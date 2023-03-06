Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Double Strollers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our winner was the Uppababy G-Link 2 Double Stroller By Barbara Bellesi Zito Published on March 6, 2023 03:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is People Tested? We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Tamara Staples Whether you’re out for a leisurely stroll in the park with the kiddos or you’re taking them for a wild ride on your morning jog, a good double stroller is key for you to all to stay safe on the go. Dr. Laura Purdy, MD, MBA, who is known as “America’s Favorite Doctor,” is not only a medical professional, but a mom of four who well knows the advantage of a quality double stroller. “The best multiple child stroller for the family will depend on the age and the stage of the children,” she says. There are various double stroller configurations that can accommodate twins or children of different ages, from infant to toddler. “As the family grows, the need for strollers may change." Even if it’s only one child who’s eventually using the double stroller, the other side works well for diaper bags, groceries, and even a furry sibling. Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out more than a dozen double strollers on the market. We assembled each one out of the box, noting the stroller’s design and ease of setup. Then, we took each stroller on a test walk (loaded up with the equivalent of the maximum children’s weight permitted) to see how safe and easy it was to maneuver when carrying precious cargo, from taking sharp turns to navigating curbs and doorways. We also noted how easy it was to clean the strollers and then fold them up when not in use. Overall, we determined which strollers offered the most value for the price. Keep scrolling for our results of the best double strollers that PEOPLE tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Uppababy G-Link 2 Double Stroller at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Graco DuoGlider Double Stroller at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Travel: Delta Jeep Destination Ultralight Side x Side Double Stroller at Amazon Jump to Review Best All-Terrain: Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Double Stroller at Amazon Jump to Review Best Side-by-Side: Bumbleride Indie Double Stroller at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best for Tall Kids: Joovy Kooper X2 Double Stroller at Amazon Jump to Review Best Convertible: Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double Stroller at Amazon Jump to Review Best Sit-and-Stand: Joovy Caboose Ultralight Double Stroller at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Uppababy G-Link 2 Double Stroller 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Babylist.com View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Amazing maneuverability, even over curbs and stairs Sturdy enough to be your main stroller Canopies offer UPF protection Cons A bit pricey for an umbrella stroller Takes a bit of effort to fold up During testing, we were am very impressed by the Uppababy G-Link 2 Double Stroller. It took just eight minutes for us to put together, thanks to illustrated instructions that are quite thorough. Folding it down is easy once you get the hang of it — press the button, lift the handle, then use a little muscle to push the handles forward and down. The best part is that it automatically locks into place once it’s folded. Though it is lightweight, the design is able to shift the center of gravity so that you can hang a diaper bag from the handles without fear of your precious cargo tipping backwards. The canopies are long, plus there’s a UPF 50 sun shade that extends on each. There’s a cup holder for the adult pushing the stroller that can be placed on the side or on the middle bar, plus there’s pockets behind the seats for small items like keys and phones. While the two separate baskets under each seat are quite large, they’re not wide, so you might have trouble squeezing in your diaper bag. The maneuverability is amazing, according to our tests; we found it easy to push and even do 360-degree turns in small areas. You might have some difficulty rolling on grass, but it navigates curbs, stairs, and even doorways quite well. It is pricey as far as umbrella strollers go, but the Uppababy quality is present and worth the price tag — especially since it's sturdy enough to work as your main stroller. Price at time of publish: $279.99 Age/Weight Range: 3 months, up to 55 lbs. per seat | Stroller Weight: 22.3 lbs. | Features: UPF protection canopy, reversible/removable seat, storage basket People / Phoebe Cheong Best Budget Graco DuoGlider Click Connect Double Stroller 4.4 Graco View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Gracobaby.com Pros Ergonomic handle for pushing Easy to fold and unfold Cons Somewhat heavy to push Some features could be better, such as the parent