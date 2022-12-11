If you’re new to dishwashing gloves or searching for your perfect pair, here are seven expert-approved picks to choose from.

They can also protect your rings from getting damaged, and — if you find a cute enough pair — they might make the chore (at least a little bit) enjoyable.

Everyone has one household chore that they dread — ours just might be washing the dishes. Thankfully, dishwashing gloves can be the key to maintaining soft, moisturized hands (or that brand-new manicure you just got) while you're scrubbing away last night's leftovers from your plate. "Gloves can protect hands from drying out and nails from incurring damage from repeated exposure to soap and water," cleaning expert Kathy Cohoon of Two Maids & A Mop tells PEOPLE.

Best Overall Mr. Clean Premium Latex-Free Gloves Bliss Medium Size Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone on a budget who’s looking for a basic and effective dishwashing glove Who It's Not Good For Someone who needs extra small or extra large gloves These gloves are the gold standard when it comes to dishwashing gloves — and they’re budget-friendly, making them an even more appealing option. As Cohoon says, these gloves are “an affordable option that is thin enough to offer a comfortable grip but thick enough to protect skin against gunk or hot water." Cohoon explains that they’re great for dishwashing, of course, but they can also be used for other household chores, like scrubbing bathtubs and washing floors. What’s more, they’re latex-free, cotton-lined, and come with an embossed palm for extra grip and comfort. Price at time of publish: $15.97 Material: Latex-free proprietary material | Available sizes: One size



Best Latex-Free Dishwashing Gloves Wahoo PVC Lined Dishwashing Gloves Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone with sensitive skin or with a latex-allergy Who It's Not Good For If a reusable pair of gloves isn’t what you’re looking for, these might not be for you For those in search of a latex-free, super user-friendly glove, these PVC Dishwashing Gloves from Wahoo are some of the best on the market — and they’re made of skin-friendly cotton and PVC. Cohoon explains that keeping allergies or skin sensitivities in mind is key when shopping for dishwashing gloves. “Many dishwashing gloves are latex-based, but alternatives exist. If comfort is your concern, look for brands that have a cotton lining, so they will keep your hands cushioned,” she says. Complete with an anti-slip pattern that makes doing dishes even easier, these gloves are also available in a variety of colors. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Material: Cotton and PVC | Available sizes: Small, medium, large The 10 Best Vacuum Cleaners, Tested and Reviewed

Best Dishwashing Gloves for Small Hands OkidsMall Kids Dishwashing Gloves Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone with extra small hands who is shopping on a budget Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for a long-lasting glove Most dishwashing gloves come in small, medium, and large sizes, but if you need an extra small pair, consider a kids-sized set of dishwashing gloves. With a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, these would be a good option for you if you find yourself shopping for kids-sized mittens and gloves each year (or if you can’t find a pair of adult-sized dishwashing gloves that feel comfortable). They’re also hypoallergenic and come with a leakproof and anti-slip design. However, these gloves aren't the most durable, so you may end up buying several pairs over the course of the year. Price at time of publish: $6.99 Material: Rubber | Available sizes: One size

Best Size-Specific Gloves Lanon Liquid Silicone Gloves Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone searching for size-specific, heat-resistant gloves Who It's Not Good For People looking for ultra-thin gloves Created from food-grade silicone, these gloves are perfect for the highest (and coldest) of temperatures. Not only does this make them excellent for washing high volumes of dishes in extra hot water, but they also work for hot food prep, dealing with dry ice, and more. Another cool detail of these gloves is that they come in actual sizes instead of the typical one-size-fits-all or small/medium/large options. Price at time of publish: $32.99 Materials: Silicone | Available sizes: 8, 9, 10, 11 The 7 Best Toaster Ovens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Dishwashing Gloves for Eczema Eczema Honey Premium Cotton Gloves (24 Pairs) Eczema Co. View On Eczemahoneyco.com Who It's Good For Anyone prone to eczema Who It's Not Good For Those washing dishes in extra high water temperatures For those with eczema, household chores (and even just soap and water in general) can really aggravate flair-ups. And in fact, according to the National Eczema Association, even wearing waterproof gloves for more than 20 minutes at a time can be detrimental to those with eczema. That’s where cotton gloves come in handy. The National Eczema Association suggests keeping “several pairs of cotton gloves around the house to protect your hands while doing chores.” These 100 percent cotton gloves from Eczema Honey Co. come in sets of 24, so you can use them throughout the week and protect your hands from water and other irritants. They’re also very easy to clean and reuse, according to the brand's website. Price at time of publish: $24.95 Materials: 100% Cotton | Available sizes: One size fits most

Best Dishwashing Gloves for Cleaning Fragile Dishes Wahoo PVC Unlined Dishwashing Gloves Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone who finds themself washing fragile or slippery dishes often Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer cotton-based gloves In addition to being perfect for those with latex allergies, these latex-free Wahoo gloves are also particularly good for washing fragile, slippery dishes and glassware, thanks to their excellent grip and non-slip design. Wahoo also offers cotton-lined gloves or unlined gloves, which may make it easier for some to maintain a firm grip on dishes while washing them. Plus, as an added bonus, Cohoon says that they work well for spot-cleaning laundry or upholstery, too. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Materials: PVC | Available sizes: Medium

