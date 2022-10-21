The 4 Best Dog DNA Tests of 2022

Dog DNA tests can also prove to be invaluable to purebred owners, as they can share insight on inbreeding levels and important health factors, empowering dog parents to take a more informative approach to their dog’s health. We spoke with veterinary and DNA testing experts and conducted our own research to determine how to pick the right dog DNA test and which ones are the best of the best.

According to Dr. Amanda Takiguchi, a veterinarian and founder of Trending Breeds , which is dedicated to tips and guidance on various dog breeds, including purebreds and mixed breeds, a dog DNA test is considered more of an extracurricular but can be beneficial nonetheless. “In general, a DNA test is only necessary when you breed your female to two males and use DNA to sort out which puppies were sired by which male so that you can register the puppies,” she explains. Although a dog DNA test is optional for your pet, some owners might find it worthwhile, as dog DNA kits can identify breeds — which those with adopted and mixed-breed fur babies might find valuable — and some can also provide more insight into a dog’s health and screen for hereditary diseases. Similar to human DNA tests, many dog DNA tests also provide ancestry and share family tree information for a pup, as well as connect owners with their nearby relatives.

In a world of constant connectivity, DNA tests are wildly popular amongst humans who want to know more about their heritage and ancestors. But, swabbing for DNA samples isn’t just for humans — their fur babies can benefit from knowing more about where they come from, too. Dog DNA tests can share accurate information about breed makeup in mixed breeds, provide breed verification in purebreds, and test for other important aspects such as genetic disorders, personality traits, medication allergies (including MDRI drug sensitivity), and inbreeding.

Through Embark’s ancestry results, owners can also match their dogs with relatives and connect with those nearby, similar to human DNA tests, allowing pups to meet and bond with their family members.

If your dog is a purebred, you likely already have a good idea of what their breed results will be. However, if you’re looking for breed verification, a DNA test is a great idea. For the best dog DNA test for purebreds, we turn to Embark Vet DNA Test Kit for Purebred Dogs because, in addition to verifying breeds, this test also looks at other important factors for purebred dogs, including genetic health risks, ancestry, physical traits, and inbreeding levels. In addition to a large breed database, Embark also tests for over 215 genetic health risks (such as MDRI drug sensitivity and glaucoma) to determine whether or not a dog is at risk or a carrier of a genetic disease. The test also looks at genetic diversity, which can indicate levels of inbreeding and give owners the insight necessary to take a more informed approach to their dog’s health.

Dog owners with mixed breed companions are likely most intrigued by DNA tests, as the results can give them answers about their dog’s heritage, ancestry, and more. The best dog DNA test for mixed breeds is the Embark Breed Identification DNA Test for Dogs because it gives excellent insight into the genetic makeup of a dog, including its ancestry with the help of its database of over 350 dog breeds. As a research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, this Embark DNA test is able to provide a user-friendly experience to dog owners, with clear insights on breed percentages, ancestry, and can even connect you to relatives. The test also analyzes over 200,000 genetic markers so you can get important information on their health, too.

Dog owners with mixed breeds who want to know more about their pup’s DNA as well as ancestry.

Dog DNA kits aren’t cheap, however, there are some more affordable options out there. The DNA My Dog Genetic Testing Kit costs around 40 percent less than many other tests. Compared to other brands, this dog DNA kit doesn’t have the most pin-pointed results (since the database isn’t as robust as others); however, it can give you a 99.997 percent accurate range with valuable insight into what breeds make up your dog’s genetics. In addition to the price, the DNA test stands out because of its personality trait testing. A quick swab of your dog’s mouth can not only tell you more about their breeds but also tell you more about their unique behavior, which could be deemed invaluable to some dog owners.

This breed identification test also provides valuable insight into the ideal weight range for a dog, based on their DNA results, which can contribute to their overall health and help owners maintain their pup’s weight at a level that is more accurate and suitable to them.

Overall, the best dog DNA test is the Wisdom Panel Essential Breed Identification DNA Test for Dogs. Ideal for pet owners looking for comprehensive breed identification, this test checks your dog’s DNA against a database of over 350 breeds and reports results down to 1 percent, making it one of the most accurate dog DNA tests available. In addition to its accuracy, the Wisdom Panel test also looks at ancestry and other important factors, including potential health complications and possible allergic reactions to medicines. On top of that, it’s the only dog DNA test that is licensed to provide an MDR1 medication sensitivity test, which can tell you whether or not your dog might experience extreme reactions to common drugs.

