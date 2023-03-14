One of the pieces that can make a significant impact on your bedroom and sleep routine is a duvet cover. It provides easy, washable protection for your duvet and prolongs its use, and depending on the material and style, a duvet cover can add a level of comfort and style to your bedroom as well. To save you time and money, we tested over 36 different duvet covers, including ones made of bamboo, linen, flannel, percale, and more.

Sleep is perhaps one of the most underrated aspects of self-care — our ability to focus, heal, and learn all hinge upon those seven to nine hours when our brains shut off and regenerate. No matter how much sleep you get, if your bedtime routine and sleep environment aren’t up to par, you won’t wake up feeling truly rested. That’s why investing in things that make your bedroom a peaceful environment is key. If you’re anything like us, seeing Kim Kardashian’s luxurious bedding setup makes you want to up your game regarding bedroom comfort aesthetics.

Best Overall Slumber Cloud Essential Duvet Cover 5 Slumber Cloud View On Slumber Cloud Pros Easy application

Light, soft, and smooth feeling

Minimal shrinkage after washing Cons Slightly wrinkled after washing

Simple; not a highly styled duvet cover We found the Slumbercloud Essential Duvet Cover to be the perfect blend of value, comfort, and quality. Made from outlast viscose and cotton and secured by a combination of buttons and ties, this duvet cover was a winner from the get-go. There were little to no imperfections upon removal from packaging, and the satin beading on the top and sides gives it an understated, styled look. If you’ve ever experienced frustration from the hassle of putting on a stubborn duvet cover, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the ease with which the Slumbercloud duvet cover goes into any insert. We did the roll method when placing the insert, and after only 5-6 shakes, it was properly inserted, without any lumps or excess space. This duvet cover also performed well post-wash and dry. While we found that it did come out of the dryer with some minor wrinkling, the color and texture were not compromised, and it passed our stain test with flying colors. With all this in mind, the reason that we ranked this one best overall really comes down to the price. Out of the 36 duvet covers tested, the Slumbercloud and Parachute Sateen Duvet Cover were the only two to receive perfect scores. However, the Slumbercloud is nearly $100 cheaper than the Parachute Duvet Cover, making it the most comfortable, high-quality, and affordable duvet cover we tested. Price at time of publish: $105.40 (orig. $124) Material: 60% cotton/40% rayon | Closure: Buttons, corner ties | Colors: 6 | Sizes: Twin XL, Full/Queen, King People / Henry Wortock

Best Budget HC Collection Duvet Cover Set 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Pros Durable

No snags or damage to the seams

Zipper enclosure is time-saving and gives seamless appearance Cons Static Material

Shows wrinkles easily If you’re looking for a high-quality budget-friendly duvet cover, look no further. The HC Collection Queen Duvet Cover set, sitting at $24 at the time of publishing, still manages to have a soft feel and remarkable durability for a surprisingly low price. One thing we loved most about this one is the zipper closure, which is so much quicker and easier to put on than going button by button or tie by tie. It also keeps the duvet in place — we were pleasantly surprised to find that there were no awkward gaps of space once the insert was in place, which is a common downfall of many budget duvet covers. When it comes to comfort, we found it to be very soft and cool to the touch, which is a major plus for those of us who may overheat when sleeping. With that being said, the microfiber holds a lot of static, meaning that it clings to the duvet and may make it harder to move around if it does get twisted out of shape. After washing, this duvet cover still felt great — there were no signs of snags or pilling, the zipper was still intact, and the color hadn't faded at all. All in all, we find this duvet cover to be a great option if you’re trying to decorate a space or protect a duvet on a budget. However, there are some downsides that come with a low price point, like the highly static material and plain appearance. There are only solid color options available, which may allow for wear and tear to be more visible in the long term, but with that being said, this is a good, affordable option. Price at time of publish: $29.45 Material: Microfiber | Closure: Zipper | Colors: 12 | Sizes: Queen and King People / Henry Wortock

Best Linen Quince European Linen Duvet Cover 4.7 Quince View On Onequince.com Pros Temperature-regulating

