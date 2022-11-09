The 8 Best Dog Pens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Whether you’re looking for that indoor safe space or an outdoor playpen so that your puppy can safely enjoy the sunshine, PEOPLE Tested found eight winners depending on the needs of you and your dog. Out of the 19 that we tested, we picked the best options for big dogs, small dogs, traveling dogs, puppies, and more.

We caught up with Tom Davis , dog trainer for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews , among many others, for his thoughts on how best to use a dog pen. “Any dog owner can use the pen, but it’s important to know it’s a safe holding tank for your dog to throw a toy around, or take a nap while you work," he tells PEOPLE Tested. "It’s not a backyard, and it doesn’t replace the walk. You can use it in many stages of the dog's life and any other dogs in the future. It's not a fence cemented in the ground. If you have a dog with some behavioral issues or can be aggressive, this may not be the safest bet for guests when they come to the house.”

Life looks a little different for many pet owners these days. For starters, there are a lot more of us since before the pandemic — as many as 1 in 5 households acquired a new four-legged friend since COVID, per the ASPCA. But with so many dog owners working from home in 2022, managing your pet’s daily comings and goings can be a challenge. A good tool to incorporate into your routine is a dog pen, and PEOPLE Tested has got you covered for choosing the right one.

Best Overall: Frisco Wire Dog & Small Pet Exercise Pen with Step-Through Door 4.7 Chewy View On Chewy Pros Very easy to assemble

Sturdy without being clunky

Versatile for both indoor and outdoor use Cons Not the easiest model to transport, since it weighs 25 lbs. If setting up a dog pen feels like the most daunting part of the process, consider yourself covered with this one. “I was worried that the wired pen would require a lot of steps, but it just had to be unfolded into your desired shape (hexagon, rectangle), and clipped together with easy-to-use hooks,” says our tester, who had this pen up and running in just over 90 seconds. Once set up, the Frisco pen was mostly easy to use, though the door has two latches and may take a bit of effort to open and close for some users. Still, our tester adds that it “wouldn’t deter" them from buying. The metal sides make this pen versatile enough to use in multiple locations indoors and out, it comes with stakes to make it sturdier when using outside, and it’s a good size for many dogs. “At just over $50, I think the size, versatility, and ease of setup and use make this product worth the money,” our tester says. “It was intuitive to set up and take down, and it’s still sturdy without being clunky or oversized.” The only real downside is that this particular dog pen isn’t the most portable of all that we tested. Weighing in around 25 lbs., we wouldn’t want to lug it around for long periods, though carrying it from place to place as needed is doable. It would fit in most car trunks for transport. Price at time of publish: $52.99 Size: 36-inch | Dimensions: 62 x 62 x 36 inches | Individual panel width: 24 inches | Security feature: Two side-bolt latches | Weight: 25 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson

Best Design: Iris 4, 6, or 8 Panel Plastic Playpen 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Pros Easy to use in any setting

Ideal option for smaller dogs or those who aren’t prone to escapes Cons On the pricier side

Not super easy to transport, as the panels are carried as a stack It took about eight minutes to set up this dog pen, which is “clearly made for people on the go,” notes our tester, adding that the instructions were short and simple and she could build the pen easily by herself. It’s highly versatile, too, with panels that can be added or removed to change the size, and the door is “super cute and easy to use.” The pen would be useful both indoors and outside — definitely a use-anywhere type of pen, though it may not be a fit for every dog. “The walls are really short, so an adventurous or escape-prone pup might not be secure in this pen," our tester says. "If you have a dog who's content to hang out in a pen and you'd like to give them a set space, this is a great setup. If not, I think you'd need something higher-walled.” Without a carrying case or a way to make the panels more compact, relocating this dog pen isn’t exactly a breeze. “You’re carrying the panels as a stack and they’re a bit of an awkward shape to hold and not super easy to carry,” adds our tester. “It’s not a nightmare, it just takes a little more effort than is ideal.” Still, she found that the Iris pen was worth it, thanks to the overall ease of set up and disassembly. Price at time of publish: $119.99 for 8 panels 34 inches tall Color: Black or white | Panel height: 24 or 34 inches | Sizes: 36-inch wide x 24-inch tall panels for small puppies and dogs up to 30 lbs. (available in 4, 6, or 8 panels), 26-inch wide x 34-inch high panels for medium and large dogs up to 50 lbs. (8 panels) | Weight: 21.51 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson

