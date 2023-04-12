We tested 22 dog brushes to help you narrow down your options, including slickers, rakes, dematting tools, and rubber massagers. We carefully evaluated each one for effectiveness, user-friendliness, cleaning requirements, quality, and value.

"Establish a regular grooming routine with your dog, and include brushing, bathing, and nail trimming, to keep them healthy and comfortable," says Dr. Carling Matejka, DVM, veterinarian and spokesperson for Solid Gold.

Dog owners are often used to having loose hairs all over their floors and furniture. A good dog brush can help control the problem, but that's not the only reason to brush your pup.

Best Overall FURminator Undercoat deShedding Tool 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Grippy ergonomic handle makes it easy to use

Effective stainless steel bristles are gentle enough for our pup to enjoy

Self-cleaning ejector button Cons One of the more expensive options we tested, but we think it's worth it Of all the dog brushes we tested, the FURminator deShedding Tool was an overall favorite. It feels well-made, with a grippy ergonomic handle and durable stainless steel teeth. The teeth removed a substantial amount of loose hair from the undercoat of the dog we tested it on. They moved smoothly without tugging on the skin and got all the way down to the roots of the hair. This brush didn't get caught on any tangles or cause any pain that we noticed. In addition to loose fur, it picked up some dandruff. The process was quick and efficient, and the dog seemed to enjoy his grooming session! As far as human comfort, this tool feels good in the hand and is easy to maneuver. It's also a perfect size for reaching all around your pup's body. (There are actually multiple sizes available, so you may want to order a smaller or larger version depending on how big your dog is.) The FURminator is also a breeze to clean — just press the eject button to release the captured fur. Though the price is a bit steep, we think it's warranted based on the high-quality, effective design. Price at Time of Publish: $21.99 (orig. $39) Dimensions: 9 x 6.5 x 2 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel

Best Budget Le Salon Essentials Rubber Curry Grooming Brush with Loop Handle 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Easy to hold and maneuver

Picks up loose fur with ease

Can be used wet or dry and is just as effective either way Cons Not ideal for long/thick hair On a budget? The Essentials Curry Grooming Brush is a solid choice. It's made of rubber, so rather than metal bristles, it has little massaging nodes that run through your dog's coat and gently remove excess fur. This tool isn't ideal for longer, thicker coats, as it doesn't do much in terms of getting rid of matts. But it does a great job of picking up loose hair that would otherwise end up on your floor. We found this brush easy to hold and appreciated the rubber loop on the back where you stick your hand through. In addition to regular dry-brushing, you can use it during bathtime to lather shampoo. For under $10, this product is a steal — and honestly, we'd probably pay more for it. Price at Time of Publish: $8.49 Dimensions: 6 x 5 x 2 inches | Bristle Material: Rubber

Best Investment Chris Christensen Big G Dog Slicker Brush 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chrischristensen.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Comfortable ergonomic handle

Effortlessly works through tangles thanks to curved metal bristles

Leaves hair soft and fluffy Cons Very expensive

Best Slicker Ruff 'N Ruffus Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Incredibly comfortable handle

Protective beaded tips ensure a safe grooming session

Self-cleaning design Cons Too large for some breeds

Doesn't loosen hair very well The best slicker brush we tested comes from Ruff 'N Ruffus. We found the handle incredibly comfortable and appreciated the grippy, non-slip design. The bristles are stainless steel with protective beads at the tips to prevent uncomfortable scratching on your dog's skin. This tool was easy to maneuver and did a great job removing matts and loose fur. After the grooming session, the dog we tested it on had a much softer, smoother coat. He seemed to enjoy it, too, based on the enthusiastic wag of approval. This slicker is also a breeze to clean — just press the button to retract the bristles and release the captured fur. Considering the affordable price, we'd definitely recommend it to just about any dog owner. Price at Time of Publish: $11 (orig. $14.97) Dimensions: 7.5 x 5 x 3.5 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel

Best Rake FURminator Grooming Rake 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy View On Gopuff.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Solid construction will last for years