Easy removal and insertion Cons Significant wrinkling after washing

Cheap-feeling button enclosure Linen fabric has many benefits: Besides being anti-bacterial and anti-static, it’s also known for its natural temperature-regulating ability. It’s simultaneously a natural insulator and incredibly breathable, meaning it will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. If you’re a fan of linen material, then look no further for your next purchase: The Quince European is the best linen duvet cover we tested. This duvet cover came out of the packaging without any signs of snags or tears, and it feels lightweight and breathable while also high-quality and durable. One of the biggest downsides we noticed was the buttons. They’re basic and clear, which compromises the otherwise luxurious feel of the duvet cover and seems a little out of place. Typically, if a duvet cover has basic buttons, they’re concealed by fabric or designed to look nice if exposed, so this did distract from the otherwise crisp and high-quality aesthetics. Upon first wash, we found that the duvet cover did shrink by a few inches and curled along the edges, though it didn’t affect the fit. On the plus side, it was free from any discoloration or fading, and it even felt softer after washing. Pro tip: For the best results, we recommend machine washing cold on the gentle or delicate cycle with like colors. Line dry, or tumble dry low and remove promptly. One thing to consider with this duvet cover is that while it feels like good quality linen, it’s important to note that it isn’t necessarily soft or snuggly. If you have linen bed sheets in your home, you know this, so while it may not feel rough or uncomfortable, it is by no means something you’d want to melt into or reach for if you want something snuggly (though we did find this to be soft for linen). All in all, we found it to measure up quality-wise to make it worth the price. Besides the buttons, it looks high-quality, holds up well in the washing machine, and is easy to put on. If you want something that’s functional, good for temperature regulation, and easy to take care of, then this is the linen duvet cover for you. Price at time of publish: $99.90 (orig. $225) Material: Linen | Closure: Buttons, corner ties | Colors: 17 | Sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King People / Henry Wortock

Best Waffle Quince Organic Luxe Waffle Duvet Cover 5 Quince View On Onequince.com Pros Waffle weave adds extra softness and design

Well-made and secure button enclosure Cons Didn’t fully release stains after washing The Quince brand has already gotten lots of love from us, but the waffle texture on this duvet cover was one thing that really stood out. The textured cotton material was double-stitched and equipped with tight seams so that it felt well-made, durable, and luxurious. The buttons, plastic with a pearlescent tint, added a nice accent to the rest of the duvet on top of doing a nice job securing the insert in place. We also noted that the stitched waffle material adds an extra layer on top of the insert that makes it feel extra plush to the touch. After washing, the material withheld its softness and didn’t visibly shrink or lose any of its other qualities. One benefit to the waffle top texture is that it camouflaged any potential wrinkling that’s inevitable post-wash, so if you like an effortless, crisp look, this duvet would be perfect for you. However, something to consider is that that same waffle texture held onto the stain a bit, as we noticed it was still visible in direct sunlight. For full transparency, we tested on a stark white cover and washed in cold water. While the waffle top texture isn’t for everyone, we thought that it added extra softness and comfort to the duvet cover, as well as a nice design accent. It’s neither the most expensive duvet cover we tested nor the cheapest, but we found the price point to match up with the quality. Its look and feel is comparable to the kind of duvet cover you’d find in a nice hotel. If you find yourself trying to recreate that deep, luxurious sleep you get on vacation, then the Quince Organic Luxe Waffle Duvet Cover might be for you. Price at time of publish: $79.90 (orig. $180) Material: Organic Cotton | Closure: Buttons, corner ties | Colors: 5 | Sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King/California King

Best Sateen Brooklinen Luxury Sateen Duvet Cover 4.8 View On Amazon View On Brooklinen View On Zola Pros Extremely soft

