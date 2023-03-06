The 8 Best Double Strollers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Keep scrolling for our results of the best double strollers that PEOPLE tested.

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out more than a dozen double strollers on the market. We assembled each one out of the box, noting the stroller’s design and ease of setup. Then, we took each stroller on a test walk (loaded up with the equivalent of the maximum children’s weight permitted) to see how safe and easy it was to maneuver when carrying precious cargo, from taking sharp turns to navigating curbs and doorways. We also noted how easy it was to clean the strollers and then fold them up when not in use. Overall, we determined which strollers offered the most value for the price.

Dr. Laura Purdy, MD, MBA, who is known as “America’s Favorite Doctor,” is not only a medical professional, but a mom of four who well knows the advantage of a quality double stroller. “The best multiple child stroller for the family will depend on the age and the stage of the children,” she says. There are various double stroller configurations that can accommodate twins or children of different ages, from infant to toddler. “As the family grows, the need for strollers may change." Even if it’s only one child who’s eventually using the double stroller, the other side works well for diaper bags, groceries, and even a furry sibling.

Whether you’re out for a leisurely stroll in the park with the kiddos or you’re taking them for a wild ride on your morning jog, a good double stroller is key for you to all to stay safe on the go.

Best Overall Uppababy G-Link 2 Double Stroller 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Babylist.com View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Amazing maneuverability, even over curbs and stairs

Sturdy enough to be your main stroller

Canopies offer UPF protection Cons A bit pricey for an umbrella stroller

Takes a bit of effort to fold up During testing, we were am very impressed by the Uppababy G-Link 2 Double Stroller. It took just eight minutes for us to put together, thanks to illustrated instructions that are quite thorough. Folding it down is easy once you get the hang of it — press the button, lift the handle, then use a little muscle to push the handles forward and down. The best part is that it automatically locks into place once it’s folded. Though it is lightweight, the design is able to shift the center of gravity so that you can hang a diaper bag from the handles without fear of your precious cargo tipping backwards. The canopies are long, plus there’s a UPF 50 sun shade that extends on each. There’s a cup holder for the adult pushing the stroller that can be placed on the side or on the middle bar, plus there’s pockets behind the seats for small items like keys and phones. While the two separate baskets under each seat are quite large, they’re not wide, so you might have trouble squeezing in your diaper bag. The maneuverability is amazing, according to our tests; we found it easy to push and even do 360-degree turns in small areas. You might have some difficulty rolling on grass, but it navigates curbs, stairs, and even doorways quite well. It is pricey as far as umbrella strollers go, but the Uppababy quality is present and worth the price tag — especially since it's sturdy enough to work as your main stroller. Price at time of publish: $279.99 Age/Weight Range: 3 months, up to 55 lbs. per seat | Stroller Weight: 22.3 lbs. | Features: UPF protection canopy, reversible/removable seat, storage basket People / Phoebe Cheong

Best Budget Graco DuoGlider Click Connect Double Stroller 4.4 Graco View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Gracobaby.com Pros Ergonomic handle for pushing

Easy to fold and unfold Cons Somewhat heavy to push

Some features could be better, such as the parent organizer and canopy We found the Graco rather intuitive to put together — it took just 10 minutes to assemble out of the box. This stroller definitely requires the pusher to use their strength — especially when getting up over a curb — though we liked the double front wheels. It’s easy to fold and unfold, though the instructions were a bit confusing at first in this respect. The stroller has a cupholder and a spot to fit keys, but not a phone. There’s a peekaboo window so you can check on your little ones, but it doesn’t open. The canopies are adjustable, though sunlight does get in easily through the back of the front canopy. The buckles are easy to adjust, but we wish there were shoulder straps. The snack trays have two rather narrow cupholders and a spot for a snack. While the handle isn’t adjustable, the grip is ergonomic. If you’ve got a toddler in the back, you might want to remove the back snack tray to give them more room. Though we would have liked the Graco even more if it took sharper turns and had a few more or different features, at the end of the day, this is a great stroller for the low price point. Price at time of publish: $142.49 Age/Weight Range: Up to 40 lbs. per seat | Stroller Weight: 29.5 lbs. | Features: Stadium-style seating, extra large storage, parent tray with cupholder Verywell Family / Leticia Almeida

Best for Travel Delta Jeep Destination Ultralight Side x Side Double Stroller 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Takes stairs and turns nicely

Canopy offers UPF protection Cons Peek-a-boo window is plastic and can’t be opened A single stroller can be hard enough to haul in and out of cars and even through airports and train stations, but a double stroller can be double the trouble. That’s why we were so impressed with the performance of the Jeep Destination Ultralight. We really liked how this stroller maneuvered, especially over stairs and uneven surfaces — it performs well on tight turns, too. The fact that it went up the stairs so easily was one of the best features about this stroller. The brake is easy to engage and release and folding/unfolding is also a cinch, which should give parents peace of mind when traveling with their little ones. This Jeep double stroller has seats that can recline independently, along with adjustable calf rests. The canopy extends and offers UPF protection, which is a nice feature. There’s a peek-a-boo window, though it would be preferable to have vented mesh instead of plastic. In terms of ease of assembly, we had the Jeep out of the box and ready to go in just four minutes; it comes already assembled on the frame — we just had to add the wheels and snap the arm bars and were literally good to go. Price at time of publish: $257.39 Age/Weight Range: Up to 40 lbs. per seat | Stroller Weight: 28.6 lbs. | Features: SPF 50 sun visors, carry strap, storage People / Conor Ralph The 5 Best Travel Strollers of 2023 Tested and Reviewed by Parents

