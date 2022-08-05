Keep Your Pup’s Food Fresh with Our Favorite Dog Food Storage Containers

Our tester appreciated the easy cleaning of this container as well as under the lid. “The scoop can [also] be thrown in the dishwasher,” she added. She described this container as a “great value” and we have to agree. Considering all of the qualities, this container is a solid purchase for someone with a small dog, and should last for years to come.

She said since this container performed well with the shake and tilt test, but failed the dunk test, she believes it would be more effective as an indoor container. “I think the latch works really well and a dog would not be able to get it open.”

This 15-pound storage container has just enough space for small dog food. The exterior offers several design choices with playful expressions and prints — the one we ordered featured an adorable bulldog holding the word “food” in script. Our tester was pleased with the sturdy latch, and “loved that this came with a scooper and has a spot for it to be hooked in.”

On each side, there are extra storage pockets for treats, waste bags, and anything else you may want to bring with you. The special hex-weave material helps keep out critters and keep in any oils or odors from the kibble. Cleaning requires hand washing and air drying, which our tester said would be “difficult with the rubber lining.” Overall, we believe this is a perfect travel container to have your dog’s food on hand when you go out on your next outing.

The exterior fabric “with a rubberized lining” makes this bag highly durable. It passed the shake test without error and kept all the food intact within. “The top of the bag folds down and closes like a dry bag,” our tester said.

If you like to take your dogs on adventures with you, but don’t want to risk missing a meal time, consider using this kibble carrier for food on the go! This vinyl bag is PVC-free, and insulated with a food-safe PEVA liner. Our tester said it was “very easy to open and close,” and doesn’t seem susceptible to punctures.

This simple but effective container is perfect for food on the go, and offers durability for travel.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Dog Food Storage Container

Size

The size, or capacity, of your dog food container will depend on the amount of food you need to store. Dog food bags for large dog breeds tend to mimic the size of the dogs, so you’ll need a larger container — say enough for a 50-pound bag — to properly store the food. For smaller dogs, the kibble and bags themselves tend to be smaller (10- to 15-pound bags), so a more compact container would work just fine.

Airtight Seal

If possible, try to look for a dog food storage container with an airtight seal. During our tests, few containers survived the dunk test (though situations where your container will be completely submerged underwater are rare) so having an airtight seal can keep the food fresh longer, and in most cases, keep moisture out.

Materials

When you’re looking at food storage containers (as well as dog bowls) you should consider the material. Most dog food storage containers are made from plastic or stainless steel. “Investigating this, and other realities of pet food handling, was the focus of a study I published earlier this year with North Carolina State University's College of Veterinary Medicine,” says Dr. Luisana. Her study focused on bowls, but the materials are the same, so her findings also apply to storage containers.

“We found no difference in bacterial counts between plastic bowls and less porous materials such as stainless steel or ceramic bowls,” she says. “Additionally, bowl material may affect the taste of food for some animals. For example, plastic bowls may retain odors or food residues and pets receiving certain medications such as chemotherapy may be adverse to metal bowls.” Where you store the food container will also determine which material is the better choice for you.

Storage Location

Where you plan to store the dog food will affect the qualities you need to look for. If you’re keeping the container inside in your kitchen or pantry, then you’ll likely want a secure latch your dog can’t get into and a well-designed container that looks nice in your home. If you’re storing the container outdoors or in a garage, you’ll want to make sure it’s airtight to keep moisture and small critters out, and that the exterior is highly durable to withstand inclement weather.

Frequently Asked Questions Is it safe to store dog food in plastic bins? Generally yes, although you should check to make sure the plastic is BPA free. BPA, or bisphenol A, is a harmful chemical used to make plastics, especially storage for food and drink products. According to Brent A. Bauer, M.D. at The Mayo Clinic, BPA can seep into foods from containers themselves, and pose harm to those ingesting the food. While it’s FDA-safe in small amounts, consistent exposure can negatively affect your health, so it’s best to stay away from it when possible. BPA-free containers will have it marked on the label.

Should you pour dog food directly into the container? The short answer is no. “The most common misconception I see regarding pet food storage is the container,” says Dr. Luisana. “Most pet owners dump the contents of a pet food bag into a container, but this actually can make the food degrade faster, and can convey old tastes or bacteria to a new batch of food. If pet food has direct contact with the container, fat can separate from food over time which can promote rancidity. Some owners even report seeing their pet become less interested in the food as it gets to the bottom of the barrel. Pet food manufacturers typically create their bag as part of their storage system and may study the food's shelf life in this way.” Of course, dog food bags don’t always go with the aesthetic of our homes, and if not sealed properly can contribute to stale food, so a container is still necessary. “I recommend keeping food in the original bag, rolling it down tightly to remove excess air, and then putting this bag in an airtight container. Keeping the bag also allows you to have information you may need in case there is a recall or if your vet has questions about your pet's food,” she says.

What should you do to maintain food hygiene for your pet? Dr. Luisana actually studied pet food handling and storage as part of her postdoctoral studies and co-authored a research article about dog feeding practices. “Most of us wouldn’t eat off of dirty dishes, but we found that 22 percent of dog owners in our study washed their pet food bowl only once weekly (and 18 percent washed less than every three months or not at all),” she says. “ Dirty pet bowls can be sources of bacteria and other studies have found pathogenic strains in bowls. This could be especially concerning in households where pets or people are immunosuppressed or those with young children.” The same thought applies to dog food storage containers — they need regular cleaning to keep out harmful bacteria and keep your pet (and the rest of your household) safe! The FDA suggests cleaning out the container in between placing each new bag of kibble. “A few other tips for safe pet food handling include washing your hands before and after feeding your pet, avoiding foods that have a high risk of contamination (like raw foods), and not using the same surface to prepare your pet's food as human food,” says Dr. Luisana.

How We Tested Dog Food Storage Containers

To find the most worthy of dog food storage containers, we poured kibble into 26 different containers and put them to the test — looking at design, performance and durability, and ease of cleaning. Our testers considered how user-friendly each container was, how secure the latch was (dog-proof?), and how it looked to rate the design. Then came the physical portion of tests. By shaking, tipping, and dunking these containers underwater, our testers determined which ones would stand the test of time — excited dogs knocking them over, sitting outside in the rain and keeping food dry, protecting against spills, staleness, and other hazards. Finally, they emptied the containers and wiped them down to see how easy or difficult they were to clean. Using all of these insights and considering the price, the testers assigned each container an overall value, and we used those to choose our top seven dog food storage containers.

