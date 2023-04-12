Shopping People Tested The Best Dog Brushes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The FURminator Undercoat deShedding Tool really does it all By Theresa Holland Published on April 12, 2023 11:42 AM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider FAQ How We Tested Why Trust PEOPLE What Is PEOPLE Tested We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Alli Waataja Dog owners are often used to having loose hairs all over their floors and furniture. A good dog brush can help control the problem, but that's not the only reason to brush your pup. "Establish a regular grooming routine with your dog, and include brushing, bathing, and nail trimming, to keep them healthy and comfortable," says Dr. Carling Matejka, DVM, veterinarian and spokesperson for Solid Gold. We tested 22 dog brushes to help you narrow down your options, including slickers, rakes, dematting tools, and rubber massagers. We carefully evaluated each one for effectiveness, user-friendliness, cleaning requirements, quality, and value. These are the best dog brushes PEOPLE (and dogs) Tested. Best Overall FURminator Undercoat deShedding Tool 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Quality 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Grippy ergonomic handle makes it easy to use Effective stainless steel bristles are gentle enough for our pup to enjoy Self-cleaning ejector button Cons One of the more expensive options we tested, but we think it's worth it Of all the dog brushes we tested, the FURminator deShedding Tool was an overall favorite. It feels well-made, with a grippy ergonomic handle and durable stainless steel teeth. The teeth removed a substantial amount of loose hair from the undercoat of the dog we tested it on. They moved smoothly without tugging on the skin and got all the way down to the roots of the hair. This brush didn't get caught on any tangles or cause any pain that we noticed. In addition to loose fur, it picked up some dandruff. The process was quick and efficient, and the dog seemed to enjoy his grooming session! As far as human comfort, this tool feels good in the hand and is easy to maneuver. It's also a perfect size for reaching all around your pup's body. (There are actually multiple sizes available, so you may want to order a smaller or larger version depending on how big your dog is.) The FURminator is also a breeze to clean — just press the eject button to release the captured fur. Though the price is a bit steep, we think it's warranted based on the high-quality, effective design. Price at Time of Publish: $21.99 (orig. $39) Dimensions: 9 x 6.5 x 2 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel Best Budget Le Salon Essentials Rubber Curry Grooming Brush with Loop Handle 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Quality 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Easy to hold and maneuver Picks up loose fur with ease Can be used wet or dry and is just as effective either way Cons Not ideal for long/thick hair On a budget? The Essentials Curry Grooming Brush is a solid choice. It's made of rubber, so rather than metal bristles, it has little massaging nodes that run through your dog's coat and gently remove excess fur. This tool isn't ideal for longer, thicker coats, as it doesn't do much in terms of getting rid of matts. But it does a great job of picking up loose hair that would otherwise end up on your floor. We found this brush easy to hold and appreciated the rubber loop on the back where you stick your hand through. In addition to regular dry-brushing, you can use it during bathtime to lather shampoo. For under $10, this product is a steal — and honestly, we'd probably pay more for it. Price at Time of Publish: $8.49 Dimensions: 6 x 5 x 2 inches | Bristle Material: Rubber Best Investment Chris Christensen Big G Dog Slicker Brush 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chrischristensen.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Quality 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Comfortable ergonomic handle Effortlessly works through tangles thanks to curved metal bristles Leaves hair soft and fluffy Cons Very expensive No protective tips, so you have to use with caution If you're willing to spend a bit more on your fur baby's at-home grooming routine, the Big G Slicker Brush won't disappoint. At first glance, this tool is clearly well-made. It has a comfortable ergonomic handle and curved metal bristles that do wonders combing through a dog's coat. We tried it on a curly-haired pooch, and it had no problem working through tangles and getting deep into the undercoat. Though the bristles don't have protective tips, they seemed to be gentle enough and didn't appear to cause any discomfort. When you're finished, you can expect your dog's coat to be smooth, soft, and fluffy. The price of this brush might be hard to justify, but if it's within your budget, it's a great investment. Price at Time of Publish: $75.99 Dimensions: 8 x 4 x 2.5 inches, 6 x 3.5 x 3 inches, 9 x 2.5 x 2 | Bristle Material: Metal Best Slicker Ruff 'N Ruffus Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Quality 4.5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Incredibly comfortable handle Protective beaded tips ensure a safe grooming session Self-cleaning design Cons Too large for some breeds Doesn't loosen hair very well The best slicker brush we tested comes from Ruff 'N Ruffus. We found the handle incredibly comfortable and appreciated the grippy, non-slip design. The bristles are stainless steel with protective beads at the tips to prevent uncomfortable scratching on your dog's skin. This tool was easy to maneuver and did a great job removing matts and loose fur. After the grooming session, the dog we tested it on had a much softer, smoother coat. He seemed to enjoy it, too, based on the enthusiastic wag of approval. This slicker is also a breeze to clean — just press the button to retract the bristles and release the captured fur. Considering the affordable price, we'd definitely recommend it to just about any dog owner. Price at Time of Publish: $11 (orig. $14.97) Dimensions: 7.5 x 5 x 3.5 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel Best Rake FURminator Grooming Rake 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy View On Gopuff.