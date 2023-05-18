So what harnesses stand out from the rest? We tried 23 on real dogs in real-life settings to find the best-fitting, most durable, user-friendly designs that are not only comfy for animals, but also helpful for owners who are looking for the best pet products to fit their needs.

According to Alison Buehler, owner of Dharma Dog Training in New York City, the most important things to consider when buying a harness are the size and fit. "It's definitely worthwhile to measure your dog," she says. "And no matter what harness I use, I like to link it with an extra clip to a flat collar so if they do get out of it, you can grab them by the collar."

When it comes to dog gear, a harness is all but essential. With less pressure and tugging on the neck, it's generally more comfortable than a traditional collar while making it easier for owners to control their pets.

Best Overall Gooby Comfort X Step-In Harness 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Well-made out of thick, sturdy materials

Quick and easy to get on and attach leash

Comfortable, hug-like fit with calming effect on dog

The design prevents choking Cons No reflective straps for night walking Of all the options we tried, the Gooby Comfort X stood out from the rest. This durable dog harness is made of thick, sturdy nylon, with a plastic buckle and double D-rings for attaching it to a leash. Putting it on was a piece of cake and was done in less than a minute, thanks to the single-buckle, step-in design. It's also conveniently adjustable and easy to tighten to a secure fit without putting too much pressure on your pup. The design ensures that the pressure is distributed around the shoulders, instead of the neck, to prevent choking. Attaching the leash was quick and easy too. After testing it out, the hug-like fit appeared comfortable, even providing a calming effect on a typically rambunctious dog. Not only that, but it didn't loosen, slip around, or come off at any point while in use. This harness decreased the amount of pulling on walks — it even seemed to make the dog walk a bit slower and heel as needed. For those who take their dogs on night walks, be aware that this harness does not have reflective straps. All things considered, we think the price is more than reasonable and wouldn't hesitate to recommend this product to pretty much any dog owner looking for a harness for walking, hiking, or training. Price at Time of Publish: $15.80 (orig. $26) Material: Nylon | Sizes: S–XL People / Sarah Naftzger

Best Overall, Runner-Up Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Onlynaturalpet.com View On Publiclands.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros User-friendly with only one attachment point

Excellent fit with easy adjustments

Comfortable for dogs; eliminates neck tugging

Reflective strips for night walking Cons Harder to fasten onto more hyper dogs

More expensive than others We were also really impressed by the Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness, which feels well-made from durable materials. With only one attachment point on the back, it was easy to put on without having to look at any instructions. That said, if your dog is more hyper, it might be harder to slip over their head and fasten it before they wriggle free. This harness fit well on the husky we tested it on, and you can adjust it as needed. Although you can't really expect huskies not to pull on walks, it seemed to be comfortable with less tugging on the neck than a standard collar. The harness was padded for extra comfort, and contained reflective strips for safety during night walks. The price is slightly higher than average for this type of product, but ultimately, we think it's a good value. Price at Time of Publish: $49.95 Material: Nylon | Sizes: XXS–XL People / Hang Pham

Best Budget Copatchy No-Pull Reflective Adjustable Dog Harness with Handle 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Easy to put on and adjust

Single-ring design allows for one-handed leash attachment

Dog seemed comfortable and happy while wearing it Cons No instructions were included On a budget? Go with the Copatchy No-Pull Harness. After trying it out firsthand, we were impressed with how sturdy it was, and it was easy to put on, even though it didn't come with any instructions. Adjusting the fit was also a breeze — it took only a few minor tugs to get it right. Due to the single-ring design, we were able to attach the leash one-handed too. It comes with a handle on top for extra control of your dog as needed. The dog we tested this harness on seemed comfortable and happy while wearing it. It also appeared to make walks more enjoyable with minimal pulling. He didn't try to wriggle out either, which made things easier. Price at Time of Publish: $12.99 Material: Nylon | Sizes: XXS–XL People / Libby Ehmke

Best for Large Dogs Voyager Step-In Air Dog Harness 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Durable materials, but not too heavy

