At the end of the day, we think the Apple AirTag is the best option for tracking your pet. While it’s only available for iPhone users, this GPS tracker impressed us with its affordable price, easy setup, and long battery life, which make it extremely convenient to use.

When you’re looking at different GPS trackers, you’ll want to consider things like the size of the tracker, its battery life, the tracking range, and whether it requires a monthly subscription. There are a wide range of products available, and we tested seven of the top-rated dog GPS trackers to see which ones performed the best. (We originally planned to test 12 trackers, but we ran into technical problems with several models.)

There’s no worse feeling than when your dog goes missing — something Paris Hilton recently experienced — and if you worry about your furry friend wandering off, you can give yourself peace of mind by outfitting them with a GPS tracker. The best dog GPS trackers provide real-time location updates directly to your phone, allowing you to quickly find your pet and bring them home safe and sound if they wander out of your yard.

After thorough testing, the good ol’ Apple AirTag is our top recommendation for a GPS tracker thanks to its ease of use, affordable price, and compact design. These round tracking devices are just over 1.5 inches in diameter and extremely lightweight, making them well-suited for both large and small dogs, and there are a wide selection of accessories you can use to attach the AirTag to your dog’s collar or harness. Each AirTag costs less than $30, and it’s one of a few products that doesn’t have a monthly subscription fee, making it a budget-friendly choice.

We absolutely loved how easy it was to pair the AirTag to an iPhone. All you have to do is place the tag next to your phone, and it will sync up in a matter of seconds. It’s simple to operate using the Find My app, and it has the longest battery life of all the trackers we tested, lasting up to a full year. This is perfect if you want to attach the tracker to your dog’s collar and forget about it, as you won’t need to take it off for charging constantly. In terms of accuracy, the AirTag was pretty good, but not perfect. (You’ll see that none of the trackers we tested really wowed us with their accuracy.) If the tracker is within Bluetooth range of your phone, which is roughly 33 feet, the Precision Tracking feature will provide an exact location and allow you to ping the AirTag. However, we found that once it’s out of range of your phone, the accuracy suffers a bit as your phone works to locate it. While it is our top overall pick, that’s not to say the Apple AirTag is a perfect solution. Arguably the biggest downside of this tracker is that it’s only available for iPhone users—the tags can’t be paired with Android or Google phones, which may rule it out for many people. Additionally, because of the way it works, this GPS tracker is most effective and accurate in locations where there are a lot of iPhone users around—a.k.a. a city or busy neighborhood. When the tag is out of your phone’s Bluetooth range, its signal is actually tracked by other nearby Apple devices, which confidentially transmit the location of your AirTag to iCloud. Essentially, you’re relying on other people’s iPhones to pinpoint your dog’s location. If you’re in a more rural location, such as a hiking trail, with no one else around, the long-distance tracking abilities won't be helpful. Price at time of publish: $28.99 Dimensions: 1.6 x 1.6 x 0.1 inches | Weight: 0.39 oz. | Battery Life: 1 year | Waterproof: Yes, IP67 | Subscription: None Tamara Staples

Battery life varies depending on use If you’re looking for a GPS tracker that offers more functionality, we recommend the Fi Smart Collar, which stands out from the crowd thanks to its attractive and well-made design. Unlike many of the other products we tested, the Fi tracker comes with a stylish matching collar, which is available in four colors and four sizes. We were impressed with the quality of the collar, as well as the brushed metal finish of the tracker itself — the whole thing feels quite durable, and it’s chew-proof and waterproof with an IP68 rating. Because this gadget is designed specifically for dogs, it offers more functionality, such as daily activity and sleep tracking — it’s basically a Fitbit for your pup! You’ll be able to monitor how many steps your dog takes each day, and you can create geofencing and receive alerts if your dog ever leaves the safe zone. These features are all available for free, but if you want the live GPS tracking functionality that Fi offers, you’ll need to pay for a GPS/LTE Subscription, which costs $99 per year. The cost shakes out to $8.25 per month, which is actually the most affordable subscription among the products we tested. When we tested the Fi Collar’s tracking abilities using the Lost Dog Mode, we found that it provides a general location but can be off by 20 feet or so —not the end of the world. However, it can sometimes take several minutes to refresh and display your dog’s last known location, and in general, the further away your dog is, the longer it takes to refresh. We did like that the tracker has a built-in light that you can turn on via the app, which could definitely come in handy if you’re looking for your pup at night. Price at time of publish: $149 Dimensions: 4 sizes available | Weight: 1.3 oz. | Battery Life: Up to 3 months | Waterproof: Yes, IP68 | Subscription: $99/year Tamara Staples

Expensive If you’re only planning to use your GPS tracker during short outings with your pet, the PETFON GPS Tracker is a solid no-subscription option. It does have a higher upfront cost — in fact, it’s the most expensive option we tested — but it offers real-time GPS tracking with a range of 3.5 miles in open outdoor areas. (In dense city areas, the range drops to 0.65 miles.) The tracker comes with a band that you can attach to your dog’s collar, and we liked the sleek, compact design, which isn’t overly bulky, even on smaller dogs. The PETFON Tracker has the shortest battery life of the products we tested, lasting just eight to 16 hours per charge, but it does come with a portable case that can recharge the tracker up three times. We think this tracker would be well-suited for activities like hiking, especially since it works best in open outdoor environments, but if you want it for daily use, you’ll likely need to charge it every day. In terms of accuracy, the PETFON GPS Tracker was one of the better options we tested. It does occasionally lose connection with the app, but overall, we found that its updates were more frequent and accurate than other trackers. The device has a light that you can turn on to help locate your pet at night, and while there’s also a feature that lets you ping the tracker, we found that it’s too quiet to be much help. Price at time of publish: $219.99 Dimensions: 1.7 x 1.7 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 0.97 oz. | Battery Life: 8-16 hours | Waterproof: No | Subscription: None Tamara Staples

Bulky tracker The Cube GPS Tracker isn’t necessarily designed for pets — it’s a more general purpose GPS tracker—but we think it would be well-suited for large dog breeds, as it offers a variety of useful features. The tracker is extremely easy to set up, but while it does have an inexpensive initial cost, the subscription fee is the highest of all the trackers we tested — $19.95 per month or $198 per year. The unit is on the larger size, which is why we think it’s best for bigger dogs, and the brand sells collar clips separately, making it easy to attach to your pet’s collar or harness. When we tested this tracker, we liked that you’re able to adjust the reporting interval, getting location updates more frequently, if needed. Its updates seem fairly precise — though there were a few times when it took longer than expected to find a signal — and we liked its location history feature, which tracks your dog’s route with impressive accuracy. The other feature we liked on the Cube GPS Tracker was the ability to ping the unit. The noise is 100 decibels, which makes it easy to locate if you’re nearby, but keep in mind that it may startle your dog at first. Price at time of publish: $29.95 Dimensions: 1.57 x 2.75 x 0.64 inches | Weight: 2.3 oz. | Battery Life: 10-60 days | Waterproof: No | Subscription: $19.95/month Tamara Staples