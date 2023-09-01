Lifestyle Pets The 10 Best Dog Paw Cleaners of 2023, According to Pet Owners Shop our dog-approved wipes, foams, balms, and more By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Madison Yauger is a senior shopping writer at PEOPLE.com with seven years of digital media and journalism experience. She has a penchant for lifestyle content with a focus on staples like cozy throw blankets, chic dog jackets, Away luggage, and the linen pants celebrities can’t stop wearing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 08:45AM EDT In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider FAQ Take Our Word For It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Brian Kopinski Whether you live in the city, suburbs, or out in the country, your dog is going to encounter dirt. Short of mopping everyday, a good dog paw cleaner will save you time spent on cleaning floors, furniture, and everything else susceptible to muddy paw prints. "When looking for paw cleaners, you want to focus on a product that has natural ingredients but also gets the job done,” Lindsey Wendt, DVM CVA CVFT CCRT, an in-house veterinarian for Antelope Pets, tells PEOPLE. Dr. Wendt suggests providing “some sort of enrichment or treat so that paw cleaning time is a positive experience.” Whether you prefer an occasional cleaning or frequent daily sanitation, there’s a paw cleaner for every type of dog and need. After considering ingredients, application, and a host of other factors like sensitivity, portability, and more, we rounded up the best dog paw cleaners from top brands like Amazon, Chewy, and Petco. Read on for PEOPLE’s favorite dog paw cleaners of 2023. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Dexas Portable Dog Paw Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Dog Wipes: Earth Rated Dog Wipes at Amazon Jump to Review Best Foam Cleaner: Dandylion Foaming Cleanser at Amazon Jump to Review Best Balm: Natural Dog Company Dog Paw Balm at Chewy Jump to Review Best for Travel: Well & Good Paw Cleaner at PETCO Jump to Review Best Scrub: Warren London Paw Sani-Scrub at Walmart Jump to Review Best for Puppies: PUPMATE Paw Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Itchy Paws: Skout's Honor Probiotic Dog & Cat Paw Spray at Chewy Jump to Review Best for Removing Salt: Bealy Dog Paw Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Mat: Gorilla Grip Indoor Chenille Doormat at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Petco View On Amazon View On PETCO Who It’s Good For Ideal for most scenarios, but especially when coming inside after active or rainy days. Who It’s Not Good For Even though the bristles are gentle, if your dog has cracked or irritated skin, you might opt for a more sensitive option. The Dexas Mudbuster is a go-to for muddy paws everywhere — with over 40,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. To use this simple device, just add a little water to the cup part of it and screw the bristle top on. Place your dog’s paw into the chamber, twist it around gently, letting the soft silicone bristles work the grime off of their paw, and then pull it out and dry it off. Do this on all four paws and you’ll be surprised how much dirt comes off, even after just one walk. This dog paw cleaner is budget-friendly, and it works for all dogs since it comes in three sizes. To clean it, you just pour out the dirty water and wash the cup part of the device. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “Both my best friend and I use the Mudbuster to keep our pets’ paws clean after walks,” said one dog owner. “It has results you can clearly see when you pour the water out. All that dirt in the water would’ve been tracked around the house instead of down the drain. Definitely worth it.” Price at time of publish: $14.65 (orig. $23.99) Sizes: S, M, and L | Colors: 8 | Material: Silicone Best Dog Wipes Earth Rated Dog Wipes Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Who It’s Good For Anyone who needs a quick way to clean their dog’s paws frequently throughout the day Who It’s Not Good For They can dry out the paws a little, so you might prefer another option if it’s super hot or super cold out and your dog’s skin is chapped One pack of Earth Rated dog wipes comes with 100 individual wipes — enough to last you at least a month if you use two to three wipes per day. They are easy to use and convenient to grab every time you and your dog come into your home. There’s a tight lid closure to keep any moisture from escaping, and the lavender scent adds a lovely touch to the whole experience. While the wipes have many hydrating ingredients (and are good for most dogs to use on a daily basis), if your dog has extremely cracked or sensitive paw skin, you might consider an even gentler option since wipes can sometimes dry out your dog’s paws with frequent use. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “Living in New York City, my dog’s paws do not pass my apartment threshold without a good wipe down. The wipes are so easy to use throughout the day, have a tight seal so they last well over a month, and execute a solid clean — they take a whole layer of NYC grime off my dog’s paws every time — which is both horrifying and impressive,” says PEOPLE senior commerce writer Madison Yauger. