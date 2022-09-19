These are the 7 Best Deep Fryers We Tested in 2022

To find the best deep fryers out there, our testers took 17 for a test run by whipping up homemade chips, frozen chicken tenders, french fries , and yes, even turkeys. They ranked each one based on ease of set-up, heat-retention, size, extra features, safety, and ease of cleaning. The Breville Smart Fryer was deemed best overall for its clever safety measures and beginner-friendly features, but there are also six others that earned our PEOPLE Tested seal of approval.

Is there anything more delectable than a deep-fried delicacy? We think not. With an at-home deep fryer, you can easily whip up and enjoy fried foods anytime — no trip to the state fair required. “There are so many things you can cook with a deep fryer: chicken, fish, tempura, onion rings, fries. If you batter your food of choice properly, you can even deep fry ice cream or candy bars,” says celebrity chef Cordell Robinson . There’s also the option to deep fry a turkey come Thanksgiving (it’s the preferred method for ‘The Millers’ star JB Smoove ), though it’s imperative that you do so via a deep fryer that’s intended for that purpose. If fried ice cream and turkey aren't reason enough, deep fryers are also ideal for cooking frozen foods in a flash.

Type: Basket | Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 21 inches | Weight : 35 pounds | Capacity: 44 quarts | Dishwasher Safe: Yes, although the basket is too large to fit into most standard dishwashers

If this is the year you finally deep fry your Thanksgiving turkey, this is the deep fryer you need. The Bayou Classic (outdoor only) model was one of only a few fryers we tested that pulled in a perfect score when it came to heat retention. It heated up quickly, dropping only 20 degrees when the turkey went in and quickly coming back up to temperature. As a result, it yielded a turkey with very crispy skin and moist, non-oily meat. (What more could you ask for?) Just keep in mind that putting the stand together is challenging and time-consuming — our tester called the experience “very frustrating” — and the pot can easily be bumped off the stand, so make sure to keep it in a safe area while frying. There are also no digital temperature settings, so you’ll have to keep tabs via the included thermometer.

Pot is too large to fit into most standard dishwashers and must be hand-washed

However, given the higher price tag, we found the performance a bit underwhelming. While it cooked frozen french fries nicely, homemade potato chips and chicken tenders clumped together in the basket and ended up oily. Our tester was also surprised at how long it took to heat up, given that it is a smaller size.

To be fair, a deep fryer can be a little bit of a beast to clean, particularly when it comes to getting rid of the used oil. That’s why we love this De'Longhi model that has a unique oil drain tap on the front. “It looks like a spigot and makes for easy disposal of oil. It does take a lot longer than the fryers that just dump [the oil] out, but it's convenient for those that don't like to worry about possible spills,” said our tester. In related news, there’s also a function that tells you when you need to change the oil, as well as a built-in oil filter.

It boasts an automatic shut-off feature if the oil gets above 450 degrees, though our tester did point out that the positioning of the basket and the way the lid lifts does up the potential for accidentally splashing yourself with oil. Still, it comes with a tube to drain oil and an oil filtration system that helps make cleanup easier. One area where this model didn’t excel was heat retention; testers noted that the temperature reading was off and, after the food was dropped in, the fryer didn't heat back up to its original temperature. While it is pricey, keep in mind that it can deep fry turkeys and all your side dishes; plus, it even doubles as a steamer if you use it without oil — a multi-tasking ability that helps take the sting out of the cost.

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again — only deep fry turkeys in appliances intended for that purpose. This Cuisinart model is one of the few indoor deep fryers that can do exactly that, as well as handle all of your other basic deep frying needs. (To that point, we found that it yielded “very crispy, not oily” frozen chicken tenders.) The large frying basket can handle up to a 14-pound turkey and still have room for everything else. This is why it pulled in top marks in our sizing rating.

A rotisserie feature makes it appropriate for deep frying turkey, but it also can be used to fry other things

This deep fryer also earned big points for being extremely easy to put together, with the tester saying that “zero effort” was required. That being said, the basket isn’t particularly large or deep — which yielded unevenly cooked potato chips during our testing. It's really only suitable for cooking smaller amounts of food for an individual or couple. And while the handles stayed cool during our testing process, they're made of metal and could potentially become hot to the touch. While we don't love that design feature, we do love that the clear glass lid lets you keep an eye on your food while shielding you from splatters.

The All Clad 3.5-Quart Deep Fryer really impressed our testers due to its ease of use and smart design. “As an avid cook, I would purchase this based on the oil filtration alone,” raved our tester. “The removable fryer bowl has a filtration system that filters into an oil box and makes it incredibly easy to dispose of the oil.” If you're frying food often, this will save you a lot of time and energy.

While none of the baskets are super spacious and the heat retention wasn’t anything to write home about, our tester still found this to be a worthwhile buy. “The price makes this more attractive than other fryers under $100. The size and heat retention are about average, but it’s a great value for the home cook,” they said.

For those who want to get their chicken tenders and fries cooked up at the same time, this model is for you. (After all, can you really have one without the other?) The Secura Triple Basket Deep Fryer comes with three baskets — two smaller ones that can be used at once and one larger one. And to our previous point, it did yield the best results when it came to cooking frozen food in our test kitchen, delivering particularly crispy results.