No noticeable imperfections post-wash Cons Expensive If your social media feed looks anything like ours, then you’ve seen ads for Brooklinen everywhere — and their Luxe Duvet Cover did indeed measure up to the rave reviews. Upon taking it out of the packaging, we noticed how soft and well-made it was. There were no visible snags or loose threads, and it was smooth and crisp. The buttons felt well-made too, and their eyeholes held them nicely in place without any fraying. We did find that the duvet cover was a little too big for the insert, but after washing, it shrunk just enough to fit perfectly. It also passed our stain test after two washes. (From the brand: For the best preservation of color and elasticity, machine wash in cool or warm water and dry on low heat with a gentle cycle.) It’s certainly a splurge, and while we liked the overall feel and fit, the price point doesn’t quite match up to the quality. It feels soft and performed well in all the categories we were testing it for, so if anything, it might be worth holding out to see if it goes on sale. Price at time of publish: $189 Material: Sateen weave and long-staple cotton with 480-thread count | Closure: Corner Ties, Buttons | Colors: 4 | Sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King/California King People / Henry Wortock

Best for Hot Sleepers Jellymoni 100% Natural Cotton Duvet Cover 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Pros Temperature-regulating

Easy insertion with a zipper enclosure

Affordable Cons Moderate shrinkage post-wash

Only comes in patterned colors Experts say that it’s best to sleep in a cool, dark environment, but if you tend to overheat at night, that’s not always so easy. The Jellymoni Cotton Duvet cover was a testing crowd favorite for lots of reasons, but it's crisp, cool feel was one of the biggest. It’s made of 100 percent natural cotton, which means it’s breathable and won’t hold onto heat — a must for hot sleepers. It was also free of wrinkles and imperfections upon being taken out of the packaging, and insertion was seamless, as well. The two-way zip closure secured the insert in place, and ties on each corner provided extra security. After washing, the duvet did shrink by about five inches, which is standard for cotton, but it was already a little oversized so it didn’t compromise the fit of the insert. The overall feel of the cover also withstood the washing machine and had minimal wrinkling, which could be attributed to the fact that the pinstriped design acted as a sort of camouflage. Perhaps the only downside is that this duvet cover doesn’t come in any solid colors, which means that you’re a little limited design-wise. But with that being said, it ticks every box when it comes to breathability, durability, and comfort. And at such a low price, this duvet cover is the ultimate steal for hot sleepers. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Material: 100% natural cotton | Closure: Corner ties, zipper | Colors: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King People / Henry Wortock The 7 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested & Reviewed

Best Heavyweight Bedsure Waffle Weave Cotton Duvet Cover Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Pros High-quality stitching and material

Warm and snuggly feel Cons Heavy and harder to put onto duvet

Waffle weave threading prone to snagging If you live in a cooler climate, you may want a duvet cover that provides as much insulation as possible. The Bedsure Cotton Duvet Cover’s waffle texture and flannel feel makes it extra heavy and will certainly keep you warm even on the coldest of nights. When we took it out of the packaging, the cover felt very well-made, with tight stitching and sturdy but soft material. The buttons were also easy to fasten and were hidden by an extra overlay of fabric, which gave it a clean, simple look. As far as softness, the underside is flat, which means that it adds an extra layer of comfort when you’re under the covers. Its heaviness does mean it’s a little harder to pull onto the insert, but the combination of buttons and corner ties meant it stayed in place easily and had no shifting or bunching. After the wash, there was slight shrinkage, but the cover was slightly oversized to begin with, so it only made it fit better. We followed the manufacturer's recommendation of washing in cold water, and found that there were no major issues with colors fading, tears, or any other imperfections. As far as wrinkling, a bonus of the waffle weave feature is that it hides any wrinkles, which makes a smooth and clean look effortless. During testing, we noted that it may not be the ideal choice for someone who sleeps hot or has pets, as it’s a heavy insulator and the waffle weave may be prone to snagging if animals walk on the bed with their claws. However, if you don’t mind a little potential snagging and prefer warmer, cozier bedding, the Bedsure just might be the perfect duvet cover for you. Price at time of publish: $84.99 Material: 100% cotton woven design on the surface, 100% cotton percale on its reverse | Closure: Corner ties, Buttons | Colors: 10 | Sizes: Twin, Queen, King, California King People / Henry Wortock

Best Bamboo Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Duvet Cover Set 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Temperature-regulating

