Shopping People Tested The 5 Best Dog GPS Trackers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Our top pick is the Apple AirTag By Camryn Rabideau Published on October 5, 2022 04:11 PM

PEOPLE / TAMARA STAPLES There's no worse feeling than when your dog goes missing — something Paris Hilton recently experienced — and if you worry about your furry friend wandering off, you can give yourself peace of mind by outfitting them with a GPS tracker. The best dog GPS trackers provide real-time location updates directly to your phone, allowing you to quickly find your pet and bring them home safe and sound if they wander out of your yard. When you’re looking at different GPS trackers, you’ll want to consider things like the size of the tracker, its battery life, the tracking range, and whether it requires a monthly subscription. There are a wide range of products available, and we tested seven of the top-rated dog GPS trackers to see which ones performed the best. (We originally planned to test 12 trackers, but we ran into technical problems with several models.) At the end of the day, we think the Apple AirTag is the best option for tracking your pet. While it’s only available for iPhone users, this GPS tracker impressed us with its affordable price, easy setup, and long battery life, which make it extremely convenient to use. These are the best dog GPS trackers PEOPLE Tested. These round tracking devices are just over 1.5 inches in diameter and extremely lightweight, making them well-suited for both large and small dogs, and there are a wide selection of accessories you can use to attach the AirTag to your dog’s collar or harness. Each AirTag costs less than $30, and it’s one of a few products that doesn’t have a monthly subscription fee, making it a budget-friendly choice. We absolutely loved how easy it was to pair the AirTag to an iPhone. All you have to do is place the tag next to your phone, and it will sync up in a matter of seconds. It’s simple to operate using the Find My app, and it has the longest battery life of all the trackers we tested, lasting up to a full year. This is perfect if you want to attach the tracker to your dog’s collar and forget about it, as you won’t need to take it off for charging constantly. In terms of accuracy, the AirTag was pretty good, but not perfect. (You’ll see that none of the trackers we tested really wowed us with their accuracy.) If the tracker is within Bluetooth range of your phone, which is roughly 33 feet, the Precision Tracking feature will provide an exact location and allow you to ping the AirTag. However, we found that once it’s out of range of your phone, the accuracy suffers a bit as your phone works to locate it. While it is our top overall pick, that’s not to say the Apple AirTag is a perfect solution. Arguably the biggest downside of this tracker is that it’s only available for iPhone users—the tags can’t be paired with Android or Google phones, which may rule it out for many people. Additionally, because of the way it works, this GPS tracker is most effective and accurate in locations where there are a lot of iPhone users around—a.k.a. a city or busy neighborhood. When the tag is out of your phone’s Bluetooth range, its signal is actually tracked by other nearby Apple devices, which confidentially transmit the location of your AirTag to iCloud. Essentially, you’re relying on other people’s iPhones to pinpoint your dog’s location. If you’re in a more rural location, such as a hiking trail, with no one else around, the long-distance tracking abilities won't be helpful. Price at time of publish: $28.99 Dimensions: 1.6 x 1.6 x 0.1 inches | Weight: 0.39 oz. | Battery Life: 1 year | Waterproof: Yes, IP67 | Subscription: None Tamara Staples Best Design: Fi Smart Dog Series 2 4.2 Fi View On Tryfi.com Pros High-quality design Activity and sleep tracking Unlimited tracking range Collar included Cons Subscription required Battery life varies depending on use If you’re looking for a GPS tracker that offers more functionality, we recommend the Fi Smart Collar, which stands out from the crowd thanks to its attractive and well-made design. Unlike many of the other products we tested, the Fi tracker comes with a stylish matching collar, which is available in four colors and four sizes. We were impressed with the quality of the collar, as well as the brushed metal finish of the tracker itself — the whole thing feels quite durable, and it’s chew-proof and waterproof with an IP68 rating. Because this gadget is designed specifically for dogs, it offers more functionality, such as daily activity and sleep tracking — it’s basically a Fitbit for your pup! You’ll be able to monitor how many steps your dog takes each day, and you can create geofencing and receive