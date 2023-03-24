In search of the best diaper backpacks available, our experts at PEOPLE Tested personally selected a range of the leading backpacks and put them through a series of tests. We zipped and unzipped each bag, stuffed them and unstuffed them, and carried them around with us. These tests helped us evaluate the efficiency, functionality, and portability of each bag for use in normal life. Read on for the nine best diaper backpacks we could find.

Diaper bags are an essential part of new parenthood , and selecting the right one for you and your family can make your life a whole lot easier. If you’re looking for a more portable, versatile version of the standard diaper bag, a diaper backpack is your best bet. The best diaper backpacks should be lightweight and comfortable to carry, with multiple pockets, a changing pad, and durable zippers. Before selecting a bag, make sure to evaluate your needs and how you plan to use it. If you plan to travel overnight or on long car trips, you’ll want to select a backpack that has extra space for a change of clothes, shoes, and a few toys. If you have limited space, look for a backpack that is lightweight and compact with a streamlined design.

Though this bag is comfortable and easy to carry, it is on the heavier side and is one of the heaviest we tested. Keep in mind that it does not come with a wet bag.

When it comes to diaper backpack organization, pockets are key. This bag had enough pockets for everything we wanted to carry along with extra space for a pair of clothes or extra pair of shoes. We love how easy it is to organize, and everything we stuffed in it stayed securely in place throughout the testing process. This bag has four interior pockets and four exterior pockets, along with a designated pouch that holds wet wipes for easier access. Three of the pockets are insulated to keep snacks or baby bottles at the right temperature. We love how easy this bag is to zip and unzip with one hand, and we love that it comes with a changing pad to make diaper changes easier.

Throughout testing, we found it to be strong and durable yet lightweight and easy to carry. It comes with a changing pad for added convenience, as well as insulated pockets to help keep bottles at the right temperature. We found that everything stayed in its designated pocket even while moving around, and we loved that the pockets are easy to access with one hand. Keep in mind that this bag does not come with a wet bag.

If you’re toting a baby on one hip and a diaper bag on the other, having something that’s super-lightweight is essential. We love that this bag has comfortable straps, a lightweight construction, and plenty of pockets to keep parents organized while on-the-go. While its a designated diaper backpack, it has plenty of parent-focused tools — like a key hook, cell phone pocket, and card pouch — so you won’t need to carry a purse.

Multiple insulated pockets and a pacifier holder add even more functionality, and we love that the bag zippers out to transform into its own changing station. We felt that the backpack stayed securely in place while changing a baby, and it never tipped over or spilled any of what we had packed. It’s efficient, functional, and versatile, which makes this a great option for longer trips or vacations even when your child is no longer wearing diapers. Keep in mind that because it’s so big, it is on the heavier side.

This super-convenient bag from Shay Mitchell's travel accessory brand, Béis, has a pocket for everything, and we love that there are compartments to hold mom and dad’s stuff, too. It’s large enough to hold extra gear like blankets and changes of clothes, so we love that diapers and wipes have their own special compartments right in the front of the bag. That means, you can easily change baby without having to rifle through all the rest of your gear to find a diaper. We love that this backpack is so versatile — it even comes with a detachable fanny pack that holds a few essentials for quick errands.

The thoughtfully-designed bag means every pocket has a purpose. Five separate compartments zipper open to reveal multiple mesh, insulated, and zippered pockets including bottle pockets and a wipe dispenser. An included changing pad and wet bag make on-the-go diaper changes easier (no matter how messy they are). We love that this bag feels lightweight even when packed with gear, and the straps are comfortable and padded. The bag is made of waterproof polyester and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

Spur-of-the-moment diaper changes can happen any time, and when you’re dealing with a messy blowout it’s essential to have an organized bag. When you don’t have time to rifle through a heaping pile of baby gear, look for a bag that’s streamlined and organized, with multiple pockets that keeps everything in its designated position. The Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack prioritizes organization for a bag that’s easy to handle and helps you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Throughout the testing process, it was easily apparent that this bag has a ton of standout features — it comes with a changing mat, wet bag, extra pockets, and an insulated front pouch that can hold food or bottles. The straps are padded and comfortable, and even though this backpack has a ton of extra space, it never felt bulky or too heavy. We found the main zippers to be easy to open with one hand, and the zippers felt durable and sturdy even when the bag was stuffed with gear. Keep in mind that because this bag is larger than some other backpacks, we had a tough time stowing it underneath some smaller strollers.

