We Found the 7 Best Dog Crates of 2022 for Every Type of Pooch

Our number one pick is the Petmate 2-Door Top Load Kennel , a durable, easy-to-clean contraption with an ergonomic handle and spring-loaded latches. Of course, every pup will need something slightly different, so we rounded up several high-quality crates that are sure to please your furry best friend.

The ideal design depends on the size of your pet, what you're using it for, and where you plan to put it. To help you narrow down your options, we tried 20 kennels first-hand, including travel-friendly, collapsible, heavy-duty, and furniture-style models.

No matter how much walking, fetching, and cuddling they do with their owners, most dogs will have to go in a kennel at some point. Whether you're puppy training ( like this New York Mets pup ), traveling, or need to ensure your pooch is safe and secure while you're away from home, you'll be glad to have a good crate on hand.

The multipurpose design can also be used as a pet gate, and converting it from one to the other was pretty simple. It's definitely strong enough to prevent a dog from escaping, but larger breeds might be able to knock it over in the gate configuration. This kennel has a removable tray-style bottom, making it easy to clean. While it's relatively heavy and not very maneuverable, we'd recommend it to anyone looking for a high-quality indoor crate that won't be an eyesore.

If you're interested in a more upscale design that blends in with your furniture, consider the 2-in-1 Pet Crate from Merry Products. While you won't need any tools to set it up, the pins were a little tricky to insert. Still, this wooden kennel was easy enough to assemble once we got the pieces lined up.

The Sof-Krate has heavy-duty zippers and a lock clip to keep your pup safe and secure. When you want to leave it open, the mesh door rolls up and stays in place with velcro. We found the features and overall design intuitive and user-friendly. And although there's no pull-out tray, you can wipe it clean or machine-wash the removable cover. This kennel comes in four sizes to fit dogs up to 100 pounds. While it's a little pricey, we think the indoor/outdoor design is worth it.

Need something for outdoor use? We recommend the Noz2Noz Sof-Krate. This dog kennel has a durable, water-resistant base and vinyl walls with inherent moisture resistance. One tester said the fabric feels "thick, strong, and sturdy." The lightweight yet durable steel frame and soft-sided construction pop up in seconds and collapse just as quickly. It passed our sandbag test, too.

Describing it as "pretty indestructible," our tester was thoroughly impressed by how strong the latches are and how well it held up during our sandbag test. While the Revol earned perfect ratings for setup, user-friendliness, durability, and ease of cleaning, we knocked off a half-point for value since the price is so steep. This dog crate has built-in wheels and a carrying handle for easy transport, but bear in mind it's one of the heaviest models we tested.

The Diggs Revol Crate was also a hit in the Lab. Made of aluminum, steel, and heavy-duty plastic, this high-end kennel looks and feels super luxe — the online pictures don't do it justice. It's available in two sizes to accommodate most small and medium breeds. No assembly is required, and it collapses and folds back out in mere seconds. It has remarkably smooth door hinges, and a removable tray makes cleaning a breeze.

Despite the soft-sided, lightweight construction, we were pleasantly surprised by how well it held up when a sandbag was thrown at it — no scratches or warping to speak of. The kennel has a removable, machine-washable cover, but for day-to-day cleanings, it might be hard to access every nook and cranny. All things considered, this reasonably priced dog crate is a prime choice as long as it's the right size for your pet.

Amazon's Soft-Sided Dog Crate clocked perfect scores for setup, ease of use, durability, and overall value. The lightweight, foldable design is made of polyester, and the two mesh doors have zipper closures plus velcro straps for when you want to keep them open. While the collapsible design is convenient for storage and transport, it would be more portable if it had a carrying handle or strap.

While the removable cover is washable, it might be tricky to clean every nook and cranny

This travel-friendly dog kennel comes in six sizes to accommodate pets up to 125 pounds and meets oversized cargo requirements for most airlines. The smallest two models have carrying handles, but the larger ones will need to be moved on a cart. Some pet owners may prefer a wheelable design, but all in all, we think this is a solid pick for trips.

