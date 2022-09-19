We Tested 24 Dutch Ovens—Here Are Our Top 9 Picks

From the classic, splurge-worthy Le Creuset to some surprisingly low-priced options, here are the best dutch ovens that PEOPLE Tested.

So if you’re a home chef—whether a novice or a seasoned pro —consider adding a quality Dutch oven to your kitchen. We evaluated 24 Dutch ovens in our test kitchen by whipping up a Creole-style red jambalaya with chicken as well as a simple rice recipe. Our testers evaluated each Dutch oven’s performance, ease of use, durability, and value (once the retail price was revealed post-testing). Cuisinart Classic Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven —with its porcelain enameled interior and exterior and wide cast iron handles for a secure grip—was the clear winner.

Fall is upon us, and that means it’s time to start cooking up cozy, warm meals. And nothing says warm and cozy like serving a delicious, hearty soup straight from your Dutch oven. “A Dutch oven is the most perfect vessel for cooking things like fresh baked bread, searing steaks, or cooking a perfect slow-braised beef or stew,” celebrity chef Matt Abdoo of Pig Beach BBQ tells PEOPLE.

This model has a lot of capacity, versatility, and durability for the price. “With a modern, streamlined look and an extremely user-friendly ceramic coating, beginner to advanced chefs alike will enjoy using this Dutch oven,” says the tester. However, anyone looking to develop a flavorful base for stews and soups using fatty meats would be better suited to a different Dutch oven. "Vegetarians who won't be cooking a lot of meat and don't necessarily mind not having fond as the base for stews might love this Dutch oven," adds our tester.

Our tester says she was impressed by how easy it was to sear food in this model, though the chicken did not elicit a fond because the surface was so slippery. While the chicken did not have any crispiness, this Dutch oven did produce decent and continuous coloring throughout the meat. Great heat distribution, too. On top of that, it stood up extremely well in our durability test, with only minor cosmetic scratches after 25 aggressive raps with a metal spoon.

There was plenty of space inside this adorable Caraway Dutch oven, which is easy to pick up with oven mitts or pot holders. “Browning in this Dutch oven was very easy and elicited good results. The chicken thighs got a nice, even brown color, but the slipperiness of the enamel made it so that no crispiness was achieved,” says our tester. On the flip side, food didn’t stick to the slick surface. The rice was overcooked in most of the Dutch oven, perhaps due to excessive moisture retention.

We also liked the slightly more modern design of this Dutch oven and think it would make a nice addition to any style of kitchen. The value is another selling point. “KitchenAid wouldn't be the first brand I think of when buying a Dutch oven, but overall this product performed well—cooking, durability, and clean up," says our tester. "It would hold up to any number of tasks, including braising, roasting, and cooking soups and sauces, as well."

This model stood up to our durability test with no scratches or dents. The underside of the lid did show some signs of not sealing well—we ended up with a bit of an oxidation look because of the oil and condensation.

Not only is this model beautiful, but according to our tester, the browning on the chicken was “lovely." She also appreciated the ample room in this Dutch oven, as well as the lack of sticking when the meat was done cooking. The KitchenAid model hit the mark with the rice, too, which was cooked to perfection with no sticking or burning. In the end, the taste of the ingredients, she adds, “was almost perfection.”

“I was fairly surprised by this model,” says our tester. “It looks like your regular, run-of-the-mill stock pot, but it performed well and was quite durable. Cooking performance and durability make the price tag not look so bad. In terms of longevity, the only issue may be the nonstick coating, but if taken care of well, it should last a very long time.” “You could easily brown an entire roast in this product with room to spare for your vegetables when it comes time to braise," says our tester. She adds that the non-stick coating also made this piece a breeze to clean.

After hitting it with a spoon in our durability test, there was a little denting and chipping on the outside of the Dutch oven, but the inside did not suffer a single scratch. Other than the uneven browning, we loved everything else about the performance and ease of use of this particular model.