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Quality 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Solid construction will last for years Wide stainless steel teeth powers through stubborn knots Easy to clean Cons Not a deshedding tool We also liked the FURminator Grooming Rake. This solidly constructed tool has a non-slip ergonomic handle and wide stainless steel teeth that spin around for easy maneuvering. We tried it out on a German shepherd, and it powered through some pretty stubborn knots without bending or breaking. Bear in mind rakes aren't deshedding tools. However, this one has long enough teeth to get all the way through a dog's thick coat and capture loose fur. It's a great option for removing and preventing tangles a few times a week. And thanks to the wide teeth, cleaning off the captured hair is super easy. Price at Time of Publish: $12.99 Dimensions: 9.5 x 6.5 x 2 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel Best Bristle Hartz Groomer's Best Combo Dog Brush 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Quality 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 3/5 Value 4/5 Pros Dual-sided design makes this two-in-one tool an excellent value Works for dematting and smoothing Easy to maneuver thanks to a cushioned handle Cons Nylon bristles are tricky to clean This dual-sided brush has sturdy stainless steel bristles with rounded tips on one side and soft nylon bristles on the other. You can use the steel side to work through matts and detangle knots on longer-haired dogs, then flip it over to smooth and soften their coat. The cushioned handle is comfortable to hold, making the entire thing easy to maneuver from either side. This two-in-one tool is certainly handy, and we appreciate the affordable price point. The only downside is that the nylon bristles are a little tricky to clean, as hair really gets stuck in them. Price at Time of Publish: $9.86 (orig. $12.43) Dimensions: 12.5 x 3.5 x 2.5 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel, nylon The 4 Best Dog DNA Tests of 2023 Best for Matts GoPets Dematting Comb 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5/5 Effectiveness 4.5/5 Quality 4.5/5 Ease of Cleaning 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Two-sided design works well for tangles and deshedding Grippy rubberized handle makes it easy to use Pain-free experience for the dog and owner Cons On the expensive side When you need to get matts out of your dog's coat, reach for the GoPets Dematting Comb. This rake-style tool has a solid rubberized handle and durable stainless steel teeth. One side has fewer teeth for working through matts and tangles, and the other has more densely packed teeth for raking through the undercoat and helping with deshedding. We were pleasantly surprised by how well it worked for dematting and detangling — and it didn't appear to hurt the dog at all in the process. This tool also picked up a remarkable amount of hair when we used it to comb through the undercoat. It was a breeze to clean by hand too. Other than the steep price, we have no complaints. Price at Time of Publish: $35.99 Dimensions: 9 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel Best for Shedding DakPets Pet Grooming Brush 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Quality 4/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Durable non-slip handle is easy to hold and manuever Very effective at picking up hair Good for daily use or pre-bath Cons Potentially too sharp Awkwardly shaped You'll be glad to have this dog brush on hand during shedding season. It has a durable, non-slip rubber handle and sharp stainless steel teeth. (Though the dog we tested it on didn't seem bothered, we were a little concerned that the teeth were too sharp and could create abrasions on the skin.) The rake-style design picks up so much loose hair. It's a great choice for daily use and before bathtime. The long, narrow head is somewhat awkwardly shaped in that it's hard to maneuver around some body parts and may not be ideal for smaller dogs. But it worked really well on larger areas and the thickest parts of the dog's coat. We also liked that the head detaches, which makes cleaning easy. Price at Time of Publish: $15.47 Dimensions: 5.5 x 5.5 x 4 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel Best for Bath Time Bodhi Dog Bath Brush 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Quality 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Waterproof, so you can use it before bath time and during bath time Massages and stimulates skin Easy to maneuver and clean Cons Doesn't remove matts, but excellent at deshedding You're wise to brush out your dog's coat before bathtime, and this tool is up for the task. It's made entirely of rubber and has soft (yet not too flimsy) tips that work through your pup's hair while massaging and stimulating their skin. It's also waterproof, so you can use it dry before the bath, as well as in the bath as a shampoo-lathering device. We found this brush user-friendly and easy to maneuver. It has a loop on the back for your finger to help it stay in place, and the small size allows you to work all around your dog's body. Though it doesn't remove matts, we were impressed by how many loose hairs it picked up — and how much more came off in the bath compared to when it wasn't used. To clean this tool, all you need to do is run warm water over it. Price at Time of Publish: $11.99 Dimensions: 5 x 3.5 x 1.5 inches | Bristle Material: Rubber Best Glove Mr. Peanut's Pet Grooming Glove Brush and Deshedding Aid 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Quality 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 