While the handles are cool-touch, the heating element at the top is exposed

Includes three baskets; two smaller ones that can be used simultaneously and one larger one

Even though it can only hold up to two batches, we still found this fryer large enough to handle most day-to-day frying needs (although if you’re cooking for a bigger group, it may not get the job done). The smaller size makes it easy to store when you're not actively using it or, if you prefer to leave it out, it won't take up much real estate on your countertop.

For those in search of a deep fryer that won’t break the bank (or who perhaps aren’t sure if they’ll actually use a deep fryer), this value-friendly option can’t be beat. While it doesn’t come with the fun extra features that some of the more expensive models do, the “price and performance make this an easy buy for anyone,” says our tester.

The Breville Smart Fryer also touts several preset settings for commonly-cooked items, though it does bear mentioning that using them required some more diligent studying of the user manual. Still, setup was a breeze — our tester called the instructions “crystal clear” — and the size is large enough to fry multiple servings of your favorite dishes. (However, this can’t be used for turkeys, unfortunately.) And while it wasn’t the cheapest fryer we tested, it also wasn’t the most expensive, and the price felt very well-justified given the fact that it has as many bells and whistles as some of the more expensive options.

With a total score of 4.6 out of 5 stars, the Breville Smart Fryer earns our top pick for plenty of reasons. First off, it earned perfect marks when it came to both heat retention and safety. Our tester noted that it heated up very quickly and retained the heat throughout the entire frying process. She also appreciated that it had a wide temperature range and multiple preset settings. The oil temperature is displayed consistently (via an LCD display), and the fryer beeps once it reaches your intended temperature, so you don't have to stare at it until it's ready to use. If you're concerned about safety, an error message pops up if it heats to over 410 degrees, and a magnetic lid and cool-touch handles make it one of the safest options we tested.

Cool-touch handles, an automatic shut-off if there’s no oil present, and a magnetic lid help keep the frying process safe

Things to Consider Before Buying a Deep Fryer

Capacity

In order to choose the right deep fryer for you, consider how much fried food you’re going to be cooking at one time. “Knowing the number of portions you’ll want to fry will help determine which size deep fryer to choose,” says Laurie Klein, test kitchen manager for Hamilton Beach Brands. Keep in mind that the oil capacity listed is higher than the food capacity since more oil is needed to completely surround and cover the food during the frying process. For example, a deep fryer with a 12-cup capacity can fry up to 8 cups of food.

Temperature Settings

While some deep fryers offer temperature presets, one of the most important things to look for is an easy-to-view temperature display. Private chef Lexis Gonzalez says that ensuring you can easily see and keep tabs on your fryer's temperature is imperative. Our top pick, the Breville Smart Fryer, has seven preset settings as well as and easy-to-view digital temperature display.

Ease of Cleaning

Eating fried foods can be a fun, nostalgic experience, but cleaning up grease? No one enjoys that experience. “No one likes a high-maintenance appliance, so make sure you consider how easy it is to clean and maintain,” points out Chef Cordell. The majority of the deep fryers on our list have removable parts that are all dishwasher safe, and some have specialty features that catch and trap oil so that cleanup is less of a headache.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between a deep fryer and an air fryer? Deep fryers cook food by immersing and surrounding it in hot oil. “The hot oil makes moisture in the food vaporize and simultaneously cooks the food,” says Klein. On the flip side, air fryers technically do not fry. Klein says air fryers usually have a heating mechanism and fan at the top of the cooking chamber, and the hot air circulates around the food to cook it. "The rapid air movement produces a convection effect to cook and brown the food by causing the moisture in the food to evaporate,” she explains.

What kinds of things can you cook in a deep fryer? You can deep fry almost anything you can eat. Frozen foods are easy to deep fry, but you can also batter things such as veggies, lobster tails, and even ice cream before throwing them in your fryer. “Deep frying can go as far as your imagination,” says Chef Cordell.

How do you clean a deep fryer? First, dispose of all of the oil. Chef Lexis suggests dumping it into a heavy plastic container once it is completely cooled. “I mix Dawn dish detergent and Ajax or baking soda to help get all of the grime and grease out, then wash it thoroughly,” she says. (Read the instructions on your particular model, as many of them have a dishwasher safe basket.) Next, wipe your fryer with a paper towel and make sure it’s fully dry before packing it away. Wipe down the base with hot, soapy water, but take caution not to completely immerse the heating element in water, as this could cause damage, notes Klein.

How We Tested

We tested 17 deep fryers in our lab to find the best one for any home cook. To evaluate each deep fryer's performance, our testers cooked homemade potato chips, frozen chicken tenders, frozen french fries, and turkeys (when applicable) in each deep fryer. They paid close attention to how quickly the oil heated up, how evenly the food cooked, and, of course, how it tasted. They also ranked each model in categories such as ease of set-up, heat retention, size, extra features, safety, and overall value. They also took into account the ease of cleaning as well as whether or not they’d recommend the deep fryer to family or friends (or purchase one for themselves).