organizer and canopy We found the Graco rather intuitive to put together — it took just 10 minutes to assemble out of the box. This stroller definitely requires the pusher to use their strength — especially when getting up over a curb — though we liked the double front wheels. It’s easy to fold and unfold, though the instructions were a bit confusing at first in this respect. The stroller has a cupholder and a spot to fit keys, but not a phone. There’s a peekaboo window so you can check on your little ones, but it doesn’t open. The canopies are adjustable, though sunlight does get in easily through the back of the front canopy. The buckles are easy to adjust, but we wish there were shoulder straps. The snack trays have two rather narrow cupholders and a spot for a snack. While the handle isn’t adjustable, the grip is ergonomic. If you’ve got a toddler in the back, you might want to remove the back snack tray to give them more room. Though we would have liked the Graco even more if it took sharper turns and had a few more or different features, at the end of the day, this is a great stroller for the low price point. Price at time of publish: $142.49 Age/Weight Range: Up to 40 lbs. per seat | Stroller Weight: 29.5 lbs. | Features: Stadium-style seating, extra large storage, parent tray with cupholder Verywell Family / Leticia Almeida Best for Travel Delta Jeep Destination Ultralight Side x Side Double Stroller 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Takes stairs and turns nicely Canopy offers UPF protection Cons Peek-a-boo window is plastic and can’t be opened A single stroller can be hard enough to haul in and out of cars and even through airports and train stations, but a double stroller can be double the trouble. That’s why we were so impressed with the performance of the Jeep Destination Ultralight. We really liked how this stroller maneuvered, especially over stairs and uneven surfaces — it performs well on tight turns, too. The fact that it went up the stairs so easily was one of the best features about this stroller. The brake is easy to engage and release and folding/unfolding is also a cinch, which should give parents peace of mind when traveling with their little ones. This Jeep double stroller has seats that can recline independently, along with adjustable calf rests. The canopy extends and offers UPF protection, which is a nice feature. There’s a peek-a-boo window, though it would be preferable to have vented mesh instead of plastic. In terms of ease of assembly, we had the Jeep out of the box and ready to go in just four minutes; it comes already assembled on the frame — we just had to add the wheels and snap the arm bars and were literally good to go. Price at time of publish: $257.39 Age/Weight Range: Up to 40 lbs. per seat | Stroller Weight: 28.6 lbs. | Features: SPF 50 sun visors, carry strap, storage Best All-Terrain Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Double Stroller 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Takes on pavement and grass well Folds up easily Cons More difficult to assemble than other options we tested Despite the name, this isn't a jogger stroller The bigger wheels on the Baby Jogger make for a nice walk on the sidewalk and even the grass, which is why it gets our pick for best all-terrain double stroller. Getting through doors wasn't an issue, either, but we did find that curbs and stairs were a bit more of a challenge. The assembly instructions only had pictures, no words, so that made things a bit tricky for us when putting together. The canopy took a few tries before it was in place, but the wheels were easy to lock on. We fumbled a bit with the lock as well as the buckle, which has multiple parts that sometimes fell apart during assembly. However, we did like that the seats and straps were adjustable for growing children. The stroller does fold up relatively easy storage was good for any necessities you’d want to have on hand for a walk. Basically, once you get past the assembly stage, it's a great stroller, especially for those long walks in nature. Price at time of publish: $699.99 Age/Weight Range: Up to 50 lbs. per seat | Stroller Weight: 36.5 lbs. | Features: Adjustable calf supports, near-flat reclining seats, adjustable handlebar, extra-large storage, UV 50 canopies, and hand-operated parking brake Best Side-by-Side Bumbleride Indie Double Stroller 4.7 Crate and Barrel View On Nordstrom View On Bumbleride.com View On Crate & Barrel Pros Ample padding throughout the seat and bumper bars Sturdy enough to be used as a jogging stroller Cons Harder to use on stairs Tires need inflating The Bumbleride is so beautiful that we received compliments while out on our test walk. Looks aside, though, we found it rather easy to assemble, except you do need some tools that aren't included, and the tires need to be inflated — so it's not exactly ready right out of the box. However, we liked the cushioning on the bumper bars, which are helpful if you're on a bumpy walk or run with your kids. There’s ample padding on the seat and back, as well