Easy velcro closure with simple D-ring leash attachment

Reduces pressure on the neck during walks Cons Not adjustable; may not be ideal for dogs in between sizes

No reflective patch; not ideal for night walks If your dog is on the larger side, the Voyager Step-In Air Harness might be your best bet. The material feels durable but not overly heavy, so it should be comfortable even when worn for long periods in warmer weather. With two leg holes and velcro closure, putting it on is intuitive. The large double D-ring makes it easy to attach a leash too. While the large and extra-large sizes are great for bigger breeds, we should note this dog harness isn't adjustable, so it might not be a good option for pets in between sizes. It seemed to do its job during walks, keeping the pup secure while reducing pressure on its neck. But since there's no reflective patch, it's not the best for night walks (though you can always add a patch or light yourself). Despite a couple of minor drawbacks, the affordable price makes this product an excellent value. Price at Time of Publish: $14.99 Material: Mesh, velcro | Sizes: XXXS–XL People / Jodi Espinosa

Best for Tiny Dogs Found My Animal Water Resistant Harness 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Foundmyanimal.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Durable materials; high-quality, long-lasting feel

Easy step-in design

Eliminates all pressure on dog's neck Cons Easier to adjust when dog isn't wearing it

Can't attach leash one-handed For tinier breeds, we recommend the Found My Animal Harness. (It comes in extra-small through extra-large, but since it's designed for dogs or cats, the largest is still pretty small.) With durable webbing and hardware, this harness has a high-quality, long-lasting feel. The step-in design is also a breeze to put on, but we should note it's a little easier to adjust when your pet isn't wearing it. Though attaching the leash was easy as well, we weren't able to do it one-handed due to the double rings. Still, we liked that this harness eliminated all pressure on the neck area. It's great for walks, offering stability and control without sacrificing comfort. It's on the pricier end for a harness, but all things considered, we think it's well worth the cost. Price at Time of Publish: $64 Material: Rubber-coated webbing | Sizes: XS–XL People / Anna Mejorada

Best for Pullers Rabbitgoo No-Pull Dog Harness 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Thoughtfully designed with durable materials and reliable buckles

Option to attach leash to chest or back

Reduces pulling while keeping dog comfy and secure Cons This harness goes over the head, versus step-in, which some dogs may not like If your dog tends to pull ahead while on walks, go with the Rabbitgoo No-Pull Dog Harness. We loved everything about the design, from the durable materials to the reliable clips and secure buckles. It comes in a variety of colors and features reflective strips for night walking. It's a cinch to get on too — just slip it over your pet's head, clip the belly buckles, and you're good to go. If your dog doesn’t like having the harness go over the head, however, a step-in harness may be a better option. There are two attachment points for the leash, including one on the front chest and one on the back. Using the chest attachment definitely helps reduce pulling, but the back attachment works well, too, and appears even more comfortable. We really have no complaints about this product and are truly amazed by the wallet-friendly price tag — we'd probably pay double for it. Price at Time of Publish: $13.58 (orig. $18) Material: Polyester, nylon | Sizes: XS–XL The Spruce Pets / Dera Burreson

Best for Hiking Ruffwear Web Master Dog Harness With Handle 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ruffwear.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Easy, intuitive design with one-handed leash attachment

Stays in place and prevents dogs from wriggling out

Secure fit makes walks more enjoyable for owners Cons Single-point back attachment; not ideal for pullers Need something for hikes? The Ruffwear Web Master is an excellent choice. This dog harness is super easy to get on and a breeze to adjust — we didn't even need to look at the instructions. Attaching the leash with one hand is no problem either. But just a heads up, the single-point attachment on the back encourages pups to drive forward, so it's not ideal if you want to reduce pulling. This harness makes nature walks feel more secure. It really stays in place, making it nearly impossible for your dog to wriggle out, which ultimately makes the experience less stressful and more enjoyable for the owner. It also features a reflective trim and safety light for night walks. We wouldn't hesitate to buy this product at full price and would recommend it to anyone looking for a walking or hiking harness. Price at Time of Publish: $41.97 (orig. $67) Material: Nylon | Sizes: XXS–XL People / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Best Cushioned Wild One Harness 4.9 Wild One View On Amazon View On PETCO View On Wildone.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Softly padded with durable, water-repellent materials