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Number of Wipes: 100 | Scented: Yes, Lavender | Ingredients: Aloe, shea butter, cucumber, and chamomile | Eco-friendly: Yes, 99% bio-based material, and completely compostable People / Madison Yauger People / Madison Yauger People / Madison Yauger Best Foam Cleaner Dandylion Clean Paws No-Rinse Foaming Cleanser Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This moisturizing formula is great for dry paws, almost like a spa treatment for your pup Who It’s Not Good For It does take a few minutes to clean all paws, so it might not be as efficient as wipes if you’re in a hurry A water-free foam cleanser is a good paw-cleaning option and this one from Dandylion also acts as a moisturizing scrub. It’s not as quick as grab-and-go wipes, but it does generally leave your dog’s paws really clean and helps hydrate the skin to restore some moisture. “I like Dandylion Clean Paws because it is a foaming cleanser that can successfully get in between the toes and all the pads, while also providing a clean ingredient deck with no fragrance,” says Dr. Wendt. “It is great for on the go, or at home.” The application is user-friendly: Just press down on the pump brush and foam will release, which you can use to gently scrub your dog’s dirty paws. Then wipe the foam off with a paper towel, making sure to get all the residue, and your dog’s paws will be good as new. There’s no water needed, and the whole process takes five minutes or less. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “Even though my Chihuahua is 14 years old, she’s always put up a fight against paw wipes,” says PEOPLE senior commerce editor Erin Johnson. “I wasn’t sure she would even let me get close to her with this foam paw cleaner, but, much to my surprise, she did not resist. Instead, she closed her little eyes in relaxation as I scrubbed each paw. We now both look forward to this post-walk ritual.” Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 5 fl. oz. | Type: Foam | Ingredients: Aloe, grape seed oil, pomegranate juice | Free of: Drying alcohols, parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrances and dyes People / Erin Johnson People / Erin Johnson Best Balm Natural Dog Company Paw Soother Dog Paw Balm Chewy View On Chewy Who It’s Good For Dogs with dry, cracked paws that need extra TLC when cleansing Who It’s Not Good For It’s not necessary for day-to-day upkeep If your dog’s paws need to be cleaned, but are dry, cracked, or otherwise irritated, we suggest using a balm like the Paw Soother to help calm down any inflammation and restore moisture to the area. For instance, if it’s really hot outside and you are worried about your dog’s paws getting burned on sand, concrete, or any other surface — this can be a good step in the cleaning process. For highly irritated skin, we’d recommend simply using a damp cloth for an initial clean, and following up with this balm to coat and soothe the area. It’s packed with nourishing oils and butters that work quickly on your dog’s paws. You should make sure it’s dry before you send your pet on their way (and a good belly rub after application often ensures time for that). What Pet Owners Are Saying: “There have been two seasons when this balm really comes in handy,” says Yauger. “In the summers, when my dog encounters hot sand on sunny beach days and in the winter, when the sidewalks are salted in the city — both experiences can cause paw irritation and this balm works wonders on the texture and health of my dog’s paws during these times.” Price at time of publish: $13.95 Size: 1 oz. | Type: Balm | Star Ingredients: Mango butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil, camomile, rosemary, vitamin E | Free of: Fragrance and preservatives Best for Travel Well & Good Pet On-The-Go Paw Cleaner Petco View On PETCO Who It’s Good For Those who take their dog on roadtrips, hikes, or other adventures on-the-go Who It’s Not Good For It might not be as ideal for sensitive or irritated paws If you frequently take your dog with you on adventures, whether hiking in a national park or taking a cross-country roadtrip, the Well & Good Paw Cleaner allows you to clean your dog’s paws easily wherever you go. It uses a simple silicone brush-like design to clean dirt and other debris out of your dog’s paws, so if they have twigs, rocks, or caked on mud stuck in between their toes, this device will brush it away. Just fill it with water and insert their paw into the chamber and gently twist it between the silicone bristles. And after you clean the paws, you can give your dog a good brushing too. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “I take my dogs to the lake and for outdoor activities often and have had to dry them and wipe them clean with a towel. This product makes cleaning dirty paws so much easier," said one dog parent. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Sizes: S, M | Colors: 1 | Material: Silicone Best Scrub Warren London Paw Sani-Scrub Chewy View On Walmart View On Chewy View On PETCO Who It’s Good For Any paw mess that might require a little more elbow grease such as dried mud or other unmentionables Who It’s Not Good For A full scrub isn’t necessary after every walk, and for that, wipes or other cleansers might be more efficient Sometimes a quick clean doesn’t do the trick, and that’s when it’s time to introduce some scrubbing action. The Warren London Paw Sani-Scrub brings soothing ingredients like aloe vera and antioxidants together with an effective scrub brush to thoroughly clean your dog’s paws and nails. This cleaning solution especially comes in handy when your dog has dried mud on their paws, or if they stepped in something unsavory that