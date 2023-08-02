With this in mind, keep reading for the best dog cooling vests of 2023, according to pet owners.

She also urges the importance of monitoring your dog’s behavior when they’re wearing a cooling vest; you are the one who truly knows what’s normal for them. If they show any discomfort or irritation, you should take the vest off and find another approach to keep them cool. And of course, cooling vests should not be a substitute for proper hydration or shade.

Cooling vests can be an excellent tool in the summer months, but there are some things you should be aware of before you rely too much on them, according to Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, an Animal Health and Behavior Expert for Camp Bow Wow. “Cooling vests may not be effective in extremely humid conditions where evaporation is limited,” she says, “If not used properly, cooling vests might [also] make the dog too cold, leading to shivering or discomfort.”

What should you be aware of before you buy a dog cooling vest?

We took to online retailers and scoured reviews by pet owners to put together a roundup of some of the best cooling vests on the market, whether you’ll be spending the summer camping, hanging by the pool, or exploring outside. It's important to note that sometimes it's just too hot and humid to do strenuous outdoor activities with your dog, and a cooling vest won't change that. Still, for everyday summertime fun, a cooling vest is a great way to ensure your dog stays comfortable.

While you will inevitably sweat if you get overheated, your dog doesn’t have the same experience, and it's important to know how to tell if your dog is overheating . Dogs release and regulate their temperature through their mouths, nose, and paw pads, and they still need protection from the heat and sun like we do. A cooling vest is a great way to help them stay cool, especially if they’ll be doing outdoor exercise with you, like hiking or running.

Best Overall Rantow Dog Cooling Vest Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s good for Pet owners that want a good quality yet affordable cooling vest, and don’t know what specific qualities they need other than that. Who it’s not good for If you want something in a certain color or with a lot of style options, this one only comes in one style and color. We love this cooling vest by Rantzow because it manages to be lightweight but effective. If your dog isn't used to wearing anything more than a collar, they’ll still be able to keep this on without feeling uncomfortable or fighting and chewing it off. All you have to do is soak it in water, wring out the excess, and put it on your dog. What’s unique about this cooling vest is the fact that it is designed in layers — the inner most works to absorb the water you submerge it in, while the outermost has UV-resisting technology that repels heat and allows for slow evaporation that will keep your dog from feeling weighed down. Both of these features work in tandem to prolong the amount of time it stays damp and subsequently keeps your dog’s temperature regulated. Pet owners said they’re particularly impressed by how long this vest lasts — while many vests that work this way have the caveat of drying quickly, this one stays damp whether you’re on a neighborhood walk or a long hike. We also really appreciate the adjustable belly band for better sizing customization and the opening on the back for easy leash and collar access. These features come at a very reasonable price — even the largest size (XXXL!) is under $25. You truly cannot go wrong with this dog cooling vest if you’re not quite sure what you’re looking for besides something that's of good quality and affordable. Price at time of publish: $14.49 to $23.99 Material: Polyester | Colors: 1 | Sizes: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large, XXX-Large

Best Budget Coppthinktu Breathable Cooling Jacket Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s good for This is a great option if you want a cooling vest that won’t break the bank, or you have a one-off outing where your dog will be exposed to hot temperatures and you want something that will give them relief. Who it’s not good for This one isn’t ideal if you want something more sturdy, or you’re looking to make a long term purchase for regular use. Although this cooling vest is lighter and on the cheaper side, it still does a great job of keeping your pet cool and comfortable. After getting it wet, some pet owners suggest putting it in the fridge for a few minutes to make its cooling properties last even longer, but it still stays relatively cool if you just get it damp. The soft, self-cooling fabric is also stretchy and moves with your dog, so they won’t be constricted if they’re in the backyard playing or jumping in the pool. If you want a cooling shirt that’s still affordable (all sizes are under $15) you and your dog will love this one. Price at time of publish: $11.99-$13.99 Material: Self-cooling fabric | Colors: 1 | Sizes: Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large

