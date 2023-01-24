From gift-worthy pouches to drugstore kits on Amazon, here are the best earbud cleaning kits.

Whether you have never cleaned your earbuds before (we won’t judge!) and need the tools to get started or are looking for a more convenient and efficient way to remove wax, wipe away sweat, and lift off the grime from your AirPods, an ear bud cleaning kit is an excellent thing to have on hand.

“Cleaning your earbuds regularly reduces the risk of infection and preserves good sound quality,” says Dr. Amy Sarow , an audiologist and Forbes Health Advisory Board member. She explains that this is especially true if you use your earbuds during workouts since cleaning them adequately can prevent the build-up of debris and bacteria.

Much like our smartphones, our AirPods have become so intertwined with our daily lives that it’s hard to imagine commuting, exercising, and even working without them. But here’s the thing: They’re also a breeding ground for bacteria, prone to getting clogged by earwax, and can get pretty gross, in general, from all of the daily use. This is why it’s important to give earbuds a good and regular clean.

Today’s Deal Best Overall AKIKI Earbuds Cleaning Kit Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a versatile earbud cleaning kit that includes everything you might need (and then some) Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer a simple, on-the-go option without all the extra tools and cleaning products The AKIKI Cleaner Kit is one of the most extensive earbud cleaning kits on Amazon. It comes with a variety of supplies to clean everything from your AirPods to your smartphone, including a charging hole cleaning brush, a microfiber brush, a round metal nib, alcohol wipes, cleaning putty, and a microfiber cleaning cloth. Plus, it features a reusable case so you can easily store everything together in a convenient and organized way. The earbud cleaning kit comes in black and white and it has 5-star reviews from over 2,000 customers on Amazon — most of whom praise it for its efficacy, value, and ease of use. Price at time of publish: $7.99 (orig. $16.99) What’s Included: Charging hole cleaning brush, microfiber brush, round metal nib, alcohol wipes, putty, microfiber cleaning cloth, reusable case The 8 Best Ear-Cleaning Kits of 2023, According to Audiology Experts

Best Pen Hagibis Cleaning Pen Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a simple option that is easy to use on the go or while traveling Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who prefers options and requires more versatility, as well as someone who might want the option to use putty and alcohol wipes If you don’t want a whole kit or are looking for something a tad more compact, the Hagibis Cleaning Pen is a fantastic alternative to some of the more heavy-duty kits on our list. This small but mighty cleaning kit is like the Swiss Army Knife of earbud cleaning kits with its compact size and variety of brushes, which include a flocking sponge, high-density brush, and metal pen tip. The kit also comes with high praise and an average 4.5 stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers, who recommend it for how easy it is to use, its efficacy, and the convenience of having a bunch of cleaning tools disguised as a compact pen. Price at time of publish: $8.99 (orig. $11.99) What’s Included: Flocking sponge, high-density brush, metal pen tip

Most Versatile CRYSFIY 7-in-1 Electronic Cleaner Kit Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone with additional electronic cleaning needs, especially those looking for an effective keyboard brush and laptop screen cleaner Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who prefers to keep it simple with a portable pen Earbud cleaning kits can actually clean a lot more than just your AirPods — especially one like the CRYSFIY 7-in-1 Electronic Cleaner Kit, which is designed to do everything from remove wax from your earbuds to brush away dirt and debris from your keyboards. The all-in-one kit includes a variety of tools and cleaning products, including a sponge for wiping down screens, a high-density brush, and flannel cleaning cloth. It also features a cleaning pen for earbuds, which has a small sponge, silicone tip, and a mini cleaning brush to get the job done. Price at time of publish: $11.99 (orig. $12.99) What’s Included: High-density brush, soft sponge, silicone tip, small sponge, mini high-density brush, keycap puller, flannel cleaning cloth, spray bottle

