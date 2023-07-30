Shopping People Tested The 11 Best Dehumidifiers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our winner is the Honeywell Smart WiFi Energy Star Dehumidifier By Elizabeth Marino Elizabeth Marino Elizabeth Marino is a freelance commerce writer for PEOPLE, focusing on home products. A lover of all things home and family, she is thrilled to help consumers find the perfect products to fit their domestic needs. In her spare time you can find her traveling to any and all historic sites and museums – and food spots – throughout the country. You can read some of her history-based writing on the Smithsonian Ocean Portal. She holds a BA in American Studies and History from Columbia University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 30, 2023 09:15AM EDT In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider When to Buy How We Tested FAQ Why Trust PEOPLE? What Is People Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / David Hattan It's not fun to walk into an uncomfortably damp room or smell a musty old basement. Humidity in the home can have a negative impact on your life in a variety of ways — ranging from allowing unhealthy mold and mildew to grow (just ask Tori Spelling) to ruining your belongings and just being downright uncomfortable. The right dehumidifier can help you clear out that damp air and replace it with light, clean air that will keep you and your belongings in good shape for years. For the best health of your home, your belongings, and you, your home should ideally be kept between 40 and 60 percent humidity. “Higher moisture levels in the air cause people to feel hot and sticky. High humidity levels also impact breathing, so people with asthma may want to keep the humidity levels lower,” says Lane Dixon, Vice President of Operations at Aire Serv, a Neighborly company. Controlling the humidity levels in your space is important for comfort and health. To help determine the best dehumidifiers on the market and help you find the best for your needs, we tested 17 different products. Read on for the best dehumidifiers to keep your home free of mold, mildew, and dampness. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Honeywell 30-Pint Smart Dehumidifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best Mini: Eva-Dry Electric Petite Dehumidifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Pump: GE Dehumidifier with Built-in Pump at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Basements: Frigidaire 35-Pint Dehumidifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best Smart: Midea 50-Pint Cube Dehumidifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Crawl Space: GE Smart Dehumidifier with Built-in Pump at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Garages: Amazon Basics Dehumidifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Cars: Pro Breeze Mini Portable Dehumidifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Bedrooms: Whirlpool 40-Pint Dehumidifier with Built-In Pump at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Large Rooms: hOmeLabs 50-Pint Dehumidifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Honeywell TP30WKN 30-Pint Smart Dehumidifier 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Setup 5/5 Features 5/5 Design 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros This dehumidifier connects to an app that allows you to control fan speed. The fan noise is not too loud. It’s less expensive than other full-size models, especially given all the features. Cons The built-in hygrometer is not always accurate. Starting off strong, this smart dehumidifier from Honeywell earned perfect scores across the board in our testing labs. One thing that really made it stand out was that it’s made to connect with the Honeywell Air Comfort App, which allows you to control the machine from your phone — or even using your Alexa. The app lets you switch between the high and low fan settings (which is not a feature every dehumidifier has) and tells you when the tank is full or when the air filter needs cleaning. (Both of the latter are indicated on the machine itself, too.) We also found that the fan noise it made was not a bother at all, and we loved how easy it was to set up. The price is great too — especially given all of the included features. Throughout testing, we did notice that the built-in hygrometer wasn’t the most accurate, so perhaps consider investing in a standalone one for your space. Price at time of publish: $199.99 (orig. $269.99) Capacity: 30 pints per day | Tank Size: 20 pints | Coverage: 1000 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, auto-defrost, sleep mode, timer, drain tube included, controllable remotely via Honeywell Air Comfort App, compatible with Alexa Best Mini Eva-Dry EDV-1100 Electric Petite Dehumidifier 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Our Ratings Setup 5/5 Features 5/5 Design 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros This model is extremely quiet, we couldn’t even hear it over regular noises like ceiling fans and conversations. The translucent tank makes it really easy to see when it’s full. It’s at an affordable price point. Cons It does not include a built-in hygrometer. This mini dehumidifier earned perfect scores across the board in our lab (and was the only one to do so aside from our Best Overall pick). If you’re looking for a small machine that’ll keep some humidity at bay and won’t be a disturbance in any way, this is the ideal unit for you. We ran it all night during a rainstorm and felt a palpable difference in the air in the space when we woke up. We