Best Investment Ruffwear Swamp Cooler Zip Dog Vest Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Who it’s good for Regular adventurers who want a cooling vest they can use over and over. Who it’s not good for If you’re working on a tight budget or don’t plan on using the vest much, this wouldn’t be a practical purchase for you. Are you worried about finding a cooling vest that will last for the long haul? This cooling zip vest by Ruffwear won our vote for best investment because it’s a great choice for those of you looking for something that you can get years of use out of. Its three layers work together to retain cooling effects, while also releasing heat from the outside. The innermost layer, which is made of mesh, keeps it breathable so that your dog doesn’t feel bogged down. The oversized armholes allow maximum mobility so your dog can run and play without interruption. One thing that really signals the high quality of this vest is the top-to-bottom zipper that allows for quickly taking it on and off. Pet owners love this vest for how long it stays damp and cool, and how easily it wicks off any mud or dirt that your furry friend will inevitably encounter in their adventures. Coming in at just under $60, this is a little more of a splurge — but if you are willing to spend, you’ll absolutely love it. Price at time of publish: $59.95 Material: Spandex/Nylon/Polyester Blend | Colors: 3 | Sizes: XX-Small, X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Best Lightweight FLYING TAIL Reflective Dog Cooling Vest Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s good for This one is great for dogs that don’t spend too much time outside, but need something light to stay cool on walks or potty breaks. Who it’s not good for If your pet has a thick coat or spends significant time outside in high temperatures, they’ll probably need something more substantial. This vest won our vote for best lightweight because it is equipped with a single cooling layer that will keep your dog comfortable without too much added weight. One thing we love about this vest is that it’s reversible — one side is a solid color, while the other side has an adorable star pattern that is revealed when it’s wet. As the water evaporates, the stars fade, which is an excellent way to track when you need to wet it again. This would be perfect for dogs who are primarily indoors but need something that will keep them cool on walks and bathroom breaks throughout the day. Price at time of publish: $13.99-$31.99 Material: Self-Cooling Fabric | Colors: 5 | Sizes: XX-Small, X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large, XXX-Large, XXXX-Large, XXXXX-Large

Best for Thick Coats JOYPAWS Ice Cool Dog Cooling Vest Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s good for This cooling vest is perfect for dog’s with thicker fur because of how easy it is to take on and off, and its generous coverage. Who it’s not good for If your pet is smaller or has fine hair, this vest may be too bulky for them. Cooling vests are especially helpful for dogs with thick coats that are already predisposed to struggling with heat regulation. Putting them in one during the summer months, especially if they’ll be going on long walks or playing outside, can help to keep them safe and comfortable. This one, like most other cooling vests on the market, is activated by submerging it in water — the innermost layer concentrates the coolness from the water while slowly allowing the water to evaporate and release the heat along with it. We love this cooling vest by JOYPAWS for dogs with thick fur because it runs big, so it won’t be too tight on your pet. The easy-release buckle side enclosure also makes it easy to snap on and off, and it covers a significant amount of your pet’s back, evenly distributing the cooling properties across their body. Price at time of publish: $19.99 to $29.99 Material: Multi-layer self-cooling fabric | Colors: 3 | Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Best for Small Dogs UNIPUP Mesh Breathable Cooling Vest Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s good for This is a great purchase for smaller dogs that you want to keep cool in the summer months. Who it’s not good for If your dog is larger or has thicker fur, this vest may not keep them cold enough. This vest is a great option for smaller pets because it has a snug fit. If you find that most garments you buy for your dog fit too loosely, you’ll appreciate that this has a snug fit that will keep the cold and moisture in and push the heat out. Little dogs don’t need much to cool off, so this lightweight and breathable material will provide just the right amount of cold to get them through summertime walks, hikes, or days. Another bonus is that each pack comes with two, so while you’re using one, the other can be cooling off in the fridge for maximized benefit. Or, if it gets dirty after a day of play, you’ll have a clean one on hand. On this note, we really appreciate that the nylon/spandex blended fabric is machine-washable. Little dogs that sit closer to the ground tend to come into contact with lots of dirt when they’re outside, so this two-for-one purchase will definitely come in handy. Price at time of publish: $17.39 to 20.69 Material: Nylon/Spandex Blend | Colors: 3 | Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large, XXX-Large

Best for Large Dogs smartelf Dog Cooling Vest Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s good for Owners of large dogs will love this vest for how easy it is to get on and off, and for how much coverage it has. Who it’s not good for This vest doesn’t come in any small sizes, and if you’re looking for something with more styles and colors, opt for another pick on this list. If your dog is on the larger side and you struggle to find coats and vests alike that properly fit them, this cooling vest by Smartelf is a great option. We love it for bigger dogs because of its excellent coverage and the easily accessed snap enclosures; they make taking the vest off and putting it on no-fuss. This cooling vest is activated by submerging it in water, but if you’re worried about it drying up while you’re out, keeping a water bottle with you for touch-ups should keep it damp and cool. Although it only comes in one color and style, the orange shade boosts visibility, along with the reflective bands on the sides attached to the side enclosures. Price at time of publish: $28.99 Material: Not listed | Colors: 1 | Sizes: Large, X-Large, XX-Large

