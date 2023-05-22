We started by rounding up the 14 best-selling dog backpack carriers to test for ourselves. Then, we evaluated them in five key categories, including overall performance, comfort, quality, and value. Those that didn’t perform well got nixed from our list, leaving us with eight top picks.

All this to say: Dog backpack carriers are growing more popular by the minute — no, really: There are over 800 million views of the topic on TikTok alone. While some people may be searching the tag for a quick serotonin boost (because is there anything cuter than catching a glimpse of a pup in a pack?), others are likely searching for high-quality dog backpack carriers for their own four-legged companion. Because of this, we set out to uncover the best dog backpack carriers on the market.

Don't you wish you could take your dog everywhere you go? While large dogs can navigate many outings on a leash, small and medium-sized pups may require a bag — but it comes with perks. On one hand, smaller dogs can get tired more quickly, or they may not be able to traverse trails as safely as their larger counterparts, so a dog backpack carrier or shoulder bag can give them the reprieve they need. On the other, having a shoulder bag or dog backpack carrier can often allow your pup into places where you wouldn’t likely see a large dog, such as retail stores and boutiques. It can also allow your dog to travel more comfortably with you, whether on a bike, bus, or through the airport.

Best for Tiny Dogs JESPET Pet Backpack Carrier 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5 Pros Doubles as a regular carrier when laid on its side

Extra pockets for easily accessible treats

Adjustable, padded straps for comfortable wear Cons It’s slightly larger, making it a bit cumbersome to carry We loved the JESPET & GOOPAWS Pet Backpack for tiny dogs (ie: those weighing under 10 pounds, ideally, though it says it can accommodate those up to 16 pounds). Made of scratch-resistant fabric with mesh panels and a fleece-lined inner pad, this backpack is designed to be comfortable to wear, as well as cozy for your pup to sit in. Unlike traditional backpacks, this dog backpack carrier features a thick plastic mat (complete with a removable, machine-washable cover) in the bottom, so it maintains its shape beneath your pet’s weight. One of the key highlights of this dog backpack carrier is the fact that it doubles as a travel crate. When upright, the backpack is spacious enough for small dogs to sit comfortably; while laid on its side, they can lie down and nap. While this makes it a bit more cumbersome to carry, it's worth it for this feature. As far as key attributes go, this dog backpack carrier has three zipper openings: a main top opening, a mesh window opening on the top opening, and a mesh window opening on the front of the backpack, which serves as a top opening when laid on its side. What’s more, the backpack features pockets on each side to store poop bags, treats, or any other items you’d like readily on hand. Additionally, it has a security waist strap to ensure the backpack is as sturdy as possible on your back. Lastly, when the plastic bottom liner is removed, the backpack can fold flat for easy storage. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Size: 13 x 12 x 17 in. | Material: Scratch-resistant material (not specified) and fleece | Colors: Blue and gray People / Nicole Anderson

Best for Small Dogs Kurgo Nomad Carrier Backpack 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy View On Kurgo.com Our Ratings Performance 4.5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5 Pros It can be worn as a backpack or used as a handheld carrier

It looks like a trendy colorful backpack

It has extra storage for personal items

It features an interior safety tether Cons The straps are on the thinner side While many dog backpack carriers look a bit dated (read: unstylish), the Kurgo Nomad Backpack has a squared silhouette similar to a Fjällräven backpack, complete with a zippered front compartment, two side pockets, and reinforced top handles, so you can carry the bag as easily on your back as you can in the crook of your arm. What makes the silhouette especially dog-friendly is the interior tether clip and large vented panels on either side to ensure ample airflow. Additionally, the bottom of the backpack has a thick, waterproof base lined with a removable, machine-washable pad to ensure longevity, stability, and mess-free wear. Something that sets this backpack apart is its wearer-friendly design. Unlike many dog backpack carriers (and carriers in general), this one has plenty of space for storing wallets, keys, phones, and more. There’s even an interior padded tablet sleeve (though, if your pup’s a chewer, you may want to steer clear of using it). Price at time of publish: $89.95 Size: 11.25 x 7.5 x 15 in. | Material: Nylon | Colors: Red and blue

