The 8 Best Ear-Cleaning Kits of 2022, According to Audiology Experts

While the typical DIY methods have involved cotton swabs and bobby pins, both can do more harm than good (which we’ll get into below). With that in mind, we’ve asked the experts to walk us through the best ear-cleaning kits — and how to use them. Since ear hygiene is highly personalized and specifc to each person’s conditions, we can’t determine the best overall ear wax kit based on testing insights from our Lab; however, with the help of expert knowledge and extensive product research, we hope the below insights help you find the best ear cleaning kit for your needs.

That’s all good and well — assuming you’re not sticking anything into your ears on a regular basis. But now that we have in-ear headphones , ear plugs, and hearing aids , cleaning the ears has become more important, says H. Christopher Schweitzer, PhD , an audiologist in Boulder, Colorado, and the executive director and founder of HEAR 4U International.

Unlike the skin on the rest of your body, the skin of your ear canal actively creates wax (a.k.a. cerumen) on its outer third, which then moves in and out of your ear canal — where it can take any debris or dust with it. Plus, Dr. Chandrasekhar says, the wax itself protects the ear canal from infections.

If you’ve noticed your favorite Taylor Swift playlist sounds a bit muffled or are finding some telltale gunk on your headphones, the best ear-cleaning kits can help you hear better — although “ears clean themselves,” says Sujana S. Chandrasekhar, MD , an otolaryngologist in New York City.

Best Overall: WAXIWAY Ear Wax Removal Kit Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For It’s great for those wanting a reusable, highly-rated ear-cleaning kit that includes everything you need at an affordable price point. Who It's Not Good For Since it can be tricky to use without a second person, it might not be the best option for those who live alone. “Ear-cleaning kits include a bulb, or traditional syringe with a plastic or rubber tip,” says Dr. Schweitzer. “They are used to force a stream of solution, often including some combination of peroxide, glycerin, and other ingredients, towards the upper portion of the ear canal to help soften and flood the trapped cerumen back down and out.” Think of it as a gentle rinse, in which a liquid takes the place of a manual tool. This version uses a saline solution to loosen ear wax and flush it out, and it even comes with a basin and towel for easy clean-up. (Plus, you'll also get an ear bulb to remove any excess water.) Some users said it worked better than other products they used that were almost twice the price. Price at time of publish: $27.99 Reusable: Yes | Removal method: Irrigation | Number of disposable tips: 5

Best Hydrogen Peroxide Kit: QISXROVY Ear-Cleaning Kit Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone looking for an inexpensive kit that works well with a hydrogen peroxide solution and includes lots of disposable tips. Who It's Not Good For This kit can also be tricky to use without a second person, especially if you haven’t used an ear-cleaning kit before. If you’re nervous about spraying something into your ears, consider hydrogen peroxide. “The safest kits are hydrogen peroxide-based,” says Dr. Chandrasekhar. This kit works with a solution of hydrogen peroxide, which, we should note, isn’t included. That said, it comes with a handy storage box to keep everything organized. (It also comes with 40 disposable tips, making it a great value.) Once you combine lukewarm water and hydrogen peroxide in the spray bottle, you can then spritz the solution into the clogged ear, where you can allow it to sit for a few minutes to soften the ear wax. Then, use the silicone bulb to remove the solution from the ears (and any dissolved ear wax). For any stragglers, the kit also includes looped tools that can be used to manually pull them out. Price at time of publish: $14.77 Reusable: Yes | Removal method: Irrigation | Number of disposable tips: 40

Best for Hearing Aids: Tilcare Ear Wax Removal Tool Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a gentle spray with plenty of disposable tips, especially good for those with sensitive ears from hearing aids. Who It's Not Good For Those who are looking for a stronger solution with no possibility of having to repeat to fully flush out wax. Hearing aids can contribute to wax build-up, and they’re likely to become more common now that the FDA has approved their over-the-counter use for mild to moderate hearing loss. “That said, those who use hearing aids should have their ears checked at least once per year and more often if they feel their ears are clogged or their devices are not working well — presumably due to wax accumulation,” says Dr. Chandrasekhar. “Using hearing aids, although terrific for communication, can block the ear’s natural cleaning mechanism to some degree, so these individuals may need just a bit more ear care.” If that’s the case, this gentle rinse can help. Not only does it come with 30 disposable tips to keep it hygienic amid frequent usage, but the spray bottle also features a softer spray — and can be filled with a hydrogen peroxide solution. Price at time of publish: $21.99 Reusable: Yes | Removal method: Irrigation | Number of disposable tips: 30 Remove Blackheads, Oil, and Excess Grime With Our Top Pore Strips

Best Manual Cleaning Tool: Ototek Loop Ear Wax Removal Device Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone looking for an easy-to-use, non-irrigation tool without multiple steps or set up. Who It's Not Good For Those who want something more durable or long-lasting, as plastic is prone to bending and breaking. A good option to consider if you’re anti-irrigation: “Plastic loops are included with some kits,” says Dr. Schweitzer, who recommends approaching these with extreme caution. “Careful use of those is often more effective for pulling out the wax than a cotton swab.” You can also find plastic loops on their own, like this one, where they’ll often do the trick. The usage is delightfully simple and quick: You just stick it into your ear and scrape out wax. Since it's made of plastic, it's unlikely to scratch, and the tool includes a safety stopper that prevents you from sticking it in too far. It can also be endlessly rewashed and reused, although since it’s a plastic tool, it’s prone to breaking if you put enough pressure on it. Price at time of publish: $9.94 Reusable: Yes | Removal method: Manual After Testing 31 Bath Towels, These 6 Performed the Best

Easiest to Use: Vafee Soft Silicone Ear Cleaning Tool Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone wanting an ergonomic tool with soft silicone tips and little clean-up. Who It's Not Good For Those who usually deal with hard ear wax instead of soft. Like we mentioned earlier, generic cotton swabs are generally regarded as a no-go by experts. “They will mostly push the wax in deeper, past the middle narrowing of the ear canal which is called the isthmus,” says Dr. Chandrasekhar. (Plus, they can scratch the skin of the ear canal, leading to bleeding, pain, and even the risk of infection.) That’s where this handy tool is different. While it may be similar in use to your average Q-tip, it contains a spiraled head that gives wax a place to go—namely, outside your ear, versus farther inside. To prevent scratches, the tool features a disposable, soft silicone tip attached to an ergonomic handle, which allows you to twist it according to the direction of the arrow on the handle. (It also comes with 16 replacement heads.) It makes for quick clean-up, too. Still, keep in mind: Like any object you stick in your ears, it's better to start slowly rather than risk going too deep into the ear canal. Price at time of publish: $14.59 Reusable: Yes | Removal method: Manual | Number of disposable tips: 16

Best Softening: Debrox Earwax Removal Kit Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone who has a lot of hard ear wax. Who It's Not Good For Those with soft wax who need their ears cleaned out right away. While new ear wax is already soft, “older wax can get hard and become entangled in hairs in the cerumen-producing gland,” says Dr. Schweitzer. “Ear-softening products can be helpful, in that case.” You can also use them to prep your ears ahead of irrigation removal. “Hard dry buildups may take several treatments,” he notes. (Still no luck? You might need to visit your doctor, he says.) This ear-wax removal kit pairs drops, powered by carbamide peroxide, to soften tough ear wax before you flush it with water, as well as a bulb, which helps remove any excess moisture. (The drops also create a tiny lather, so you feel like it's working, too.) With something like this, it may help to lie down for a few minutes after applying so the liquid doesn’t run out of your ear. Price at time of publish: $8.12 Reusable: Drops only | Removal method: Irrigation