Best for Large Dogs: Yaheetech Heavy Duty 8-Panel Exercise Pen 4.2 View On Amazon Pros Very sturdy with pins that lock frame into place

One of the few options we found for bigger dogs

Great for outdoor use Cons Not suited for dogs with mobility issues, since the door is higher off the ground

Tricky instructions with a longer set-up time

Hard to transport, as it weighs 46 lbs. Pack your patience when setting up this dog pen. Solo assembly was difficult for our tester, who said he needed an extra set of hands fairly often. There was some trial and error involved in setting it up as well. Once it’s all set, however, it’s a good, sturdy option for a larger dog, especially as an outdoor pen. The pins that lock the frames into place and connect them also serve as stakes to embed into the ground for stability. The door to the pen is also a little higher off the ground than on other pens we tested, so we wouldn’t recommend this model for dogs with mobility issues. While it could be used indoors, this pen is a more obvious choice for outdoor use. It’s especially sturdy and we’d use it in one spot due to the longer set up and breakdown time. “I would almost want to keep it set up in a backyard and then have an additional travel pen,” says our tester. However, it can also be stored under a bed, or in a basement or shed, either standing up or on a shelf. “I'd recommend this pen for someone who is looking for something sturdy to use outside and doesn't need to travel with it,” he adds.”It would be great for two dog parents who have an outdoor space and a larger dog to care for.” Price at time of publish: $108.88 for 8 panels Color: Black | Material: Iron | Weight: 46 lbs. | Overall size (rectangle): 96.1 x 32.7 x 40 inches | Each Panel (Approx.): 31.5 x 40 inches | Door (Approx.): 15 x 32 inches People / Jhett Thompson

Best Outdoor: New World Pet Products Foldable Exercise Pet Playpen 4.2 View On Amazon Pros Very easy to set up, taking our tester six and a half minutes

Ideal for keeping a puppy or small dog contained outdoors

Sturdy when set up with stakes Cons With no door, your dog doesn't have the in-and-out ability

Difficult for one person to transport, as it's large, heavy, and doesn't come with a carrying case It only took our tester six and a half minutes to be up and running with this pen, thanks to the simple and clear instructions. It’s an ideal option for a backyard or other outdoor space, and the stakes make it sturdy in the grass or on other outdoor surfaces. It’s not, however, the most versatile pen, given that it’s a lot less sturdy without the stakes. And because there is no door, you don’t have the in-and-out option of some of our other winners. With no carrying case, it’s not easily portable either, so consider this a one-location model. “It’s very big and heavy and I would need help carrying it,” says our tester. “This pen would be great for puppy training, or for new dog owners or dog sitters,” adds our tester. “It’s fairly priced for its size.” Price at time of publish: $70.99 for extra large size Height options: 18, 24, 30, 36, 42, and 48 inches | Weight: 29.2 lbs. | Overall dimensions: 62 x 48 x 62 inches | Configuration: 8 connected panels (each panel 24 x 48 inches) to create 16 square foot living area People / Jhett Thompson The 8 Best Cooling Pads for Dogs That Always Overheat, According to Reviews

Best for Travel: Parkland Pet Portable Foldable Playpen 4.4 View On Amazon Pros Super easy to transport and set up

