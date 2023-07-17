Shopping People Tested The 7 Best Dog Training Collars of 2023, Tested and Reviewed There's a collar for every dog and training style By Theresa Holland Published on July 17, 2023 03:37PM EDT In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Others We Tried Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ Why Trust PEOPLE? What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / David Hattan Almost any dog can benefit from a training collar. Gwenyn Nave-Powers of Powers Dog Training explains that while a regular flat dog collar works for walks and pet identification, you'll need something different for training. "A training collar typically has functions beyond a regular collar," she tells PEOPLE. "These functions are modes of communication to your dog through the use of pressure, stimulation, noise, or even shock." So what options are best for teaching your pup commands? We tried several designs on real dogs in real-life settings to find the most user-friendly, effective, durable training collars that pass the sniff test. Whether your training style uses rewards, stimulation, or a bit of both, you'll find the right collar here. These are the best dog training collars PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best E-Collar: Petrainer Dog Training Collar at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: PetSafe Martingale Collar at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Small Dogs: Educator E-Collar ET-300 Mini at Amazon Jump to Review Best With Remote: Educator ZEN-300 Dog Training Collar at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Occasional Use: Ruffwear Just-a-Cinch Dog Leash and Collar at Amazon Jump to Review Best No-Pull Harness: 2 Hounds Design Freedom No Pull Dog Harness at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: Dogtra 1900S E-Collar at Amazon Jump to Review Best E-Collar Petrainer Dog Training Collar 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Pros Allows for leash-free roaming; gets dogs excited to wear it Waterproof transmitter and collar Battery lasts up to three weeks Cons Beeping is loud and not adjustable The Petrainer Dog Collar is the best option we tried. With an adjustable fit that can be extended from 14 to 25 inches around, it's suitable for breeds of all sizes. Though it might take your pet some time to get used to wearing an e-collar (a.k.a. electronic collar), it's extremely easy to get on. Once your dog is accustomed to the routine, they'll be excited to put it on and go explore or practice commands. This dog collar uses three types of stimulation, including static shock, vibration, and a beeping noise. There are multiple intensity levels for the vibration and static modes, but you can't adjust the volume of the beeps (which are somewhat loud). While the shocks might not be necessary (we never used them), we found the training features incredibly effective. Since you can use the transmitter to stimulate your dog remotely, they can roam around without a leash. The dog we tested it on was thrilled to have the freedom to sniff, chase, and explore unrestrained while on walks. We also appreciate that this training collar is waterproof and holds a charge for up to three weeks. All things considered, it's an excellent value. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Material: Nylon | Closure: Harness buckle | Features: Remote transmitter, 3 types of stimulation, long battery life Best Budget PetSafe Martingale Collar 4.7 Chewy View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 4/5 Pros Gets dog's attention through gentle tugging/tightening Quickly and easily gets dog to focus Safe, humane, shock-free option Cons Heavier tags might put pressure on the neck On a budget? Go with the PetSafe Martingale Collar. It's fairly easy to get on, but when you want to get your dog's attention, just lightly tug to tighten it. Once it tightens, they'll know you mean business. However, you definitely have to teach your pet what wearing their collar means and use it along with verbal commands. But once you establish that it's for training, it'll work great for your obedience routine. This collar makes it easy to break your dog out of a distracted mode (like when they growl at another animal, launch forward, or try to pull away) and helps them focus. Though some collars lead to choking when dogs try to launch at other animals, this one feels safe, humane, and easy to control. One thing to note is that heavier tags could weigh the relatively thin nylon down, which might put pressure on the neck. Still, this is a great option for dog owners who not only want to cut down on costs but also aren't into shock training. Price at time of publish: $7.49 Material: Nylon | Closure: Loop strap | Features: Tug to tighten The 30 Best Gifts for Dog Lovers, According to Experts Best for Small Dogs Educator E-Collar ET-300 Mini 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Pros User-friendly remote with half-mile range Useful for teaching commands and positive reinforcement Effective low-level stimulation; very little need for shock Cons May be most beneficial with professional training The Educator ET-300 Mini is another excellent choice, specifically for smaller