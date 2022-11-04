The 10 Best Dr. Martens Shoes of 2022

If you’re looking to add your very first pair of Docs to your wardrobe, here are 10 of the most popular Dr. Martens shoes and some information on what exactly makes them great.

“Throughout Dr. Martens history, the brand has been adopted and subverted by diverse individuals, musicians, youth cultures and tribes,” she says. “These are the people who stand out from the crowd and their journey of self-expression has always been accompanied by a pair of DMs.” Dr. Martens aren’t just for musicians or artists, though. They’re for anyone and everyone in between.

Head of Product/Merchandising Kristin Jones tells PEOPLE that the very first pair of Dr. Martens shoes were created on April 1, 1960. “With its trademark yellow stitch, grooved sole and heel-loop, it was a boot for workers, initially worn by postmen and policemen; comfortable, durable and lightweight in comparison to its competitors at the time,” Jones says, explaining that though the boots were initially designed with factory workers in mind, they soon became popular with “punks, musicians, and anyone who stood for rebellious self-expression.”

I can still remember the first pair of Dr. Martens I owned. They were black, matte lace-up boots that seemed to make every outfit feel cooler, and as soon as I put them on for the first time, I knew I had found a go-to option for accessorizing any and every look. Dress? Pair it with Dr. Martens. Winter gear? Pair it with Dr. Martens. Skirt and top? You guessed it: Dr. Martens. I’m certainly not alone in feeling this way, either. Created more than 50 years ago, the Dr. Martens brand has created some of the most recognizable and iconic shoes in the world.

Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace-Up Boots Dr. Martens View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Drmartens.com If there is a most iconic pair of Dr. Martens boots, it’s these: The classic 1460, which is the brand’s original style. When the first Dr. Martens were created, they looked nearly identical to this traditional lace-up boot. This smooth leather version of the boot is available in eight different colorways this season and can be polished for a shinier coat or worn-in and scuffed-up for a more casual look. The brand describes them as “famously stiff to start,” which echoes the one thing everyone should know about Dr. Martens boots: They require a bit of breaking in. However, once they are broken in, they’re incredibly durable, comfortable, and will last you decades. It's recommended to size down, since they do run a bit large. Price at time of publish: $170 Size Range: 5-12 US Women's, 6-14 US Men's | Construction: Smooth leather upper, Goodyear welt construction, textile lining, cushioned footbed, rubber outsole | Colors: Black, Cherry Red, White, Green, Navy, Pink, Burgundy, Hot Pink

Dr. Martens 2976 Smooth Leather Chelsea Boots Dr. Martens View On Amazon View On Asos View On Drmartens.com If you’re more interested in a pair of boots that you can slip on, but you still want a classic pair of Docs, these are going to be for you. Like the 1460s, there are a few different versions of these (including the faux fur-lined pair that we’ll talk about next), but these smooth leather boots are incredibly versatile. Available in both white and black leather, these are a classic Chelsea boot silhouette and have been around since the ‘70s. Like the 1460s, these take a bit to wear in as well, but the elasticized sides may make the process a bit more comfortable. In fact, many positive reviews note these as even more comfortable than the classic, lace-up styles. Price at time of publish: $170 Size Range: 5-11 US Women's (runs large) | Construction: Smooth leather upper, air-cushioned sole, elastic gussets, Goodyear welt construction | Colors: Black, White, Cherry Red, Burgundy

Dr. Martens 2976 Chelsea Boots With Faux Fur Dr. Martens View On Bloomingdales View On Drmartens.com View On Dsw.com If you enjoy following fashion influencers on Instagram and TikTok, you might have seen these in a post or two over the fall and winter holidays. They’re a super cute, of course, but also incredibly practical for colder temperatures, thanks to the extra cozy faux fur lining. Almost all the reviews note just how cozy these shoes are, making them an acceptable replacement for your casual, worn-in slipper boots when you need to look more polished. Price at time of publish: $180 Size Range: 5-11 US Women's (runs large) | Construction: Smooth leather upper, air-cushioned sole, elastic gussets, Goodyear welt construction, faux fur lining | Colors: Black The 7 Best Jeans for Tall Women of 2022, According to Fashion Experts

