With that in mind, keep scrolling to shop the best dermarollers on the market, according to skin experts.

Similarly, “there is a lot of room for user-error with these devices,” dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD, tells PEOPLE. “Applying too much pressure or using it too often can lead to irritation, inflammation, infection or scarring — so be gentle and use infrequently when first adding into your skincare routine . Any bleeding or pain is a sign to discontinue use!”

Because it’s more intensive than, say, a facial cleansing brush , dermarollers aren’t for everyone. “You don’t want to roll over any active acne or cysts or open wounds,” says New York City-based esthetician Taylor Worden, since that can make matters worse or even transfer bacteria.

On top of that, “dermarolling can also increase the thickness of your skin and improve product absorption,” says Melanie Palm, MD, a dermatologist in San Diego. That said, it’s not without risk, since the needles are piercing skin, even if superficially; this can introduce bacteria into your skin. "If dermarolling at home, it's important to take the necessary safety precautions and sanitizing measures to prevent infection or damage to the skin,” she says. “I recommend submerging your dermarolling tool in rubbing alcohol for a few minutes prior to using it on your skin.”

“Dermarolling can provide a multitude of benefits, including reducing acne scars and wrinkles, tightening skin, and smoothing uneven skin texture,” New York City dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD, tells PEOPLE. “Dermarolling works by tricking the skin into going into regeneration mode by causing micro-injuries on the skin. These tiny wounds induce the production of collagen and elastin, which help improve the appearance of skin and skin healing.”

These days, you can find a variety of skincare devices on the market, from microcurrent tools to dermarollers. Dermarollers, for those who haven’t yet encountered them, are essentially the at-home (and therefore far milder) version of microneedling; they entail a roller covered in tiny needles that you roll over your skin — all in the name of a smoother, firmer complexion.

Best Overall FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Net-a-Porter View On Sephora Who It’s Good For It’s ideal if you’re worried about hygiene, since the needle tips are single-use, and the addition of the serum can amp up results. Who It’s Not Good For Skip it if you have sensitive skin or a skin condition like eczema (or are pregnant). This electric dermaroller does the work for you with the press of a button. Jaimie DeRosa, MD, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Boston, MA and Palm Beach, FL, loves it for two reasons. “The first is that Faceshot comes with medical-grade stainless steel single-use micro-needles,” she says. “This is great because there is little risk of an allergic reaction to the stainless steel and not re-using the same needles helps to decrease risk of infection — the thought of reusing dirty roller needles makes me cringe.” Plus, it also offers a targeted skincare step via a serum that combines glycolic acid and nourishing vitamin E. “It comes with ampoules of serum that go into the skin during the treatment, similar to what we do in the office during a medical-grade microneedling treatment,” Dr. DeRosa says. That said, since it's more intensive than manual dermarollers, there are more considerations to keep in mind when using it — for instance, you pause use for at least two weeks after getting Botox and and four for filler, and those who are pregnant should avoid it altogether because of the serum. Price at time of publish: $275 Needle length: 0.25 millimeters | Material: Stainless steel | Extra features: Ampoule infusion

Best Budget Sonia Kashuk Microneedle Facial Roller Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Anyone who doesn’t want to spend a ton of money on a dermaroller, especially those who are new to the skincare treatment. Who It’s Not Good For Since this is a basic dermaroller, it's not going to include any bells or whistles, if that's what you're looking for. Despite the wallet-friendly price tag, this dermaroller isn’t that far behind pricier versions, touting smaller needles (which clock in at 0.25 mm) as well as a slim head and stainless steel tips. “Because of the smaller size, it can fit around the curves of the face easily,” says Dr. Nazarian. “It's easy to clean and safer to use due to the shorter needles, which I prefer. While you won’t get a ton of bells and whistles with it, it still gets the job done well for a fraction of the cost of other dermarollers. You can use it on both face and neck before applying serum and a good moisturizer for the best results — and, of course, don’t forget to disinfect it with alcohol in between uses. Price at time of publish: $10 Needle length: 0.25 millimeters | Material: Stainless steel The 17 Best Peptide Serums of 2023, According to Dermatologists

Best for Face and Body BeautyBio GloPRO Facial Microneedling Tool 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On QVC Who It’s Good For Someone who wants to microneedle beyond the face, and wants additional features. Who It’s Not Good For If you're wanting a dermaroller just to boost product absorption, this may be too sophisticated (and expensive) for your needs. With 540 stainless-steel microneedles, this tool is no joke. It pairs microneedling with LED red light therapy as well as microcurrent stimulation, which purportedly helps boost collagen production (although the science is iffy) and allow for a deeper improvement, respectively. Those additions make it “perfect for use before a hyaluronic acid serum,” says Mona Gohara, MD, a dermatologist based in New Haven, CT. Plus, the face attachment can also be swapped out with smaller heads for different needle sizes to accommodate smaller areas, like the eyes and lips, as well as a larger head for the body — which is another reason Dr. Gohara is a fan. “Hello, arms and banana rolls,” she says. The microneedling heads just need to be replaced every three months to keep it hygienic. Price at time of publish: $199 Needle length: 0.3 millimeters | Material: Stainless steel | Extra features: LED red light, vibrational microcurrent technology

