Shopping Dog-Talking Buttons Are the TikTok-Viral Way to Communicate With Your Pooch Our top pick is the FluentPet Cat & Dog Buttons for Communication By Jessie Quinn Updated on February 13, 2023 04:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How To Pick FAQ Take Our Word For It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Alli Waataja If you’ve ever wished you could talk to your dog, dog-talking buttons (yes, you read that right) make that possible. Used for training everything from basic commands like “potty” to more complex phrases like “I love you,” dog-talking buttons can create a unique experience between owner and pet. “Dog owners use talking buttons as a way to give their dog a clear way to communicate,” says Corina Witkowski, a dog trainer at Veterinarians.org. “They can be helpful for teaching your dog how to communicate when they need to go outside, when they want a snack, or sometimes when they just want affection,” she explains. For a fun way to interact with and train your fur baby, dog-talking buttons are worth giving a try as these buttons “are designed to make it easy to start your dog’s communication journey since they come with step-by-step guides,” says Tracy Donnelly, a dog product specialist at Pet Supplies Plus. To make your efforts even easier, we scoured the internet for the best dog-talking buttons, whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, a starter kit, or something a little more customizable. Keep reading for the best dog-talking buttons available. Our Top Picks Best Overall: FluentPet Dog Talking Button Tester Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Goplemo Dog Buttons for Communication at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Non-Slip Mat: Mewoofun Dog Buttons for Communication at Amazon Jump to Review Best Customizable: llmiin Dog Talking Buttons for Communication at Amazon Jump to Review Best Starter Kit: Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall FluentPet Dog Talking Button Tester Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Fluent.pet Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a durable, high-quality, and customizable dog communication button set. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a dog-talking button that is a little more budget-friendly. Our top pick for the best overall dog communication button set is the FluentPet Cat & Dog Buttons for Communication, which you can purchase on Amazon Prime. This dog-talking buttons set comes with three non-slip HexTile mats and six buttons that work well with a lightweight touch. With a customization feature, you can train your dog using your own voice and properly label each with the included 67 stickers so both you and your dog have a clear idea of what each button is for. On top of that, this set comes with a robust step-by-step guide to walk you through the training process, which makes training your dog (or even your cat) with communication buttons feel more accessible. Price at time of publish: $21.95 Number of Buttons: 6 | Includes: 3 HexTile mats and 67 labeling stickers The 4 Best Dog DNA Tests of 2023 Best Budget Goplemo Dog Buttons for Communication Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a cheap set of dog-talking buttons that are also budget-friendly. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a budget-friendly set of dog-talking buttons with more than 4 buttons per set. For more budget-friendly dog-talking buttons, consider the Goplemo Dog Buttons for Communication on Amazon. This set comes with four colorful buttons that allow you to train your dog to understand basic commands. Albeit budget-friendly, these buttons don’t skimp on the features and allow you to custom record your communication with excellent sound quality so your dog can perform at the sound of your voice. Price at time of publish: $21.95 Number of Buttons: 4 | Includes: Buttons | Size of Buttons: 3.5 x 3.5 x 1.2 inches Best with Non-Slip Mat Mewoofun Dog Buttons for Communication Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a set of dog-talking buttons with a non-slip mat in aesthetically pleasing colors. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a dog-talking button set with smaller-sized buttons. For the best dog-talking buttons with a non-slip mat, we love the MEWOOFUN Dog Buttons for Communication. Available in a set of 2, 4, or 9, these buttons come in aesthetically pleasing colors with different sticker labels so you can clearly see which is which. The battery-operated buttons also allow you to customize commands in your own voice with the easy-to-use record features. Price at time of publish: $36.99 Number of Buttons: 2, 4, or 9 | Includes: Non-slip mat Best Customizable llmiin Dog Talking Buttons for Communication Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a set of dog-talking buttons with excellent customization features, including recording and labeling. Who It’s Not Good For Shoppers looking for a set with a non-slip mat. One of the best things about dog-talking buttons is the customization feature, and the llmiin Dog-Talking Buttons for Communication has just that. With the ability to record up to 20 seconds, including stickers so you can clearly label which sounds is which, this set makes it easy to create custom commands to train your fur baby. Number of Buttons: 6 | Includes: Label stickers | Size of Buttons: 3.5 x 3.5 x 1.6 inches The 5 Best Dog GPS Trackers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Starter Kit Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Who It’s Good For Those wanting an easy-to-use dog-talking button set for a decent price. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for a beginner-friendly set with more than 4 buttons, or someone who prefers a non-slip mat. If you want to give dog communication buttons a try and are looking for a good starter option, the Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set is our top pick. This set of four buttons is simple to use and has a customizable feature, so you can record commands with your own voice. On top of that, it has a decent price tag, so the investment isn’t too high if you're just starting out. Price at time of publish: $23.73 (orig. $29.99) Number of Buttons: 4 | Includes: Buttons | Size of Buttons: 3.5 inches How to Pick the Right Dog-Talking Buttons Durability While dog-talking buttons aren’t toys, they can be exposed to a lot of wear and tear, so durability is important to consider. “Dog talking buttons need to be able to handle rough play, so read the product descriptions and the reviews closely,” says Donnelly. Customization “Dog-talking buttons should most often be customizable, so you can use your own voice and specific commands that you’ve taught your dog,” Donnelly advises. With that said, Donnelly says it’s still good to have and keep the pre-recorded options as they are excellent for basic commands. Our top pick for the best customizable dog talking buttons is the llmiin Dog Talking Buttons for Communication because you can record up to 20 seconds of audio and it comes with stickers for clear labeling, too. Practicality Whether or not a dog-talking button is practical for your lifestyle and dog is also important to consider before investing in this training tool, especially if it’s not something you’ll use frequently. “Having your dog learn and unlearn training methods could be confusing,” says Brittany Vizcara, the director of operations at Paw Works. “Creating a clear and concise form of training and communication that will continue is ideal to give them confidence and understanding.” Frequently Asked Questions Do dog-talking buttons actually work? As with most any type of dog training, Donnelly says the success of dog-talking buttons really depends on an owner’s commitment to training their dog how to use them. “It doesn’t happen overnight, but all pets can communicate using the buttons,” she notes. “When we have more understanding of our pets, we can care for them better and remember to treat them as the intelligent, complex thinkers they are.” When it comes to use, Vizcara says you want to start with the basics. “Like typical commands or training, you begin with the easy tasks first such as ‘potty’ or ‘outside’ and associate the button and phrase with going outside to use the bathroom and rewarding positively when they complete the task,” she explains. How much should dog talking buttons cost? There are lots of different dog training buttons on the market with a variety of price ranges. Vizcara says that top-rated buttons typically cost around $35 for a set of two, but you can also get more budget-friendly options for around $15 that work well for beginners. If you’re shopping for a budget-friendly set of dog-talking buttons, our top pick is the Goplemo Dog Buttons for Communication, which has similar features to other, more expensive options, including custom recording. Take Our Word For It Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When researching the best dog-talking buttons, Jessie considered everything from the function of use to durability to customization to find the best options. She also reached out to dog training and pet supply experts Tracy Donnelly, Brittany Vizcara, and Corina Witkowski to learn more about what makes for quality dog training buttons, plus their insights on frequently asked questions about the devices. As a result, she curated a list of the best dog training sound buttons on the market. These Are the 22 Best Dog Treats of 2023, According to Veterinarians