as some in the straps and crotch, so your kid will feel comfortable on any trip. The handle has a good grip, albeit no padding. The storage area can hold a full diaper bag with no problem, and the back pockets are a fine alternative to cupholders. The canopy's mesh window features a magnetic closure so you can peek on your little ones. Overall, it’s a good option for a jogging stroller, since it has good suspension and takes tight turns easily. Stairs might be an issue, though, and you do need some oomph to engage the brake. Still, we think this is a good value for a jogging stroller that can also function for everyday use. Price at time of publish: $899 Age/Weight Range: Up to 90 lbs. combined weight | Stroller Weight: 36 lbs. | Features: 360-degree front swivel wheels with in-line lock option; compact fold, auto lock and standing stow; one-handed backrest recline; spacious cargo basket Best for Tall Kids Joovy Kooper X2 Double Stroller 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Pros Seats are large and easy to recline Plenty of storage underneath Canopies offer UPF sun protection Cons Tricky to carry when folded Challenging to push on uneven surfaces The Joovy Kooper made our pick for tall kids because the seats are fairly large with adjustable recline and foot rests. The canopies, which offer UPF 50 sun protection, cover the seats well. It took just under eight minutes to set it up; it was intuitive enough to do even without instructions. The lock for each seat is in the middle of the back and very easy to engage. The max weight capacity is 100 lbs., and the straps adjust easily depending on your child’s height, so this is a stroller that can grow right along with your little ones. This stroller has lots of thoughtful details. A few to note: pockets on the back of each seat hold a cell phone and other accessories; a pull strap that easily reclines the seats; and ample storage underneath for a backpack, diapers, wipes, and more. The Joovy Kooper glides easily on level ground, though uneven surfaces , stairs, and curbs can be a bit more challenging. It was easy to fold up, though we noticed it is a bit unwieldy to carry when folded. (Tip: Carry it from the folded side.) Price at time of publish: $429.99 Age/Weight Range: 50 lbs. limit per seat | Stroller Weight: 28 lbs. | Features: Customizable recline and adjustable footrest, 15-lbs. storage space below, extra-large water repellant canopies with UPF 50 sun protection Best Convertible Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double Stroller 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Grows along with your children Narrow enough to navigate doorways Cons Conversion part can be tricky Seats don't recline much Your little ones are growing before your very eyes, and you'll need a sturdy double stroller to grow right along with them. The Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double Stroller is a convertible stroller that fits the bill. It's got a nice and narrow, so you'll be hard pressed to find a doorway it can't fit through. It even turns well, too, though the longer, narrow design can make it a bit harder to control. The 5-minute to set it up was super easy and intuitive, and the wheels and trays both snapped in easily. The snack trays are a good feature, plus they can be pulled aside easily, so you have clearance for getting your children in or out of the seats. Both seats recline, but not very far. It folds quite easily, so this would be easy to take in and out of a car. This stroller can be converted as the children grow to a stroller with running board/jump seat, but this part isn’t intuitive — we had to rely on a YouTube video to finally see how it was done. It was a hassle to convert, but conceivably you’d only do that once. For under $200, the price might indeed be worth the hassle for a sturdy convertible double stroller. Price at time of publish: $179.99 Age/Weight Range: Minimum of 34 lbs, maximum of 50 per seat | Stroller Weight: 32.5 lbs. | Features: One-hand fold, swing away snack tray, holds two infant car seats Best Sit-and-Stand Joovy Caboose Ultralight Sit and Stand Tandem Double Stroller Source: Joovy View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Glides nicely on uneven surfaces Parent organizer is very handy Lightweight Cons Needs two people for setup Back part doesn’t rise up over the front Pushing two children is a cardio exercise on its own, but the Joovy Caboose Too Ultralight lives up to its lightweight name. We found it to have great maneuverability, even gliding nicely over turf and uneven surfaces. Be sure to check the directions first before attempting to fold and unfold — once you see how it’s done, though, it’s surprisingly easy. The parent organizer will prove to be quite handy, with space for a coffee cup, multiple baby bottles, and other small accessories, like a cell phone or keys. The setup of the Joovy Caboose proved to be quite tricky, thanks to multiple washers and pins needed to attach the rear wheels; it’s really a two-person job. The Caboose might be too