also loved that it had absolutely no setup — just unbox and plug in — and that its tank is translucent, making it super easy to see how full it is (rather than a tiny window). And we were stoked by how quiet it is: We couldn’t even hear it over a fan! Of course, that small size means that it doesn’t come with as many bells and whistles as some of the bigger units we tested, like a built-in hygrometer, for example, but its functionality and low volume — especially coupled with its low price — make it a fantastic buy. Price at time of publish: $33.95 (orig. $59.95) Capacity: 0.5 pints per day | Tank Size: 1 pint | Coverage: 138 sq ft | Features: Auto-off Best with Pump GE APEL50LZ Dehumidifier with Built-in Pump 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Setup 5/5 Features 5/5 Design 4/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Pros The pump allows you to empty the tank with ease from up to 16 feet away. The tank shuts off and makes a beeping noise when full. It has a three-speed fan. Cons The fan is a bit loud at the highest speed, but you can adjust the noise level by lowering the speed. If you’ve been looking for a way to empty your dehumidifier into a drain that’s high up — like down a sink or out a window — we have the solution for you. This great dehumidifier from GE has a built-in pump (with an included tube) that will let you do just that. The tank has an automatic shut-off and also makes a loud beeping noise when full. The pump allows you to empty the tank without taking out, carrying, and dumping the tank — or without using the continuous drain hose. Rather, the pump pushes the water out a thin tube, which allows you to drain anywhere up to 16 feet away. To use, just attach the tube, place the other end in your desired draining location, and turn on the pump feature, and once the bucket fills all the way the unit will drain itself (and will do so every time the bucket fills until the pump feature is turned off). Aside from the pump feature, we loved how effective this dehumidifier was, taking our testing room from soggy to fresh in just a couple of hours. We did find that it was a bit loud when it was on high, but were pleased that it had both medium and low fan speeds as well, so we were able to control the noise a bit. Overall, we think this is a great buy. Price at time of publish: $255 (orig. $319) Capacity: 50 pints per day | Tank Size: 15 pints | Coverage: 4500 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, auto-defrost, timer, pump with included tube, multi-speed fan Best for Basements Frigidaire FFAD3533W1 Moderate Humidity 35-Pint Dehumidifier 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Setup 5/5 Features 4.8/5 Design 4.5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Pros It quickly cleared out the humidity and must of a damp basement. The tank has a cover so water doesn’t slosh around when carrying it to the sink. The machine is quiet, so you can listen to music or watch television in the same room. Cons The power cord is on the short side. We absolutely loved how well this dehumidifier cleared out both humidity and that icky musty basement smell. After just a few hours in a fairly damp basement (condensation on pipes, puddles under washing machines) everything was visibly dry, and the air was much less heavy. Plus, this dehumidifier totally cleared out the musty odor. Even running a test entirely at a low speed, we noticed a palpable difference in humidity in the space. One of our favorite features is the tank cover. This makes it easy to transport the full tank to a sink to dispose of it without water spilling out of the tank. It’s also quiet — you can listen to music or watch a show in the same room without cranking up the volume. If we have one critique, it’s that the power cord is a bit short. We also really liked that the filter on this unit is super easy to snap out, wipe clean, and snap back in, making this unit a great option for spaces where you want to clear through allergens like mold, mildew, and dust mites — especially basements. It wasn’t super noisy, was easy to set up, and was reasonably priced, making this unit a great purchase. Price at time of publish: $191.69 (orig. $239) Capacity: 35 pints per day | Tank Size: 17 pints | Coverage: 4500 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, timer, multi-speed fan Best Smart Midea MAD50S1QWT 50-Pint Cube Dehumidifier 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Home Depot Our Ratings Setup 5/5 Features 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros This model has a unique and efficient design — the motor fits inside the bucket — so it takes up less storage space. It has a huge bucket that has a capacity of over 33 pints — most of the others on our list are in the 15 to 20-pint range. The bucket has wheels and is easy to empty. Cons When using a continuous drain hose, the bucket must be stored elsewhere. The built-in hygrometer reads a little bit high. This smart Midea dehumidifier had some really unique features that absolutely blew us away. Firstly, it connects to the Midea Cube Air App via Wi-Fi, which allows you to control it remotely and receive important notifications (like the bucket is full). The app is also compatible with Alexa. We also loved its unique design, wherein the machine portion stores inside the bucket when not in use. This allows for small cube-shaped storage, and, when you are using it, a ton of tank capacity. The machine portion sits atop the bucket when in use, which also means that it’s extremely easy to empty: Just lift the machine off the bucket, and wheel the bucket where you want to dump it. No awkwardly pulling out heavy tanks here! You can also