To help determine the best dehumidifiers on the market and help you find the best for your needs, we tested 17 different products. Read on for the best dehumidifiers to keep your home free of mold, mildew, and dampness.

For the best health of your home, your belongings, and you, your home should ideally be kept between 40 and 60 percent humidity. “Higher moisture levels in the air cause people to feel hot and sticky. High humidity levels also impact breathing, so people with asthma may want to keep the humidity levels lower,” says Lane Dixon, Vice President of Operations at Aire Serv, a Neighborly company. Controlling the humidity levels in your space is important for comfort and health.

It's not fun to walk into an uncomfortably damp room or smell a musty old basement. Humidity in the home can have a negative impact on your life in a variety of ways — ranging from allowing unhealthy mold and mildew to grow (just ask Tori Spelling ) to ruining your belongings and just being downright uncomfortable. The right dehumidifier can help you clear out that damp air and replace it with light, clean air that will keep you and your belongings in good shape for years.

Best Overall Honeywell TP30WKN 30-Pint Smart Dehumidifier 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Setup 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros This dehumidifier connects to an app that allows you to control fan speed.

The fan noise is not too loud.

It’s less expensive than other full-size models, especially given all the features. Cons The built-in hygrometer is not always accurate. Starting off strong, this smart dehumidifier from Honeywell earned perfect scores across the board in our testing labs. One thing that really made it stand out was that it’s made to connect with the Honeywell Air Comfort App, which allows you to control the machine from your phone — or even using your Alexa. The app lets you switch between the high and low fan settings (which is not a feature every dehumidifier has) and tells you when the tank is full or when the air filter needs cleaning. (Both of the latter are indicated on the machine itself, too.) We also found that the fan noise it made was not a bother at all, and we loved how easy it was to set up. The price is great too — especially given all of the included features. Throughout testing, we did notice that the built-in hygrometer wasn’t the most accurate, so perhaps consider investing in a standalone one for your space. Price at time of publish: $199.99 (orig. $269.99) Capacity: 30 pints per day | Tank Size: 20 pints | Coverage: 1000 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, auto-defrost, sleep mode, timer, drain tube included, controllable remotely via Honeywell Air Comfort App, compatible with Alexa

Best Mini Eva-Dry EDV-1100 Electric Petite Dehumidifier 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Our Ratings Setup 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros This model is extremely quiet, we couldn’t even hear it over regular noises like ceiling fans and conversations.

The translucent tank makes it really easy to see when it’s full.

It’s at an affordable price point. Cons It does not include a built-in hygrometer. This mini dehumidifier earned perfect scores across the board in our lab (and was the only one to do so aside from our Best Overall pick). If you’re looking for a small machine that’ll keep some humidity at bay and won’t be a disturbance in any way, this is the ideal unit for you. We ran it all night during a rainstorm and felt a palpable difference in the air in the space when we woke up. We also loved that it had absolutely no setup — just unbox and plug in — and that its tank is translucent, making it super easy to see how full it is (rather than a tiny window). And we were stoked by how quiet it is: We couldn’t even hear it over a fan! Of course, that small size means that it doesn’t come with as many bells and whistles as some of the bigger units we tested, like a built-in hygrometer, for example, but its functionality and low volume — especially coupled with its low price — make it a fantastic buy. Price at time of publish: $33.95 (orig. $59.95) Capacity: 0.5 pints per day | Tank Size: 1 pint | Coverage: 138 sq ft | Features: Auto-off

Best with Pump GE APEL50LZ Dehumidifier with Built-in Pump 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Setup 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros The pump allows you to empty the tank with ease from up to 16 feet away.

The tank shuts off and makes a beeping noise when full.

It has a three-speed fan. Cons The fan is a bit loud at the highest speed, but you can adjust the noise level by lowering the speed. If you’ve been looking for a way to empty your dehumidifier into a drain that’s high up — like down a sink or out a window — we have the solution for you. This great dehumidifier from GE has a built-in pump (with an included tube) that will let you do just that. The tank has an automatic shut-off and also makes a loud beeping noise when full. The pump allows you to empty the tank without taking out, carrying, and dumping the tank — or without using the continuous drain hose. Rather, the pump pushes the water out a thin tube, which allows you to drain anywhere up to 16 feet away. To use, just attach the tube, place the other end in your desired draining location, and turn on the pump feature, and once the bucket fills all the way the unit will drain itself (and will do so every time the bucket fills until the pump feature is turned off). Aside from the pump feature, we loved how effective this dehumidifier was, taking our testing room from soggy to fresh in just a couple of hours. We did find that it was a bit loud when it was on high, but were pleased that it had both medium and low fan speeds as well, so we were able to control the noise a bit. Overall, we think this is a great buy. Price at time of publish: $255 (orig. $319) Capacity: 50 pints per day | Tank Size: 15 pints | Coverage: 4500 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, auto-defrost, timer, pump with included tube, multi-speed fan

Best for Basements Frigidaire FFAD3533W1 Moderate Humidity 35-Pint Dehumidifier 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Setup 5 /5

Features 4.8 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros It quickly cleared out the humidity and must of a damp basement.