Best for Medium Dogs K9 Sport Sack Air Dog Carrier 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Belk.com Our Ratings Performance 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 3.5 /5 Pros Designed to let dogs ride piggyback

Made with durable, high-quality materials

Has a removable compartment for personal items

Our anxious dog remained calm when carried in this bag Cons Mimics dog clothes thanks to armhole design, which may not be tolerated by all pups

It’s on the pricier side If you’re someone who loves to hike or ride bikes, the K9 Sport Sack Air is an especially great option. Designed with armholes, the top-rated backpack lets dogs ride piggyback, facing forward, while on the go. Once your pup is strapped in, you can go on your way, or you can clip on the removable backpack compartment to store water, treats, toys, waste bags, and more. From a wear perspective, this dog backpack carrier has adjustable padded straps and a padded back for comfortable wear. As unique as the design of this backpack is, it’s worth mentioning that if your dog doesn’t like to wear clothes or sit upright, it may not be the best choice. Since it requires your dog’s front legs to be stuck through the back of the pack, and because it’s meant to be tightened around their body for ample support, it may feel too constricting for some (even though it’s specifically designed to not feel that way). That said, one of our testers found that her anxious, older dog had no issue. Her dog has joint issues, so it was a bit of a struggle to get him inside, but once inside, it was very spacious, and he fit comfortably. Getting inside didn't make him anxious, and he remained calm while in transit. At over $100, this carrier is on the pricier side, but we found that its impressive storage, adjustable design, and the fact that it’s sold in four sizes makes it well worth checking out. Price at time of publish: $102.55 Size: XS (9"L x 8"W x 15"H); S (10"L x 8"W x 17"H); M (11"L x 9"W x 19"H); L (12"L x 10"W x 22"H) | Material: Polyester and nylon | Colors: 4

Best Design Apollo Walker Pet Carrier Backpack 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5 Pros It’s super affordable

There’s an expandable option

It maintains its shape

It folds flat for easy storing Cons It doesn’t have additional storage With 5-star ratings across the board, the Apollo Walker Pet Carrier Backpack is among the top four silhouettes that we tested — which may be shocking considering just how affordable it is. Best used for running errands, the dog backpack carrier features a spacious, squared-off silhouette accented with four wide mesh panels that can be zipped open or closed. Where the panels on the sides of the backpack only open from the top down, there are two front panels (a top and a bottom) that zip open individually. This design allows pets to easily look out no matter which way they’re sitting or lying down in the backpack. While so many openings might seem like cause for concern, since this pack is equipped with a connected safety tether, you can rest easy knowing your pup is safe and secure on your back, or if you place the carrier on the floor. From a wearer’s perspective, the pack features thick padded straps, chest and waist belts, and a padded back, all of which add to a cozier, more stable design. And since it folds down flat, it won’t take up precious storage space when not in use. Price at time of publish: $39.98 Size: 12.6 x 11.4 x 16.8 in. | Material: Polycast | Colors: 6 (including black, pink, and pale blue) People / Valerie de Leon

Best for Hiking Kurgo G-Train Dog Carrier Backpack 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy View On PETCO Our Ratings Performance 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4 /5

