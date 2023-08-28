Here are the best dark spot correctors for every budget and skin type, recommended by PEOPLE Tested.

Dark spot correctors are one of the best skincare formulas for reducing the appearance of these blemishes at home, as they promote cellular turnover and use ingredients that help fade hyperpigmentation over time. Though, due to their persistent nature, you can’t just use any dark spot corrector to get the results you want. With this in mind, we researched dozens of dark spot correctors before ultimately testing over a dozen formulas to find the best dark spot correctors. After several weeks of trying them out in real life, these 11 are worth the buy.

Before using dark spot correctors, it’s always best to consult with a dermatologist to find out if your specific concerns can be treated with over-the-counter formulas. That being said, Libby Rhee, DO, FAAD, dermatology advisor for Ro, says hyperpigmentation spots on the face and body that are flat, round, or oval-shaped and have a history of frequent direct sun exposure can likely be treated with a correcting formula.

“Dark spots are scars caused by post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation or discoloration of the skin due to damage such as acne scars or sun exposure,” Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic, tells PEOPLE. While many types of dark spots are common and harmless, Dr. Engelman notes that people choose to fade them for cosmetic reasons in pursuit of a more even skin tone.

When it comes to a more even-looking complexion, dark spots are one of the most stubborn blemishes to deal with, as they can often take some time to fade. And while age is commonly connected to this skincare woe, there are several reasons our skin experiences dark spots — and several ways (including in-office laser treatments, at-home light therapy devices , and topical skincare formulas) to get rid of them, too.

Best Overall Hyper Skin Hyper Even Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum View On Sephora View On Revolve Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 4.9 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Overall Look 4.8 /5 Pros Our dark spots faded significantly after just one month of regular use.

It’s formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid, which supports skin health and creates a better environment for regeneration.

It also features turmeric and salicylic acid to prevent future breakouts. Cons We simply loved everything about this dark spot corrector! Our top pick for the best dark spot corrector overall is the Hyper Skin Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum. Formulated with a mix of vitamin C, kojic acid, and hyaluronic acid, this skincare formula is designed to target stubborn blemishes caused by acne scarring and sun damage. On top of that, it also features turmeric and salicylic acid for their anti-inflammatory benefits and ability to keep future breakouts at bay, making it a good choice for oily and acne-prone skin, too. When testing this formula, we were most impressed by how gentle it is, especially for everyday use. Despite several potent superstar ingredients, it didn’t cause any irritation and was highly effective at brightening the complexion. After just one month of regular use, we noticed significant changes to our dark spots without it stripping our skin (and, instead, keeping it well-nourished). Keep in mind that this is not a spot treatment; the product should be applied all over the face. Price at time of publish: $58 Size: 0.5 oz., 1 oz. | Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, kojic acid, hyaluronic acid | Skin Type: All People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples



Best Budget Versed Out of Sight Dark Spot Gel View On Amazon View On Versedskin.com Our Ratings Feel 4.8 /5

Absorption 4.7 /5

Effectiveness 4.8 /5

Overall Look 4.5 /5 Pros We found this spot treatment formula easy to use and fast-absorbing.

Since it's incredibly lightweight and quickly absorbs, it layers very nicely with other skincare.

Highly effective at fading blemishes in our testing. Cons It takes a couple of months to notice significant changes. Because of their potency, dark spot correctors aren’t always the most budget-friendly formulas. However, if you’re looking for a cheaper solution that works really well, we recommend Versed Out of Sight Dark Spot Gel. This dark spot corrector is designed to work as a spot treatment and is formulated with tranexamic acid, kojic acid, niacinamide, and licorice root extract to reduce the appearance of dark spots over time. While testing this formula, we found that it took around two months to notice any significant changes to our dark spots, but it was still highly effective at fading blemishes. We also love that this formula is so lightweight and fast absorbing, which makes it super easy to use daily and layer under skincare and makeup formulas. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Size: 0.5 oz. | Key Ingredients: Tranexamic acid, kojic acid, niacinamide, licorice root extract | Skin Type: All People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples



Best for Acne-Prone Skin PCA Skin Dark Spot Corrector 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Pros It improved some of our dark spots after just two weeks of use (and, after three months, most of our spots were completely gone).

It is also potent enough to keep breakouts at bay.

While pricey, a little bit of this formula goes a long way. Cons It has an acquired scent that some people may find off-putting. For those with acne-prone or oily skin, we recommend the PCA Skin Hydroquinone-Free Pigment Gel Face Serum, which is formulated with several quality ingredients that are effective at fading dark spots, including phenylethyl resorcinol, azelaic acid, and kojic acid. While this dark spot corrector is pricier compared to others we tested, a little goes a long way. After testing for just two weeks, we saw a noticeable difference in our complexion’s clarity and, after three months, most of our dark spots were completely gone. Additionally, we found that this formula helps keep breakouts at bay as our skin not only looked even in tone but remained blemish-free during testing. One small drawback is the scent, which is an acquired taste and might not appeal to everyone. Price at time of publish: $64 Size: 1 oz. | Key Ingredients: Phenylethyl resorcinol, azelaic acid, kojic acid | Skin Type: All, especially acne-prone skin People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples





Best for Body CITYGOO Dark Spot Remover for Face and Bod Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 4.8 /5

Effectiveness 3.9 /5

Overall Look 4 /5 Pros It boasts a super gentle and non-irritating formula.