The tank has a cover so water doesn’t slosh around when carrying it to the sink.

The machine is quiet, so you can listen to music or watch television in the same room. Cons The power cord is on the short side. We absolutely loved how well this dehumidifier cleared out both humidity and that icky musty basement smell. After just a few hours in a fairly damp basement (condensation on pipes, puddles under washing machines) everything was visibly dry, and the air was much less heavy. Plus, this dehumidifier totally cleared out the musty odor. Even running a test entirely at a low speed, we noticed a palpable difference in humidity in the space. One of our favorite features is the tank cover. This makes it easy to transport the full tank to a sink to dispose of it without water spilling out of the tank. It’s also quiet — you can listen to music or watch a show in the same room without cranking up the volume. If we have one critique, it’s that the power cord is a bit short. We also really liked that the filter on this unit is super easy to snap out, wipe clean, and snap back in, making this unit a great option for spaces where you want to clear through allergens like mold, mildew, and dust mites — especially basements. It wasn’t super noisy, was easy to set up, and was reasonably priced, making this unit a great purchase. Price at time of publish: $191.69 (orig. $239) Capacity: 35 pints per day | Tank Size: 17 pints | Coverage: 4500 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, timer, multi-speed fan

Best Smart Midea MAD50S1QWT 50-Pint Cube Dehumidifier 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Home Depot Our Ratings Setup 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros This model has a unique and efficient design — the motor fits inside the bucket — so it takes up less storage space.

It has a huge bucket that has a capacity of over 33 pints — most of the others on our list are in the 15 to 20-pint range.

The bucket has wheels and is easy to empty. Cons When using a continuous drain hose, the bucket must be stored elsewhere.

The built-in hygrometer reads a little bit high. This smart Midea dehumidifier had some really unique features that absolutely blew us away. Firstly, it connects to the Midea Cube Air App via Wi-Fi, which allows you to control it remotely and receive important notifications (like the bucket is full). The app is also compatible with Alexa. We also loved its unique design, wherein the machine portion stores inside the bucket when not in use. This allows for small cube-shaped storage, and, when you are using it, a ton of tank capacity. The machine portion sits atop the bucket when in use, which also means that it’s extremely easy to empty: Just lift the machine off the bucket, and wheel the bucket where you want to dump it. No awkwardly pulling out heavy tanks here! You can also use it with a drain hose (which is included) and skip the bucket altogether for an even smaller usage of space. This does mean, though, that the bucket has to be stored elsewhere, as the machine portion does not fit on top of the bucket when the drain hose is attached. And when in use, we found that it cleared out humidity quickly and effectively, and was a lot quieter than many other models. Overall, this machine is a unique and effective buy. Price at time of publish: $281 Capacity: 50 pints | Tank Size: 33.6 pints | Coverage: 4500 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, auto-defrost, timer, multi-speed fan, drain hose included, controllable remotely via the Midea Cube Air App, compatible with Alexa We've Tested Hundreds of Cleaning Products — Here Are the 10 You Need for Spring

Best for Crawl Space GE AWHR50LB Smart Dehumidifier with Built-in Pump 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Appliancesconnection.com Our Ratings Setup 4 /5

Features 4 /5

Design 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Value 3.5 /5 Pros This model’s SmartDry function adjusts the fan as humidity changes so you can set it and forget it.

The built-in hygrometer readings are very accurate. Cons We had difficulty connecting to the app. If you have a humid space that you want to keep dry but can’t access super easily, this dehumidifier is a fantastic option. It has a great feature called SmartDry, which allows you to select a goal humidity, and the unit will adjust its fan levels accordingly: This is different from humidistat functions because those shut off when they reach the desired humidity and turn back on when it changes enough for the machine to read a difference. This stays on at varying fan levels, keeping the humidity in the space at the same level, even if ambient factors impact it. We found that this function kept our testing space at a comfortable humidity level without any attention, even with intense humidity changes from tons of rain. We also loved how easy it was to set up (just take the tape off), and how accurate the built-in hygrometer read. It did only read on percentages of 5, so we couldn’t get precise readings but were pleased to see that within that range it was always exactly accurate. We did have some trouble getting the unit to connect to the app, so you could consider the version without the app connectivity, which works the same in every other way, and is a little bit cheaper. Price at time of publish: $259.99 (orig. $319) Capacity: 50 pints per day | Tank Size: 15 pints | Coverage: 4000 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-defrost, timer, pump, multi-speed fan, SmartDry function, controllable remotely with SmartHQ App

Best for Garages Amazon Basics 35 Pint Dehumidifier 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Setup 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Design 3.5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros It removed an impressive amount of humidity within just a few minutes.

The built-in hygrometer is super accurate.