No shifting or bunching Cons Zipper enclosure’s quality deteriorated after washing Bamboo fabric is known for being temperature-regulating, hypoallergenic, and incredibly soft to the touch, so we had to test out a few bamboo duvet covers, and this one was at the best of the best. We were, of course, big fans of its softness; it’s definitely something you’d want to sink into after a long day. The zipper and corner tie combo means extra security — which we tested with lots of tossing and turning — so you don’t have to worry about the bunching and shifting that you may expect with a silky-soft material. This duvet cover performed just as well in the wash: The material passed our stain test, and while there was some noticeable wrinkling, it still kept that softness that it had immediately out of the package. We did notice that the zipper became harder to use with each wash, which means that this duvet cover may not be one that would last for the long haul. However, if you’re a fan of bamboo material and aren’t looking to make a long-term investment, this duvet cover is the one for you. Price at time of publish: $121 Material: Bamboo-derived viscose | Closure: Corner ties, zipper | Colors: 7 | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King The Best Bamboo Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Percale Parachute Percale Duvet Cover 4.9 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Parachute View On Zola Pros Great for sleeping in warm climates

Button and tie enclosure combo for extra security Cons Light fraying and wrinkling post wash Known for its softness, tight weave, and breathability, percale bedding is the perfect choice for people who live in warmer climates or prioritize breathability, and Parachute’s Percale Duvet Cover is no exception. While it was a little wrinkled after being taken out of the packaging, we were taken aback by how light and crisp it felt. The buttons and seams were also all in good condition with no visible imperfections. As far as its fit around the insert, we didn’t notice any egregious gapping or bunching, and by following the roll method of insertion, it was fairly easy to put on. The ties and buttons also worked together to hold it in place so that it didn’t shift or slip while laying underneath it. After washing, we did notice a little fraying on the button holes and some wrinkling, but other than that, it maintained its quality. There was no fading or changes in texture; it still felt just as crisp and soft to the touch as it was immediately out of the package. While this duvet cover is on the pricier side, we did feel that the look and feel of the product matched up to the price. Percale provides a lot of bonuses, like being hypoallergenic, breathable, pill-resistant, and durable, so shelling out a little bit more may mean a longer-lasting duvet cover, if cared for properly. If you’re a fan of percale and are looking to invest, this duvet cover is the one for you. Price at time of publish: $190 Material: Percale/Egyptian cotton | Closure: Buttons, ties | Colors: 8 | Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/Cal King People / Henry Wortock The 9 Best Percale Sheets of 2023 for a Cool Night's Sleep

Best Splurge Parachute Sateen Duvet Cover 5 Zola View On Parachute View On Zola Pros Incredibly soft and luxurious feel

Easy insertion

No bunching or shifting Cons Flimsy buttons

Significant wrinkling post-wash If there’s anything you should splurge on, it’s your bedding, and the Parachute Sateen Duvet Cover is one that’s certainly on the pricier side, but for good reason. We were immediately taken with how silky-soft and lustrous this duvet cover was. It not only felt amazing but was also easy to pull onto the insert. The buttons were sturdily attached and made of a flexible material, which made them easier to secure. After washing, there were no loose threads or fading, and it passed our stain test after two washes. However, there was quite a bit of wrinkling, which kind of gave it a messier look. This was the biggest drawback we noticed on this duvet cover, but that’s subjective, depending on your own priorities and preferences. If you’re someone who likes to fall into a smooth, perfectly-made bed every day, you may find yourself frustrated with the heavy wrinkling. But the quality and feel alone of this duvet cover carry the high price point. It comfort is top of your list, then this is the perfect splurge for you. Price at time of publish: $141.75 (orig. $189) Material: Egyptian cotton | Closure: Buttons, ties | Colors: 5 | Sizes: Full/Queen and King/Cal King People / Henry Wortock

Best Soft The Company Store Company Cotton Rayon Made From Bamboo Sateen Duvet Cover 4.9 The Home Depot View On Home Depot View On The Company Store Pros Incredibly soft and well-made material