Wide stainless steel teeth powers through stubborn knots

Easy to clean Cons Not a deshedding tool We also liked the FURminator Grooming Rake. This solidly constructed tool has a non-slip ergonomic handle and wide stainless steel teeth that spin around for easy maneuvering. We tried it out on a German shepherd, and it powered through some pretty stubborn knots without bending or breaking. Bear in mind rakes aren't deshedding tools. However, this one has long enough teeth to get all the way through a dog's thick coat and capture loose fur. It's a great option for removing and preventing tangles a few times a week. And thanks to the wide teeth, cleaning off the captured hair is super easy. Price at Time of Publish: $12.99 Dimensions: 9.5 x 6.5 x 2 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel

Best Bristle Hartz Groomer's Best Combo Dog Brush 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 3 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Dual-sided design makes this two-in-one tool an excellent value

Works for dematting and smoothing

Best for Matts GoPets Dematting Comb 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Effectiveness 4.5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Two-sided design works well for tangles and deshedding

Grippy rubberized handle makes it easy to use

Pain-free experience for the dog and owner Cons On the expensive side When you need to get matts out of your dog's coat, reach for the GoPets Dematting Comb. This rake-style tool has a solid rubberized handle and durable stainless steel teeth. One side has fewer teeth for working through matts and tangles, and the other has more densely packed teeth for raking through the undercoat and helping with deshedding. We were pleasantly surprised by how well it worked for dematting and detangling — and it didn't appear to hurt the dog at all in the process. This tool also picked up a remarkable amount of hair when we used it to comb through the undercoat. It was a breeze to clean by hand too. Other than the steep price, we have no complaints. Price at Time of Publish: $35.99 Dimensions: 9 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel

Best for Shedding DakPets Pet Grooming Brush 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 4 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Durable non-slip handle is easy to hold and manuever

Very effective at picking up hair

Good for daily use or pre-bath Cons Potentially too sharp

Awkwardly shaped You'll be glad to have this dog brush on hand during shedding season. It has a durable, non-slip rubber handle and sharp stainless steel teeth. (Though the dog we tested it on didn't seem bothered, we were a little concerned that the teeth were too sharp and could create abrasions on the skin.) The rake-style design picks up so much loose hair. It's a great choice for daily use and before bathtime. The long, narrow head is somewhat awkwardly shaped in that it's hard to maneuver around some body parts and may not be ideal for smaller dogs. But it worked really well on larger areas and the thickest parts of the dog's coat. We also liked that the head detaches, which makes cleaning easy. Price at Time of Publish: $15.47 Dimensions: 5.5 x 5.5 x 4 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel

Best for Bath Time Bodhi Dog Bath Brush 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Waterproof, so you can use it before bath time and during bath time

Massages and stimulates skin

Easy to maneuver and clean Cons Doesn't remove matts, but excellent at deshedding You're wise to brush out your dog's coat before bathtime, and this tool is up for the task. It's made entirely of rubber and has soft (yet not too flimsy) tips that work through your pup's hair while massaging and stimulating their skin. It's also waterproof, so you can use it dry before the bath, as well as in the bath as a shampoo-lathering device. We found this brush user-friendly and easy to maneuver. It has a loop on the back for your finger to help it stay in place, and the small size allows you to work all around your dog's body. Though it doesn't remove matts, we were impressed by how many loose hairs it picked up — and how much more came off in the bath compared to when it wasn't used. To clean this tool, all you need to do is run warm water over it. Price at Time of Publish: $11.99 Dimensions: 5 x 3.5 x 1.5 inches | Bristle Material: Rubber

Best Glove Mr. Peanut's Pet Grooming Glove Brush and Deshedding Aid 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 3.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Soft, strong bristles make for an effective yet enjoyable grooming session

Loosens fur and dander

Comfortable, adjustable fit Cons Not great for detangling

Hard to clean since the hair sticks to the silicone This grooming glove was also a hit during our tests. It comes in a set of two, so you can use just one or wear both at once. The silicone bristles are soft yet strong enough to really get into your pet's coat and loosen up fur and dander. Though they aren't great for detangling, they also help stimulate the skin, so it's almost like giving your dog a massage. The gloves are comfortable to wear and have adjustable velcro wristbands to ensure a secure fit. After using this product, the dog's coat was softer and shinier, and we noticed an overall reduction in shedding. They're a little tricky to clean since hair sticks to the silicone, but considering the affordable price, we really can't complain. Price at Time of Publish: $10.99 Dimensions: 9 x 6.5 x 1 inches | Bristle Material: Silicone