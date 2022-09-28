These Are the 8 Best Dog Treats of 2022, According to Veterinarians

To help you make the best choice for your dog, we rounded up the best veterinarian-recommended treats available on Amazon.

“Everyone wants to reward their pet, but sometimes they do more harm than good with treats,” Dr. Rob Mankowski, DVM, said. “I’m all for treats. They’re great for training, great for distraction, and just bonding with your pet , but you have to make sure that they’re going to tolerate them well.”

While there are a lot of different dog treats out there, not all of them are guaranteed to be healthy, to be safe, or to work for your dog. When adding any new treat to your dog’s diet , be sure to check the ingredients and to introduce them to their diet slowly.

Treats come in all different shapes and sizes, with many of them advertising various benefits. To help you choose the best option for your dog, we consulted two veterinarians for their top picks of treats available on Amazon — so you can get them quickly and easily without having to contemplate the shelves of options at the pet store.

People love to spoil their dogs, but choosing what kind of treat to buy for your furry friend can be overwhelming.

Best Overall: Pupford Freeze-Dried Training Treats Amazon View On Amazon View On Pupford.com Who It's Good For Anyone needing low-calorie and healthy treats great for extended training sessions. Who It's Not Good For They go down quickly, so these treats are not ideal for those needing lengthy distractions. With a low calorie count and simple, wholesome ingredient lists, Pupford Freeze Dried Dog Training Treats took our top spot for best dog treats. Each bag contains about 475 treats, so they are great for frequent training sessions. They also come in several flavors — chicken, liver, sweet potato, rabbit, and salmon — so you have options if your dog is sensitive to a certain protein. "These are my go-to treats for new puppy parents and owners really looking for high-value treats to use with training," Dr. Kristi Crow, DVM, said. "I like these because your pup can indulge without packing on the pounds." In addition to being low calorie and high protein, the treats are freeze-dried, so they are protected from bacterial contamination, according to Crow. Amazon shoppers agree these treats are worth the buy, with more than 9,000 reviewers giving them five stars. Price at time of publish: $15.99 Size: 4 oz. | Calories per treat: Less than 1 | Primary ingredients: Chicken, mixed tocopherols

Best Budget: Charlee Bear Original Crunch Natural Dog Treats Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a good amount of treats per package at a reasonable cost. Who It's Not Good For Some may be tempted to feed their dog too many, since these are bite-sized and kibble-shaped. Charlee Bear treats are another great training option that are friendly on the wallet. They come in a big bag and are less than 3 calories per treat, so you can give your dog several during a training session without worrying about caloric overload. Mankowski likes these treats because they are low calorie, light, and easy to handle. Plus, they come in four interesting flavors: cheese and egg, chicken liver, chicken soup and garden veggie, and turkey liver and cranberries. Price at time of publish: $8.39 Size: 16 oz. | Calories per treat: 3 | Primary ingredients: Wheat flour, chicken liver, salt, garlic powder, mixed tocopherols

Best All-Natural Treat: Pet 'n Shape Beef Lung Dog Treats Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Those wanting treats at an affordable cost for their meat- and protein-loving dog. Who It's Not Good For They can be a little messy when they crumble, so may not be best for someone avoiding any sort of clean-up. Made with only one ingredient, these beef lung steaks are about as natural as it gets. Perfect for meat-loving dogs, these contain no artificial additives, preservatives, colors, or flavors. These treats are sourced and made in the United States, something Mankowski regularly looks for in dog treats, especially those containing high amounts of protein. “We’ve had issues with toxins in some of the meats that are sourced elsewhere, and then they find their way into our treats,” Mankowski said. This treat may serve as a good alternative to jerky treats, which have been linked to pet illnesses and fatalities in recent years. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Size: 9 oz. | Calories per treat: 71 | Primary ingredients: Beef lung

Best for Administering Medication: Greenies Pill Pockets Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone needing their dog to take meds without a fight. Who It's Not Good For Dogs on a stricter diet or just needing training treats, as these are higher in calories. Greenies Pill Pockets are a veterinarian favorite when it comes to administering medication. The moldable treats have a pocket that you can fill with medication, then close so that your dog doesn't know it's there. "People have a hard time with getting meds into animals," Mankowski said. "For cats and dogs, [the pill pocket is] one of the best things that we've found to hide medication in." Price at time of publish: $9.99 Size: 30 pill pockets | Calories per treat: 23 | Primary ingredients: Chicken, glycerin, wheat flour, wheat gluten, vegetable oil

Best Dental Chew: Virbac C.E.T. VeggieDent Tartar Control Chews Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Those wanting to help maintain their dog's oral health, including fresher breath and reducing tartar and plaque. Who It's Not Good For Anyone wanting to avoid any chance of choking hazard with their dog. This treat doubles as a toothbrush for your dog. Virbac dental chews are designed to help reduce tartar and plaque build-up on your dog’s teeth. They come in a stick form that cleans your dog’s teeth as they chew. Made from plant-based materials, these chews are especially good for dogs who are sensitive to animal protein. “This is a product that has proof and research behind it for what it claims it does,” Crow said. “[It says] that it’s formulated to prevent plaque and tartar buildup, and it has met the Veterinary Oral Health Council testing standards to meet these claims.” Note that this treat is designed for maintaining healthy teeth, and it does not replace dental check-ins with a veterinarian. Price at time of publish: $25.16 Size: 30 chews | Calories per treat: 48 | Primary ingredients: Corn starch, glycerin, soy protein isolate, rice flour

Best Dental Chew, Runner Up: Purina DentaLife Adult Large Dog Treats Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Who It's Good For Anyone looking for treats that helps freshen breath and clean teeth and doesn't mind spending a bit more for them. Who It's Not Good For Those wanting a budget-friendly pick, as these are more expensive. They can also be a choking hazard for certain dogs. Another strong choice for a teeth cleaning treat is Purina's DentalLife treats. Similar to the Virbac treats, these come in stick form and help control plaque and tartar. It has ridges to help get to hard-to-reach places. Mankowski cautioned that because these treats come in a large breakable form, they could be a choking hazard. "It may not be the best choice for your pet if they break off pieces and swallow them," Mankowski said. "You do want to supervise them if your dog is one that tends to break treats off." Like the Virbac treats, these chews do not replace regular dental care from a veterinarian. Price at time of publish: $10.79 Size: 18 chews | Calories per treat: 100 | Primary ingredients: Rice, glycerin, wheat flour, sodium tripolyphosphate, malted barley flour, chicken by-product meal

Best Treat for Sensitive Stomachs: Pup Corn Plus Low-Calorie Dog Treats Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Pet owners looking for crunchy treats that are made with prebiotics and probiotics to help aid digestion. Who It's Not Good For These treats could disagree with dogs who are allergic to chicken or cheese. This popcorn for dogs has almost no downsides: It is low calorie, comes in a large bag, and is relatively inexpensive. It is also made in the US with no artificial flavors or preservatives. With prebiotics and probiotics, these treats are gentle even on sensitive stomachs. "We use it in our vet clinic, and we wanted to offer a high value treat that isn't going to potentially contribute to any GI upset or any problems for the owners when they go home," Crow said. These treats come in a unique puffed structure, offering dogs a texture that is fun and new. Price at time of publish: $15.82 Size: 1.68 lbs. | Calories per treat: 4 | Primary ingredients: Corn flour, chicken, cheddar cheese