fitting of a name, as the length of this back-to-back stroller made us feel a bit like we were pushing a train. The back seat is not raised up like others on the list; we noted this stroller might be good for parents with a toddler and an infant. The seats themselves seem comfortable; however, they are better suited for children who can already sit up on their own. Price at time of publish: $399.99 Age/Weight Range: Up 2.5 years and 46 lbs. per seat | Stroller Weight: 23.5 lbs. | Features: Parent organizer, universal car seat adapter (fits most brands), extendable rear canopy Things to Consider Before Buying a Double Stroller Portability A double stroller makes it easy for you and the kiddos to stay on the go, but only if it’s actually easy to push, fold, and unfold. While it’s likely that these strollers will weigh more than your little ones, you don’t want something so heavy and unwieldy that it’s a cardio workout just to get it down the sidewalk. Weight Range Keep in mind the weight range for each seat as well as the total for the entire double stroller. This is especially important if you plan to use it for your older and younger kids together. If you have twins, choose a double stroller option with features that will allow it to grow along with the children, such as adjustable foot rests. Features The features of a double stroller are as much for the kids as they are for the parents. Sure, you’ll need cup and snack holders for their bottles and snacks, but what about a place for your keys, wallet, and phone? You might have slathered them with sunscreen, but a UPF-protected canopy would also be helpful, for example. While a simple double stroller might be very efficient in maneuvering your littles around on wheels, it’s okay to look at features that will make it easier for you to take longer outings with them. How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out more than a dozen double strollers. We assembled each one, noting how long it took to do so and whether it was difficult or easy. We examined each stroller’s adjustable features, such as the reclining seats and removal bumper bars, and also practiced reconfiguring strollers to take advantage of various seating options. Then, we placed a fully loaded diaper bag in the cargo area and buckled in a sandbag that equaled the child’s maximum weight limit for each seat. We then set off on a few different walks with each stroller to test out its stability and maneuverability. One was an obstacle course with cones to see how well the stroller took to tight corners and spaces. The second was a brisk 10-minute walk to see how much effort was needed to keep the stroller moving. We also took the stroller through doorways and up and down curbs. Finally, we rated each stroller on portability, notably how easy or hard it was to collapse each stroller when not in use. Frequently Asked Questions Which double stroller is the best? The pick for best overall double stroller is the Uppababy G-Link 2 Double Stroller, which had amazing” maneuverability. The long canopies offer plenty of coverage — including UPF 50 sun protection — and there’s plenty of storage for both whatever you or your kiddos might need while you’re all on the go. What age is a double stroller for? “Double strollers can work for any age, up from an infant in a car seat all the way to toddler,” says Dr. Purdy. “It is important to make sure that the stroller you are considering using is safe for the age and the developmental stage of the child you are planning to put in it.” What are the benefits of a side-by-side stroller? “Side-by-side strollers can be easy to push because the wait is distributed evenly,” Dr. Purdy says. She explains that because they aren’t as long as back-to-back strollers, a parent can still reach down with ease to their children as needed. “Additionally, the children can interact and play with one another easier than they could in a tandem stroller,” she says. Can you take a double stroller through airport security? Yes you can, but as Dr. Purdy says, “It is quite an ordeal, and one of my least favorite things to do, admittedly.” Since all of you — including the stroller — have to be scanned, you need to take your children out and fold up the stroller. Having an extra set of adult hands is very helpful, but if you will be traveling alone with young one, Dr. Purdy says, “I would recommend looking for a double stroller that is portable and collapsible — and something that you yourself are capable of fully collapsing with minimal assistance.” It might be a few hectic minutes on the security line, but don’t let that be the reason you leave it at home — an airport is definitely one of those places you’ll want to have it for your kids. Dr. Purdy says you can take double stroller all the way to your gate, where they’ll tag it and have it ready and waiting when you get off the plane at your destination. “It can be such a lifesaver to have a device such as a double stroller if you are traveling with multiple children,” she says. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. 