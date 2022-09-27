Shopping The 8 Best Ear-Cleaning Kits of 2022, According to Audiology Experts It’s all about being gentle. By Deanna Pai Deanna Pai Deanna is a freelance beauty writer, editor, and copywriter based in New York. She has written about beauty and wellness for more than a decade. You can find her bylines on PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Eating Well, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 27, 2022 11:38 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon If you’ve noticed your favorite Taylor Swift playlist sounds a bit muffled or are finding some telltale gunk on your headphones, the best ear-cleaning kits can help you hear better — although “ears clean themselves,” says Sujana S. Chandrasekhar, MD, an otolaryngologist in New York City. Unlike the skin on the rest of your body, the skin of your ear canal actively creates wax (a.k.a. cerumen) on its outer third, which then moves in and out of your ear canal — where it can take any debris or dust with it. Plus, Dr. Chandrasekhar says, the wax itself protects the ear canal from infections. That’s all good and well — assuming you’re not sticking anything into your ears on a regular basis. But now that we have in-ear headphones, ear plugs, and hearing aids, cleaning the ears has become more important, says H. Christopher Schweitzer, PhD, an audiologist in Boulder, Colorado, and the executive director and founder of HEAR 4U International. While the typical DIY methods have involved cotton swabs and bobby pins, both can do more harm than good (which we’ll get into below). With that in mind, we’ve asked the experts to walk us through the best ear-cleaning kits — and how to use them. Since ear hygiene is highly personalized and specifc to each person’s conditions, we can’t determine the best overall ear wax kit based on testing insights from our Lab; however, with the help of expert knowledge and extensive product research, we hope the below insights help you find the best ear cleaning kit for your needs. Keep reading to discover our picks for the best ear cleaning kits. Our Top Picks Best Overall: WAXIWAY Ear Wax Removal Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hydrogen Peroxide Kit: QISXROVY Ear-Cleaning Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Hearing Aids: Tilcare Ear Wax Removal Tool at Amazon Jump to Review Best Manual Cleaning Tool: Ototek Loop Ear Wax Removal Device at Amazon Jump to Review Easiest to Use: Vafee Soft Silicone Ear Cleaning Tool at Amazon Jump to Review Best Softening: Debrox Earwax Removal Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Kids: Bonny Ears Ear Wax Removal Tool at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: WAXIWAY Ear Wax Removal Kit Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For It’s great for those wanting a reusable, highly-rated ear-cleaning kit that includes everything you need at an affordable price point. Who It's Not Good For Since it can be tricky to use without a second person, it might not be the best option for those who live alone. “Ear-cleaning kits include a bulb, or traditional syringe with a plastic or rubber tip,” says Dr. Schweitzer. “They are used to force a stream of solution, often including some combination of peroxide, glycerin, and other ingredients, towards the upper portion of the ear canal to help soften and flood the trapped cerumen back down and out.” Think of it as a gentle rinse, in which a liquid takes the place of a manual tool. This version uses a saline solution to loosen ear wax and flush it out, and it even comes with a basin and towel for easy clean-up. (Plus, you'll also get an ear bulb to remove any excess water.) Some users said it worked better than other products they used that were almost twice the price. Price at time of publish: $27.99 Reusable: Yes | Removal method: Irrigation | Number of disposable tips: 5 Best Hydrogen Peroxide Kit: QISXROVY Ear-Cleaning Kit Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone looking for an inexpensive kit that works well with a hydrogen peroxide solution and includes lots of disposable tips. Who It's Not Good For This kit can also be tricky to use without a second person, especially if you haven't used an ear-cleaning kit before. If you're nervous about spraying something into your ears, consider hydrogen peroxide. "The safest kits are hydrogen peroxide-based," says Dr. Chandrasekhar. This kit works with a solution of hydrogen peroxide, which, we should note, isn't included. That said, it comes with a handy storage box to keep everything organized. (It also comes with 40 disposable tips, making it a