Sometimes, a standard diaper bag just isn’t big enough for all of the supplies your little one needs. If you’re someone who makes frequent trips back and forth to grandma’s house or you like to take weekend excursions, having a diaper bag that can double as an overnight bag is a genius way to streamline your packing. We love this option from Honest because it’s efficient enough to use every day, but it’s spacious enough to bring on longer excursions or overnight trips.

In addition to the helpful pockets, we also love that this bag has a top opening as well as a front zipper that opens all the way to the bottom. That means you can stick your hand in to grab one thing, or you can open the bag completely to see what’s in it. Thanks to the efficient pockets, everything stays securely in place even when you open it all the way up. This bag feels lightweight and comfortable, and it’s compact enough to fit under a travel stroller or umbrella stroller.

Most diaper bags are designed only with baby in mind, and they totally skimp out on space for a parent’s essentials. That’s not the case with this efficient bag. A 17-inch laptop sleeve along with extra internal pockets means there’s plenty of space to store your most important items, so whether you’re on the way to a playdate or on the way to a meeting, everything has its place. Throughout the testing process we loved how much space this bag offered, but more importantly, we love how intelligently the space is laid out. The thoughtful design includes multiple interior and exterior pockets — two of which are insulated to keep bottles at the appropriate temperature. It also comes with a changing pad and two removable clutch-style bags to hold snacks or a change of clothes.

This is a compact bag that’s perfect for someone with limited storage space and looking for a streamlined solution. The straps are thin and sleek, and we found them to be easy to adjust. Overall, this is a great value for the price, so it’s perfect for someone looking for an affordable, efficient bag.

For a compact and affordable bag that doesn’t skimp on space or quality, look to the Itzy Ritzy Mini Diaper bag. While it looks like a chic little backpack on the outside, it boasts eight convenient pockets that help make it an efficient and organized diaper bag, too. Four exterior pockets make it easy to carry a baby bottle, water bottle, cell phone, and other personal items, while four interior pockets help keep diapers, wipes, and extra clothes organized. We love that the main pocket of the backpack zippers down all the way to the bottom, so you can open it completely and see what’s inside. Everything stayed securely in place while testing and we didn’t notice anything slipping out of the pockets. However, keep in mind that some of the exterior pockets are a little small, so we had some trouble getting larger bottles into the pockets.

Most of all, we love how comfortable this bag is to travel with. It’s convertible, so the straps can transition from a backpack-style to a crossbody-style. They’re super padded and pillowy so they don’t put too much pressure on your shoulders or back, no matter what configuration they’re in. The variety of pockets helped all of our items stay securely in place throughout the testing process. Overall, this is an incredibly efficient and luxurious diaper bag that can help parents stay organized while traveling and while doing day-to-day errands and tasks. Keep in mind that it doesn’t have a changing pad or a wet bag.

This super-chic diaper bag has extra-thick padding to ensure maximum comfort on your shoulders when in use. Made of recycled nylon, the bag is water-resistant and easy to spot-clean with a damp towel — no need to worry about spilled milk, dripping applesauce, or other nasty messes, the durable bag is super easy to care for. We also love how organized and efficient this bag is: with multiple interior and exterior pockets and a removable diaper caddy, it’s easy to grab exactly what you need, even with one hand. In fact, the outer pockets have magnetic closures so you can easily access wipes or diaper cream without needing to take your hand off the baby, which comes in handy for on-the-go or spur of the moment diaper changes. Long zipper pulls make zippers easy to open and close, and Velcro straps make it easy to hang from the handle of a stroller.

Made of canvas, we love that this bag is machine washable and comes in 14 colors. Throughout the testing process, we felt that this bag was spacious but compact. We had no trouble grabbing things out of the larger compartment, and nothing fell out of place when we tipped it upside down. We had no trouble fitting all the essentials, and love that this bag even has extra straps for securing a rolled-up baby blanket. This bag has a large, comfortable changing pad that’s easy to grab and fold up, but keep in mind that it does not come with a wet bag (a waterproof, leakproof, sealable bag to protect your other items). However, there’s plenty of space to pack your own if needed.

This efficient, lightweight backpack makes toting all of your tot’s essentials easy, organized, and comfortable. Padded straps help it stay securely in place on your shoulders while offering just the right amount of cushion. We love that this bag has multiple interior pockets — four mesh pockets, a key ring, and a larger interior pocket — and we love that it also has outside pockets that make it easy to grab smaller things — like a wallet or diaper cream — without having to dig through the larger compartments. Overall, this is a versatile bag that checks all of our most important boxes. It’s streamlined, easy to carry, and efficient.

