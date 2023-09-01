Whether you prefer an occasional cleaning or frequent daily sanitation, there’s a paw cleaner for every type of dog and need. After considering ingredients, application, and a host of other factors like sensitivity, portability, and more, we rounded up the best dog paw cleaners from top brands like Amazon, Chewy, and Petco.

"When looking for paw cleaners, you want to focus on a product that has natural ingredients but also gets the job done,” Lindsey Wendt, DVM CVA CVFT CCRT, an in-house veterinarian for Antelope Pets, tells PEOPLE. Dr. Wendt suggests providing “some sort of enrichment or treat so that paw cleaning time is a positive experience.”

Whether you live in the city, suburbs, or out in the country, your dog is going to encounter dirt. Short of mopping everyday , a good dog paw cleaner will save you time spent on cleaning floors, furniture, and everything else susceptible to muddy paw prints.

Best Overall Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Petco View On Amazon View On PETCO Who It’s Good For Ideal for most scenarios, but especially when coming inside after active or rainy days. Who It’s Not Good For Even though the bristles are gentle, if your dog has cracked or irritated skin, you might opt for a more sensitive option. The Dexas Mudbuster is a go-to for muddy paws everywhere — with over 40,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. To use this simple device, just add a little water to the cup part of it and screw the bristle top on. Place your dog’s paw into the chamber, twist it around gently, letting the soft silicone bristles work the grime off of their paw, and then pull it out and dry it off. Do this on all four paws and you’ll be surprised how much dirt comes off, even after just one walk. This dog paw cleaner is budget-friendly, and it works for all dogs since it comes in three sizes. To clean it, you just pour out the dirty water and wash the cup part of the device. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “Both my best friend and I use the Mudbuster to keep our pets’ paws clean after walks,” said one dog owner. “It has results you can clearly see when you pour the water out. All that dirt in the water would’ve been tracked around the house instead of down the drain. Definitely worth it.” Price at time of publish: $14.65 (orig. $23.99) Sizes: S, M, and L | Colors: 8 | Material: Silicone

Best Dog Wipes Earth Rated Dog Wipes Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Who It’s Good For Anyone who needs a quick way to clean their dog’s paws frequently throughout the day Who It’s Not Good For They can dry out the paws a little, so you might prefer another option if it’s super hot or super cold out and your dog’s skin is chapped One pack of Earth Rated dog wipes comes with 100 individual wipes — enough to last you at least a month if you use two to three wipes per day. They are easy to use and convenient to grab every time you and your dog come into your home. There’s a tight lid closure to keep any moisture from escaping, and the lavender scent adds a lovely touch to the whole experience. While the wipes have many hydrating ingredients (and are good for most dogs to use on a daily basis), if your dog has extremely cracked or sensitive paw skin, you might consider an even gentler option since wipes can sometimes dry out your dog’s paws with frequent use. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “Living in New York City, my dog’s paws do not pass my apartment threshold without a good wipe down. The wipes are so easy to use throughout the day, have a tight seal so they last well over a month, and execute a solid clean — they take a whole layer of NYC grime off my dog’s paws every time — which is both horrifying and impressive,” says PEOPLE senior commerce writer Madison Yauger. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Number of Wipes: 100 | Scented: Yes, Lavender | Ingredients: Aloe, shea butter, cucumber, and chamomile | Eco-friendly: Yes, 99% bio-based material, and completely compostable People / Madison Yauger