alerts if your dog ever leaves the safe zone. These features are all available for free, but if you want the live GPS tracking functionality that Fi offers, you’ll need to pay for a GPS/LTE Subscription, which costs $99 per year. The cost shakes out to $8.25 per month, which is actually the most affordable subscription among the products we tested. When we tested the Fi Collar’s tracking abilities using the Lost Dog Mode, we found that it provides a general location but can be off by 20 feet or so —not the end of the world. However, it can sometimes take several minutes to refresh and display your dog’s last known location, and in general, the further away your dog is, the longer it takes to refresh. We did like that the tracker has a built-in light that you can turn on via the app, which could definitely come in handy if you’re looking for your pup at night. Price at time of publish: $149 Dimensions: 4 sizes available | Weight: 1.3 oz. | Battery Life: Up to 3 months | Waterproof: Yes, IP68 | Subscription: $99/year Tamara Staples Best for Hiking: PETFON Pet GPS Tracker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Sleek, compact design No subscription required Portable charging case Cons Very short battery life Range dependent on surroundings Expensive If you’re only planning to use your GPS tracker during short outings with your pet, the PETFON GPS Tracker is a solid no-subscription option. It does have a higher upfront cost — in fact, it’s the most expensive option we tested — but it offers real-time GPS tracking with a range of 3.5 miles in open outdoor areas. (In dense city areas, the range drops to 0.65 miles.) The tracker comes with a band that you can attach to your dog’s collar, and we liked the sleek, compact design, which isn’t overly bulky, even on smaller dogs. The PETFON Tracker has the shortest battery life of the products we tested, lasting just eight to 16 hours per charge, but it does come with a portable case that can recharge the tracker up three times. We think this tracker would be well-suited for activities like hiking, especially since it works best in open outdoor environments, but if you want it for daily use, you’ll likely need to charge it every day. In terms of accuracy, the PETFON GPS Tracker was one of the better options we tested. It does occasionally lose connection with the app, but overall, we found that its updates were more frequent and accurate than other trackers. The device has a light that you can turn on to help locate your pet at night, and while there’s also a feature that lets you ping the tracker, we found that it’s too quiet to be much help. Price at time of publish: $219.99 Dimensions: 1.7 x 1.7 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 0.97 oz. | Battery Life: 8-16 hours | Waterproof: No | Subscription: None Tamara Staples Best for Large Dogs: Cube Real Time GPS Dog & Cat Tracker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Pros Inexpensive Accurate location history Loud pinging Cons High monthly subscription Bulky tracker The Cube GPS Tracker isn’t necessarily designed for pets — it’s a more general purpose GPS tracker—but we think it would be well-suited for large dog breeds, as it offers a variety of useful features. The tracker is extremely easy to set up, but while it does have an inexpensive initial cost, the subscription fee is the highest of all the trackers we tested — $19.95 per month or $198 per year. The unit is on the larger size, which is why we think it’s best for bigger dogs, and the brand sells collar clips separately, making it easy to attach to your pet’s collar or harness. When we tested this tracker, we liked that you’re able to adjust the reporting interval, getting location updates more frequently, if needed. Its updates seem fairly precise — though there were a few times when it took longer than expected to find a signal — and we liked its location history feature, which tracks your dog’s route with impressive accuracy. The other feature we liked on the Cube GPS Tracker was the ability to ping the unit. The noise is 100 decibels, which makes it easy to locate if you’re nearby, but keep in mind that it may startle your dog at first. Price at time of publish: $29.95 Dimensions: 1.57 x 2.75 x 0.64 inches | Weight: 2.3 oz. | Battery Life: 10-60 days | Waterproof: No | Subscription: $19.95/month Tamara Staples Best for Small Dogs: Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Tractive.com Pros Inexpensive Compact and lightweight design Accurate location history Cons Subscription required Not the best real-time updates Some GPS trackers are fairly bulky and might be too cumbersome for small dog breeds, which is why we like the Tractive GPS Dog Tracker. This product is more compact than many other options we