Things to Consider

Capacity

A diaper bag is an essential tool for parents with a new baby. The best diaper backpacks should be equipped to hold a range of things, like diapers, wipes, diaper cream, a change of clothes, or a baby blanket. Before selecting one, consider how many things you plan to carry around in your diaper bag. If you’re looking for a small bag to take back and forth from the grocery store, you might be happy with something that can hold a few diapers and a pack of wipes. If you plan to take your baby on longer car rides or day trips, you’ll need a bag that can hold multiple diapers, changes of clothes, diaper creams, and a baby blanket. The size of the bag depends on how much you plan to store in it, and larger bags will often be heavier than smaller bags. As a result, capacity is one of the most important things to consider when shopping for a diaper backpack.

Design

The specific design that each diaper backpack has will specifically affect its capacity, comfort, and ease of use. If you’re a busy parent who’s always on-the-go, you’ll want to find a bag that’s easy to sling over your shoulder, can be opened quickly with one hand, and can stand up on its own while you’re rifling through it. First and foremost, you’ll want to look for a bag that has multiple pockets for efficiently storing essentials in an organized manner. When searching for the right diaper backpack, consider what you’ll be packing. If you plan to bring bottles of milk, look for a bag that offers insulated pockets to help keep it cold. If you plan to take longer trips where you’ll need to change diapers on-the-go, look for a bag with an easy-to-clean changing pad. The best diaper backpacks should be intuitive and easy to maneuver, so consider how many pockets each bag has and how easy they are to access.

Comfort

Busy parents already have enough to carry, so you’ll want to make sure your diaper bag is comfortable when slung over your shoulder. When testing backpacks, we assessed how comfortable the straps felt, how much padding was on the backside of each bag, and how easy the straps were to adjust while wearing it. If you’re balancing a baby on your hip and wearing a bag on your back, you’ll want to choose one that’s lightweight and padded to ease the strain on your shoulders, hips, and lower back. Consider whether or not the straps can be adjusted while wearing it, and keep in mind that weight will change depending how empty or stuffed it is.

Quality and Value

The quality of your diaper backpack is a huge factor to consider. These things take a beating — no matter how careful you are, there’s a high chance that when not on your back, they’ll probably get tossed under a stroller or slung under a shopping cart. That means the straps, zippers, and buckles should all be sturdy, strong, and durable. If you plan to carry around liquids like milk, formula, or diaper cream, the bag will also be prone to spills and stains. Before selecting a diaper backpack, consider what type of material it’s made from, and how easy or challenging that material is to clean. Also consider how durable the material is, and whether or not it can stretch to accommodate more items when packing.

People / Tamara Staples

How We Tested



In search of the best diaper backpacks for busy moms, we gathered 30 of the leading models and put them through a rigorous series of tests that were specifically designed to evaluate the comfort, ease of use, quality, and capacity of each bag. First, we examined each bag by zipping and unzipping each compartment. Parents often have to work one-handed when changing a diaper, so we made sure that each zipper or buckle was sturdy yet easy to release. We assessed whether or not the configuration of the bag was intuitive and easy to use — we examined each compartment, and took note of any special features like insulated pockets for baby bottles, changing pads, or wet bags to store soiled clothes. We also assessed how much space is designated for parents’ personal items like keys, wallet, or water bottle. We made sure each bag could stand up on its own, making it easier for parents to grab things out or stuff them back in.

Next, we stuffed each bag with baby essentials like diapers, wipes, a change of clothes, and a baby blanket. We weighed each bag and counted how many diapers could comfortably fit in the bag. Lastly, we wore each backpack during a ten-minute walk and assessed how heavy it felt, how comfortable the straps are, and how easy it was to adjust while wearing it.



Frequently Asked Questions What Is the difference between a diaper bag and a diaper backpack? Though there are a ton of similarities, a diaper backpack is meant to sling over both shoulders and be worn on your back, rather than on one shoulder or across your body. As a result, diaper backpacks are often more comfortable than a standard backpack. They more evenly distribute weight, and they stay out of the way while you’re pushing a stroller or balancing a baby on your hip. Aside from the difference in bag structure, diaper backpacks are very similar to diaper bags and should contain all of the same pockets, compartments, and pouches.

What features should you look for in a diaper backpack? A diaper backpack should have comfortable, padded straps that make carrying it easier. More importantly, each diaper backpack should have multiple pockets that help keep baby gear stowed away in an organized manner. Diaper backpacks should come with a changing pad so you can easily change your baby’s diaper no matter where you are. For added convenience, look for a diaper bag that has insulated pockets to help keep baby bottles at the right temperature.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