Easy insertion Cons Slight shrinkage and wrinkling post-wash Every now and then, Home Depot surprises us — like when they carry luxuriously soft bedding. If you’re someone who prioritizes comfort, this Company Store Duvet Cover may just be perfect for you. A blend of cotton, bamboo, rayon, and sateen, we were wowed by how soft and cool to the touch it was. Although it was a little wrinkled after being taken out of the packaging, we were able to smooth it out after placing it over the insert, and during testing, we noted it could probably be smoothed out even more with a good ironing. We could immediately feel the quality, based on the material as well as the buttons, which held it in place nicely. The insert went inside the duvet cover perfectly, and while there was a little bit of shrinkage post-wash, it didn’t compromise the fit. It also passed our stain test by releasing the stain completely after two washes. As an added plus, the duvet cover itself just felt expensive — it had a comforting heaviness without feeling bulky, which signaled it was made with high-quality materials and worth the price point. It is designed with a border that is unstuffed around all the edges, which did start to look a little crumpled after washing and engaging with the material, but if that’s a design choice that doesn’t bother you, this is an incredibly soft and luxurious duvet cover that you could sink into with ease. Price at time of publish: $163.20 Material: Bamboo rayon and cotton sateen | Closure: corner ties and buttons | Colors: 7 | Sizes: Full, Queen, King People / Henry Wortock

Best Flannel L.L.Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Comforter Cover 4.2 L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Pros Warm and soft feel

High-quality material Cons Lint and pet hair magnet While sleeping in a cool room does have benefits, being too cold while sleeping can also interrupt your rest. If you live in an extra-cold climate (or prefer to switch up your bedding in the winter), a flannel duvet cover may just be what you need. We love this L.L. Bean flannel duvet cover for its blend of flannel and cotton that keeps you warm while also maintaining a level of breathability. The duvet cover itself is very well-made and soft to the touch — the edges fold inward and are stitched together on the inside which signals durability, and the buttons feel well-made and securely attached to the fabric. While they are a little smaller than the button holes and feel a little loose after being buttoned, the insert went into the duvet cover fairly easily. The flannel material caused it to shrink quite a bit in the wash, but the fit and overall quality weren’t compromised, and it released any staining completely after two washes. However, the velvety quality of the flannel does mean that it’s a magnet for any lint or pet hair, so this is something to consider if you have furry friends at home. This was our main qualm with the duvet cover itself, though it’s an unavoidable byproduct when you’re dealing with flannel. It ultimately comes down to preference: If you like the feel of flannel itself and struggle to keep warm at night, then this duvet cover might be the one for you. And you can’t beat the price. Coming in at $80, which is on the low end of duvet covers we’ve tested, this is easily one of the most affordable flannel duvet covers you’ll find on the market. Price at time of publish: $79.95 Material: Brushed cotton flannel | Closure: Buttons, ties | Colors: 8 | Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King People / Henry Wortock The 8 Best Flannel Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Lightweight Anthropologie Relaxed Cotton-Linen Duvet Cover 4.7 Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Pros Light and airy feel

Smooth and crisp

No bunching or shifting inside the cover Cons Failed the stain test If you’re looking for a duvet cover to swap out for the summer months, this Anthropologie cotton-linen duvet cover is incredibly cooling and lightweight while also providing a rustic flair. The linen does give it that thready texture, which means it isn’t perfectly smooth, but the breathable cotton prevents it from being scratchy. Upon taking it out of the packaging, it did have a little bit of wrinkling, but it felt intentional and added to the textured, rustic aesthetic of the design. The buttons have a pearlescent tortoise shell look that secured the insert nicely, too. This duvet cover did shrink by a couple of inches in the wash, and while there was some new wrinkling, it wasn’t noticeable to the point of looking sloppy. The stain didn’t completely come out after the wash, but other than that, there weren’t any egregious defects in the look or feel. With all this being said, it’s obvious that the fabric is well-made and it looks and feels like a luxury item. While it isn’t necessarily soft and snuggly, that’s not what you’re looking for when you opt for a linen material. Price-wise, it’s on the higher end of duvet covers we tested, but if you’re looking for a breezy, lightweight duvet cover that feels luxurious, then we think it’s definitely worth the splurge. Price at time of publish: $228 Material: Linen/cotton blend | Closure: Buttons | Colors: 5 | Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King People / Henry Wortock