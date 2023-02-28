In search of the best down pillows available, we put some of the leading models to the test by — you guessed it — sleeping on them. It’s a tough job, but we’re happy to do it in the name of research. Our favorites kept us cool while supporting our necks, head, and back.

A pillow can make or break your sleep routine, and having the wrong one can ruin your night. Down pillows are great because they don't get clumpy or saggy; they retain their shape with a consistent distribution of feathers throughout. When searching for the best down pillows, it’s essential to consider how you sleep — whether on your stomach, side, or back — and your preferred support level. Down pillows come in varying density levels, and depending on the option you choose, they can offer soft, medium, or firm support that helps keep your neck in line with your spine. Next to a fluffy comforter and soft sheets, a comfy pillow is like the cherry on top of a perfect bedding situation.

This pillow comes in two sizes and three density levels (soft, medium, and firm). We tested the softest version, but were pleased to see that it still offered generous support and stability. The pillow never flattened out throughout the night, and we never felt the need to flip or fluff it. It kept cool and the material felt lightweight and breathable while remaining durable and firm. Though it’s on the pricier side, this is a fantastic buy for someone looking for reliable support that’s soft and comfortable. Best of all, it’s machine-washable for easier maintenance.

For a soft, luxurious pillow that will keep your neck and spine aligned while sleeping on your side, try the Kassatex European White Goose Down pillow. We were thoroughly impressed by how comfortable this pillow felt during our testing process, and we love how gentle yet supportive it felt while sleeping on our sides.

We tested both the soft and the medium pillows and loved the comfort and luxury of these pillows. Keep in mind, we felt like the soft pillow lost its shape a bit after multiple uses. If you’re looking for a more structured option, selecting the medium or firm might be best.

We love that this pillow has three density levels to help you find your perfect amount of support. The soft pillow is designed for stomach sleepers, the medium pillow is designed for side sleepers, and the firm pillow is designed for back sleepers. No matter how you prefer to sleep, each option is designed to provide optimal support while remaining comfortable, light, and airy. Each pillow is designed with inner chambers that hold the filling securely in place, so the pillow itself will keep its shape over time. The organic cotton shell allows air to flow freely throughout the pillow, which prevents it from being stuffy or hot and helps sleepers stay cool throughout the night.

It’s made with polyester fibers and goose feathers, and the inner chambers mean no feathers poke out the sides or clump together. We love that this pillow is soft, breathable, and keeps cool throughout the night. Overall, this is a great value that provides comfortable support at an affordable price.

This luxuriously and comfortable pillow offers just the right amount of support for back and side sleepers. Better yet, it comes at an incredibly-affordable price and is easy to throw in the washing machine. Throughout the testing process we noticed that this pillow retained its shape and loft even after weeks of use. We love that the feathers stay consistently distributed throughout the night, so you don’t have to wake up and fluff or flip it to keep comfortable.

Made with a cotton cover that’s machine-washable and stuffed with half poly fibers and half down feathers, this luxurious pillow provides a firm, sturdy night’s sleep. This tall, stiff pillow is perfect for propping yourself up to read or work from bed. Keep in mind that it is supremely firm, so it’s not ideal for someone looking for a pillow with some give or flexibility.

If you prefer a firm level of support, you need a sturdy pillow that won’t lose shape throughout the night, like the Allswell Supreme Pillow. Throughout our testing process, this proved to be a high-quality pillow that retained its shape while providing unmatched support to our tester’s head, neck, and spine.

Keep in mind that because this is a softer pillow, support is limited. If you’re someone who frequently sleeps on their side or back, you might find that this pillow flattens out over time and requires some fluffing.

Throughout the testing process, we found that this is a comfortable, soft, and fluffy pillow that is made of high-quality materials. We love that the durable cotton case is removable and machine-washable, so it's incredibly easy to clean. This is a soft support pillow, so it’s not particularly stiff or firm. We love how comfortable it is to sleep on and were pleased to see no feathers clumped inside or poked out of the case. It’s a luxurious pillow that comes in two sizes (standard or king).

This super-soft pillow is made from a duck down blend that’s encased in a 100 percent cotton cover, so it doesn't get stuffy or hot. It’s a soft, luxurious pillow ideal for someone looking for soft support to keep them cool throughout the night.

This is a sturdy, durable pillow that’s made with double stitching to ensure that no feathers poke out the sides. It’s certified organic and is stuffed with premium Hungarian goose feathers. Though this pillow comes with a high price tag, the quality and level of support is unmatched. Be mindful to spot clean this when necessary as it’s not machine washable.

This luxurious pillow looks and feels like you’re sleeping on a cloud. With an impressive seven-inch loft, it’s tall and fluffy, and we love that you can choose from four support levels for the perfect night’s sleep. We found that the pillow stays fluffy even when sleeping on it, so your head doesn’t sink down (regardless of which support level you choose). The extra fluff helps it stay cool, and we found that the feathers are evenly distributed. That means you don’t have to constantly flip and fluff it, even after weeks of use. We found that it worked well when sleeping both on our sides and our back, and provided a good amount of support to the neck and spine.