Comfort 4 /5 Pros It doubles as a standard carrier

It features a mesh window for their viewing pleasure

Plenty of added space for pet and human belongings Cons It’s expensive

The waist straps may not hit comfortably depending on your height Love the idea of an ultra-secure, particularly hike-friendly dog backpack carrier but want your pup to be able to face backwards for a more comfortable ride? The Kurgo G-Train Dog Carrier Backpack is a fan-favorite pick that we found to perform especially well. Designed to look a lot like your traditional hiking backpack, this carrier features thick padded straps, a padded back, hip and sternum straps for added balance and security, a reinforced, waterproof bottom, and stretchy mesh water bottle pockets on both sides. On the inside, it even features a padded laptop sleeve. Focusing on pup-friendly features, the pack has a roll-up mesh window that they can pop their head out of, an interior swivel tether to keep them safe and sound, and a padded cover in the base for added comfort. Oh, and did we mention that it can be used as a backpack, as well as a traditional carrier? When laid on its side, the backpack can be carried by the sturdy handle on the front of the pack. To make it even more convenient, the back of the pack has compartments that the straps can tuck into, so they won’t get in your way. While we admit that this dog backpack carrier is a bit of a splurge, we found that the quality is hard to beat, especially for folks looking to take their pup on rugged outdoor adventures. Price at time of publish: $144.95 Size: 13 x 10 x 21 in. | Material: Polyester | Colors: Red, black, teal, navy People / Charles Usher

Best Airline-Approved Mr. Peanut's Aspen Series Airline Approved Backpack Pet Carrier 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5 Pros It can be worn as a backpack or laid flat as a carrier

It fits comfortably under an airline seat

It has water bottle storage, as well as three additional pockets

It has a removable, machine-washable fleece pad for added comfort

It’s highly ventilated Cons It’s only sold in gray

It could be more balanced Hoping for your pup to be your personal item on an upcoming flight? The Mr. Peanut’s Aspen Series Airline Approved Backpack Pet Carrier is a great choice. The dual-use silhouette works as a convenient backpack dog carrier, as well as a lay-flat enclosed pet bed — which, BTW, fits smoothly beneath the seat in front of you. Since one of the biggest concerns about flying with pets is ventilation, you’ll be glad to know that this dog backpack carrier features mesh paneling along the sides and front of the bag to ensure your pup can breathe easily. Additionally, the pack is designed with their comfort in mind. In addition to having a fleece bottom, the back interior of the pack is lined with a velour material that makes quite a cozy bed when used as a flat carrier. Our only complaints about this bag are the balance and front zipper. Since the pack doesn’t have a chest strap, we found that when carrying small-to-medium–sized pups, if they moved, it would pull our shoulders forward. Additionally, if pups are quite active, then it can be difficult to zip the front panel closed. Still, considering it fits within most airline guidelines and is particularly cozy for pups, it’s still an A+ choice in our book. Price at time of publish: $99 Size: 14"L x 9"W x 18"H | Material: Nylon | Colors: Gray People / Neo Ruiz

Best Sling YUDODO Reflective Pet Sling Carrier 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5 Pros It can be worn on the front of your body, like a fanny pack

It may keep your pup calmer thanks to the close proximity

It’s sold in three sizes and bright and neutral colors

It’s made with breathable mesh so your pup won’t overheat Cons It only works for small dogs weighing 14 pounds or less

Only has a phone pocket If you love the fanny pack trend and wish you could wear your pup on your chest for hands-free enjoyment, you’ll be thrilled to know that with the YUDODO Reflective Pet Dog Sling Carrier, you can (so long as you have a small dog weighing less than 14 pounds). The messenger-style pack, which earned 5-star ratings across the board and is one of our top three tested picks, is designed to be worn across the front of your body to let your pup nestle on your stomach/chest. The added benefit here is that the close contact might just keep them calmer on the go, as most dogs find heartbeats to be soothing (hence why puppy toys with heartbeats exist). While this sling is fully enclosed with just your pup’s head poking out, since it’s made of sturdy-yet-well-ventilated mesh, it’s quite breathable. Additionally, thanks to its design, your pup will be able to comfortably lay down, as opposed to sitting up for hours on end (depending on where you wear it). Two things to keep in mind, though, are that it only has a slip phone pocket and since it places most of the weight on one shoulder, you may feel your pup’s weight faster than if you were to wear a classic backpack. Still, the fact that it lets you keep a direct eye on your little one while shopping, pushing a stroller, or going for a walk makes it a must-have in our minds. Price at time of publish: $18.99+ Size: 15”L x 3.9”W x 7.8”H+ | Material: PU Leather and Mesh | Colors: 14 People / Shannon Amann