Have a trip coming up? Go with the Petmate Sky Kennel. This crate is easy to assemble and user-friendly with a sturdy design and an interlocking grate. Though our tester said it would require "super-dog strength" to bust through the door, the metal did warp slightly when we pulled on it with about 68 pounds of force. The base is mostly flat, but there's no pull-out tray, so it might be tough to clean every last crevice.

While it seems stable enough, we knocked off a point for durability since it wobbled a little when we threw sandbags at it. Also, the door warped a tiny bit when we pulled at it. Calling it a "basic but totally practical dog crate," our tester said the doors opened and closed effortlessly. She also appreciated the leak-proof pan, which slides out for easy-peasy cleaning. This kennel isn't the most portable simply due to the large size, but it does have a convenient carrying handle.

Available in seven sizes to accommodate pups up to 110 pounds, the iCrate is a great choice for larger breeds. Earning perfect scores for setup, user-friendliness, ease of cleaning, and overall value, this sizable kennel was simple to put together. All you do is unfold it, then when you want to put it away, just fold it back up.

It doesn't have a pull-out tray, but this crate is small enough that wiping it clean is no problem. The other thing to note is that while there are two sizes available, the larger option can only accommodate pets up to 15 pounds. With that said, if you have a smaller breed, we think this is an excellent choice for traveling and at-home use.

As for durability, color us impressed. The Top Load Kennel has a heavy-duty thermoplastic frame and sturdy steel grates. We threw a sandbag at it and pulled the door with 33 pounds of force, and it held up beautifully.

Earning perfect scores in all our tests, our top choice is the Petmate 2-Door Top Load Kennel. This dog crate is easy to set up — no tools required. Just attach the top to the base, and you're good to go. It's user-friendly, too. The spring-loaded latches keep your pet secure, and thanks to their "easy-squeeze" design, the front and top doors open without a fuss. With a comfortable ergonomic handle, this kennel is also a breeze to carry.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Dog Crate

Dog Size



The first thing to consider when buying a kennel is the size of your dog. Crates come in many sizes to accommodate pets weighing anywhere from 4 pounds to upwards of 150 pounds. Check the dimensions to make sure your dog will fit, then look at the brand's recommended weight limit to ensure it's the proper size.

Portability



If you need something for trips, vet appointments, or competitions, portability is key. Many dog crates have carrying handles, and some larger models feature built-in wheels. For plane travel, be sure to check the airline's oversized cargo guidelines or carry-on requirements if you're bringing your pet in the cabin.

If you're going on a road trip or picking up your pooch from another location, a collapsible design will be easier to pack. And generally speaking, lighter-weight models are better for on-the-go use.

Durability



A durable dog crate will have a sturdy frame that stands up to wear and tear. If it's bumped by heavy luggage, it should remain upright, and a rowdy pup shouldn't be able to knock it over from the inside. Additionally, the door should have a secure latch to prevent escapes. Our best overall pick, the Petmate 2-Door Top Load Kennel, is super durable, thanks to its hard exterior that can withstand bumps and turbulence.

Cleaning



Lastly, the kennel should be easy to clean. Many models have pull-out trays you can remove and wash as needed. Some soft-sided crates have removable, machine-washable covers. If yours has neither of these features, you'll have to wipe it clean from the inside or potentially hose it down if the materials are waterproof.



How We Tested

After researching today's best dog crates, we chose 20 models with varying styles, features, and price points to see how they stack up. Our team carefully assessed the design, portability, and usage recommendations, then assembled each kennel according to the instructions. We also threw sandbags at them and yanked on the doors to test for strength and stability.

The dog crates were then rated for ease of setup, ease of use, durability, ease of cleaning, and value. Our best overall pick received perfect scores in all categories, and the lowest rating was the LuckUp Dog Cage, which we found somewhat flimsy and a bit too jail-like. Those with the highest average ratings were selected for this story.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