If you like to keep an eye on your dinner, a Dutch oven with a glass lid may be a good fit for you. This Calphalon Dutch oven was our favorite with this feature. Despite the large size of the pot, in our testing, the rice came out perfectly cooked. The chicken was a little more blonde than brown with just a light sear. This Dutch oven has nice large handles, too, so it’s easy to pick it up with oven mitts.

As for the value, she notes, “While it's not necessarily inexpensive, it would be a great choice for anyone who wants to see what a good Dutch oven is capable of without investing hundreds of dollars. It performed almost as well as the high-end model I tested, but it costs about $300 less. The bottom line: while this Dutch oven may not be best in class, you can count on it to yield great results.”

This Dutch oven took a while to heat the oil and bring liquids to a simmer, which isn't totally surprising given its thick base and large diameter. But, once it did heat up, it was really easy to work with, and you don't have to worry about overcooking. “After removing the lid to uncover perfectly cooked rice, I have a lot of confidence in this Dutch oven and how it might perform with other recipes,” says our tester.

In our durability testing, the interior began to show signs of damage after repeat hitting, but for the most part, it held its own and "did not significantly worsen or lead to chipping.”

With ample space for three or four sizable chicken thighs, this pot browns meat well and the thighs released easily in our testing, though one got a bit stuck toward the center of the pot. The rice cooked well, achieving a perfect texture. The only downside was the rice around the edges of the pot turned out a bit browned.

This Cuisinart Chef's 7-quart Dutch Oven is a big, beautiful addition to any dining room table or kitchen island, earning our Best for Entertaining spot. For transporting the pot, its handles are rather small, so it might be challenging to fit a thick oven mitt into the handle openings, but it's easy to grab onto the handles when using kitchen towels.

While a fantastic dutch oven option, our tester adds: “The price may be the only drawback. As someone who uses Dutch ovens frequently, I would love to buy myself one of these. Well worth the price, in my opinion.”

“The round cocotte was large enough to handle every task with little to no sticking. It is incredibly durable and easy to use,” says our tester. “The cast iron interior lent to even browning and a good overall cook."

In our durability spoon test, the Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte came away with no marks on the inside and just one slight marking on the lid. Being a smaller-sized model, we’d recommend smaller batch cooking with this product in particular.

Our testers were just as successful with the rice, which came out perfectly cooked, just shy of al dente. No sticking, burning, or underdone spots, and all of the liquid was fully absorbed by the rice.

Potholders fit very easily into the handles of this Staub Dutch oven, our pick for the best shallow option. Although shallow, it's still super roomy—we were able to cook about a pound of chicken at one time. The Staub produced deep brown caramelization on the chicken, with a solid crisp when cutting. Very even heating across the bottom of the pan led to an even browning on the meat.

“The dish tasted amazing, and the pot is beautifully constructed," she adds. Plus, with a low price point in this category, the Lodge Dutch oven is an amazing value. You can use it for any type of cooking—stews, soups, sauces, and it’s great for browning and roasting, as well. It's easy to use and easy to clean, so there’s no learning curve if you’re new to cooking with a Dutch oven.

Another delicious dish came from this Lodge Dutch oven. In our jambalaya, the chicken thighs browned very well and came out nice and crispy with sufficient heat—no sticking and no crowding. The rice was cooked perfectly as well, with no sticking or burning, and the dish came out clean after cooking. The Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a strong and steady pick. “Amazing durability,” notes our tester, who says there were no scratches or dents following our durability test. “I couldn’t tell that it had been hit. This is a super sturdy product that would hold up for many years to come.”