People / Madison Yauger

People / Madison Yauger





Best Foam Cleaner Dandylion Clean Paws No-Rinse Foaming Cleanser Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This moisturizing formula is great for dry paws, almost like a spa treatment for your pup Who It’s Not Good For It does take a few minutes to clean all paws, so it might not be as efficient as wipes if you’re in a hurry A water-free foam cleanser is a good paw-cleaning option and this one from Dandylion also acts as a moisturizing scrub. It’s not as quick as grab-and-go wipes, but it does generally leave your dog’s paws really clean and helps hydrate the skin to restore some moisture. “I like Dandylion Clean Paws because it is a foaming cleanser that can successfully get in between the toes and all the pads, while also providing a clean ingredient deck with no fragrance,” says Dr. Wendt. “It is great for on the go, or at home.” The application is user-friendly: Just press down on the pump brush and foam will release, which you can use to gently scrub your dog’s dirty paws. Then wipe the foam off with a paper towel, making sure to get all the residue, and your dog’s paws will be good as new. There’s no water needed, and the whole process takes five minutes or less. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “Even though my Chihuahua is 14 years old, she’s always put up a fight against paw wipes,” says PEOPLE senior commerce editor Erin Johnson. “I wasn’t sure she would even let me get close to her with this foam paw cleaner, but, much to my surprise, she did not resist. Instead, she closed her little eyes in relaxation as I scrubbed each paw. We now both look forward to this post-walk ritual.” Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 5 fl. oz. | Type: Foam | Ingredients: Aloe, grape seed oil, pomegranate juice | Free of: Drying alcohols, parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrances and dyes People / Erin Johnson

People / Erin Johnson



Best Balm Natural Dog Company Paw Soother Dog Paw Balm Chewy View On Chewy Who It’s Good For Dogs with dry, cracked paws that need extra TLC when cleansing Who It’s Not Good For It’s not necessary for day-to-day upkeep If your dog’s paws need to be cleaned, but are dry, cracked, or otherwise irritated, we suggest using a balm like the Paw Soother to help calm down any inflammation and restore moisture to the area. For instance, if it’s really hot outside and you are worried about your dog’s paws getting burned on sand, concrete, or any other surface — this can be a good step in the cleaning process. For highly irritated skin, we’d recommend simply using a damp cloth for an initial clean, and following up with this balm to coat and soothe the area. It’s packed with nourishing oils and butters that work quickly on your dog’s paws. You should make sure it’s dry before you send your pet on their way (and a good belly rub after application often ensures time for that). What Pet Owners Are Saying: “There have been two seasons when this balm really comes in handy,” says Yauger. “In the summers, when my dog encounters hot sand on sunny beach days and in the winter, when the sidewalks are salted in the city — both experiences can cause paw irritation and this balm works wonders on the texture and health of my dog’s paws during these times.” Price at time of publish: $13.95 Size: 1 oz. | Type: Balm | Star Ingredients: Mango butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil, camomile, rosemary, vitamin E | Free of: Fragrance and preservatives

Best for Travel Well & Good Pet On-The-Go Paw Cleaner Petco View On PETCO Who It’s Good For Those who take their dog on roadtrips, hikes, or other adventures on-the-go Who It’s Not Good For It might not be as ideal for sensitive or irritated paws If you frequently take your dog with you on adventures, whether hiking in a national park or taking a cross-country roadtrip, the Well & Good Paw Cleaner allows you to clean your dog’s paws easily wherever you go. It uses a simple silicone brush-like design to clean dirt and other debris out of your dog’s paws, so if they have twigs, rocks, or caked on mud stuck in between their toes, this device will brush it away. Just fill it with water and insert their paw into the chamber and gently twist it between the silicone bristles. And after you clean the paws, you can give your dog a good brushing too. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “I take my dogs to the lake and for outdoor activities often and have had to dry them and wipe them clean with a towel. This product makes cleaning dirty paws so much easier," said one dog parent. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Sizes: S, M | Colors: 1 | Material: Silicone

Best Scrub Warren London Paw Sani-Scrub Chewy View On Walmart View On Chewy View On PETCO Who It’s Good For Any paw mess that might require a little more elbow grease such as dried mud or other unmentionables Who It’s Not Good For A full scrub isn’t necessary after every walk, and for that, wipes or other cleansers might be more efficient Sometimes a quick clean doesn’t do the trick, and that’s when it’s time to introduce some scrubbing action. The Warren London Paw Sani-Scrub brings soothing ingredients like aloe vera and antioxidants together with an effective scrub brush to thoroughly clean your dog’s paws and nails. This cleaning solution especially comes in handy when your dog has dried mud on their paws, or if they stepped in something unsavory that needs to be efficiently cleaned off. In addition to providing a superficial clean, this scrub also helps eliminate unwanted bacteria, fungi, and other germs that can accumulate in between your dog’s paws. This can be especially beneficial to dog owners who notice their dogs constantly chewing on their paws (a sign of discomfort!). What Pet Owners Are Saying: “[Dogs] dig, scratch themselves, and get into all types of messes,” wrote one dog parent. “As a result, our pup's feet and nails can become pretty gross. I allow her on the furniture so I wanted to make sure I was minimizing the spread of germs from her feet. This product works so well and the scrubbing brush is a perfect addition. I use it on her once a week.” Price at time of publish: $13.99 Key Ingredients: Antioxidants and aloe vera | Size: 10.10 oz. | Type: Scrub