needs to be efficiently cleaned off. In addition to providing a superficial clean, this scrub also helps eliminate unwanted bacteria, fungi, and other germs that can accumulate in between your dog’s paws. This can be especially beneficial to dog owners who notice their dogs constantly chewing on their paws (a sign of discomfort!). What Pet Owners Are Saying: “[Dogs] dig, scratch themselves, and get into all types of messes,” wrote one dog parent. “As a result, our pup's feet and nails can become pretty gross. I allow her on the furniture so I wanted to make sure I was minimizing the spread of germs from her feet. This product works so well and the scrubbing brush is a perfect addition. I use it on her once a week.” Price at time of publish: $13.99 Key Ingredients: Antioxidants and aloe vera | Size: 10.10 oz. | Type: Scrub Best for Puppies PUPMATE Paw Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This gentle foaming cleanser has soothing ingredients and a soft brush perfect for delicate puppy paws Who It’s Not Good For Not as quick to use as wipes if you’re using several times a day Puppies definitely enjoy their playtime and that can create a mess. Pupmate Paw Cleaner uses really gentle silicone bristles and a lightweight foam to clean any residue off your puppy’s paws. Similar to the Dandylion cleanser, this foam is a no-rinse product, so you can just wipe it off with a paper towel after use. It uses ingredients like coconut oil and citric acid to moisturize your puppy's paws, while a subtle (and natural) rose essence keeps everything smelling fresh. What Pet Owners Are Saying: One dog parent raved about the ease of use. “When I say it is so easy to use I mean it! The little scrubber is silicone, so it’s super easy to clean. All you do is pump the bottle and the scrubber is filled with soap. It makes cleaning paws so easy instead of full-on bath time. Also, you don’t realize how dirty little paws are after a few days of regular play.” Price at time of publish: $20.99 Size: 6.8 fl. oz | Key Ingredients: Citric acid, coconut oil, rose essence | Type: Foam cleanser Best for Itchy Paws Skout's Honor Probiotic Dog & Cat Paw Spray Chewy View On Chewy View On PETCO View On Petsupermarket.com Who It’s Good For Anyone whose dog constantly chews on their paws Who It’s Not Good For This spray should only be used for dogs eight weeks of age or older Not all paw cleaners are designed just to superficially clean; some can actually work to treat deeper conditions such as the growth of yeast and fungus in between your dog’s paws. The Skout’s Honor Probiotic Dog Paw Spray is a non-medicated spray that uses natural ingredients like probiotics to help soothe common paw irritations. It’s completely hypoallergenic and happy customers have said they see a difference. Simply spray it on and massage the formula into their paws, daily or as needed. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “My Lab has bad allergies and has been getting recurrent yeast/bacterial infections on her paws for at least a year,” says one dog parent. “Between infections, her paws are often inflamed and bright red. I've been using this paw spray every day for over two months now, and no more paw infections! Based on how much we've used so far, I expect the bottle to last about six months with everyday use.” Price at time of publish: $14.99 Size: 8 fl oz. | Other Features: Hypoallergenic, non-medicated, blocks growth of yeast and fungus | Type: Spray | Made Without: Sulfates, alcohol, parabens, added colors or dyes Best for Removing Salt Bealy Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone needing to remove salt, mud, or other residue from their dog’s paws Who It’s Not Good For It’s not as effective for dried or caked-on messes which would require some scrubbing If you live in a place that gets a lot of snow, you're likely familiar with salted sidewalks and roads. This salt can be picked up by your dog’s paws when on walks, so it’s important to wash it off to prevent any irritation. The Bealy Dog Paw Cleaner is an effective system that gently brushes any salt or other grit from between your dog’s paws. Just slip their paw into the container, similar to our top pick, the Mudbuster, and gently twist the device around their paw to utilize the cleaning power of the bristles. And since it’s made from plastic, the device is easy to wash. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “This is an awesome invention,” said one dog parent. “My current pup likes to dig. [She] doesn’t mind the rain or wet grass so dirty paws are a constant. This has made my life so much easier. She’s used to coming in and sitting on the patio while I get her cleaned up and seems to enjoy the ritual.” Price at time of publish: $13.99 Sizes: Petite (4.8 x 2.6 x 5.4 inches), Large (6 x 3 x 6.5 inches) | Color: Blue | Material: Silicone brush, plastic base | Washable: Yes Best Mat Gorilla Grip Soak Stopper Absorbent Indoor Chenille Doormat Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone who has dogs coming and going frequently and lives in a rainy or muddy climate Who It’s Not Good For It’s not going to sanitize your dog’s paws like some cleansers will, so this is mainly used to keep mud out of your home If you live in a rainy climate or have a lot of mud in your vicinity, this absorbent door mat is the most hands-free and consistent paw cleaner to have around. The Gorilla Grip Soak Stopper Doormat starts absorbing moisture the moment your dog steps on the plush surface, removing a layer of mud, water, or anything else that could track into your home. It has a solid rubber backing so it won’t slide around, and it’s machine washable which makes for easy cleaning. Plus, if you live in an apartment building, any doormat rules don’t apply because this is an indoor doormat. With six sizes and 20 colors to choose from, this is a versatile and long-lasting paw cleaning solution. