So what options are best for teaching your pup commands ? We tried several designs on real dogs in real-life settings to find the most user-friendly, effective, durable training collars that pass the sniff test. Whether your training style uses rewards , stimulation, or a bit of both, you'll find the right collar here.

Almost any dog can benefit from a training collar. Gwenyn Nave-Powers of Powers Dog Training explains that while a regular flat dog collar works for walks and pet identification, you'll need something different for training. "A training collar typically has functions beyond a regular collar," she tells PEOPLE. "These functions are modes of communication to your dog through the use of pressure, stimulation, noise, or even shock."

Best E-Collar Petrainer Dog Training Collar 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5 Pros Allows for leash-free roaming; gets dogs excited to wear it

Waterproof transmitter and collar

Battery lasts up to three weeks Cons Beeping is loud and not adjustable The Petrainer Dog Collar is the best option we tried. With an adjustable fit that can be extended from 14 to 25 inches around, it's suitable for breeds of all sizes. Though it might take your pet some time to get used to wearing an e-collar (a.k.a. electronic collar), it's extremely easy to get on. Once your dog is accustomed to the routine, they'll be excited to put it on and go explore or practice commands. This dog collar uses three types of stimulation, including static shock, vibration, and a beeping noise. There are multiple intensity levels for the vibration and static modes, but you can't adjust the volume of the beeps (which are somewhat loud). While the shocks might not be necessary (we never used them), we found the training features incredibly effective. Since you can use the transmitter to stimulate your dog remotely, they can roam around without a leash. The dog we tested it on was thrilled to have the freedom to sniff, chase, and explore unrestrained while on walks. We also appreciate that this training collar is waterproof and holds a charge for up to three weeks. All things considered, it's an excellent value. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Material: Nylon | Closure: Harness buckle | Features: Remote transmitter, 3 types of stimulation, long battery life

Best Budget PetSafe Martingale Collar 4.7 Chewy View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 4 /5 Pros Gets dog's attention through gentle tugging/tightening

Quickly and easily gets dog to focus

On a budget? Go with the PetSafe Martingale Collar. It's fairly easy to get on, but when you want to get your dog's attention, just lightly tug to tighten it. Once it tightens, they'll know you mean business. However, you definitely have to teach your pet what wearing their collar means and use it along with verbal commands. But once you establish that it's for training, it'll work great for your obedience routine. This collar makes it easy to break your dog out of a distracted mode (like when they growl at another animal, launch forward, or try to pull away) and helps them focus. Though some collars lead to choking when dogs try to launch at other animals, this one feels safe, humane, and easy to control. One thing to note is that heavier tags could weigh the relatively thin nylon down, which might put pressure on the neck. Still, this is a great option for dog owners who not only want to cut down on costs but also aren't into shock training. Price at time of publish: $7.49 Material: Nylon | Closure: Loop strap | Features: Tug to tighten

Best for Small Dogs Educator E-Collar ET-300 Mini 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5 Pros User-friendly remote with half-mile range

Useful for teaching commands and positive reinforcement

Effective low-level stimulation; very little need for shock Cons May be most beneficial with professional training The Educator ET-300 Mini is another excellent choice, specifically for smaller dogs. We didn't have any issues getting this collar on and found it very effective for training purposes. It comes with a clicker remote with a half-mile range, which allows you to teach commands and behaviors with positive reinforcement. When you click the handheld receiver, it sends tapping vibrations and Pavlovian tone signals to get your dog's attention. You can adjust the intensity from 1 to 100. Levels 15 to 100 are the most intense and shock-like, but we almost never needed to take it there. A low-level vibration will typically be enough to distract your dog from their current interest and get them to return to you. The ET-300 comes with lots of helpful information, and the brand has tons of training videos you can watch for guidance. However, this e-collar will be most beneficial when combined with professional obedience training, unless you are well-versed in clicker-style training. Price at time of publish: $199.99 Material: BioThane | Closure: Buckle | Features: Waterproof transmitter, 100 training levels, rapid-charge battery

Best With Remote Educator ZEN-300 E-Collar Humane Dog Training Collar 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5 Pros Taps (instead of vibrates) at 100 intensity levels

Immediately gets dog's attention

Our dogs listened and obeyed more when wearing it Cons Bulky charging cable; not the most portable The Educator ZEN-300 E-Collar is exceptionally easy to get on. Though you'll have to get your pet used to this training collar, you can expect them to listen more when wearing it. The included remote has a comfortable ergonomic shape. Instead of vibrating, it delivers a tapping sensation that immediately gets your dog's attention — and you can adjust it from levels 1 to 100. In addition to the tapping, it features Pavlovian tones designed to stimulate responses in canines. The remote is also conveniently waterproof, and the collar has a tracking light to help you locate your pet after dark. Both the remote and collar have rechargeable batteries. They charge pretty quickly, but the included charging cable is kind of bulky, so it's not the most portable. While the price is on the steeper side for an e-collar, we think it's worth the investment for such an effective, innovative design. Price at time of publish: $199.99 Material: BioThane | Closure: Buckle | Features: Ergonomic transmitter, stimulation dial, Pavlovian tones, tracking light

Best for Occasional Use Ruffwear Just-a-Cinch Dog Leash and Collar 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ruffwear.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5 Pros Convenient two-in-one leash/collar design

Our dogs exhibited good behavior and obedience on walks when wearing this collar

Durable; looks new after months of use Cons Choking potential; not ideal for pullers If you only need a training collar once in a while, the Ruffwear Just-a-Cinch is a solid choice. This leash-collar combo is, well…a cinch to get on. You just loop it over your pup's head and adjust the silicone bumpers. Taking it off is a piece of cake too. The two-in-one design can be quickly slipped on any time your dog isn't already wearing a collar (like right after a bath) and needs to go outside for a short period. In our testing, dogs reacted well to wearing this collar, with minimal pulling on walks and good obedience overall. Having said that, if your pet is a big puller or tends to launch when they see another dog, they could inadvertently choke themselves by cinching it tighter around their neck. This collar is also notably durable, looking just like new after months of occasional use. All things considered, we think the price makes this an excellent choice for the right dog. Price at time of publish: $29.95 Material: Nylon, silicone | Closure: Loop | Features: Leash, accessory clip, safety reflectors

Best No-Pull Harness 2 Hounds Design Freedom No-Pull Dog Harness 4.5 Chewy View On Amazon View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 4 /5 Pros Adjustable, non-tanging, over-the-head design

Prevents resistance and provides more control

Durable; minimal signs of wear after nine months Cons No top handle; could have better control

May not completely prevent pulling Prefer a harness over a collar? The 2 Hounds Design Freedom No-Pull Harness might be your best bet. We found it easy to get on and appreciated the adjustable, over-the-head, non-tangling design, as it prevents dogs from resisting, especially with dogs that don't like their paws being touched. What's more, the front and back leash clasps give you more control when your pet becomes distracted or reactive during a training session. It would be nice if there was a handle on top of the harness to help you grasp closer to your dog's body for even better control, but all in all, it gets the job done. This harness helps you move your pooch away from stimulants while on walks. But without vibration or auditory tones like an e-collar, we should note it may not completely prevent them from pulling. Still, we liked how durable this collar is — it didn't break and showed almost no signs of wear after nine months of use. Price at time of publish: $41.96 Material: Nylon, velvet | Closure: Loop | Features: Velvet-lined chest strap, multiple leash hooks