dogs. We didn't have any issues getting this collar on and found it very effective for training purposes. It comes with a clicker remote with a half-mile range, which allows you to teach commands and behaviors with positive reinforcement. When you click the handheld receiver, it sends tapping vibrations and Pavlovian tone signals to get your dog's attention. You can adjust the intensity from 1 to 100. Levels 15 to 100 are the most intense and shock-like, but we almost never needed to take it there. A low-level vibration will typically be enough to distract your dog from their current interest and get them to return to you. The ET-300 comes with lots of helpful information, and the brand has tons of training videos you can watch for guidance. However, this e-collar will be most beneficial when combined with professional obedience training, unless you are well-versed in clicker-style training. Price at time of publish: $199.99 Material: BioThane | Closure: Buckle | Features: Waterproof transmitter, 100 training levels, rapid-charge battery Best With Remote Educator ZEN-300 E-Collar Humane Dog Training Collar 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Pros Taps (instead of vibrates) at 100 intensity levels Immediately gets dog's attention Our dogs listened and obeyed more when wearing it Cons Bulky charging cable; not the most portable The Educator ZEN-300 E-Collar is exceptionally easy to get on. Though you'll have to get your pet used to this training collar, you can expect them to listen more when wearing it. The included remote has a comfortable ergonomic shape. Instead of vibrating, it delivers a tapping sensation that immediately gets your dog's attention — and you can adjust it from levels 1 to 100. In addition to the tapping, it features Pavlovian tones designed to stimulate responses in canines. The remote is also conveniently waterproof, and the collar has a tracking light to help you locate your pet after dark. Both the remote and collar have rechargeable batteries. They charge pretty quickly, but the included charging cable is kind of bulky, so it's not the most portable. While the price is on the steeper side for an e-collar, we think it's worth the investment for such an effective, innovative design. Price at time of publish: $199.99 Material: BioThane | Closure: Buckle | Features: Ergonomic transmitter, stimulation dial, Pavlovian tones, tracking light Best for Occasional Use Ruffwear Just-a-Cinch Dog Leash and Collar 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ruffwear.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Pros Convenient two-in-one leash/collar design Our dogs exhibited good behavior and obedience on walks when wearing this collar Durable; looks new after months of use Cons Choking potential; not ideal for pullers If you only need a training collar once in a while, the Ruffwear Just-a-Cinch is a solid choice. This leash-collar combo is, well…a cinch to get on. You just loop it over your pup's head and adjust the silicone bumpers. Taking it off is a piece of cake too. The two-in-one design can be quickly slipped on any time your dog isn't already wearing a collar (like right after a bath) and needs to go outside for a short period. In our testing, dogs reacted well to wearing this collar, with minimal pulling on walks and good obedience overall. Having said that, if your pet is a big puller or tends to launch when they see another dog, they could inadvertently choke themselves by cinching it tighter around their neck. This collar is also notably durable, looking just like new after months of occasional use. All things considered, we think the price makes this an excellent choice for the right dog. Price at time of publish: $29.95 Material: Nylon, silicone | Closure: Loop | Features: Leash, accessory clip, safety reflectors Best No-Pull Harness 2 Hounds Design Freedom No-Pull Dog Harness 4.5 Chewy View On Amazon View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 4/5 Pros Adjustable, non-tanging, over-the-head design Prevents resistance and provides more control Durable; minimal signs of wear after nine months Cons No top handle; could have better control May not completely prevent pulling Prefer a harness over a collar? The 2 Hounds Design Freedom No-Pull Harness might be your best bet. We found it easy to get on and appreciated the adjustable, over-the-head, non-tangling design, as it prevents dogs from resisting, especially with dogs that don't like their paws being touched. What's more, the front and back leash clasps give you more control when your pet becomes distracted or reactive during a training session. It would be nice if there was a handle on top of the harness to help you grasp closer to your dog's body for even better control, but all in all, it gets the job done. This harness helps you move your pooch away from stimulants while on walks. But without vibration or auditory tones like an e-collar, we should note it may not completely prevent them from pulling. Still, we liked how durable this collar is — it didn't break and showed almost no signs of wear after nine months of use. Price at time of publish: $41.96 Material: Nylon, velvet | Closure: Loop | Features: Velvet-lined chest strap, multiple leash hooks Best Investment Dogtra 1900S E-Collar 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Cabelas.com View On Dogtra.