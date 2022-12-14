The 7 Best Dog Beds of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

There’s no shortage of different types of dog beds out there, more than mattresses for people, we’d argue. There are a variety of sizes and shapes, meant for all different sized dogs with various sleeping preferences. To determine which were the best, our testers (and their dogs) evaluated 20 options on the market. The pups used them for two weeks; the people assessed the quality, how comfortable they seemed, the size, ease of cleaning, and value. According to both the dog and human testers, the Furhaven Memory Foam Plush and Suede Sofa was a standout, with perfect scores in every category. Another six also earned winning spots, offering a little something for everyone (well, every dog).

“While dogs seem to be happy lounging just about anywhere around the house, it’s important that they have a dedicated dog bed,” says Danielle Bernal, DVM, global veterinarian with Wellness Pet Company . Not only does it provide a warm, comfortable spot for them, it can also be very useful during training, serving as a specific space that they can retreat to, she says. They also offer a sense of security. “The bed becomes the dog’s safe space, an area they know is theirs and that they can retreat to for rest and relaxation,” she explains. "This can be especially important if the dog’s bed is relocated, as they still know the bed is their secure place." To that point, dog beds are very handy for traveling; if you can bring your dog bed along, it provides a familiar place for your dog to settle without the scent of home, adds Dr. Tory Waxman , co-founder and chief veterinary officer of Sundays for Dogs.

It's easy to spend more on your pup than you do on yourself. From toys to treats (and everything else in between), we only want our best buds to have the absolute best. And that holds especially true when it comes to dog beds, which actually serve several important purposes.

Best Overall Furhaven Memory Foam Plush and Suede Sofa 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Comes in five different sizes, and several different styles, including a memory foam and cooling gel foam

Holds up well after washing Cons The larger sizes take up quite a bit of space This bolster-style bed proved to be both extra comfortable and nice and spacious for our tester’s 75-pound pup, George. So much so that it pulled in a perfect five out of five in every category. “I was glad to find that it’s indeed extremely soft, not just its surface but also when lying down. Yes, I curled up on my dog’s bed — more than once. Our dog usually spends part or all of the night sharing our human bed, and that didn’t change. However, he actually used this dog bed pretty regularly throughout the day and in the evenings. He enjoys elevating his head on pillows and the bolsters provided that support,” our tester said. She also liked that it came in a cooling gel foam option, which she credits for keeping long-haired George from getting too hot, a turn-off for him when it comes to many other beds. The quality and ease of cleaning were also excellent (the cover easily zips off and holds up well, even after being washed), as was the overall value. “I’ve purchased beds at a similar price that were much lower quality,” our tester said. And with five sizes to choose from (we tested the jumbo) and 15 colors to choose from, there’s a little something for everyone. Although, of course, the bigger the bed you choose, the more floor space it will take up in your home. Price at time of publish: $63.99 Sizes: 5 | Material: Polyester, memory foam | Colors: 15 | Machine Washable: Yes, the cover is People / Taysha Murtaugh

Best for Burrowers Furhaven Snuggery Burrow Dog Bed 4.5 Furhave View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Furhaven.com Pros This also comes in several different styles, including a memory foam, cooling gel foam, and even orthopedic foam

Holds up well after washing Cons The fabric on the bed could be slightly thicker

The largest size is only meant for dogs up to 80 pounds “If your dog likes to burrow under the covers, a cave bed can provide them with the same feeling, without messing up your bed,” says Bernal. This was the winning pick for those types of pups, including our tester’s 25-pound French Bulldog-Boston Terrier mix. “My dog loves to get under the covers and typically wants to burrow into her beds or on the couch, usually making little cries because she can’t quite get it to her liking. With this bed, she hasn’t done that at all and immediately gets under the blanket and takes a snooze,” she said. “(To that point, that blanket can also be converted to be used as more of a cave-like top.) There are four options of the base to choose from, including memory, cooling gel, and orthopedic foam, the latter a nice choice for older dogs. Our tester gave it a five out of five in the size category, noting that it fit her smaller dog perfectly, though if you have a larger dog, keep in mind that the largest size is only intended for dogs up to 80 pounds. The removable cover was easy to machine wash and keep clean, and while it did earn a slight deduction for value (with our tester noting that the faux sherpa and suede materials wasn’t particularly thick), at the price it is she said she’d have no problem having to replace it every few years if it got really worn. Price at time of publish: $34.99 Sizes: 6 | Material: Polyester, memory foam | Colors: 11 | Machine Washable: Yes, the cover is People / Ashley Craiger

Best Design Tuft & Needle Dog Bed 4.5 Tuft & Needle View On Amazon View On Target View On Tuft & Needle Pros Aesthetically-pleasing design