This Dutch oven endured mild damage in our durability test, and the interior of the pot showed signs of the spoon’s impact. “Think: An eggshell that’s cracked but still intact. Nothing to interfere with the pot’s performance, and no marks on the outside or the lid,” says our tester. The oven's thick enameled cast iron base takes more than a few minutes to heat, but it retains heat really well. The center gets hotter than the edges, as evidenced in how the chicken closest to the middle browned better in testing. But, this Dutch oven distributes heat quite evenly, especially given its large size. “Just sautéing vegetables released enough liquid to deglaze the pot, and the vegetables didn't need extra oil to keep from sticking,” says our tester. “This Dutch oven's smooth surface really rivals a nonstick pan's. You don't have to put in much effort to see great results.” Our splurge pick takes barely any elbow grease to scrub clean, and it’s also dishwasher safe. An excellent choice for the serious chef.

In our test kitchen, the chicken browned and cooked perfectly for our jambalaya recipe, and the meat released easily. The rice cooked very evenly as well, and the texture was consistent throughout the dish. “That said, the rice seemed slightly over-cooked,” adds our tester. “It had a slightly softer bite than you'd get with rice cooked al dente.”

Even casual cooks have likely heard of Le Creuset, which is popular for a reason. “Consider this Dutch oven an investment. If you’re paying hundreds of dollars for a Dutch oven, you have high expectations for it,” says our tester. “This one meets mine. It's more of a splurge than others, but I find it worth the cost for its heirloom quality and how well it performs. It's exceptional."

“For the low price point, this is a great entry level item," says our tester. "If someone wants an item that they will rarely use but looks great on the shelf, this would be a great option. In terms of durability, I'd recommend a stronger option for anyone looking to get a lot of use out of their Dutch oven.” All in all, this model cooks beautifully but needs to be handled with care.

The only real downside to this model is in the durability department. The blue exterior held up very well, but there were some spots of discoloration, particularly on the handles where oil splattered while cooking on the stovetop. This did not improve after washing. The enamel interior also sustained some damage when hit with the metal spoon, so we’d recommend using wooden cookware only.

Heat distribution was nice and even, given this Dutch oven’s oval shape, and the chicken browned evenly, resulting in a golden hue. Our tester noticed a little bit of sticking and recommended using a bit more oil to avoid this issue in the future. The rice was cooked evenly throughout, if slightly overdone.

Drew Barrymore’s cookware line is a welcome—and beautiful—addition to the market. And her Enamel Dutch Oven did well in our testing. “Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, it was a joy to cook with!” notes our tester. “The coating was non-stick, but not so much that it didn't develop a fond, leading to a nice complex flavor. The open oval handles were a nice touch when taking it in and out of the oven. Even with oven mitts, I felt very secure, which is nice when dealing with a heavy item like this," she adds.

“As a Cuisinart owner and ‘equipment beater,’ this Dutch oven performed extremely well. The taste of the ingredients sang harmoniously,” says our product tester. “Very well constructed and built to last. It's a beautiful, durable product.” After putting this Dutch oven through its paces, our tester says she would use it for stewing, browning, and roasting. Plus, the price is fantastic. “I truly thought this to be a much more expensive product, especially being cast iron. This is truly a good bang for your buck.”

Oven mitts fit comfortably and securely fit under the handles of this Dutch oven, which also performed well in our durability test. After hitting it multiple times with a metal spoon, there was only a very slight chip on the lid coating. This piece proved to be both strong and sturdy.

This Cuisinart Classic Dutch Oven passed all our tests with flying colors, making it our overall winner. During our jambalaya preparation test, this Dutch oven earned high scores: “Browning came along very well, and there was no sticking at all,” noted our product tester. She also prepared rice in the Dutch oven and said that the rice “cooked brilliantly." There was no burning, only a nice, beautiful, even cook. "Great cooking performance—two thumbs up!”

Things to Consider When Buying a Dutch Oven

Price and Lifespan

A good Dutch oven can cost you several hundred dollars, but if you're a serious cook looking to invest in a quality product, the high price tag might be worth it. “One thing to keep in mind as you set your budget is that cast iron lasts a really long time—I still use my Grandmother’s cast iron pans,” Chef Matt Abdoo, author of Pig Beach BBQ Cookbook, tells PEOPLE. “However, you don't have to spend a fortune to get a good quality Dutch oven.” In fact, our top overall pick, the Cuisinart Classic 5-Quart Dutch Oven is less than $100.

