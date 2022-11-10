The 6 Best Dyson Products of 2022

While we can’t promise that a Dyson vacuum cleaner will change your life, we can tell you about the products that we feel are worth your investment.

That attention to detail has evidently paid off, according to shoppers and superfans who laud the brand’s hairdryers and vacuum cleaners as “life-changing.” True, the high-quality products and thoughtful engineering come with a lofty price tag, but as a former skeptic myself, I can attest that Dyson’s products are truly unlike anything else on the market.

“Our business is built from our desire to solve the problems others ignore,” Toogood tells PEOPLE. “We design, test, and iterate every aspect of our machines, including the sub-components, to ensure they work efficiently and effectively.”

The super-sucking, ultra-light vacuum cleaners, shockingly easy-to-use hair dryers, and powerful air purifiers are all best-in-class products created by industry-leading engineers to actually deliver the results they promise. We spoke with one of the experts behind Dyson’s precision products, Senior Design Engineer Ollie Toogood, to learn more about why the Dyson brand has earned its rightful place as a household name.

How many prototypes does it take to create the perfect vacuum cleaner? The answer is 5,127, in the case of the first Dyson vacuum. Dyson products might be top-of-the-line expensive — but ask any Dyson customer you know, and they’ll likely tell you: it’s worth it.

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Sephora View On Sephora View On Dyson.com Gorgeous waves are minutes — no, not hours, minutes — away when you have the Dyson Airwrap in hand. This blow dryer has (literally) blown me away, with two smoothing brush attachments and two different curling barrel heads in varying thicknesses to create the bouncy blowout that has historically only been possible at the hands of a professional. The Coanda blowdrying base is powered by a Dyson digital motor V9, which creates an uber-powerful stream of air pressure that attracts the hair to each styling barrel using less heat than traditional hair dryers. Less heat equals less damage, which is always a win in our book. The powerful blast of air also cuts down on drying time, and a blowout that usually takes no less than 35 minutes of arm-tiring work for me was achieved in just 15 minutes. If you’re questioning whether this hair dryer is really so different from other less expensive options on the market, the answer is a resounding yes. The included attachment heads turn one blow drier into a curler, straightener, and volume-giver, and if you’re someone who regularly uses multiple cumbersome tools to do your ‘do, the price for a Dyson Airwrap doesn’t seem quite as lofty. Price at time of publish: $599

Dyson v15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 4.6 Target View On Walmart View On Target View On Bed Bath & Beyond Dusty corners and stubborn pet hair are no match for this ultra-high-tech, top-of-the-line vacuum. The Dyson V15 Detect vacuum comes with two high-tech heads: a slim, soft cleaning head that reveals microscopic dust you’d otherwise miss on hardwood floors and an all-purpose digital motor bar head with antitangle comb bristles to easily suck up debris and pet hair. The super-sucking V15 Detect is described as “Dyson’s most powerful, most intelligent cordless vacuum” — and Toogood, agrees. “I’m slightly biased since I was involved in the development of this machine, but I think the V15 Detect is truly revolutionary in the evolution of intelligent cord-free vacuums,” he says. This powerful sucker also comes with a crevice tool and mini dusting brush to leave your floors cleaner than they’ve ever been before — and the built-in LCD screen that visually depicts the amount of dirt you’ve sucked up proves it. Plus, with 60-minute battery life, you can clean the whole house in one go. Price at time of publish: $749.99



Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde - PH04 4.7 Best Buy View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Dyson.com This air purifier is literally a breath of fresh air. With integrated air-quality sensors that automatically catch and trap pollutants, the Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool cleans, cools, and moistens air to the ideal levels. Plus, the added Formaldehyde filtration constantly captures and removes potentially dangerous formaldehyde that can be emitted by wood flooring and fabric over time. We love that this device’s LCD screen provides a visual peace of mind that your air is pollutant-free and clean enough to breathe easy (pun intended). While this is a pricy air purifier compared to many on the market, keep in mind that this one from Dyson also does the job of a humidifier and a fan. Price at time of publish: $919.99

Dyson Pet Grooming Kit Dyson View On Dyson.com Just when you thought your Dyson vacuum couldn't get any better, this pet grooming attachment kit hit the scene to help you to brush and clean your pet with shocking ease. The angled, slicker bristle head works to detangle medium to long-haired dog fur. Once you're finished brushing your pooch, just lift your thumb off the top button to retract the bristles and suck all that hair and dirt into the bin. It's worth noting that this attachment may be too large for small dogs, but it's a game-changer for larger breeds like Golden Retrievers or Australian Shepherds. The pet grooming kit was specially designed to be quieter and less alarming for your furry friend, but you can also turn the vacuum off while you groom and switch it back on once the brush is full and you've stepped away from your pet. This handy dandy kit comes with an angled bristle brush head and an extension hose for the comfortable grooming experience your pup deserves. Price at time of publish: $69.99

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 4.6 Courtesy of Amazon.com. View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Dyson.com The Dyson V8 Absolute is a classic, reliable, and slightly more affordable option among the lineup of Dyson cordless vacuums. The super-suction V8 motor powers this vacuum to slurp up dirt, dust, and debris from hardwood floors and carpets with ease. Customers rave about the low-profile vacuum's ability to snake through hard-to-reach places that most bulky vacs miss. Plus, the Dyson V8 Absolute is so light you can even lift it up to use on shelves and ceiling fans. This small but mighty vacuum can transform into an even tinier tool with the click of a button, leaving you with the perfectly sized device to clean car interiors, pet beds, or any other surface that could use a little TLC. We love how multi-use this vacuum can be, and the extra heads included with purchase from Dyson.com make this cordless vac a treat to use. Price at time of publish: $499.99