The quality and construction of this bed is very high-end, using many of the same materials the brand uses in their human beds

A detachable mat can be taken off the base and used elsewhere, such as in a dog’s crate Cons Even though the fill of the bed is soft, the fabric is canvas-like and a bit rougher Our tester raved about both the impressive quality of this bed as well as its chic design. “The overall design is very pleasing. You can tell there was a lot of consideration put into designing this bed and what materials were used,” she said, when explaining why she gave it a five out of five for quality. (She also called out the detachable mat, which pops off the base and can be used elsewhere if you like.) To that point, this bed is made of a foam that’s very similar to the kind the brand uses for its human mattresses. And even though it can cost up to $270 for the large size, our tester still found it to be a fairly good value, given the “superb design and quality of materials,” saying it would be a good choice for those who wanted to spend a bit more on a dog bed. Where this bed didn’t perform quite as well was comfort. “The material is more canvas-like and not as soft, which is great for durability, but not so much for comfort. The insert itself is very plush and comfortable, but the outer material outweighs the comfort of the interior,” she said, noting that it took some coercion to get her dog onto it. Price at time of publish: $154 Sizes: 3 | Material: Polyurethane foam (base); polyester fiber-fill (pillow); cotton-polyester blend (cover) | Colors: 3 | Machine Washable: Base and pad covers can be washed

Best Temperature-Regulating ARRR Heating & Cooling Double Sided Bed Mat 4.8 ARRR View On Amazon Pros Offers both a cooling side and a warming side

Our tester put both the cover and pillow in the wash with good results Cons There are only two sizes available



The bed doesn’t come with cleaning instructions Offering a plush fabric on one side and a smooth surface on the other, this bed is choice for dogs who either run hot, cold, or both. Case in point: Our tester found that her dog liked using both in different scenarios. “Willow really likes the soft, plush, fuzzy top, which is the warming side,” she said, adding that while she didn’t lay on the cooling side usually, she did like it when it was put in her kennel with the cooling side up; our tester actually recommended this as a good crate bed. For that reason, it scored perfect marks in both comfort and quality. It did earn a lower grade for ease of cleaning; our tester noted that she actually washed both the cover and pillow itself, with good results, though lamented the fact that the bed didn’t come with instructions on how to do so. Price at time of publish: $62.99 Sizes: 2 | Material: Cotton | Colors: 4 | Machine Washable: Yes People / Rachel Marek

Best Splurge K9 Ballistics Tough Rip-Stop™ Rectangle Pillow Dog Bed 4.8 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On K9ballistics.com Pros Machine-washable

The bed itself is the perfect mix of both soft and sturdy Cons The simple design isn’t particularly pretty While this option is admittedly pricey, our tester deemed it totally splurge-worthy for its comfort, quality, and ease of cleaning. “At first I thought it was a bit pricey, but after seeing it in my home, I definitely think it’s worth every penny. This bed is sure to last a lifetime. I’m so impressed with the durability of the material,” she said. So much that she likened the quality to that of her own mattress, saying it was both soft and sturdy at the same time. It also earned top marks for ease of cleaning. “My dog loves bully sticks and bones filled with peanut butter, but they’re so messy. She ate on top of this bed and clearly left residue on the cover, but the mess came off easily with cleaning spray and a paper towel,” she said. The cover is also machine-washable, and entirely waterproof; our tester was quick to note that it would be a great choice for dogs that aren’t yet potty trained or who slobber a lot. While she did call out that it could be a bit more aesthetically-pleasing, if you don’t mind a no-frills style, this is an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $299

Sizes: 4 | Material: Polyester, shredded foam | Colors: 4 | Machine Washable: Yes, the cover is People / Alyssa Kingham

Most Durable Carhartt Durable Canvas Dog Bed 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On PETCO Pros A duck canvas cover makes this extremely durable and sturdy

The cover is both machine-washable and easy to wipe clean Cons It only comes in three sizes, even the largest of which may be too small for larger dogs

Our tester had her 45-pound puppy put this through the ringer and it held up beautifully. “[This bed is made of] extremely durable and hefty material that held up to stains and digging paws — and puppy chewing. Dasie would occasionally pee on the bed and it would wipe right off and seep into the bed! Very impressed!” she said. (The duck canvas cover is machine washable, though our tester noted that washing and drying it was a bit time-consuming and didn’t yield much more of a difference than spot cleaning.) She also added that her pup loved to curl up on the bed, thanks to the “durable, sturdy padding” for long naps. It did take a bit of a hit in the size category, with our tester noting that it was a bit smaller than expected. Price at time of publish: $109.99 Sizes: 3 | Material: Polyester fiber filled cushion; duck canvas cover | Colors: 6 | Machine Washable: Yes, the cover is People / Katie Crass