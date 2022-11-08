The 9 Best Dog Shampoos of 2022, According to a Vet

Scroll down for the best dog shampoos you can buy online.

With this in mind, we researched gentle formulas for regular care, sensitive skin, itch relief, odor control, and everything in between. Our top choice is Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Shampoo , a fragrance-free wash that cleanses, soothes, and conditions pups of all breeds and ages.

"Not every dog is the same, and some may require different shampoos and frequency of bathing," Dr. Finn tells PEOPLE. But generally, he recommends pet-safe formulas (no human shampoos!), ideally from veterinarian-developed brands.

Bathtime isn't just a fun (and sometimes messy) activity for your dog, it's a crucial part of their care routine. Besides lathering up regularly, using the right shampoo is vital to ensure their fur stays shiny and their skin is healthy and free of irritation. But which formula is best for your pooch? We caught up with veterinarian Dr. Hunter Finn , founder of Pet Method Animal Hospital, for tips on picking the right shampoo for your dog.

Best Overall: Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hypoallergenic Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Who It's Good For This ultra-gentle yet effective pet shampoo is suitable for dogs of all breeds and ages, including puppies. Who It's Not Good For It's not good for those who like scented formulas. The all-around best dog shampoo is Veterinary Formula Clinical Care. It calls on coconut-based cleansers to carefully clean, while ingredients like vitamin E and allantoin help soothe, moisturize, and condition your pup's skin and coat. The mild yet effective formula is hypoallergenic, pH-balanced, and unscented to minimize skin and eye irritation. It's also free of dyes, sulfates, and parabens. This universal pet shampoo is gentle enough for dogs of all breeds, sizes, and ages — even puppies. What's more, it won't wash away any topical flea or tick treatments. The only reason not to buy this shampoo would be if you prefer scented formulas, which can help keep the dreaded "dog smell" at bay. Price at Time of Publish: $10 Amount: 16 ounces | Scent: Unscented | Intended Use: Dogs and cats, all breeds and ages

Best Budget: Arm & Hammer Super Deodorizing Shampoo for Dogs Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Vitacost Who It's Good For This odor-absorbing pet wash cleans thoroughly and smells amazing, making it an ideal choice for budget-friendly bathing. Who It's Not Good For It's not ideal for alleviating itchiness or shedding. Arm & Hammer's Super Deodorizing Shampoo will offer the most bang for your buck. Like all of the brand's products, it's formulated with baking soda, a known odor absorber that helps your pooch smell fresh and clean. The fruity-floral scent doesn't hurt, either. This pH-balanced pet wash is easy on sensitive skin and gentle enough for both adult dogs and puppies. While it doesn't tackle specific issues like itching or shedding, it's a great option for your pet's regular bath routine. Price at Time of Publish: $4.88 Amount: 20 ounces | Scent: Kiwi blossom | Intended Use: Adult dogs and puppies

Best for Puppies: John Paul Pet Tearless Shampoo for Puppies & Kittens Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Who It's Good For This extra-gentle shampoo cleanses the delicate skin of puppies without irritation, leaving a light scent in its wake. Who It's Not Good For The scent might not be everyone's cup of tea. John Paul Pet Tearless Shampoo is the best option for puppies. Designed with delicate skin in mind, it leans on coconut-based surfactants for extra-gentle cleansing without irritation. The formula also features a blend of soothing ingredients, like aloe vera, oatmeal, and chamomile. Just a heads up, this shampoo contains fragrance. It's a very light, clean scent, but some puppy owners may prefer unscented formulas. Price at Time of Publish: $8.99 Amount: 16 ounces | Scent: Clean | Intended Use: Puppies and kittens



Best Conditioning: Buddy Wash Original Lavender & Mint Dog Shampoo & Conditioner Walmart View On Walmart View On Chewy View On Onlynaturalpet.com Who It's Good For This conditioning shampoo is good for not only cleaning but also moisturizing and softening your dog's coat. Who It's Not Good For It's not recommended for puppies. If you're looking for something that not only cleans but also moisturizes and softens your dog's coat, Buddy Wash is an excellent choice. The soap-free formula is a two-in-one blend of shampoo and conditioner that lathers nicely, then rinses entirely clean. It leans on natural conditioners and calming ingredients, like aloe vera, green tea, and chamomile, while wheat protein tackles odors. The result? A fresh-smelling pup with soothed skin and silky fur. Price at Time of Publish: $29 Amount: 16 ounces | Scent: Lavender-mint, rosemary-mint, green tea-bergamot | Intended Use: Adult dogs

Best Anti-Itch: Zesty Paws Itch-Soother Dog Shampoo Chewy View On Walmart View On Chewy View On PetSmart Who It's Good For This calming shampoo is formulated to moisturize and soothe itchy skin while gently cleansing the coat. Who It's Not Good For Puppies may need a different formula. When your fur baby can't stop scratching, Zesty Paws Itch-Soother is your best bet. This dog shampoo soothes and moisturizes the skin with a calming blend of oatmeal, aloe vera, and vitamin E. If your pet is dealing with a particularly severe case of the itch, you might want to wash, rinse, and repeat. Also, while this shampoo is suitable for adult dogs of all breeds, it's not recommended for puppies. Price at Time of Publish: $14.97 Amount: 16 ounces | Scent: Fresh | Intended Use: Adult dogs



Best Odor-Control: Wahl Odor Control Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who It's Good For This shampoo cleans your dog's coat, conditions their skin, and leaves them smelling oh-so-fresh. Who It's Not Good For If you don't like a thick concentrate, look for an alternative. If a fresh-smelling dog is the goal, Wahl Odor Control Shampoo won't let you down. The pH-balanced formula deeply cleanses and deodorizes your pet's coat, no matter how thick, long, or curly. Whether you choose eucalyptus-mint or coconut-lime, you really can't go wrong with the scent. Beyond making your dog smell good, this shampoo also moisturizes and conditions their skin. But bear in mind it's a concentrated formula, so a little goes a long way. Price at Time of Publish: $9.99 Amount: 24 ounces | Scent: Eucalyptus-spearmint, coconut-lime | Intended Use: Adult dogs

Best for Dry Skin: Burt's Bees Oatmeal Shampoo with Colloidal Oat Flour & Honey for Dogs Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who It's Good For The naturally soothing formula is ideal for dogs dealing with dry skin, itchiness, and irritation. Who It's Not Good For This shampoo isn't intended for puppies. Burt's Bees Oatmeal Shampoo is just the thing for dry skin. The hero ingredient is colloidal oat flour, which moisturizes while soothing itchiness and irritation. It also contains coconut-based cleansers and glycerin, plus honey to nourish the skin and promote a shiny coat. While this is a gentle dog shampoo, it's not intended for puppies. Price at Time of Publish: $7.31 Amount: 16 ounces | Scent: Oatmeal-honey | Intended Use: Adult dogs