Best Stamp Nurse Jamie Beauty Stamp Dermstore View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore View On Neiman Marcus Who It’s Good For Someone who’s found rollers unwieldy and wants a precise treatment, or anyone new to dermarolling who feels more comfortable stamping than rolling. Who It’s Not Good For Since the metal type isn't known, it may not be ideal for those with sensitive skin or allergies. Since the face is naturally curvy (case in point: cheek and brow bones), it can be tough for some dermarollers to adequately reach smaller, tighter areas. That's what makes this tool, which resembles a small razor, stand out. “I love this for the harder areas to roll, like the upper lip, nose, and above your eyes,” Worden says. “It’s a simple little stamp and all you do is press and lift into the skin.” That "stamping" action makes it easy for first-timers who want to get a feel for the sensation, as well as offers more precision. You can also use it to press in skincare products, such as serums and face oils, instead of applying them after the fact. That said, there’s no info out there about what kind of metal the needles are made of, so you might not know what you’re working with (and may be too risky for those with sensitive skin). Price at time of publish: $50 Needle length: 0.2 millimeters | Material: Metal

Best for Beginners StackedSkincare Microneedling Tool 4.8 StackedSkincare View On Amazon View On Stackedskincare.com Who It’s Good For Since it’s relatively inexpensive, it’s a good option if you’re trying dermarolling for the first time and aren’t sure if you’ll like it. Who It’s Not Good For It features a small needle length, so if you want dramatic results, you’ll have to think bigger. This dermaroller looks a little different, thanks to a flat handle that's more comfortable to hold. It stands out, however, with its relatively short needles, which clock in at 0.2 mm. That’s a good starting point for newbies, who can work their way up to longer needles if they want (and if their skin likes it) over time. “When shopping for a dermaroller to use at home, I recommend looking for a small needle — think length between 0.2 millimeters and 1 millimeter — especially when just starting out,” says Dr. Engelman. Plus, that short needle length can also keep pain to a minimum and reduce any downtime. “This will reduce discomfort and allow your skin to heal more quickly in between sessions,” she says. The handle is also made of lightweight aluminum, making it easy to control the pressure as you’re working to help you avoid going overboard. Price at time of publish: $89 Needle length: 0.2 millimeters | Material: Stainless steel | Extra features: Replaceable roller head

Best for Advanced Users ORA Face Microneedle Dermal Roller System 0.5mm Dermstore View On Target View On Walmart View On Dermstore Who It’s Good For People who already know and love dermarollers and want to take their results to the next level (at an affordable price point). Who It’s Not Good For Dermarolling newbies, since the needle length might be too intense. If you’re a regular dermarolling fan who wants to take your results to the next level, consider this model. “Different lengths are effective for different skin conditions, but I would not recommend a needle length of longer than 1 millimeter if you're doing this yourself at home,” says Dr. Palm. This one hits a sweet spot of 0.5 millimeters, which is longer than the 0.2- or 0.25-millimeter needles found with beginner-friendly dermarollers. Besides that, the Ora dermaroller also clocks in at a relatively affordable price, making it accessible to most. It also has a ton of fans, with a rating of 4.5 stars (or higher) and rave reviews at various retailers like Ulta, Walmart, and Dermstore. Price at time of publish: $25.49 Needle length: 0.5 millimeters | Material: Stainless steel

Best on Amazon Cosmedica Microneedling Derma Roller System Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone who’s not sure how to use a dermaroller, since it comes with detailed instructions. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not ideal if you’re trying to be more sustainable, as replacing the tip requires buying a brand-new roller. This ergonomic microneedling tool uses 540 stainless steel needles at 0.25 millimeters each, to stimulate collagen production and even out skin tone. Not only that, but it also comes with detailed instructions in the packaging, which makes it easy for both beginners and microneedling fans alike to figure out how to use it — and which might explain why it has an average 4.5 star rating on Amazon. Even experts are fans of this tool. “The Cosmedica Skincare microneedling tool is great — simple design, easy to hold, and shorter needle length,” says Dr. Nazarian. The only downside is that the brand doesn’t offer replacement heads for this dermaroller, so once the needles wear down or get dull, you’ll have to toss it and replace it with a brand-new one. Price at time of publish $11 with coupon (orig. $12) Needle length: 0.25 millimeters | Material: Stainless steel The 8 Best Sheet Masks for Glowing, Supple Skin