great value.) Once you combine lukewarm water and hydrogen peroxide in the spray bottle, you can then spritz the solution into the clogged ear, where you can allow it to sit for a few minutes to soften the ear wax. Then, use the silicone bulb to remove the solution from the ears (and any dissolved ear wax). For any stragglers, the kit also includes looped tools that can be used to manually pull them out. Price at time of publish: $14.77 Reusable: Yes | Removal method: Irrigation | Number of disposable tips: 40 Best for Hearing Aids: Tilcare Ear Wax Removal Tool Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a gentle spray with plenty of disposable tips, especially good for those with sensitive ears from hearing aids. Who It's Not Good For Those who are looking for a stronger solution with no possibility of having to repeat to fully flush out wax. Hearing aids can contribute to wax build-up, and they're likely to become more common now that the FDA has approved their over-the-counter use for mild to moderate hearing loss. "That said, those who use hearing aids should have their ears checked at least once per year and more often if they feel their ears are clogged or their devices are not working well — presumably due to wax accumulation," says Dr. Chandrasekhar. "Using hearing aids, although terrific for communication, can block the ear's natural cleaning mechanism to some degree, so these individuals may need just a bit more ear care." If that's the case, this gentle rinse can help. Not only does it come with 30 disposable tips to keep it hygienic amid frequent usage, but the spray bottle also features a softer spray — and can be filled with a hydrogen peroxide solution. Price at time of publish: $21.99 Reusable: Yes | Removal method: Irrigation | Number of disposable tips: 30 Best Manual Cleaning Tool: Ototek Loop Ear Wax Removal Device Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone looking for an easy-to-use, non-irrigation tool without multiple steps or set up. Who It's Not Good For Those who want something more durable or long-lasting, as plastic is prone to bending and breaking. A good option to consider if you're anti-irrigation: "Plastic loops are included with some kits," says Dr. Schweitzer, who recommends approaching these with extreme caution. "Careful use of those is often more effective for pulling out the wax than a cotton swab." You can also find plastic loops on their own, like this one, where they'll often do the trick. The usage is delightfully simple and quick: You just stick it into your ear and scrape out wax. Since it's made of plastic, it's unlikely to scratch, and the tool includes a safety stopper that prevents you from sticking it in too far. It can also be endlessly rewashed and reused, although since it's a plastic tool, it's prone to breaking if you put enough pressure on it. Price at time of publish: $9.94 Reusable: Yes | Removal method: Manual Easiest to Use: Vafee Soft Silicone Ear Cleaning Tool Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone wanting an ergonomic tool with soft silicone tips and little clean-up. Who It's Not Good For Those who usually deal with hard ear wax instead of soft. Like we mentioned earlier, generic cotton swabs are generally regarded as a no-go by experts. "They will mostly push the wax in deeper, past the middle narrowing of the ear canal which is called the isthmus," says Dr. Chandrasekhar. (Plus, they can scratch the skin of the ear canal, leading to bleeding, pain, and even the risk of infection.) That’s where this handy tool is different. While it may be similar in use to your average Q-tip, it contains a spiraled head that gives wax a place to go—namely, outside your ear, versus farther inside. To prevent scratches, the tool features a disposable, soft silicone tip attached to an ergonomic handle, which allows you to twist it according to the direction of the arrow on the handle. (It also comes with 16 replacement heads.) It makes for quick clean-up, too. Still, keep in mind: Like any object you stick in your ears, it's better to start slowly rather than risk going too deep into the ear canal. Price at time of publish: $14.59 Reusable: Yes | Removal method: Manual | Number of disposable tips: 16 Best Softening: Debrox Earwax Removal Kit Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone who has a lot of hard ear wax. Who It's Not Good For Those with soft wax who need their ears cleaned out right away. While new ear wax is already soft, “older wax can get hard and become entangled in hairs in the cerumen-producing gland,” says Dr. Schweitzer. “Ear-softening products can be helpful, in that case.” You can also use them to prep your ears ahead of irrigation