It has a large tank. Cons This model is fairly loud, so it’s a great choice for the garage or a similar space. This Amazon Basics dehumidifier was by far one of the most impressive throughout our tests — we saw a noticeable change in humidity in just the first 10 minutes of use. And the space we were testing in was worlds different after an overnight of use: usually, we’d have to wipe down the windows from overnight condensation, but not with this puppy running. It cleared out an average of 44 percent of the original humidity in the testing room throughout our tests (in one round, clearing out as much as 52 percent), which we found pretty impressive. And we loved that the built-in hygrometer read almost perfectly, too. We loved that it was extremely easy to set up: Just peel some tape and attach a handle and you’re good to go. The tank is large — so it doesn’t require frequent emptying — plus it includes wheels to make it easier. We did notice that this dehumidifier was pretty loud (hence why we think it would make a great choice for a garage where noise levels won’t be a bother). Price at time of publish: $200.12 Capacity: 35 pints per day | Tank Size: 12 pints | Coverage: 2500 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, auto-defrost, timer, pump, multi-speed fan

Best for Cars Pro Breeze Mini Portable Dehumidifier 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Setup 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros This humidifier is light — it weighs less than 3 pounds.

The clear tank makes it easy to see how much water has been collected.

The price is reasonable for the quality and effectiveness of this machine. Cons It needs to be connected to a standard electrical outlet directly or via an extension cord. Sometimes a pesky rainstorm can make the inside of your car uncomfortably damp, especially if you park outside (or you accidentally left the windows open!). If you’re looking for an easy way to clear out that humidity without breaking the bank, this is a great solution. This light, portable, and quiet dehumidifier by Pro Breeze works like a charm. When we first turned it on, it started dripping inside the tank with collected humidity within just a couple of moments and helped turn the air in our testing space from humid and stuffy to clear and breathable. The tank is clear so you can easily see when it’s time to empty it. We especially loved its small size — it’s under 3 pounds — making it easy to move in and out of the car. We also appreciated how quiet it was, as a few minutes waiting for it to clear out the car air before hitting the road can be spent listening to the radio without a loud fan obstructing your fun. It required no setup aside from plugging it into an electrical outlet, is super easy to empty, and comes at a great price. Overall, a great option for small spaces. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Capacity: .5 pints per day | Tank Size: .8 pints | Coverage: 150 sq ft | Features: Auto-off

Best for Bedrooms Whirlpool WHAD40PCW 40-Pint Dehumidifier with Built-In Pump 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Setup 5 /5

Features 4.5 /5

Design 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros This was the quietest model we tested.

You can easily tell when the tank is full via the tank window and indicator light.

It has strong built-in handles for easy removal, a feature not many models have. Cons The built-in hygrometer reads a little high. Folks who are looking for a dehumidifier for living spaces, this is the one for you. This dehumidifier from Whirlpool was exceptionally quiet, which we really appreciated when trying to find one that would be suitable for a space like a bedroom. Plus, the fan has three speeds, which is great if you want it to run a little more quietly at times. We also found that it cleared out the humidity in smaller, sometimes very wet, spaces (like bathrooms and laundry rooms) really fast, which is a great feature if you’re hoping to freshen up the air in a space without a big to-do. We also loved the easy setup (just pop the wheels in the bottom and you’re good to go), the tank window, and the indicator light that allows you to see how full it is. Plus, it was extremely portable, as the body of the dehumidifier has a built-in handle on each side, allowing confident lifting, even when it’s heavier from being full. We did notice the built-in hygrometer read higher than ours on a couple of occasions (but were pleased it was higher rather than lower.) Price at time of publish: $242.99 (orig. $269.99) Capacity: 40 pints per day | Tank Size: 14.8 pints | Coverage: 3000 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, auto-defrost, timer, pump, multi-speed fan

Best for Large Rooms hOmeLabs 50-Pint Dehumidifier 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Homelabs.com Our Ratings Setup 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros This model efficiently clears humidity thanks to the turbo fan function and high capacity.

It includes built-in handles and a bracket for cord storage.

The built-in hygrometer is extremely accurate. Cons The tank is not very large, so you’ll need to empty it frequently in particularly humid environments. If you’ve got a big space to dehumidify, this is the unit for you. Capable of removing 50 pints per day in a space of 4500 square feet — the highest of any of our units for both of those criteria — this unit can suck the water out of a giant room. It includes a turbo fan function that works extremely fast and efficiently, which is ideal for big or really wet spaces. With the turbo function on we felt the difference in the space in just a half hour. Since the tank is not very large, you’ll need to empty it frequently if you’re dehumidifying a large humid space. Fortunately, the built-in handles make easy work of emptying the tank. There’s even a convenient storage bracket to keep the power cord wrapped when not in use. If the space you’re looking to dehumidify is one you spend time in, this unit also comes with a comfort function that determines an ideal humidity based on ambient temperature and initial humidity. We felt this was great for keeping a room comfortable without having to worry about it, especially because it lowered the fan (and therefore the noise) when it wasn’t needed. We also found the built-in hygrometer to be a reliable indicator of humidity levels. We were also stoked to notice that even with all that capacity and the turbo function, it wasn’t extremely loud. Price at time of publish: $259.99 (orig. $274.99) Capacity: 50 pints per day | Tank Size: 12.8 pints | Coverage: 4500 sq ft | Features: Built-in hygrometer, humidistat, auto-off, auto-restart, auto-defrost, timer, pump, turbofan, Comfort function