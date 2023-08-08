While splashing out on one of these luxury brands would be fun, we’ve found similar styles for a whole lot less than their designer counterparts. Keep reading to discover the best dumpling bag alternatives, from Amazon to Madewell and beyond.

“Dumpling bags are trending right now because they are an easy and relaxed style while still being polished,” says Cameron Quittner, celebrity stylist to Niall Horan and Hailey Bieber. “Consumers may be reaching for this casually chic bag over others because it completes a look while still keeping it fresh and on-trend.” The verdict? Everyone’s tired of being so structured — they’re leaning into easy and effortless.

Touting thousands of likes on videos showing off just how much you can squeeze into these little dumpling bags, shoppers are raving about the micro dumpling bag for its deceptive capacity and undeniably stylish design. Even celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence are wearing versions of these cinched bags, from the slouchy Simon Miller Lopsy bag and Bottega Veneta Mini Pouch that Kendall Jenner often styles.

There’s a mystique that comes with a person’s handbag — whether stars are toting tiny nano purses or filming “what’s in my bag?” YouTube videos, there’s a certain fascination around what makes up someone’s go-to bag. And recently, the fashion side of TikTok has come to a conclusion that Beyond the Vines’ dumpling bag , an adjustable, water-resistant nylon crossbody, may just be the new it-bag that everyone needs in their lives.

Ankomina Cloud-Shaped Dumpling Bag Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This bag is great for someone who wants to adopt the dumpling bag trend into their own wardrobes at a budget-friendly price (and channel Jennifer Lawrence’s gold bag style). Who It’s Not Good For It’s less ideal for shoppers who are looking for something with a zipper closure and a removable crossbody strap. Move aside, structured bags, because this pillowy pouch is getting added to our shopping carts immediately. This gathered clutch throws the notion that bags should have “shape” out of the window and lends itself to a relaxed frame, fluffed up by a softly pleated exterior and sealed with a lined, metal closure. We’re loving the pebbled (faux) leather texture that this bag touts, and it even comes in a collection of five chromatic colors to compliment any outfit. It also features a thin strap so you can sling it over your shoulder as a crossbody and head out the door — turning heads with every step. Price at time of publish: $16.94 Dimensions: 9.4 x 6.3 x 3.5 inches | Material: Polyurethane | Colors: 5 | Details: Permanent crossbody strap

Bisadon Dumpling Crossbody Bag Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Shoppers who are looking for a metallic bag that comes in different sizes (small and medium) will love this stylish pouch. Who It’s Not Good For This bag isn’t great for people who are leaning towards a neutral or more everyday bag. Anyone looking to add a pop of metal (or Barbie pink) into their wardrobe will be enamored of the Bisadon dumpling clutch. These bags are made from textured faux leather to add extra dimension to their already abstract shape, ensuring that this bag will always catch the light no matter where it’s toted. You can even get these styles in a small or medium size, which offers more options for personal wear (the medium bag for those days when you have a ton of things to carry, and small for a nano purse moment). The strap is another advantage, as you can adjust the length for a shoulder or crossbody bag style, or completely remove it for a night-out clutch. The possibilities? Endless. Price at time of publish: $30.99 Dimensions: 8.3 x 1.6 x 4.3 inches (small), 14.6 x 3.5 x 7.9 inches (medium) | Material: Polyurethane | Colors: 3 | Details: Detachable adjustable strap, various sizes

Cluci Dumpling Shoulder Bag Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This bag is good for the minimalist who appreciates a classic shoulder bag — but with a fun twist. Who It’s Not Good For Its non-removable straps make this style not ideal for someone on the hunt for a clutch. Shoulder bag lovers, rejoice — we just found the perfect version of the dumpling bag trend for you. Complete with a shoulder strap and vegan leather body, this slim purse takes a twist on the dumpling style with a gathered bottom. Its exterior is separated into two panels and ruched along the hemline to form the pillowy silhouette that we love and closes with a zipper for extra security. You can even adjust the length of the shoulder strap with a buckle along the side, which allows it to be as short or long of a strap as you desire. And did we mention that it comes in nine pastel and neutral shades, plus one version in cheetah print? It doesn’t get better than this. Price at time of publish: $32.99 Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.1 x 7.8 inches | Material: Vegan leather | Colors: 10 | Details: Adjustable strap, zipper closure