use it with a drain hose (which is included) and skip the bucket altogether for an even smaller usage of space. This does mean, though, that the bucket has to be stored elsewhere, as the machine portion does not fit on top of the bucket when the drain hose is attached. And when in use, we found that it cleared out humidity quickly and effectively, and was a lot quieter than many other models. Overall, this machine is a unique and effective buy. Price at time of publish: $281 Capacity: 50 pints | Tank Size: 33.6 pints | Coverage: 4500 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, auto-defrost, timer, multi-speed fan, drain hose included, controllable remotely via the Midea Cube Air App, compatible with Alexa We've Tested Hundreds of Cleaning Products — Here Are the 10 You Need for Spring Best for Crawl Space GE AWHR50LB Smart Dehumidifier with Built-in Pump 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Appliancesconnection.com Our Ratings Setup 4/5 Features 4/5 Design 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Value 3.5/5 Pros This model’s SmartDry function adjusts the fan as humidity changes so you can set it and forget it. The built-in hygrometer readings are very accurate. Cons We had difficulty connecting to the app. If you have a humid space that you want to keep dry but can’t access super easily, this dehumidifier is a fantastic option. It has a great feature called SmartDry, which allows you to select a goal humidity, and the unit will adjust its fan levels accordingly: This is different from humidistat functions because those shut off when they reach the desired humidity and turn back on when it changes enough for the machine to read a difference. This stays on at varying fan levels, keeping the humidity in the space at the same level, even if ambient factors impact it. We found that this function kept our testing space at a comfortable humidity level without any attention, even with intense humidity changes from tons of rain. We also loved how easy it was to set up (just take the tape off), and how accurate the built-in hygrometer read. It did only read on percentages of 5, so we couldn’t get precise readings but were pleased to see that within that range it was always exactly accurate. We did have some trouble getting the unit to connect to the app, so you could consider the version without the app connectivity, which works the same in every other way, and is a little bit cheaper. Price at time of publish: $259.99 (orig. $319) Capacity: 50 pints per day | Tank Size: 15 pints | Coverage: 4000 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-defrost, timer, pump, multi-speed fan, SmartDry function, controllable remotely with SmartHQ App Best for Garages Amazon Basics 35 Pint Dehumidifier 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Setup 5/5 Features 5/5 Design 3.5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros It removed an impressive amount of humidity within just a few minutes. The built-in hygrometer is super accurate. It has a large tank. Cons This model is fairly loud, so it’s a great choice for the garage or a similar space. This Amazon Basics dehumidifier was by far one of the most impressive throughout our tests — we saw a noticeable change in humidity in just the first 10 minutes of use. And the space we were testing in was worlds different after an overnight of use: usually, we’d have to wipe down the windows from overnight condensation, but not with this puppy running. It cleared out an average of 44 percent of the original humidity in the testing room throughout our tests (in one round, clearing out as much as 52 percent), which we found pretty impressive. And we loved that the built-in hygrometer read almost perfectly, too. We loved that it was extremely easy to set up: Just peel some tape and attach a handle and you’re good to go. The tank is large — so it doesn’t require frequent emptying — plus it includes wheels to make it easier. We did notice that this dehumidifier was pretty loud (hence why we think it would make a great choice for a garage where noise levels won’t be a bother). Price at time of publish: $200.12 Capacity: 35 pints per day | Tank Size: 12 pints | Coverage: 2500 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, auto-defrost, timer, pump, multi-speed fan Best for Cars Pro Breeze Mini Portable Dehumidifier 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Setup 5/5 Features 5/5 Design 5/5 Effectiveness 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Pros This humidifier is light — it weighs less than 3 pounds. The clear tank makes it easy to see how much water has been collected. The price is reasonable for the quality and effectiveness of this machine. Cons It needs to be connected to a standard electrical outlet directly or via an extension cord. Sometimes a pesky rainstorm can make the inside of your car uncomfortably damp, especially if you park outside (or you accidentally left the windows open!). If you’re looking for an easy way to clear out that humidity without breaking the bank, this is a great solution. This light, portable, and quiet dehumidifier by Pro Breeze works like a charm. When we first turned it on, it started dripping inside the tank with collected humidity within just a couple of moments and helped turn the air in our testing space from humid and stuffy to clear and breathable. The tank is clear so you can easily see when it’s time to empty it. We especially loved its small size — it’s under 3 pounds — making it easy to move in and out of the car. We also appreciated how quiet it was, as a few minutes waiting for it to clear out the car air before hitting the road can be spent listening to the radio without a loud fan obstructing your fun. It required no setup aside from plugging it into an electrical outlet, is super easy to empty, and comes at a great price. Overall, a great option for small spaces. