“The idea that drugstore concealers don’t meet the mark like luxury ones do is a total myth,” says makeup artist and grooming expert Todd Harris (who has worked with celebrities like Lorde and Katie Holmes ). Higher-end options may sometimes have “nicer” components or packaging, but, when it comes to coverage, staying power, and finding a wide array of shade and finishes, the drugstore finds are totally on par with the more expensive ones, he says. Finding the right concealer for you and your particular needs can be tough, which is why we set out to find the best of the best. Our testers tried 25 different products — all costing less than $20 — swiping them on to hide both dark circles and skin discoloration. Everything from texture to coverage to creasing to staying power were evaluated and ranked on a scale of one to five. There proved to be a handful of winning products, though the NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Concealer Serum performed the best of the best. Below, the best drugstore concealers that PEOPLE tested.

Nothing against lipsticks and mascaras and blushes, but there really is no one makeup product that can make more of a single-handed difference than concealer. Whether it’s for covering up under-eye circles, camouflaging a pimple, or hiding dark spots (or all three), a good concealer really is an invaluable asset in your makeup arsenal. And happily, there’s no need to shell out the big bucks for a phenomenal formula. These days, the drugstore is filled with a treasure trove of amazing options, all ringing in at a fraction of the price of their more expensive counterparts.

This brand is well-known for their many concealers, so it’s no surprise that another one of theirs made it onto this list. This particular option is ideal for those in search of featherweight formulas; our tester called the consistency water-like. She gave it a perfect score for the texture and coverage, noting that even though it was so light and was easily spreadable and even a small amount covered spots on her face; however, she added that it did perform better when paired with a color corrector. Also noteworthy: A total lack of creasing. “There are absolutely no creases,” said our self-proclaimed “very impressed” tester. “It looks and feels super smooth. Even when I blink my eyes and move my facial features around, no creases.” Price at time of publish: $6 Type: Liquid | Coverage: Full | Size: .11 fl. oz. | Shades: 22

Our tester raved about how well this worked to cover up dark circles . “On this particular day of testing, I didn’t sleep well the night before and really noticed that my eyes looked tired with dark circles. I was happy with the coverage this concealer provided; it really brightened up my under eye area,” she said. (However, she did note that it did cake a bit when used on spots on her cheeks and chin.) It excelled for longevity and being crease-free, never settling into the fine lines around our testers’ eyes. She did give it a lower score when it came to texture, lamenting that it was a bit tacky and hard to blend, particularly given that it seemed to dry quickly mid-application, but liked the included wand applicator. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Type: Cream | Coverage: Medium | Size: .35 fl. oz.| Shades: 6

Because it has such a thick texture, it can be challenging to blend

For those in search of a concealer that packs a legit coverage punch, this is it. “This is definitely full coverage,” said our tester. “Dark spots, redness, and blemishes were all covered with just a dot of product,” she said. To that point, it is rather thick as well, which made blending a bit more challenging and it did show some signs of creasing after 30 minutes. That being said, our tester anticipated that that would easily be alleviated with a setting powder or a little bit of blending with a damp makeup sponge, and lauded it for not feeling heavy or looking cakey. And while it has a matte finish, it’s not drying, thanks to the addition of shea butter and olive oil in the formula. Price at time of publish: $9.97 Type: Liquid | Coverage: Full | Size: .17 fl. oz. Shades: 18

“ I haven’t used a drugstore concealer in years, and I was so impressed with how this made my dark circles instantly disappear,” raved our tester. “It just looks so natural — like my own skin. I used it to even out some redness on my cheeks and chin, too, and it masked that beautifully I already feel more confident in how I look.” She was also pleasantly surprised by how well it lasted, without ever creasing or coming off, even without being topped with her typical setting powder. The only category where it scored a tad bit lower was texture, with our tester noting that she could feel the thick and creamy consistency on her undereye area. Price at time of publish: $7.11 Type: Cream | Coverage: Full | Size: .33 fl. oz. | Shades: 30

Some days, you need just a little bit of concealer. Some days, you need a whole lot of concealer. Enter this super buildable formula, fitting for every occasion. The buildability was a prime attribute our tester called out when commenting on its texture, and she also loved the coverage in general. “It covers my dark under eyes and blemishes flawlessly,” our tester notes. “It completely takes away that tired look and leaves behind a fresh, clean look.” The staying power is top notch, too. The one drawback? “The color isn’t listed on the container anywhere so it’s hard to know which one you’re using,” our tester pointed out. Price at time of publish: $3.47 Type: Liquid | Coverage: Full | Size: .23 fl. oz. | Shades: 8