Dr. Martens Jadon Smooth Leather Platform Boots Dr. Martens View On Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Bloomingdales Platform boots are another popular iteration of Dr. Martens, and the style is arguably more popular than ever. Though the Jadon boot has only been part of Dr. Martens since 2013, Jones noted that it’s now one of Dr. Martens best-selling styles. This particular pair comes in white and black options, and features a 1.5-inch platform, so it makes a statement without any discomfort. These are also made of a more pliable leather than some more traditional pairs of Docs, which some reviewers made them extra comfortable and eliminated the dreaded breaking-in period. Price at time of publish: $200 Size Range: 5-12 US Women's (runs large) | Construction: Polished smooth leather upper, PVC outsole, Goodyear welt construction, 2-inch heel | Colors: Black, White

Dr. Martens Rometty Leather Chelsea Boots Dr. Martens View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ae.com For those searching for a pair of Dr. Martens when a slightly more feminine feel, consider these Rometty Chelsea Boots which feature a stacked chunky heel. These are another style that are highly rated with many reviews specifically mentioning their comfort and all-day wearability — perfect if you love the Chelsea boot style but want a bit more lift. The 2.25-inch heel does just that, offering height for when you want to dress up your jeans and T-shirt or pair with floral dresses year-round. Price at time of publish: $160-$180 Size Range: 5-11 US Women's (runs large) | Construction: Rugged leather upper, air-cushioned sole, elastic gussets, 2.25-inch heel height | Colors: Brick, Black

Dr. Martens 1461 Bex Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes Dr. Martens View On Drmartens.com Although not boots, Jones named these 1461 Oxfords as quintessential Dr. Martens and one of the most popular styles of the brand. Like the 1460s, these oxfords have a lace-up design and the stiff, takes-time-to-wear-in leather that Dr. Martens is known for. This style is unisex, so is offered in both men's and women's shoe sizes — although, like most Docs, they do run large, so we suggest sizing down. Price at time of publish: $160-$180 Size Range: 5-11 US Women's, 6-14 Men's | Construction: Smooth leather upper, air-cushioned sole, elastic gussets, 1-inch platform height, Goodyear-welted stitching | Colors: Black, White, Khaki

Dr. Martens Leona Vintage Smooth Leather Heeled Boots Dr. Martens View On Amazon View On Dillards.com View On Drmartens.com Another vintage-inspired style that has a bit more of a modern feel than the Oxfords are the Dr. Martens Leona boots. They also have a heel, if you’re looking for something with a little more height. But there are more details, too, like a platform sole and antiqued brass tunnel eyelets for the laces — which are a tad reminiscent of the classic Gucci heeled boots. Think of it like a cross between the 1460s and Rometty Chelsea boots, but with a bit more flare. Price at time of publish: $190 Size Range: 5-11 US Women's (runs large) | Construction: Smooth leather upper, antiqued brass tunnel eyelets, Airwair™ air-cushioned sole, slip-resistant sole, 2.25-inch heel height | Colors: Black

Dr. Martens Molly Leather Platform Boots Dr. Martens View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Drmartens.com Still looking for your perfect Dr. Marten platform? Search no further than the Molly, a slightly more stylized version of a lace-up leather boot. This one only comes in women’s sizes, and has oversized eyelets and ribbon ties, adding subtle feminine details to the bold, chunky DM look we all know and love. Some reviewers note these also have a slightly shorter-than-usual break-in period, and that the sheen of the leather is a stylish plus. Price at time of publish: $200 Size Range: 5-11 US Women's (runs large) | Construction: Satin gloss leather upper, extra-wide eyelets, Goodyear-welted stitching, air-cushioned sole | Colors: Black The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2022 to Keep You Toasty

Dr. Martens Shriver Heeled Leather Boots Dr. Martens View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Asos Here’s another combination that you may be looking for in a boot: Matte black leather, stacked heel, lace-up closure. The Shriver is another popular Dr. Martens style, the Wyoming leather has a subtle grain, oily surface, and a more rugged feel than the brand's classic smooth leather. These boots might also be a good alternative to the 1460s, as one customer points out in their review, as they don't take as long to break in and the heel makes it more versatile for dressing up. Price at time of publish: $180 Size Range: 5-11 US Women's (runs large) | Construction: Rugged leather upper, cemented sole, 2.25-inch heel height | Colors: Black