Best All-Terrain Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Double Stroller 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Takes on pavement and grass well

Folds up easily Cons More difficult to assemble than other options we tested

Despite the name, this isn’t a jogger stroller The bigger wheels on the Baby Jogger make for a nice walk on the sidewalk and even the grass, which is why it gets our pick for best all-terrain double stroller. Getting through doors wasn’t an issue, either, but we did find that curbs and stairs were a bit more of a challenge. The assembly instructions only had pictures, no words, so that made things a bit tricky for us when putting together. The canopy took a few tries before it was in place, but the wheels were easy to lock on. We fumbled a bit with the lock as well as the buckle, which has multiple parts that sometimes fell apart during assembly. However, we did like that the seats and straps were adjustable for growing children. The stroller does fold up relatively easy storage was good for any necessities you’d want to have on hand for a walk. Basically, once you get past the assembly stage, it's a great stroller, especially for those long walks in nature. Price at time of publish: $699.99 Age/Weight Range: Up to 50 lbs. per seat | Stroller Weight: 36.5 lbs. | Features: Adjustable calf supports, near-flat reclining seats, adjustable handlebar, extra-large storage, UV 50 canopies, and hand-operated parking brake People / Tamara Staples The 8 Best Ear-Cleaning Kits of 2023, According to Audiology Experts

Best Side-by-Side Bumbleride Indie Double Stroller 4.7 Crate and Barrel View On Nordstrom View On Bumbleride.com View On Crate & Barrel Pros Ample padding throughout the seat and bumper bars

Sturdy enough to be used as a jogging stroller Cons Harder to use on stairs

Tires need inflating The Bumbleride is so beautiful that we received compliments while out on our test walk. Looks aside, though, we found it rather easy to assemble, except you do need some tools that aren't included, and the tires need to be inflated — so it’s not exactly ready right out of the box. However, we liked the cushioning on the bumper bars, which are helpful if you're on a bumpy walk or run with your kids. There’s ample padding on the seat and back, as well as some in the straps and crotch, so your kid will feel comfortable on any trip. The handle has a good grip, albeit no padding. The storage area can hold a full diaper bag with no problem, and the back pockets are a fine alternative to cupholders. The canopy's mesh window features a magnetic closure so you can peek on your little ones. Overall, it’s a good option for a jogging stroller, since it has good suspension and takes tight turns easily. Stairs might be an issue, though, and you do need some oomph to engage the brake. Still, we think this is a good value for a jogging stroller that can also function for everyday use. Price at time of publish: $899 Age/Weight Range: Up to 90 lbs. combined weight | Stroller Weight: 36 lbs. | Features: 360-degree front swivel wheels with in-line lock option; compact fold, auto lock and standing stow; one-handed backrest recline; spacious cargo basket

Best for Tall Kids Joovy Kooper X2 Double Stroller 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Pros Seats are large and easy to recline

Plenty of storage underneath

Canopies offer UPF sun protection Cons Tricky to carry when folded

Challenging to push on uneven surfaces The Joovy Kooper made our pick for tall kids because the seats are fairly large with adjustable recline and foot rests. The canopies, which offer UPF 50 sun protection, cover the seats well. It took just under eight minutes to set it up; it was intuitive enough to do even without instructions. The lock for each seat is in the middle of the back and very easy to engage. The max weight capacity is 100 lbs., and the straps adjust easily depending on your child’s height, so this is a stroller that can grow right along with your little ones. This stroller has lots of thoughtful details. A few to note: pockets on the back of each seat hold a cell phone and other accessories; a pull strap that easily reclines the seats; and ample storage underneath for a backpack, diapers, wipes, and more. The Joovy Kooper glides easily on level ground, though uneven surfaces , stairs, and curbs can be a bit more challenging. It was easy to fold up, though we noticed it is a bit unwieldy to carry when folded. (Tip: Carry it from the folded side.) Price at time of publish: $429.99 Age/Weight Range: 50 lbs. limit per seat | Stroller Weight: 28 lbs. | Features: Customizable recline and adjustable footrest, 15-lbs. storage space below, extra-large water repellant canopies with UPF 50 sun protection The 7 Best Toiletry Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Convertible Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double Stroller 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Grows along with your children

Narrow enough to navigate doorways Cons Conversion part can be tricky

Seats don’t recline much Your little ones are growing before your very eyes, and you’ll need a sturdy double stroller to grow right along with them. The Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double Stroller is a convertible stroller that fits the bill. It’s got a nice and narrow, so you’ll be hard pressed to find a doorway it can’t fit through. It even turns well, too, though the longer, narrow design can make it a bit harder to control. The 5-minute to set it up was super easy and intuitive, and the wheels and trays both snapped in easily. The snack trays are a good feature, plus they can be pulled aside easily, so you have clearance for getting your children in or out of the seats. Both seats recline, but not very far. It folds quite easily, so this would be easy to take in and out of a car. This stroller can be converted as the children grow to a stroller with running board/jump seat, but this part isn’t intuitive — we had to rely on a YouTube video to finally see how it was done. It was a hassle to convert, but conceivably you’d only do that once. For under $200, the price might indeed be worth the hassle for a sturdy convertible double stroller. Price at time of publish: $179.99 Age/Weight Range: Minimum of 34 lbs, maximum of 50 per seat | Stroller Weight: 32.5 lbs. | Features: One-hand fold, swing away snack tray, holds two infant car seats