As anyone who is trying to cover up blemishes will tell you, it’s a delicate balancing act between using products that will actually hide them, but at the same time won’t further clog pores and exacerbate the issue. This pick is oil-free and non-comedogenic, so there’s no need to stress about that, and our tester found the coverage to be great for covering up red blemishes (although less so when it came to dark under eye circles). It scored perfect scores for staying power and not creasing, and our tester also loved how easy it was to blend. The biggest downside? We wish there was a more inclusive shade range, especially for darker skin tones. Price at time of publish: $6.59 Type: Liquid | Coverage: Light/Medium | Size: .23 fl. oz. | Shades: 13

Having concealer that’s just going to settle into and accentuate the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles essentially defeats the purpose of even wearing a concealer. That’s certainly not the case here; our tester gave it a 4.5 out of 5 when it came to resisting creasing, and noted that the creamy consistency would be greatly appreciated by those with drier skin (which more mature skin often is). It earned a perfect score for an easy-to-blend, non-sticky texture, and our tester also lauded the built-in applicator. (However, she did note that it would be nice if it was removable so there was a way to clean it.) Per the name, it did perform best at concealing under eye circles; our tester found the medium coverage not the best for camouflaging blemishes. Price at time of publish: $8.36 Type: Liquid | Size: .2 fl. oz. | Coverage: Medium | Shades: 18

This aptly-named pick is somewhat of a skincare and makeup hybrid. In the skincare department, it’s infused with soothing ingredients such as cica and green tea, and offers 24-hour hydration. (Our tester did in fact call out how moisturizing it felt.) And per the makeup part of things, it offers full-yet-natural-looking coverage. “One might think that a lightweight formula would give sheer coverage, but this gave full coverage without caking or feeling heavy,” said our tester. To that point, it earned perfect scores in every category, easily earning its spot as best in show. If there were any downsides to this concealer, it’s the shade range. While 13 shades isn’t super limiting, we wish there were more choices for darker complexions. Price at time of publish: $9.26 Type: Liquid | Coverage: Full but buildable | Size: .32 fl. oz. | Shades: 13

A little goes a long way, giving you even more bang for your buck

Things to Consider Before Buying a Drugstore Concealer

How and Where You’ll Be Using It



Where you’ll be applying your concealer will largely dictate what shade you go with, says Harris. For example, for under the eyes, you’ll want a shade that’s about one shade lighter than your foundation in order to brighten the darker areas. But if you’re using it mostly to conceal spots or discoloration on the face, your concealer and foundation should match exactly, he says. And shade selection aside, if you’re going to be applying it mostly to cover blemishes, make sure to choose an oil-free formula, like the Maybelline New York Fit Me! Liquid Concealer Makeup featured on this list.

Your Skin Type



Your skin type will play a large role in the type of concealer formula that will ultimately work best for you. If you’re oilier and your concealer is always creasing and smudging, consider a matte, longwear formula, says celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli. If your skin is on the drier side, look for one that has hydrating ingredients and/or is labeled as having a radiant finish, he suggests. According to our tests, the Milani Conceal + Perfect Longwear Concealer has a matte finish but isn't drying.



The Coverage



Whether you prefer sheer, medium, or full coverage is up to you and how you want to use your concealer. But when in doubt, opt for formulas that are buildable so that you can easily layer on more when and if you need it, without having to worry about caking and creasing. Our winning best buildable concealer was Rimmel London's Stay Matte Concealer.



PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

How We Tested

Our testers started by applying a set amount of concealer on the under eye area and then on the face to cover up dark spots, blemishes, or discoloration (following detailed and standardized application instructions). If desired, they added a second layer of coverage, all the while taking note of how the product looked and felt. After 30 minutes, they reassessed if the concealer had creased, faded, or transferred. They then ranked the product on a scale of one to five in the following categories: texture, coverage, creasing, and staying power.



Frequently Asked Questions How do you know what shade of concealer to get? As mentioned, it largely depends where you’ll be using it. But, as a good rule of thumb, since most drugstore concealers don’t have samples that you can swipe on, bring your go-to foundation with you and use that as a reference point, suggests Harris. Scibelli adds that many brands also have shade-matching tools online that can be helpful.



Is drugstore concealer better than prestige concealer? As Harris mentioned above, prestige concealers may come in nicer packaging that "feels" more luxe, but the quality of wear, application, and coverage is not compromised just because a concealer is sold at the drugstore. Plenty of celebrities even wear drugstore brands on the red carpet (Sarah Hyland wore e.l.f. Camo Concealer to last year's Academy Awards, for example).

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.



Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.