The Drop Women's Janelle Gathered Shoulder Bag Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For We like this bag for people on-the-go who are looking for a stylish bag that can double as a catch-all tote. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not great for someone looking for a small bag for fancy events. Sticking with the shoulder bag theme is the Janelle Croissant from Amazon’s The Drop, a faux leather (smaller-scale) tote that looks far more expensive than it actually is. This slouchy bag features a gathered design and seals together with a snap closure, keeping your items safe in the deep pocket of this bag while you go about your day. While the bag itself is quite bigger than some of the others we’ve looked at, it can certainly hold more — making this a great option for people who need a bag that can hold everything they need from day to night (while still looking impossibly chic). Snag it in three colors, tan, black, and light gray, for an everyday bag that will elevate any outfit. Price at time of publish: $49.90 Dimensions: 15.25 x 9.75 x 3 inches | Material: Polyurethane | Colors: 3 | Details: Shoulder strap, snap closure

Naariian PU Leather Dumpling Bag Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For We think that shoppers who want to get the crosshatch look made popular by luxury fashion designers for less will love this bag. Who It’s Not Good For Shoppers set on the idea of a shoulder bag design. Whether you’re headed on a vacation or a date, it’s fun to bring along an untraditional purse that adds a bit of texture to your outfit — and that’s exactly what this woven pouch provides. Its crosshatched design feels reminiscent of the Bottega Veneta mini leather pouch, just at a much lower price. We appreciated the several colors that it came in, from punchy pastels to silvery chromes, and liked that its straps were removable (and that it even came with a detachable chain strap, if you wanted it to be a little dressier).This is the perfect woven option for someone looking for a pouch bag rather than a shoulder style. Price at time of publish: $32.99 (orig. $38.99) Dimensions: 6.1 x 2.7 x 5.9 inches. | Material: Polyurethane | Colors: 14 | Details: Removable and adjustable straps, additional detachable chain

Uniqlo U Drawstring Shoulder Bag Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Who It’s Good For Its utilitarian design is great for someone who wants something a little bigger and more functional. Who It’s Not Good For This fold-over style is not great for the fashion-lover looking for a dainty, fun purse. Those old drawstring bags you used to wear to gym class? Yeah, they’re back — just in a much cooler, crossbody style. These slouchy bags from Uniqlo give a new meaning to the name “dumpling bag” with its cinch-top closure and single carrying strap, which replaces the backpack drawstrings from ye old days of P.E. class and college orientation. It features an inside zipper pocket and has a little more functionality than the others we’ve looked at thanks to its dimensions, which are large enough to fit a laptop, wallet, and even a reusable water bottle (basically a bookbag). For the student or busy commuter, this bag is the ideal way to incorporate this hot trend. Price at time of publish: $39.90 Dimensions: 44.5 x 19.3 x 23.6 inches | Material: Polyester, cotton, nylon | Colors: 3 | Details: Drawstring closure, adjustable crossbody/shoulder strap

Charles & Keith Ruched Hobo Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It’s Good For This hobo-style bag is great for someone who wants a larger bag without the look of a tote. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not ideal for shoppers who are looking for a true nano bag, as it's fairly spacious. Need just a bit more space in that dumpling bag of yours, but don’t want to lose the adorable pouch look? This ruched hobo bag from Charles & Keith checks all of those boxes, featuring a nearly 15-inch long body with a wide-capacity inside to hold all of your essentials. There’s even a zipper pocket inside to keep your keys and wallet extra safe as you zip around, and a snap closure to secure all the rest. We love its cinching straps that decorate the hemline of the bag, which you can pull to cinch the top taut into a plush dumpling shape before slinging it over your shoulder. And it comes in baby blue and black — need we say more? Price at time of publish: $83 Dimensions: 11 x 14.76 x 11 inches | Colors: 3 | Details: Shoulder strap, cinch closure