Best Design Kurgo Dog Core Cooling Vest Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy View On Kurgo.com Who it’s good for This is a great option if you’re worried about your dog feeling uncomfortable in a bulky cooling vest, or if you want a more sleek and simple option that has subtle but effective features to maximize benefit and ease of use. Who it’s not good for This cooling vest is on the pricier side, so it's not the best choice if you want something cheap. So many features are packed into this sleek, minimalistic dog vest, which is why it won our vote for best design. If you want a high-quality, low-frills option, you’ll love the icy blue machine-washable fabric, which is designed to concentrate its cooling properties evenly across your dog’s core. What we loved most about this vest is how effective but lightweight it is, thanks to the breathable mesh innermost layer which keeps your dog from feeling weighed down by fabric — it keeps the evaporation of water steady so that it continuously wicks heat away. We also really liked the 2-way zipper on the back of the vest, which allows for easy access with a leash if they’re wearing a collar or harness underneath. While it is on the pricier side, the amazing reviews from pet owners, coupled with the sleek and high-quality features, made it a no-brainer for us to have on this list. Price at time of publish: $33.27-58.95 Material: Mesh, Polyester, Synthetic Fabric | Colors: 1 | Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Most Durable POPETPOP Dog Cooling Vest Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s good for This is great for dogs who like to play extra hard or spend lots of time outside. Who it’s not good for If your pet mostly spends time lounging by the pool or just briefly walking outside, this may not be a practical purchase. The Popetpop dog cooling vest is perfect for adventurous dogs who like to play rough. We know it can be frustrating when you buy a sweater or toy for your pet, and they tear it to shreds within days. Pet owners celebrate this vest because of its high-quality feel and because of how long it lasts — you may be concerned about how long a cooling vest will stay damp in the heat, but its cooling effects last for hours, so your dog can enjoy playtime outside without overheating. We also appreciate that it has a multi-layer cooling fabric: Cotton in the middle provides constant cooling, while mesh on the outside sends heat out and off of your dog. Something to note: Many pet owners reported that this vest does run a bit small, so while you should follow their measuring guidelines to be safe, sizing up may be a good idea. Price at time of publish: $17.59-$21.39 Material: Polyester, Mesh, Cotton | Colors: 1 | Sizes: Small, Medium, Large The 11 Best Dog Toys for Tough Chewers, Tested and Reviewed

Best Reflective UILIKO Dog Cooling Vest Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s good for If you want increased visibility for your pet or take them on many night walks, you’ll appreciate the reflective features and bright-colored fabric. Who it’s not good for Pet owners did note that this doesn’t stay wet and cold for very long, so if you want something for prolonged outdoor playtime, this may not be the best choice. Do you take lots of nighttime summer walks with your dog, or have a wanderer that you need extra help keeping an eye on? This vest by Uiliko is a great option if you need something reflective with good visibility. It has triple-layer cooling technology that is activated when it gets wet and has UPF 50+ coverage so your dog can stay safe from the hot sun. The neon rainbow fabric, coupled with the reflective detailing, will make it easy to spot your dog when you’re out and about adventuring. One thing pet owners did note is that while this does a good job cooling your pet down for short periods, it does dry up fairly quickly, so don’t plan on using it for long days or extended trips. Price at time of publish: $22.99 to $36.99 Material: Polyester | Colors: 2 | Sizes: Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large

Best for Walks HORAY WORLD Cooling Vest Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s good for The ice packs provide excellent cooling support when you and your dog walk in the hot sun. Who it’s not good for If you’re looking for something that will last for longer periods, this may not be the right fit as the ice packs will melt and weigh your dog down. While most of the cooling vests on this list work by being submerged in water, this one actually comes with ice packs that you put into velcro inserts on the vest. This is the biggest reason why we think it’s best for going on walks — your dog will most likely be up close and personal with cement that reflects lots of heat. The ice packs provide intense and high-powered cooling effects that will keep your dog from overheating. The inside of the vest has sewn-in pockets for the ice pack inserts, and the vest itself has subtle design features that are ideal for being on the move, from accordion stitching that maximizes mobility to an opening on the back for easy access to a leash and collar. This is on the pricier side so it may not be realistic for all budgets, but if you and your dog go on lots of walks (and your priority is keeping them cool in those times), you’ll certainly get your money’s worth. Price at time of publish: $54.99-$89.99 Material: Mesh | Colors: 1 | Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large