How to Pick the Right Dog DNA Test

Accuracy

One of the most important things about a DNA test is accuracy, otherwise, there’s just no point in spending the money on it. When shopping for a dog DNA test, consider what factors into a test’s accuracy. For example, the Wisdom Panel Essential Breed Identification DNA Test for Dogs has over 350 breeds in its database — which is a key aspect of DNA test accuracy — and can report breed mixes down to 1 percent. Embark Breed Identification DNA Test for Dogs also has a large database of 350 dog breeds, which helps ensure it provides accurate results as well. “Do your research and choose a reputable product, or ask your veterinarian for a product recommendation before purchasing a test kit,” she advises. The reason not all tests have the same accuracy comes down to differences in technology and reference databases used, says Annette Louviere, a data and veterinary genetics manager at Wisdom Panel. She explains that other factors like laboratory quality control guidelines can also play a role in the accuracy of a test and might be the reason why not every company will foster the same results.

Purebred vs. Mixed Breeds

Dog owners with mixed breeds might be more inclined to test their dog’s genetics in order to learn what their pet’s breeds are. However, purebred owners can also benefit from dog DNA tests as those specifically created for purebred pups can not only validate purebred status but also share more insight into genetic markers, including potential hereditary diseases. While those with purebred dogs could technically use most of the popular dog DNA tests, one that is specifically dedicated to purebreds — like the Embark Vet DNA Test Kit for Purebred Dogs — is highly encouraged as it provides more value since it has more of a health focus.

Result Delivery

For the most part, dog DNA test kits can take up to three weeks to get results back. However, some kits have faster and longer result timeframes. If result time is important to you, be sure to look out for information on how long it takes for DNA results, as this could potentially save you frustration and give you a clear expectation during the process. The Embark Breed Identification DNA Test for Dogs takes around 2 to 4 weeks for results, while the Wisdom Panel Essential Breed Identification DNA Test for Dogs takes a more standard 3 weeks for results.

Health Markers, Personality Traits, and Ancestry

While the purpose of dog DNA tests is typically to identify dog breeds, many kits come with additional features, such as health markers, personality traits, and ancestry. If these features are of interest, consider purchasing a kit with additional perks. The budget-friendly DNA My Dog Genetic Testing Kit is a great option because it highlights dog breeds as well as personality traits. Wisdom Panel Essential Breed Identification DNA Test for Dogs is another excellent choice for those who want to know more about their pet’s ancestry, potential medical complications, and potential aversions to medications. With a focus on purebreds, the Embark Vet DNA Test Kit for Purebred Dogs tests for ancestry, breed validation, health markers, and also looks at genetic diversity, providing more insight into a dog’s level of inbreeding.

Frequently Asked Questions Are dog DNA tests worth it? Dog DNA testing can provide a wealth of incredible information on a dog’s breed(s) and other genetic information, and are definitely worth it if you’re wanting to find certain information out about your dog. It’s worth noting, however, that Dr. Takiguchi says they are not 100 percent accurate, though some are more accurate than others.

Can a vet do a dog DNA test? A veterinarian can definitely do a dog DNA test, however, Dr. Takiguchi says it can be done by a pet owner or a vet. “Some veterinarians prefer to submit a blood sample for assurance that large amounts of DNA are present,” she explains, adding that the blood sample process is not harmful to dogs.

Can a DNA test show inbreeding? Some DNA tests — such as the Embark Vet DNA Test Kit for Purebred Dogs — can show indications of inbreeding through a test called genetic diversity (aka, heterozygosity). According to Louviere, this is “a measure of commonality within a range of inherited genes from each side of the family.” And, although it won’t exclusively provide inbreeding levels, measuring for genetic diversity can provide an indication of inbreeding levels in an individual dog. “A high genetic diversity score indicates a wide variety of different traits, while a low score indicates a lesser variety,” Louviere explains.

How long does a dog DNA test typically take? The process of conducting a dog DNA test is quick for dog owners, as it typically involves a mouth swipe using a cotton swab. Once the lab receives the swab, technicians start the process of extracting DNA by matching the chromosomal patterns of a dog’s DNA to a breed database, using a computer algorithm. “It can take up to six weeks or more to get the results back, depending on the service,” says Dr. Takiguchi. While most brands claim faster results, it’s best to keep in mind potential delays.

Take Our Word For It

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When researching the best dog DNA tests, Jessie spoke with Dr. Amanda Takiguchi, a veterinarian and founder of Trending Breeds, which is dedicated to tips and guidance on various dog breeds, including purebreds and mixed breeds, and Annette Louviere, a data and veterinary genetics manager at Wisdom Panel for their expert insights and tips. She also looked at the breed databases to gain better insight into the accuracy of tests, additional features like health markers, ancestry, and inbreeding levels, and how quickly results are delivered.