Verdusa Ruched Small Clutch Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Its accent handle makes this bag great for anyone who wants a unique take on the classic pouch. Who It’s Not Good For We don’t think shoppers who are looking for an adjustable or detachable strap would be too thrilled with its permanent ring handle. Sometimes you need a purse in between a shoulder bag and a clutch, but where do you find such a thing? Behold, the Verdusa pouch bag — a delicately gathered, faux leather bag with an acrylic handle and several color options. Teetering the line between a clutch and a wristlet, this teeny bag (and we do mean teeny, it’s just 5 x 9 inches), can snugly fit a phone, card holder, and a lipstick or two inside before snapping shut at the top. It’s available in two colors in a smooth, leather-like material, two crosshatch fabrics, and one metallic faux-croc fabric. When your outfit is needing one last statement piece, you can add this tiny purse as functional jewelry. Price at time of publish: $22.99 Dimensions: 8.9 x 2.2 x 5 inches (not including handle) | Material: Faux leather, polyester | Colors: 5 | Details: Round handle, snap closure

Charles & Keith Ally Ruched Slouchy Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It’s Good For This Charles & Keith option is great for the shopper who wants a more casual version of the dumpling bag. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not a small bag, so someone valuing the trendy tiny size over storage won’t be impressed by this one. These gathered bags have the tendency to make your ‘fit look a little dressy without even trying — so in order to get the most use out of your dumpling bag, you may want to go for something like the Charles & Keith Ally. This slouchy bag comes with a comfortable shoulder strap and ruched opening, which can be magnetically closed to protect your belongings. Its plush material is accented by a conjoining center seam, which draws your eye to its dumpling-esque top and elevates this otherwise traditional shoulder bag. Whether you’re dressing up your jeans-and-a-tee outfit to run to the store or toting this bag to work, you’ll be sure to stand out in a sea of drab bags. Price at time of publish: $59 Dimensions: 8.27 x 3.15 x 5.9 inches | Material: Faux leather | Colors: 7 | Details: Adjustable and detachable shoulder strap, magnetic closure

Madewell The Piazza Crossbody Bag Madewell View On Madewell.com Who It’s Good For This larger pouch is great for people who like to operate hands-free.

Who It’s Not Good For It’s not the best option for someone who wants a small-scale dumpling bag. If crossbody bags are the name of your game, then you’ll love what the Piazza bag from Madewell has to offer. Its boxy shape is still able to be cinched at the top, giving it the slouchy look that we know and love. Plus, its leather material makes for a supple, shiny surface that catches the light with every pleat and pucker. But what’s even better about this bag is the ability to pack a ton of all-day essentials into it — from phones to wallets, makeup products, and more. Grab it in one of its three classic shades while it’s on sale. Price at time of publish: $89.99 Dimensions: 9 x 3 x 9.5 inches | Material: Leather | Colors: 3 | Details: Dual handles — short carrying straps and one detachable/adjustable crossbody strap, drawstring, magnetic closure

Nothing Written Black Nella Bag Ssense View On Ssense.com Who It’s Good For This one is great for someone who wants to invest in a high-quality bag that both looks and feels expensive (without having to splurge too much). Who It’s Not Good For If you’re looking to stay under $100 for your new purse purchase, this one won’t quite fit the bill. When it comes to Quittner, her handbag rules are simple: easy to style, transitional, and functional. She recommends the Nothing Written Black Nella Bag as an everyday bag that can go with any outfit and slide right into anyone’s wardrobe thanks to its neutral shade and simple design. While the lambskin leather that constructs this bag makes it look far more expensive than it is, the stylist was drawn to this style for its versatility. “I always recommend my clients invest in what's right for their lifestyle as well as pieces that can easily rotate with various looks in their closet,” she says. With its drawstring closure, adjustable straps, and easy for everyday (yet anything but ordinary), this little black bag is certainly stylist-approved. Price at time of publish: $210 Dimensions: 6 x 10 inches | Material: Lambskin | Colors: 2 | Details: Twin leather drawstring straps