removal. “Hard dry buildups may take several treatments,” he notes. (Still no luck? You might need to visit your doctor, he says.) This ear-wax removal kit pairs drops, powered by carbamide peroxide, to soften tough ear wax before you flush it with water, as well as a bulb, which helps remove any excess moisture. (The drops also create a tiny lather, so you feel like it's working, too.) With something like this, it may help to lie down for a few minutes after applying so the liquid doesn’t run out of your ear. Price at time of publish: $8.12 Reusable: Drops only | Removal method: Irrigation Best for Kids: Bonny Ears Ear Wax Removal Tool Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Parents or guardians looking for an easy way to remove ear wax from their children's ears, thanks to the helpful LED light and soft silicone tips. Who It's Not Good For Those who don’t have time to thoroughly wash the reusable tips (if they aren’t cleaned well, it could make ears even worse). Infants, toddlers, and kids get ear wax, too — in fact, research has found that one in 10 children experiences ear wax build-up. While it’s tempting to take a cotton swab to your toddler’s waxy ears, hold off, since it’s more likely to push that wax into the ear canal. “This will clog the ear further and make it harder or impossible for the wax to clean itself out,” says Dr. Chandrasekhar. Instead, make it seem fun (and less intimidating) to scrape out gunk with this cute kit, which features animals on the curette handles; they include an LED light that allows you to see what you're doing. You'll also get silicone tip covers for a softer, more comfortable feel, and all of the tips are reusable after washing. As always, though, proceed with caution, especially if you're removing ear wax for another person — and therefore might not know how it feels as you're working. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Reusable: Yes | Removal method: Manual | Number of disposable tips: 12 reusable tips How to Pick an Ear-Cleaning Kit Consider the cost Great news: You don't have to shell out for better hearing. "The available home kits come in a large price range from a few dollars to tens of dollars, but effectiveness isn't necessarily directly related to cost," says Schweitzer. If you're on a budget, both the Debrox Earwax Removal Kit and Ototek Loop Earwax Removal Device are less than $10. Removal method Ear-wax removers are not created equal. For starters, “I do not recommend any of the new devices that look like corkscrews and either manually or electrically purport to clean your ear,” says Dr. Chandrasekhar. “These are not safe or indicated, in my opinion.” (Our list doesn’t include any of these as a result.) Dr. Schweitzer also recommends kits that can remove the wax without worsening the plug of wax (which can get inadvertently knotted into hair cells). “Professionals usually use a lighted loop tool to pull out a buildup after ‘irrigating’ with a sterile solution,” he says. Frequently Asked Questions What is the safest way to clean your ears? Speaking in terms of sheer safety, it’s best to keep everything away from the ear canal. “If you feel that wax is at the opening of the ear canal — also called the meatus — you can use your pinky finger to remove it,” says Dr. Chandrasekhar, who notes that this is only if your nails are cut short. Additionally, “some people use a washcloth, which is fine as it cannot go deeper than the meatus,” she says. What happens if you don't clean your ears for years? “Absolutely nothing,” says Dr. Chandrasekhar. Again, ears clean themselves. Unless you’re working with a hearing condition, need a hearing aid, or tend to produce a lot of earwax, there’s not much maintenance required. How do you know if you have earwax build up? If you see wax on your headphones or earplugs, then you might have build-up. Simply seeing it doesn’t necessarily mean you have build-up, however. “People are now coming in with pictures of their ear canal that they’ve taken on their smartphones, 'proving' their wax,” Dr. Chandrasekhar says. “Unfortunately for them, the ear canal is not straight and they have often just taken a picture of the wall of the canal, which may have a little wax on it — but the lumen, or opening, of the canal is just fine.” Take Our Word For It Deanna Pai has been covering health and wellness for over 10 years, writing deeply reported stories on everything from how much protein we actually need to the merits of intermittent fasting. She spoke with an audiologist and otolaryngologist to get details on what to look for and best practices. They shared the recommendations for their favorite products as well as how to shop for the best ear wax cleaning kits.