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “We purchased this about a year ago now, and it still works just as [well] as the first day,” said one dog parent. “[I] got one of these to reduce how much the dogs tracked in, [and] it traps sand, dirt, mud, and water. I position it portrait to the door instead of landscape so all four paws make contact before they walk in. My floors stay cleaner longer, and the broom dust pan is only half as full when it is in use with two large dogs going in and out frequently. It stays in place quite well, and is super easy to shake out between vacuum and washing days.” Price at time of publish: $46.99 Size: 24 x 17, 30 x 20, 36 x 24, 48 x 30, 60 x 36, and 70 x 24 inches | Colors: 20 | Material: Chenille, microfiber, TP rubber backing | Machine Washable: Yes The 12 Best Pet Hair Vacuums for Sucking Up Fur, Dander, and Kibble Things to Consider Before Buying Dog Paw Cleaner Dog Size Most physical paw cleaners (like the Well & Good Pet On-The-Go Paw Cleaner or Dexas Mudbuster ) come in a variety of sizes, so you want to make sure if you’re selecting the right size for your pet to get the best possible results, just like you would for a dog harness or dog bed. We think the travel-sized Well & Good pick is best for smaller dogs, whereas the Dexas Mudbuster has sizes applicable for all dogs (with more variety for larger pets). Your Environment If you live in the suburbs, your dog’s paws might get dirty from backyards and parks, but they might not see as much dirt as other environments. In this case, the Dexas Mudbuster is good to have on hand for rainy days and other muddy encounters. Those living in the countryside will probably experience muddy paws as well as a good amount of dirt, and having accessible dog wipes like the Earth Rated ones can make the cleaning process easier. If you live near the beach or a cold climate, your dog might get a lot of sand or salt on their paws respectively, in which case a balm like the Natural Dog Company Paw Soother Dog Paw Balm can come in handy to restore some moisture after you’ve removed the grit with a damp cloth. For our urban readers, your dogs are walking on concrete and asphalt frequently and that can dry out paws causing cracks and other irritations. For city dogs, we suggest the Dandylion Clean Paws No-Rinse Foaming Cleanser to clean your dog’s paws while also restoring some moisture so they don’t get chapped. Skin Sensitivities Again, there are many factors that can cause sensitive skin, but if your dog tends to walk on warm asphalt or sand frequently, you’ll want a more soothing option like a balm or a foaming no-water cleanser that can restore some moisture (or outfit your dog with protective dog slippers before going outside). While wipes are excellent in many cases, they can cause more dryness if the skin is already irritated or cracked. The Mudbuster is also great for all dogs, and it uses water, which won’t irritate the skin, but the bristles might cause further discomfort if the skin is already irritated. Frequently Asked Questions What are good distractions while cleaning your dog’s paws? Dr. Wendt frequently uses a lick mat with suction cups to distract the dog so she can “focus on making sure their paws are spotless.” Thankfully most of these are quick solutions so you won’t have to keep your dog still for very long. Of course, dog treats always serve as popular entertainment too. Should you clean your dog’s paws after every walk? There’s no hard and fast rule, but we’ll say it depends on your environment. Regular paw cleaning is a more common practice in urban environments where sidewalks aren’t as clean as their suburban counterparts, but ultimately, it’s up to you to. That said, we encourage suburban pet owners to try one of these solutions because you’ll be surprised how much dirt comes off, even when your dog’s paws look clean (lots of grime hides between the pads of their paws). Can you use dish soap to wash a dog’s paws? Dish soap can have harsh ingredients that strip away at the dog’s skin barrier causing irritation that will likely lead to discomfort (lots of paw licking and chewing). There are so many products designed especially for cleaning dog’s paws that aren’t harmful to them — especially the ones mentioned above on this list — that you shouldn’t need to reach for the dish soap. If you really get into a pinch, baby wipes are another safe alternative that can clean effectively without harming your pup. Take Our Word For It Madison Yauger is a senior commerce writer for PEOPLE who’s tested hundreds of lifestyle products across all categories. With a background in news and lifestyle journalism, she has a wide network of expert sources and a penchant for accuracy. For this story, she researched the latest and greatest among dog paw cleaners, referencing her dog’s experiences with several products on our list. She also spoke to Lindsey Wendt, DVM CVA CVFT CCRT, an in-house veterinarian for Antelope Pets. Madison looked at the types and ingredients (if applicable) of each dog paw cleaner to determine who would benefit from them the most. Using all of this information, she crafted a list of the best dog paw cleaners of 2023.