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Capacity: .5 pints per day | Tank Size: .8 pints | Coverage: 150 sq ft | Features: Auto-off Best for Bedrooms Whirlpool WHAD40PCW 40-Pint Dehumidifier with Built-In Pump 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Setup 5/5 Features 4.5/5 Design 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Pros This was the quietest model we tested. You can easily tell when the tank is full via the tank window and indicator light. It has strong built-in handles for easy removal, a feature not many models have. Cons The built-in hygrometer reads a little high. Folks who are looking for a dehumidifier for living spaces, this is the one for you. This dehumidifier from Whirlpool was exceptionally quiet, which we really appreciated when trying to find one that would be suitable for a space like a bedroom. Plus, the fan has three speeds, which is great if you want it to run a little more quietly at times. We also found that it cleared out the humidity in smaller, sometimes very wet, spaces (like bathrooms and laundry rooms) really fast, which is a great feature if you’re hoping to freshen up the air in a space without a big to-do. We also loved the easy setup (just pop the wheels in the bottom and you’re good to go), the tank window, and the indicator light that allows you to see how full it is. Plus, it was extremely portable, as the body of the dehumidifier has a built-in handle on each side, allowing confident lifting, even when it’s heavier from being full. We did notice the built-in hygrometer read higher than ours on a couple of occasions (but were pleased it was higher rather than lower.) Price at time of publish: $242.99 (orig. $269.99) Capacity: 40 pints per day | Tank Size: 14.8 pints | Coverage: 3000 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, auto-defrost, timer, pump, multi-speed fan Best for Large Rooms hOmeLabs 50-Pint Dehumidifier 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Homelabs.com Our Ratings Setup 5/5 Features 5/5 Design 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros This model efficiently clears humidity thanks to the turbo fan function and high capacity. It includes built-in handles and a bracket for cord storage. The built-in hygrometer is extremely accurate. Cons The tank is not very large, so you’ll need to empty it frequently in particularly humid environments. If you’ve got a big space to dehumidify, this is the unit for you. Capable of removing 50 pints per day in a space of 4500 square feet — the highest of any of our units for both of those criteria — this unit can suck the water out of a giant room. It includes a turbo fan function that works extremely fast and efficiently, which is ideal for big or really wet spaces. With the turbo function on we felt the difference in the space in just a half hour. Since the tank is not very large, you’ll need to empty it frequently if you’re dehumidifying a large humid space. Fortunately, the built-in handles make easy work of emptying the tank. There’s even a convenient storage bracket to keep the power cord wrapped when not in use. If the space you’re looking to dehumidify is one you spend time in, this unit also comes with a comfort function that determines an ideal humidity based on ambient temperature and initial humidity. We felt this was great for keeping a room comfortable without having to worry about it, especially because it lowered the fan (and therefore the noise) when it wasn’t needed. We also found the built-in hygrometer to be a reliable indicator of humidity levels. We were also stoked to notice that even with all that capacity and the turbo function, it wasn’t extremely loud. Price at time of publish: $259.99 (orig. $274.99) Capacity: 50 pints per day | Tank Size: 12.8 pints | Coverage: 4500 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, auto-defrost, timer, pump, turbofan, Comfort function Best Investment Frigidaire FFAP5033W1 High Humidity 50-Pint Dehumidifier with Built-In Pump 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Setup 5/5 Features 5/5 Design 4.3/5 Effectiveness 4.8/5 Value 5/5 Pros This model pulled so much humidity from the air that its large tank kept getting full! It includes an on-unit plug/cord holder and a collapsible handle. It comes with a continuous drain hose. Cons It’s a bit heavy, but it has wheels and a handle that make it easy to transport. While this unit comes with a bit of a higher price tag, we were blown away by it and feel that you certainly get what you pay for. We found that it pulled a ton of humidity from the air throughout our testing periods — so much so that we could feel the difference from a room away! Each time we went to check the (fairly large) tank, it was full — meaning it was utterly draining the air of humidity. The unit is heavy, but it includes wheels to make it easier to transport it to a sink or drain for emptying. It also includes other convenient features, like on-unit plug/cord storage and a collapsible handle. One feature we found especially cool was the built-in pump, which we found easy to set up and really effective. It also comes with a drain hose to connect to the pump on the back, which allows you to empty the tank without taking it out, sloshing on the way to the sink or tub, and dumping it. The pump pushes the water out of the tank (rather than just relying on pressure and gravity), so you can drain it quickly in any direction (like upwards out a window). Price at time of publish: $289 (orig. $329) Capacity: 50 pints per day | Tank Size: 16.9 pints | Coverage: Not listed | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, timer, pump with included tube, multi-speed fan The 12 Best Air Purifiers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Things to Consider Before Buying a Dehumidifier Capacity The capacity is the amount of water a dehumidifier can remove from the air over a 24-hour period, measured in pints per day. You can use the Buying Guidance from Energy Star to determine the range you should be looking for based on the humidity in your space. In a standard-sized room in a home, 50-75 percent initial humidity calls for a dehumidifier that removes 20-30 pints per day (like the Honeywell 30-Pint Dehumidifier), 75-90 percent initial humidity calls for one that removes 25-40 pints per day (like the Amazon Basics Dehumidifier), and 90-100 percent initial humidity calls for one that removes 30-50 pints per day (like the GE Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier). Tank Size The amount of water your dehumidifier can hold will impact how often you have to empty the water tank (if yours is not set up to a drain system). The volumes of the dehumidifiers on our list range from 0.8 pints to 35 pints. We had a couple of minis in there (each holding around 1 pint), and one with an especially large tank, but most of the average-sized units held around 20 pints. Bonus Features Some dehumidifiers include various unique features that you may find useful when trying to dehumidify your home, like pumps, remote control from apps, turbo fans, or smart humidistats. Be sure to take into account what extra bells and whistles may best suit your needs (or if they’re all extraneous for you) to pick the right unit for yourself. Cost Dehumidifiers are an item you can expect to have for at least a few years, and therefore can sometimes be a bit of an investment. The units that we tested ranged from just $45 for a mini to $369 for one of the larger models with more bells and whistles. Be sure to take into account what features and size you’re looking for before choosing your dehumidifier. When to Buy As the summer humidity starts to approach, so do sales for dehumidifiers. If you’re looking to get the best deal, late spring or early summer is a great time to look. After the hot season for dehumidifiers ends, as the summer winds down into fall, there will also likely be some great sales as stores try to empty their stock. How We Tested To help you find the best dehumidifier for your needs, we put 17 units to the test in various spaces of different sizes and humidities. We then measured and rated each unit’s effectiveness, ease of use, design, features, and value. To test effectiveness, we measured the humidity in our testing rooms before and after 12 hours of use, three separate times. This gave us a wide range of data to work with, to be able to give you well-rounded reviews. We also paid attention to setup factors, like how long they took to put together, how intuitive and user-friendly the controls were, and how simple it was to set up a drain hose (when applicable). While in use, we paid attention to factors like noise level and ease of emptying the tank. And we also considered each unit’s different bells and whistles (like smart humidistats, multi-speed fans, and built-in hygrometers) and how effective or accurate they were. Frequently Asked Questions When should you dehumidify? According to David Ragsdale, SERVPRO Production Manager and IICRC Instructor WRT/FSRT, homes should ideally be kept between 40 and 60 percent humidity. If your home (or any certain room in your home) is consistently higher than this, he recommends investing in a dehumidifier. Beforehand, though, he recommends determining if underlying factors — like water leaks or poor seals around windows and doors — are the culprit, and if so, they should be addressed first. Will a dehumidifier get rid of mold? Dehumidifiers can’t remove mold that’s already present and growing, but they will help stop your space from getting moldy in the first place. If you already have water damage in your home or space, though, Lane Dixon, Vice President of Operations at Aire Serv, a Neighborly company, recommends seeking help from a professional restoration company that can use professional drying equipment to mitigate mold issues. What size dehumidifier do I need? Dehumidifiers are measured by the amount of water they can remove from a space in a 24-hour period. The Buying Guidance from Energy Star indicates the capacity range you should seek out for your space and the initial level of humidity. In a typically-sized room in a home, 50-75 percent initial humidity calls for a dehumidifier that removes 20-30 pints per day, 75-90 percent initial humidity calls for one that removes 25-40 pints per day, and 90-100 percent initial humidity calls for one that removes 30-50 pints per day. Why Trust PEOPLE? Elizabeth Marino is a freelance commerce writer for PEOPLE, focusing on home products. To give readers professional info on dehumidifiers, she relied on information from in-depth interviews with both David Ragsdale, SERVPRO Production Manager and IICRC Instructor WRT/FSRT, and Lane Dixon, Vice President of Operations at Aire Serv, a Neighborly company. These professionals gave tons of useful information about when to buy a dehumidifier, what to look for in one, and how to maintain one. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. Sources PEOPLE uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. “About Mold and Moisture.” HUD.Gov / U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). “Managing Humidity Levels.” Center for Energy and Environment.