Mango Quilted Chain Bag Mango View On Mango.com Who It’s Good For This bag is perfect for someone with a fun event to go to that requires a little dressing up. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not ideal for someone looking for an everyday, go-to bag since it’s more dressy than casual. Casual bags are nice to have, but they just won’t cut it when your next nice event rolls around. So whether you have a wedding or especially fancy date night in your future, you may want to turn your attention to this quilted dumpling bag from Mango. This crossbody is decked out in elegant, faux leather pleats and a delicate chain strap, and available in an ivory and gold combo or all-silver facade, depending on your preference. Its zipper closure ensures that your belongings will stay neatly tucked away all night long as your bag steals the spotlight. Price at time of publish: $45.99 Dimensions: 9.84 x 5.12 x 2.36 inches | Material: Polyurethane, polyester | Colors: 2 | Details: Detachable chain strap, zipper closure

Reformation Mini Chiara Convertible Bag Reformation View On Reformation Who It’s Good For This tiny bag is great for someone looking to lean into the nano bag trend while experimenting with a fun shape. Who It’s Not Good For If you carry a wallet larger than a card holder, you won’t be able to fit it in this triangular structure A dumpling bag with fun colors that can transform its shape depending on your outfit? It sounds like a figment of your imagination, but it’s really just the Mini Chiara Convertible Bag from Reformation. This small bag can be worn differently depending on which way you have it closed — whether that’s open (creating a V-shape) with the drawstring laying loosely or drawn taut, molding the bag into a dumpling shape. Two ways to style, two funky silhouettes, and one price for a bag that can be worn in several different ways. Price at time of publish: $248 Dimensions: 6.5 x 2 x 5 inches | Material: Nappa leather | Colors: 10 | Details: Drawstring, wristlet strap

Clare V. Emma Bag Clare V. View On Clarev.com Who It’s Good For This bag is great for someone looking to add a pop of color that can work year-round into their outfits. Who It’s Not Good For Due to its small size, this bag wouldn’t be the best for someone looking to stuff their bag with a ton of essentials. Pops of color are everything to celebrity stylist Chelsea Volpe, and this strappy pouch is the perfect bag to liven up your wardrobe, no matter what time of year. Volpe describes this pouch as “flirty, young and fresh for a festive dumpling bag,” lauding it’s shamrock hue for its wearability. “It's a knockout transitional color from spring to summer and summer to early fall,” she says. Made to fit a phone, keys, your wallet and your favorite lippie, this bag is all you need for a day on your feet. Price at time of publish: $299 Dimensions: 9.5 x 5.25 x 7 inches | Material: Lambskin, chambray | Colors: 1 | Details: Permanent straps, drawstring, snap closure

J.Crew Santorini Bag J.Crew View On Jcrew.com Who It’s Good For This bag is perfect for someone looking for that last piece to pull together an evening look for an upscale event without having to splurge. Who It’s Not Good For Because of its crystal-encrusted facing, this purse won’t be the best option for someone looking for an accessory for day-to-day things, like running errands or going to the office Some bags should be functional enough to take on your day-to-day life, but others should be a little more fun — and this crystal-studded bag from J.Crew is the perfect way to tie together a black-tie ensemble. Volpe recommends this style because it’s basic enough to fit many upscale outfits, but not so outlandish that it detracts from the rest of your outfit. Think of this sparkling wristlet as an extension of your jewelry, dangling from your wrist like an elaborate bracelet (that can conveniently carry all of your night-out essentials in). Price at time of publish: $98 Dimensions: 5.5 x 3.5 x 8 inches | Material: Polyester | Colors: 1 | Details: Fold-over carrying handles, snap closure

8 Other Reasons Clutch Revolve View On Revolve Who It’s Good For This clutch is a unique and fun way to incorporate metallics into your wardrobe without dedicating an entire outfit to it. Who It’s Not Good For It only comes in one color, which may not fit everyone's wardrobe or style. Anyone in need of a party purse? This clamshell-looking clutch from 8 Other Reasons looks like a bag fit for Dua Lipa’s mermaid in Barbie and feels perfect for a night out — especially according to Volpe. “Metallics are a huge hit for the fiery summer months,” she says. She credits pinks, blues, greens, and golden chromes as a colorful way to modernize your purse collection while embracing the trendy dumpling bag silhouette. Price at time of publish: $179 Dimensions: 13.75 x 2.5 x 8.5 inches | Material: Faux leather | Colors: 1 | Details: Magnetic closure, detachable and adjustable shoulder strap