3.5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Soft, strong bristles make for an effective yet enjoyable grooming session Loosens fur and dander Comfortable, adjustable fit Cons Not great for detangling Hard to clean since the hair sticks to the silicone This grooming glove was also a hit during our tests. It comes in a set of two, so you can use just one or wear both at once. The silicone bristles are soft yet strong enough to really get into your pet's coat and loosen up fur and dander. Though they aren't great for detangling, they also help stimulate the skin, so it's almost like giving your dog a massage. The gloves are comfortable to wear and have adjustable velcro wristbands to ensure a secure fit. After using this product, the dog's coat was softer and shinier, and we noticed an overall reduction in shedding. They're a little tricky to clean since hair sticks to the silicone, but considering the affordable price, we really can't complain. Price at Time of Publish: $10.99 Dimensions: 9 x 6.5 x 1 inches | Bristle Material: Silicone Best Pin Chris Christensen Original Series Oval Brush 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Effectiveness 4.5/5 Quality 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros Great at detangling and collecting excess fur Smooth tips prevent discomfort Ideal size and shape for all parts of your dog's body Cons A pricer option, but we think it's still a great value This pin brush from Chris Christensen looks a lot like a human hair brush — and could probably be used as one — but it's perfect for dogs with double coats. The sturdy yet lightweight design has a wooden handle and stainless steel bristles with smooth tips to prevent discomfort. It's an ideal size for brushing all over your dog's body, and the narrow oval shape makes it easy to work through the tail and hard-to-access areas. We found this brush very effective at not only detangling but also collecting excess fur. While there's no release button, the fur comes off really easily when it's time to clean it. The price is slightly steep for a dog brush, but in the end, we think it's a good value. Price at Time of Publish: $30.99 Dimensions: 8.5 x 4 x 2 inches | Bristle Material: Stainless steel Things to Consider Before Buying a Dog Brush Type The different types of dog brushes include rakes, combs, slickers, soft-bristle brushes, pin brushes, rubberized massagers (a.k.a. curry brushes), and silicone gloves. According to Dr. Matejka, the right option will ultimately depend on your pet's coat and what you're trying to achieve when brushing them. "Some dogs may benefit from specific grooming devices, such as shedding blades or deshedding tools to help reduce excessive shedding," she says. Bristles Many dog brushes and grooming tools have stainless steel teeth or bristles, which are usually very effective at detangling and deshedding. As with the Ruff 'N Ruffus Slicker Brush, some have protective silicone or rubberized tips to make them a little gentler on your pup's skin. "Dogs with thick or curly hair may benefit from a pin brush, which has longer bristles to reach the undercoat and remove loose fur," says Dr. Matejka. There are also options with soft bristles like the Hartz Groomer's Best Combo Dog Brush that help smooth the coat and distribute natural oils in your pet's hair. Hair Length When browsing grooming tools, consider your dog's hair length. "Dogs with short hair can usually be groomed effectively with a rubber brush or grooming glove, while dogs with longer hair may require a slicker brush, which can penetrate deep into the fur and remove tangles and mats," says Dr. Matejka. Frequently Asked Questions What do groomers use to brush dogs? The tools groomers use to brush dogs depend on the animal's breed, hair length, hair condition, and what they're trying to achieve. Soft-bristle brushes (with nylon or boar hair bristles), curry brushes (with rubberized points), and grooming gloves are often used for bathing and smoothing out shorter coats. Slicker brushes and deshedding tools might be used for dogs with longer, thicker hair prone to shedding. How often should you brush your dog? According to Dr. Matejka, how often to brush your dog depends on their coat and individual grooming needs. "Dogs with short hair may require brushing once or twice a week to remove loose fur and dirt, while dogs with longer hair may require more frequent brushing to prevent tangles and mats," she says. Do dog brushes hurt dogs? Most dog brushes are designed to be gentle on your pet's hair, meaning they can work through matts and pick up loose fur from the undercoat without tugging on their skin. Rakes and slicker brushes typically don't hurt, but if you're worried about scratching your dog, look for a grooming tool with protective rubber tips. How We Tested Dog Brushes We researched the best dog brushes available today and selected 22 to try firsthand. First, we carefully examined all components of each tool, including the head, bristles, and handle. Next, we tested them out on at least one dog, starting on their backs, making our way down to their legs, then the tail, and finally, the underside. If the brush was also intended for use during a bath, we tried that out too. We noted how easy the brushes were to maneuver, how well they worked at detangling or smoothing, and the dogs' reactions during grooming sessions. Finally, we cleaned the tools and recorded how long it took. After two weeks of testing, each dog brush was scored for ease of use, effectiveness, ease of cleaning, quality, and value. Those with the highest overall score are featured here. Why Trust PEOPLE? Theresa Holland is a freelance commerce writer for PEOPLE covering a variety of topics from beauty and fashion to home and pets. For this article, she interviewed Dr. Carling Matejka, DVM, veterinarian and spokesperson for Solid Gold, on what to look for when choosing a dog brush. She also consulted our testing insights where we evaluated 22 different dog brushes on a variety of coat lengths and temperaments. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. 