Has both a door and roof that zip open and closed

Includes a travel pop-up water bottle, which adds to the great value Cons Not meant to be used as an everyday play pen, since it's a smaller space and not super sturdy If you’ve got a new puppy or you take your dog to work with you, portability is going to be top priority. It took less than a minute to set up the Parkland Pet Portable Foldable Playpen, and it’s easily our top choice for travel or simply moving from place to place. This pen has a door and a roof that zip open and closed, both of which are easy to use. Traveling with it was just as easy — in addition to being lightweight, it’s easy to pack up into the included over-the-shoulder bag. It will fit into most any car and would be easy to carry around on your person. The low price point was icing on the cake for us. Well worth the money, this pen makes traveling with your dog super convenient. The only big downside that we found is in the pen’s versatility. This isn’t a primary play space for your dog since it’s on the small side, and is only really suited to travel, a beach or park day, or at the airport. “I would recommend this product to someone who likes bringing their small dog on outings, but doesn't want to have to carry around a heavy play pen every time,” notes our tester. “It also came with a travel pop-up water bowl, which adds to the value of the product. It's definitely not fancy, but it's easy to set up, use, and carry around.” Price at time of publish: $24.99 for small size Dimensions: 17 x 27 x 27 inches (small), 36 x 36 x 24 inches (medium), 24 x 48 x 48 inches (large) | Weight: 1.81 lbs. (medium) | Included accessories: Pop-up travel water bowl, carrying bag People / Jhett Thompson The 9 Best Portable Dog Water Bottles of 2022, According to Vets and Trainers

Best Splurge: EliteField Two-Door Soft Playpen 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Pros Once set up, the mesh and zipper design is very user-friendly

Velcro compartments on the sides are a nice, convenient touch

Convenient to carry with included carrying case and shoulder straps Cons Parts of set-up are tricky, especially when it comes to lining up the zippers

Initially hard to fold up for travel or storage

Only suited for warm, fair climates if using outdoors This pen has not one but two doors that are easy to zip open and closed, plus thoughtful touches like multiple compartments on the sides for toys and treats. It’s nice and spacious, too, for a variety of dogs. It was smooth sailing setting up the Elitefield 2 Door Side Sided Playpen until it came time to align the zippers, which proved to be a bit of a headache. Folding up the pen for storage or travel was tricky in our testing as well. But those small frustrations aside, our tester noted that it’s easy to disassemble and reassemble the pen once you’ve got the hang of it. And it’s very convenient to carry with the included carrying case, complete with shoulder straps. You can use it either indoors or out, though it might not fare well on a rainy day. “This is good for parks, beaches, or indoor settings,” notes our tester. “Anywhere with warm, fair climates.” Price at time of publish: $99.99 for largest size Sizes: 6 sizes ranging from 20 to 36 inches tall | Colors: Brown, green, black, maroon, purple, royal blue | Weight: 13 lbs. (for largest size) | Recommended pet weight: Up to 150 lbs. | Included accessories: Carrying case People / Jhett Thompson The 5 Best Dog GPS Trackers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Puppies: Esk Collection Small Dog and Puppy Playpen 4.2 View On Amazon Pros Easy to pop open and use right away

Very light weight with simple zippers and access points

Comes with a large carrying case making it packable and portable

Mesh design allows for visibility and airflow Cons Designed for small dogs only — won't grow with a puppy who is a larger dog breed

Folding and disassembling takes more time than setting up You don’t even need directions to get started with this dog pen, which was “simple and easy to pop open,” says our tester, who was up and running in just over three minutes. The Esk Collection pen is super lightweight with easy to use zippers and access points for small dogs to enter and exit. It comes with a large carrying case that’s slim and packable. The ability to zip up the top was a bonus for dogs who might jump or try to climb out of a pen. Folding and disassembling was a bit tricky, but doable. We appreciated the mesh design for keeping rambunctious puppies contained while still allowing for visibility and airflow. This pen is lightweight and fairly sturdy, though a larger or rambunctious dog could potentially move it around from the inside. At the around-$50 price point, it’s a good value, given that it does its job well but for one specific purpose only. An ideal choice for puppies or small dogs, it doesn’t have the versatility to grow with a pup who will ultimately be a larger dog. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Colors: Black, red, blue, pink | Dimensions: 48 x 48 x 25 inches | Features: Mesh top and sides | Closures: Velcro and zippers People / Jhett Thompson