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4/5 Pros Keeps dogs calm and obedient Good for walks; user-friendly remote with long range Incredibly effective for most training scenarios Cons Not ideal for tall grass and hunting If you want the best of the best for your pet and are willing to spend a bit more, consider the Dogtra 1900S E-Collar. It's pretty easy to get on and does a good job keeping dogs calm and obedient. The remote is user-friendly, and since it doesn't beep loudly, it won't attract too much attention while you're out and about. With a three-quarter-mile range, this e-collar gives dogs lots of freedom on walks and hikes. There are 127 levels of stimulation to get your pup's attention, and the rheostat dial allows you to access the precise level you need. We found this collar incredibly effective for daily walking, hiking, and in all training situations, except for walking through tall grass and hunting. In those scenarios, the 2700T&B models are better because you can use the beeping feature to find your dog when they're out of sight. Price at time of publish: $239.99 Material: Waterproof faux leather | Closure: Buckle | Features: Receiver, pager vibration, rapid-charge battery Other Dog Training Collars We Tried PetSafe Gentle Leader Headcollar: This $24 collar works pretty well for training and seems to signal to dogs when it's time for a walk. However, the dog we tested it on resisted when we tried to get it on, and we imagine the nose loop isn't very comfortable. Ram-Pro Dog Training Pinch Collar: With rubber spikes, this $22 pinch collar seems more comfortable and humane than the metal variety. Just a heads up, it's kind of tricky to get on, especially if your dog is a wiggler. Top Paw Quick Release Prong Training Dog Collar: This $25 metal collar is super easy to get on and gets the job done for training purposes. That said, the metal can get tangled in the coats of longer-haired breeds, and the chains separate easily, which is a bit inconvenient. Things to Consider When Buying a Dog Training Collar Type As Nave-Powers explains, there are a few types of dog training collars, including shock collars, prongs, choke chains, slip collars, martingales, electronic collars, and pagers, like the Petrainer Dog Training Collar. "The use of these tools is common in 'balanced' dog training techniques that use both negative and positive reinforcement," she tells PEOPLE. E-Collar Many dog training collars you'll find today are electronic collars (a.k.a. e-collars), like the Dogtra 1900S E-Collar. Some can be used for shock training, while others simply vibrate, create a tapping sensation, or use auditory stimulation, such as beeping or Pavlovian tones. "While positive reinforcement remains the best proven way to train dogs, the stimulation and sound function of an e-collar has its place," says Nave-Powers. Wide Stimulation Range "For e-collars, finding a collar with a wide range of stimulation function is best for catering to your dog's individual level of sensitivity," says Nave-Powers. She's a fan of the Educator ET-300 Mini, which has vibration and auditory tones you can adjust from level 1 to 100. Closure and Adjustability Pay attention to the closure and adjustability of the training collar as well. Like the Educator ZEN-300, many are easy to get on with minimal resistance from your pet. You'll also want to be able to adjust the tightness around their neck to ensure it fits. As with the PetSafe Martingale Collar, tugging the collar to tighten it is sometimes part of the training process. How We Tested Dog Training Collars We tried many training collars on dogs of various breeds, sizes, and age ranges with different behavioral needs, like pulling and leash aggression. Each option was used for multiple months (sometimes up to a year or more) in various situations, including walks, obedience lessons, and hunting. They were all evaluated and scored for ease of use, effectiveness, and durability, and the collars with the highest overall scores are featured in this article. Frequently Asked Questions How do I choose the best training collar for my dog? Every dog is unique, and all dog owners have different preferences and levels of comfort when it comes to training. E-collars with gentle vibrations can be highly beneficial for dogs that respond well to physical stimulation. But whether you choose something with a clicker or a non-electronic option that simply tightens slightly when you tug it, most training collars will be most effective after working with a professional trainer. Are shock collars different from bark collars? Yes, shock collars are different from bark collars. "Shock collars function as a negative reinforcement tool in dog training, correcting and interrupting a dog's behavior with a shock," explains Nave-Powers. "Bark collars have a shock function as well as sound and vibration." Also, shock collars are different from most e-collars in that they typically vibrate instead of shocking the dog. What's the best way to use a training collar? The best way to use a training collar is in conjunction with verbal commands and positive reinforcements. Ideally, you'll begin using one after your dog has been professionally trained (or in between professional obedience lessons). 