Keep in mind that because this is made from a feather blend, we could feel some of the feathers crunching inside. However, the 100 percent cotton cover is double lined, so nothing poked out or protruded through. Overall, it’s an excellent value for an affordable price.

Down pillows can get pricey, so we were pleasantly surprised at the comfort of this affordable option. With a 2-inch loft to start with, we felt that this pillow retained its shape throughout the testing process. It’s lightweight, cool, and soft, which means it was easy to sleep on and comfortable to lay on. The gentle loft helped keep our tester’s neck in line with their back, and the soft to medium construction provided just the right amount of support.

The filling isn’t as smooth as some others, and we could feel the feathers crunching inside

This all-purpose down pillow strikes a perfect balance of support and comfort, so it doesn’t need any breaking-in. Once you open it, the pillow is already fluffy and luxurious with a soft feel. We love that it’s machine-washable, but the brand recommends having it dry cleaned for best results. These pillows are available in three densities, so you can select from soft, medium, or firm to find your perfect fit.

Sleeping on a cloud is our idea of luxury, and this pillow is the closest you’ll get to actually doing so. It’s soft and fluffy and manages to feel lightweight yet supportive at the same time. Made of premium white down feathers with a cotton sateen shell, this pillow feels totally breathable. We never felt hot or stuffy at any point during the testing process. The pillow consistently felt supportive yet airy, even after weeks of testing, which helped earn it the top spot.

Things to Consider Before Buying Down Pillows

Comfort

Above all, the sole function of a pillow is to make you feel comfortable and supported. However, different people have different definitions of comfort, and what feels perfect for some might be too soft or too firm for others. Before selecting a pillow, consider what your ideal density level is. If you want something soft and light that doesn’t have too much pushback, opt for a soft pillow. If you struggle with neck or back issues and need something extra stiff to keep you feeling supported throughout the night, opt for a firm or extra-firm pillow. If you’re looking for the best of both worlds and want to feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud that perfectly cradles your neck and head, a medium-soft filling is your best bet.

In addition to the density level, consider the material of the pillow. Down pillows can get stuffy, so it’s best to find something made of natural, breathable materials that will keep you cool throughout the night. Our top pick, the Parachute Down Pillow, is made of premium down features wrapped inside a soft, breathable cotton sateen shell.

Durability

Pillows are one of our most-used home items. Considering the fact that we sleep on them every night and they have the ability to change our entire day, these often-overlooked tools should be durable, well-made, and easy to clean. Consider what material your pillow is made from before purchasing, and check to ensure the stitching looks secure. Each pillow on our list was checked for quality purposes, and we made sure that the seams were double-stitched or stitched in a way that ensured they wouldn’t split. We also made sure no feathers were poking through and no holes were in the seams.

Quality and Value

Down pillows can be a pricier item, so consider how often you plan to use them and how long you’d like to keep them. Price is typically in line with quality for these items, so the larger your investment, the better the quality. Before selecting an item, consider how you plan to care for it. Some pricier pillows can only be spot-cleaned, which isn’t ideal for homes with pets or toddlers. If you’ve never owned a down pillow before and aren’t sure what density level is best for you, it might be a good idea to opt for a budget item first and adjust depending on your preference. High quality pillows should never split at the seams, and you shouldn’t see any sharp feather quills poking through the surface.



How We Tested Down Pillows

There’s only one way to truly assess the quality of a pillow, and that’s to put in a few nights of precious sleep. Before doing so, our expert product testers first assessed the feel of the pillow, the weight, and how durable the construction felt. We checked to see how soft the fabric was and ensured no feathers or fibers were poking through the seams. Next, we measured each pillow’s natural loft before using it, then measured it again after use to assess how much the pillow sank.

Next, we tested each pillow over the course of one month by sleeping on them. We considered how comfortable the pillows were when sleeping on our sides, back, and front, and kept in mind how well the pillow retained its shape. We took note of any clumping or sinking and made sure to count how often we needed to fluff or flip the pillow throughout the night. We considered how supportive each pillow was and how efficiently it could mold to the shape of our head or neck. Lastly, we followed the care instructions for each pillow and cleaned them according to the brand’s recommendation.

Frequently Asked Questions Which is better: down or feather pillows? While both down and feather pillows are soft, luxurious options, there are slight differences between the two. Down pillows are made from quill-less feather clusters, while feather pillows are made from quill-containing feathers. As a result, feather pillows can sometimes feel sharp or poke through the casing of a pillow. If you’re looking for a soft, cushiony pillow that will offer support and mold to your head, down is a better option. Keep in mind that down is often more expensive, but it may last longer over time.

How much should I pay for a down pillow? Though it depends on the size of your bed, you can expect to pay between $50 and $300 for a high-quality down pillow. Down pillows are typically made in standard and king sizes, and king is usually the more expensive option of the two. Because they’re often made with natural feather clusters from the soft underside of a bird, these can be more expensive than other types of pillows and are seen as a more luxurious option than feather pillows.

What pillows do 5-star hotels use? Typically, 5-star hotels use down pillows because they are seen as a luxurious choice. These pillows are soft and fluffy with an inner stuffing that molds to your head, helping you feel supported yet cool and comfortable throughout the night. Down pillows look full and smooth, and they feel soft and plump.