Best for Puppies PUPMATE Paw Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This gentle foaming cleanser has soothing ingredients and a soft brush perfect for delicate puppy paws Who It’s Not Good For Not as quick to use as wipes if you’re using several times a day Puppies definitely enjoy their playtime and that can create a mess. Pupmate Paw Cleaner uses really gentle silicone bristles and a lightweight foam to clean any residue off your puppy’s paws. Similar to the Dandylion cleanser, this foam is a no-rinse product, so you can just wipe it off with a paper towel after use. It uses ingredients like coconut oil and citric acid to moisturize your puppy's paws, while a subtle (and natural) rose essence keeps everything smelling fresh. What Pet Owners Are Saying: One dog parent raved about the ease of use. “When I say it is so easy to use I mean it! The little scrubber is silicone, so it’s super easy to clean. All you do is pump the bottle and the scrubber is filled with soap. It makes cleaning paws so easy instead of full-on bath time. Also, you don’t realize how dirty little paws are after a few days of regular play.” Price at time of publish: $20.99 Size: 6.8 fl. oz | Key Ingredients: Citric acid, coconut oil, rose essence | Type: Foam cleanser

Best for Itchy Paws Skout's Honor Probiotic Dog & Cat Paw Spray Chewy View On Chewy View On PETCO View On Petsupermarket.com Who It’s Good For Anyone whose dog constantly chews on their paws Who It’s Not Good For This spray should only be used for dogs eight weeks of age or older Not all paw cleaners are designed just to superficially clean; some can actually work to treat deeper conditions such as the growth of yeast and fungus in between your dog’s paws. The Skout’s Honor Probiotic Dog Paw Spray is a non-medicated spray that uses natural ingredients like probiotics to help soothe common paw irritations. It’s completely hypoallergenic and happy customers have said they see a difference. Simply spray it on and massage the formula into their paws, daily or as needed. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “My Lab has bad allergies and has been getting recurrent yeast/bacterial infections on her paws for at least a year,” says one dog parent. “Between infections, her paws are often inflamed and bright red. I've been using this paw spray every day for over two months now, and no more paw infections! Based on how much we've used so far, I expect the bottle to last about six months with everyday use.” Price at time of publish: $14.99 Size: 8 fl oz. | Other Features: Hypoallergenic, non-medicated, blocks growth of yeast and fungus | Type: Spray | Made Without: Sulfates, alcohol, parabens, added colors or dyes

Best for Removing Salt Bealy Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone needing to remove salt, mud, or other residue from their dog’s paws Who It’s Not Good For It’s not as effective for dried or caked-on messes which would require some scrubbing If you live in a place that gets a lot of snow, you're likely familiar with salted sidewalks and roads. This salt can be picked up by your dog’s paws when on walks, so it’s important to wash it off to prevent any irritation. The Bealy Dog Paw Cleaner is an effective system that gently brushes any salt or other grit from between your dog’s paws. Just slip their paw into the container, similar to our top pick, the Mudbuster, and gently twist the device around their paw to utilize the cleaning power of the bristles. And since it’s made from plastic, the device is easy to wash. What Pet Owners Are Saying: “This is an awesome invention,” said one dog parent. “My current pup likes to dig. [She] doesn’t mind the rain or wet grass so dirty paws are a constant. This has made my life so much easier. She’s used to coming in and sitting on the patio while I get her cleaned up and seems to enjoy the ritual.” Price at time of publish: $13.99 Sizes: Petite (4.8 x 2.6 x 5.4 inches), Large (6 x 3 x 6.5 inches) | Color: Blue | Material: Silicone brush, plastic base | Washable: Yes