These 13 Detanglers Will Help Your Comb Glide Seamlessly

It’s never a fun moment when you run a brush through your hair, only to get it stuck to the point of no return like Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries. Typically a good conditioner — and a whole lot of patience ) will serve you well as you brush or comb through your tangles, but sometimes you need a little extra reinforcement to help save some time (and scalp pain). That's where detanglers come in.

Many celebrities incorporate a good spray detangler into their hair care routines. In a recent TikTok video, Selena Gomez revealed that she uses Unite 7 Seconds detangler in the morning. Other celebrities have gone so far as to create their own formulas such as Jennifer Aniston’s LolaVie Glossing Detangler and Jonathan Van Ness’s haircare line featuring the signature complete conditioning mist.

“The best way to detangle hair is to brush in small sections by starting at the end, then slowly and carefully making your way to the top,” celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons tells PEOPLE. “This allows you to get rid of any tangles instead of being harsh on your hair, which would be the case if you went from root to tip.”

Fitzsimons has his own 10-in-1 leave-in conditioner, which he loves using for its “proprietary AF Bonding System that's designed to not only maintain the strength of the hair, [but to] restore and replenish the strands from the inside out." He explains that it's made to detangle the hair while leaving it looking soft, shiny, healthy, and smelling great due to the Auscent Technology that envelops the hair in citrus, green florals, and creamy wood which gradually release overtime.

No matter what your precious locks need, we’ve rounded up the best detanglers to help create nourished, shiny results. Here are the best 13 detanglers for every hair type and need.