum comfort.

While there's a lot to love about this set, the case is bulky and larger than most models on our list. Also, if you're using this to make phone calls, be prepared for poor sound quality. Price at time of publish: $89.99 Battery Life: 15 hours; 50 hours with case | Water-resistant: Yes (IPX8 rated) | Warranty: 12 months