tested, and it comes with a handy clip that makes it easy to remove from your dog’s collar for charging. It has an affordable upfront cost, but you do have to pay a $13 per month subscription fee to operate this tracker. The good news, however, is that it has unlimited range, so you can locate your pup no matter how far they’ve wandered. During testing, we found that the Tractive wasn’t the best option in terms of real-time updates, sometimes struggling to find a signal, but it did create an accurate location history map. It’s automatically set to provide a location update every five minutes, but we liked that you can adjust this setting if you'd like to receive updates more frequently — as much as every two to three seconds. The app also allows you to create virtual fences and will send you notifications if your dog wanders outside of them, and the tracking unit itself is completely waterproof, so you can leave it on when your dog goes swimming. Price at time of publish: $30 Dimensions: 2.8 x 0.65 x 1.13 inches | Weight: 1.2 oz. | Battery Life: 7 days | Waterproof: Yes | Subscription: $13/month Tamara Staples Things to Consider Before Buying a Dog GPS Tracker Range Your GPS tracker will only be effective if it's within range of your phone — some products have an unlimited range, while others only work up to a few miles. You'll also want to select a product based on your dog’s habits. For instance, if your dog tends to take off after wild animals, you’ll likely want a product with a longer range, such as the Fi Collar, which has an unlimited range. On the other hand, if your dog tends to just wander around the neighborhood, a shorter-range device might suit your needs. Subscription In addition to the initial purchase price, some dog GPS trackers have a monthly (or yearly) subscription fee, typically between $10 and $20 per month, to access their GPS abilities. If you don’t want to pay a recurring fee, you may want to look for a subscription-free option, such as the Apple AirTag, our top pick overall. Battery Life The battery life on GPS trackers can range quite dramatically: Some need to be charged every day, while others can be used for a full year before needing a new battery. You’ll want to think about how you plan to use the tracker to find the best fit for your needs. If you want to simply attach it to your pet's collar and leave it there, look for a product with a long battery life. However, if you only plan to use it during short outings, such as daily hiking trips, a shorter battery life might not be a big deal. Features Some of the GPS trackers we tested are specifically designed for pets, while others, like the AirTag, are general GPS trackers. Dog-specific trackers often have additional features that you may be interested in, such as activity or sleep tracking. Some products also have a geofencing feature, which sends you an alert if your dog exits a designated safe zone. Tamara Staples How We Tested We selected 12 of today’s most popular dog GPS trackers to test, but there were five products that we couldn’t get to work — some wouldn’t accept our payment information, and others we were unable to set up. In the end, we were able to fully test seven of the products in the lab and at home. After setting up each tracker, we worked in pairs to test the device’s accuracy, having one person walk a designated path while the other monitored the app. We also tested each of the tracker’s features to see if they were truly waterproof, how loudly they ping, and so on. The dog GPS trackers were then rated for ease of setup, accuracy, functionality, design, and value. The trackers with the highest average ratings were selected for this story, including our top pick, the Apple AirTag, which ended up with an overall rating of 4.2 out of 5. Frequently Asked Questions How do dog GPS trackers work? In general, dog GPS trackers work by connecting to nearby GPS satellites, which send the tracker’s location coordinates to your phone. Some trackers can also use Wi-Fi networks, cell towers, and/or Bluetooth connections to track your pet’s movements. How long does a dog tracker battery last? The battery life of a dog GPS tracker can vary quite substantially. Some products need to be charged every day, while others can be used for several months before needing to be plugged in. Battery life may also depend on how you use the tracker — for instance, certain trackers last longer if the unit is close to the receiver or connected to Wi-Fi. Do GPS dog collars work without cell service? Some GPS trackers, including the Fi Collar and PETFON GPS Tracker, work without cellular service, but others may not. You’ll want to read your tracker’s user manual for details on whether it will work when your phone doesn’t have service. 