Look for durable materials that will last for years to come, like the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven, which showed no signs of wear and tear during our durability test. Or opt for a tried-and-true classic like Le Creuset. "If budget isn’t a concern, I suggest Le Creuset for all-around features, lighter weight, and brand reliability,” says Abdoo. “This is also an ideal option for those who might have trouble with the typical heavy weight of cast iron.”

Size and Weight

“I suggest purchasing at least a 5-quart Dutch oven where you can cook both small and large items,” says Abdoo. As our testers noted above, choosing a Dutch oven with an extra large capacity can make it more difficult to whip up smaller batches. So before you purchase that beautiful 7.5-quart Dutch oven, consider how often you'll be whipping up large batches of stew versus everyday meals like chicken and rice.

Cast iron can also get heavy—and that’s before you add ingredients into the pot. Consider lifting and experimenting with a Dutch oven to make sure you can handle the heft in the kitchen. Our winners come in an extensive weight range, from the Calphalon Dutch Oven at 5.5 pounds to the KitchenAid Dutch Oven at a hefty 17 pounds.

Materials

Abdoo recommends a cast iron Dutch oven with an enamel-coated interior and porcelain exterior. “The enamel makes it easier to clean, and the porcelain prevents it from rusting,” he says. Top Chef star and author of Northern Soul Justin Sutherland tells PEOPLE that cast iron is a must “because it retains heat and releases heat evenly into food." He adds that you should make sure the cast iron is thick and even throughout the whole oven.

Sutherland adds that buyers should take note of the lid's material and design as much as the oven itself. In addition to ensuring the lid is tight-fitting, he says: “Make sure the inside of the lid has round dimples or spikes—it helps the condensation fall back onto the food evenly to keep it based while cooking.”



Will Dickey

Frequently Asked Questions When would you cook with a Dutch oven? Dutch ovens are an ideal choice for preparing anything that requires moist heat. Stews, sauces, and soups are popular choices, but you can also brown and braise meat and vegetables in a Dutch oven or cook rice, as we did in our testing. Dutch ovens are especially good at heat retention, so you can use them for a range of tasks, from searing meat on the stovetop to slow cooking in the oven.

How do you cook with a Dutch oven? On the stove top or in the oven? Both! We used both methods in our testing. Depending on what you are cooking, you may employ both a stovetop and an oven method, or just one of the two. For example, seared meat is best done on the stovetop, while a roast would need the power of the oven to cook over a longer period of time.

Will an inexpensive Dutch oven still work well? Given that cast iron cookware doesn’t need to be expensive to perform well, it’s not necessary to splurge on a pricey Dutch oven. “The one I personally use is the Lodge Dutch oven, which is approximately $45,” says celebrity chef Matt Abdoo of Pig Beach BBQ. “It has all the features you need for a very good value.”

Are Dutch ovens dishwasher safe? Check with each brand and model, but in many cases, manufacturer’s will say that while a product is dishwasher safe, hand-washing is still recommended. That is often because using the dishwasher may cause the enamel finish to lose its luster.

How We Tested

We put two dozen Dutch ovens to the test by cooking two different recipes that allowed our testers to evaluate how each product seared meat, sautéed vegetables, and cooked rice. Our chicken jambalaya recipe showcased each Dutch oven's stovetop and slow-cooking capabilities, while our simple rice recipe revealed if the sides of the Dutch oven cooked the rice at a higher temperature than the center and vis-versa.

To evaluate durability, our testers hit the lid and the interior of each Dutch oven 25 times with a metal spoon. Then they took note of any damage or chipping that occurred. Finally, testers scored the value of each Dutch oven when they learned the price of each model —after completing testing.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.

