Dog-Talking Buttons Are the TikTok-Viral Way to Communicate With Your Pooch

If you’ve ever wished you could talk to your dog, dog-talking buttons (yes, you read that right) make that possible. Used for training everything from basic commands like “potty” to more complex phrases like “I love you,” dog-talking buttons can create a unique experience between owner and pet.

“Dog owners use talking buttons as a way to give their dog a clear way to communicate,” says Corina Witkowski, a dog trainer at Veterinarians.org. “They can be helpful for teaching your dog how to communicate when they need to go outside, when they want a snack, or sometimes when they just want affection,” she explains.

For a fun way to interact with and train your fur baby, dog-talking buttons are worth giving a try as these buttons “are designed to make it easy to start your dog’s communication journey since they come with step-by-step guides,” says Tracy Donnelly, a dog product specialist at Pet Supplies Plus. To make your efforts even easier, we scoured the internet for the best dog-talking buttons, whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, a starter kit, or something a little more customizable.

Keep reading for the best dog-talking buttons available.