CraftsLeathers Dumpling Cloud Handbag Etsy View On Etsy Who It’s Good For This pillowy pouch is perfect for someone who wants replicate the look of a designer bag (at a much lower price). Who It’s Not Good For You won’t get much in terms of interior storage, like pockets, so this won’t be preferable to an organizationalist. No, your eyes don’t deceive you — this bag is shockingly similar to the Bottega Veneta Mini Pouch that we often see Kendall Jenner sporting. From its gathered closure to its cinch straps and long, monochromatic strap, this purse bears a striking resemblance to its luxury lookalike, just at a much lower price. We appreciated this bag’s upscale look without the price tag to match, and loved the option to choose from a variety of colors: autumnal shades like wine, green, and black, to name a few. If you have designer taste but not the designer checking account to match, then this bag could be the one for you. Price at time of publish: $67.60 (orig. $87.79) Dimensions: 8.66 x 2.75 x 5.11 inches | Material: Faux leather | Colors: 5 | Details: Shoulder strap

Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Faux Leather Clutch Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Dillards.com Who It’s Good For This clutch is great for someone who is looking for a well-made, unique clutch that has the classic look with a modern shape. Who It’s Not Good For This one doesn’t come with a detachable strap, so shoppers who want the option to wear their bags crossbody won’t be able to with this one. Taking a traditional spin on the modern dumpling bag is Rebecca Minkoff’s faux leather clutch, a sleek, gathered bag that features intricately woven fabric and a statement tassel. Its deep and spacious interior features a zippered pocket and the bag can be securely fastened by the tassel-adorned outer zipper, which matches the bag’s dusty lilac shade. Its crosshatched weave bears a slight resemblance to the Bottega Veneta Teen Pouch that model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley often dons, which makes us love this stylish pouch even more. Pair your clutch with your best tweed suit set or use it as your statement piece to dress up a casual evening outfit. Plus, it's currently on sale in different hues and textures at various retailers if you want to switch it up. Price at time of publish: $76.80+ (orig. $198) Dimensions: 11 x 4 x 6.5 inches | Material: Polyurethane, cotton | Colors: 1 | Details: Statement tassel, zipper closure

Banana Republic Pietra Bucket Bag Banana Republic View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For This bucket bag is ideal for someone who’s looking for an elevated version of a drawstring bag Who It’s Not Good For This may not be the best option for someone looking for a larger-capacity bag (it’s deceptively small) We know and love bucket bags for their ability to hold a surprising amount of stuff while maintaining a cute shape, and this version from Banana Republic is essentially the bucket’s older, cooler sibling. This teeny bag is only 6 by 6 inches, but its silhouette is up to you, thanks to the adjustable drawstring. You can choose to wear it cinched like a true dumpling bag or open for the full bucket effect, and sling its long, knotted straps over as a crossbody or wear it like a shoulder bag. Plus, it’s made with buttery genuine leather and lined with ultra suede, a purely polyester interior, for a superior look and feel. This is surely the dumpling bag in its final, grown-up form. Price at time of publish: $179.99 (orig. $220) Dimensions: 6 x 6 x 25 inches | Material: Leather, suede | Colors: 1 | Details: Drawstring closure

Cult Gaia Zabelle Shoulder Bag Cult Gaia View On Cultgaia.com Who It’s Good For This bag is great for someone who wants to splurge a little bit in order to get an elevated everyday bag that they can use for years to come. Who It’s Not Good For As its price is a little higher than some others, this bag isn’t the best option for someone who’s looking for a budget-friendly buy. If you’re looking for something a little more structured and suitable for everyday use (without being boring), this Cult Gaia bag is the perfect contender for the job. Volpe calls this croissant-shaped bag as being one of her favorites because of its phenomenal quality. “The gold hardware detailing is exceptionally well done and perfectly placed — tasteful, trendy, and refined,” she quips. If you’re looking for a purse with equal parts style and quality, this shoulder bag is well worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $498 Dimensions: 10.5 x 4.3 x 10 inches | Material: Leather, polyester, polyurethane | Colors: 1 | Details: Magnetic closure, decorative hardware