Best Variety MUIIGOOD AirPods Cleaner Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Those who haven’t cleaned their earbuds in a long time (or ever) as well as someone looking for lots of variety in terms of tools and cleaning options Who It’s Not Good For Someone who needs a smaller kit or something for quick clean-ups If you haven’t cleaned your earbuds in a long time and are looking for a kit that comes with everything you need for all types of clean-ups, this is the kit for you. The MUIIGOOD AirPods Cleaner Kit comes with tons of different supplies, including cleaning putty, a cleaning pen, a pointed cleaning stick, and a collection of brushes, sponge swabs, and microfiber cloths. It also features a wet and dry cleaning kit and comes with a pointed tweezer for tricky-to-remove situations. Additionally, the whole kit stays organized in an included storage box that can easily live in a desk drawer, linen cabinet, or hall closet. Price at time of publish: $10.99 (orig. $12.99) What’s Included: Cleaning putty, AirPod cleaning pen, pointed cleaning sticks, 4 soft bristle brushes, 5 double head sponge swabs, 5 sponge swabs, soft brush, cleaning brush, 2 microfiber cloths, pointed tweezers, wet and dry cleaning kit, storage box

Best Compact Kikkerland Earbud Cleaning Kit World Market View On Amazon View On The Container Store View On Jcpenney.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a simple kit that has some variety but is still compact Who It’s Not Good For Those who require a lot more variety in earbud cleaning tools and cleaning supplies The Kikkerland Earbud Cleaning Kit comes in a compact tin but, despite its size, it still has a lot of variety when it comes to included supplies. This earbud cleaning kit features a small spray bottle, cleaning picks, cleaning wipes, a small brush, and two spoolie brushes, too. Its size makes it an ultra-convenient cleaning kit to store in your work bag or carry-on, so you’re always prepared for earbud clean-ups. Price at time of publish: $10 What’s Included: Spray bottle, cleaning picks, cleaning wipes, a small brush, two spoolie brushes

Best Drugstore Eosera Ear Care MD Earbud Cleaning Kit Walmart View On Walmart View On CVS Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a simple yet effective earbud cleaning kit that has all the items necessary to get AirPods looking new again Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a more compact, pen-like kit This drugstore earbud cleaning kit is a simple yet effective approach to keeping your AirPods clean. The kit includes a variety of cleaning supplies — including cleaning putty, alcohol wipes, and brush heads — for different uses and is easy to use, too. In addition to these supplies, the kit also comes with a handy magnifying glass so you can get a good look at some of the hard-to-clean spots, plus it all comes together in a storage container to keep you organized and ready. Price at time of publish: $11.98 What’s Included: Cleaning putty, alcohol wipes, brush heads, a magnifying glass, storage container These Are the 7 Best Earbuds of 2023

Best for Gifting Pinch Provisions Earbud Detail Kit Container Store View On The Container Store Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a miniature earbud cleansing kit that can easily be tossed in a bag — this would also be an excellent add-on to gift along with AirPods Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a more utilitarian earbud kit with lots of different supplies for all types of cleaning needs Earbud cleaning kits might not be the first thing you think of when buying gifts but, hear us out. Whether you’re looking for a stocking stuffer or want to give a little something extra with that pair of AirPods you bought your loved one, this stylish earbud cleaning kit makes for an excellent addition. The kit comes in a chic leather zip pouch in a variety of colors and includes alcohol wipes, a microfiber cleaning cloth, cotton swabs, a cleaning brush, a spudger tool, and a carrying pouch. Price at time of publish: $11.99 What’s Included: Alcohol wipes, microfiber cleaning cloth, cotton swabs, cleaning brush, spudger tool, carrying pouch

Best All-in-One Tassmpitor Cleaner Tool Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for an all-in-one cleaning tool that can remove earwax and wipe away gunk Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a kit that includes putty, alcohol wipes, or other cleaning supplies Similar to the pen, this all-in-one tool has a variety of options for cleaning earbuds. The small tool features six different brush heads, including a high-density brush, a port pick (which works super well on clogged charging ports), a metal pen tip, a steel brush, and more. It also comes in four different colors, adding a touch of style to the cleaning kit. We love this kit because, in addition to working well on earbuds, it’s also an excellent match for cleaning and repairing charging ports and other tough-to-reach spots on all of your devices. Price at time of publish: $19.99 What’s Included: High-density brush, port pick, detergent, metal pen tip, steel brush, port wipe