Secure fit prevents it from slipping off on walks

Aesthetically pleasing with optional matching leash and poop bag holder Cons Awkward back loop placement causes some tugging For those interested in a cushioned design, we recommend the Wild One Harness. It's not only softly padded but also durable with water-repellent materials that stand up well to rain and mud while being incredibly easy to clean. Putting the harness on took less than one minute. Although attaching the leash is straightforward, we found the loop placement on the back somewhat awkward. Depending on the size and build of your dog, it might cause some uncomfortable tugging. Still, everything stayed secure on our walks, and we didn't worry about it slipping off whatsoever. We're also big fans of the ample color options, which range from bright hues to neutrals to multi-toned colorways. For such a well-made, aesthetically pleasing harness, we think the price is warranted — and if you buy the Walk Kit, it comes with a matching leash and poop bag carrier. Price at Time of Publish: $48 Material: Polyester, nylon | Sizes: XS–L People / Anna Popp

Best for Night Walks Expawlorer No-Pull Dog Harness with Leash Set 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros Easy to get on with one-handed leash attachment

Durable design stays secure and could withstand chewing

Reflective strap enhances safety in the dark Cons Included leash isn't the best quality If you and your pooch like to walk after dark or before sunrise, we suggest the Expawlorer No-Pull Dog Harness. It slips on with ease without bothering the dog's ears, and there's just one buckle to fasten it. Attaching the leash with one hand is very easy as well. Though getting it on and off is a painless process, this harness is remarkably durable — it won't budge once you secure it, and it could probably withstand chewing. The reflective straps on the front glow bright when illuminated, so cars will definitely be able to see your pet at night. We liked pretty much everything about this product, except for the included leash, which isn't the best quality. But you can use it with the leash of your choice, and for such an affordable price, we really can't complain. Price at Time of Publish: $15.99 Material: Polyester | Sizes: M–XL

Best for Travel Kurgo Tru-Fit Dog Harness 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy View On PETCO Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Crash-tested tether seat belt with carabiner clip

Durable with sturdy hardware and reliable stitching

Stays secure on walks while keeping dog comfortable Cons Potentially too heavy for smaller breeds The Kurgo Tru-Fit Harness is perfect for car trips. It comes with a crash-tested tether with a carabiner clip that can essentially be used as a dog seatbelt to keep your pet in place while you focus on the road. For car safety, this is a great option in addition to a dog car seat. We found this harness very durable and appreciated the sturdy hardware and reliable stitching. That said, the heavy-duty design might actually be too heavy for smaller breeds. It's easy to get on, though we recommend at least glancing at the instructions first to avoid putting it on upside down. Adjusting the fit around the belly and attaching the leash to the D-ring is a breeze too. We loved how secure this harness felt while walking along busy streets and would feel confident taking a dog nearly anywhere with it. Price at Time of Publish: $28.41 Material: Seatbelt webbing | Sizes: XS–XL People / Sara Luckey

Best Adjustable 2 Hounds Design Freedom No-Pull Dog Harness 4.9 Chewy View On Amazon View On Chewy Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Durable design with high-quality materials and chew warranty

Comfortable, customized fit with soft velvet lining

Offers more owner control while minimizing pulling Cons Putting it on isn't the most intuitive process We liked the durable materials and high-quality design of this harness and appreciate that it's backed with a chew warranty. Though putting it on isn't hard per se, figuring out where all the straps and loops go isn't the most intuitive process, so you'll definitely want to read through the instructions first. Once we got the hang of it, it only took a few seconds, and attaching the leash was easy as well. This harness has a customized fit with four adjustment points and velvet lining to keep your pup comfy while wearing it. Providing more control to the owner while minimizing pulling and reducing tugging at the neck, we found this harness to be an immense help for training and walking purposes. In the end, this product is undeniably a great value. Price at Time of Publish: $31.98 Material: Nylon, velvet | Sizes: XS–XXL