Featuring niacinamide, this can help fade dark spots while also supporting anti-aging efforts. Cons It took nearly all three months to see a change in our skin. When it comes to dark spot correctors, we often find formulas specifically for the face. However, if you want something that can also be used on the body, we love the CITYGOO Dark Spot Remover for Face and Body. Formulated with niacinamide and vitamin B5, this multifunctional skincare formula can improve the look of sun damage on the face and the body. Although the formula took almost the entire three-month testing period to notice any changes, it was fast-absorbing and easy to apply as a spot treatment to concerns on the body — plus, it works well for maintenance. It also has a budget-friendly price tag and its formula is gentle enough to use daily without causing any irritation, making it well worth the try if you're committed to using it for the long haul. Price at time of publish: $17.98 (orig. $19.98) Size: 1.7 oz. | Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, vitamin B5 | Skin Type: All People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples





Best Lightweight Fenty Skin Watch Ya Tone 5% Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum with Vitamin C Fenty Skin View On Sephora View On Fentybeauty.com View On Harveynichols.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.5 /5

Overall Look 4.5 /5 Pros It’s fragrance-free, so it’s safe for sensitive skin.

The formula is lightweight and absorbs easily.

It made our complexion more even-looking over time. Cons It helped fade dark spots — but didn’t get rid of them completely. Dark spot correctors might not seem like a sensitive skin-friendly skincare product, but you can totally maintain an even-looking skin tone without risking irritation, thanks to the Fenty Skin Watch Ya Tone 5% Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum with Vitamin C. This formula is fragrance-free, making it an excellent option for sensitive skin types, plus it features lots of nourishing ingredients, including natural botanicals like licorice root, vitamin C, camu camu, and Barbados cherry, which work together to increase skin radiance. When testing this formula, we were most impressed by its lightweight texture which absorbs easily into the complexion and makes it easy to layer other products, including makeup). While it didn’t get rid of our dark spots completely, it helped fade them with regular use and worked well for maintaining a more even-looking complexion. Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 1 oz. | Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, vitamin C, licorice root extract, camu camu, Barbados cherry | Skin Type: All People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples







Best for Dark Circles Hero Cosmetics Lightning Wand Dark Spot Brightening Serum Hero Cosmetics View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Herocosmetics.us Our Ratings Feel 4.7 /5

Absorption 3.8 /5

Effectiveness 4.3 /5

Overall Look 4 /5 Pros A little goes a long way, so this will last you a long time.

The convenient pen dispenser makes it easy to use.

It can also be used on acne blemishes in addition to dark circles. Cons It takes almost three months to see a difference, so be patient! Some dark spot correctors are also highly effective at fading dark pigmentation around the eyes. After testing several formulas, we found the Hero Cosmetics Lightning Wand Dark Spot Brightening Serum is the best for targeting this skincare woe. While it did take almost all three months for us to see a big change in our under-eye circles, we love how convenient the formula is — it’s a pen! — and that it includes potent ingredients such as vitamin C, licorice root, and tranexamic acid to fade hyperpigmentation. Additionally, it only takes a little bit of formula to achieve results, and it can be used in a multitude of ways, including on sun damage and acne blemishes, so it’s excellent value. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size: 0.16 oz., 0.34 oz. | Key Ingredients: Tranexamic acid, acetyl glucosamine, vitamin C, licorice root | Skin Type: All, especially acne-prone People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples





Best for Sensitive Skin SkinCeuticals Discoloration Defense Skin Store View On SkinCeuticals View On Dermstore View On Skinstore.com Our Ratings Feel 4.6 /5

Absorption 4.8 /5

Effectiveness 4.3 /5

Overall Look 4 /5 Pros We didn't notice any irritation or tingling sensation on the complexion.

It only took around two months to see a significant difference.

It effectively improves dark under-eye circles and tones of the complexion in addition to getting rid of dark spots and acne blemishes. Cons It has a slightly sticky feel after application (but absorbs after a couple of minutes).

It’s the most expensive option we tested. If you have sensitive skin and are looking for a formula that is still effective at reducing hyperpigmentation, consider the Skinceuticals Discoloration Defense. While it is on the pricier side, we love this formula because it doesn’t cause irritation (including that weird tingling sensation you can experience with dark spot correctors) and only took around two months to see a significant difference, which is fairly quick for a more gentle formula. Additionally, the skincare serum can target hyperpigmentation under the eyes, sun damage, and acne blemishes while toning and evening the complexion. After the testing period, we also noticed that our skin looked more glowy, too. You may notice a slightly sticky feeling right after applying this product, but it goes away and absorbs after just a couple of minutes. Price at time of publish: $108 Size: 1 oz. | Key Ingredients: Tranexamic acid, ionic acid, niacinamide, sulfuric acid | Skin Type: All People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples







Best Anti-Aging Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair Retinol + Vitamin C Dark Spot Corrector Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 4.8 /5

Effectiveness 4.7 /5

Overall Look 4 /5 Pros This formula provides additional anti-aging benefits thanks to the addition of retinol.

It’s extremely lightweight and easy to layer with other formulas.

Can be used as a spot corrector or applied all over the face. Cons Since it has retinol, you need to avoid applying in the morning and use SPF during the day. If you’re looking for a formula that can reduce dark spots while also supporting anti-aging efforts, the Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair Retinol + Vitamin C Dark Spot Corrector is our top pick. As its name suggests, this product includes retinol, which gives it a multitasking advantage and helps target fine lines and wrinkles while also fading the look of dark spots. In addition to using it as a spot corrector, this lightweight formula can be applied all over the face and is easy to layer with other skincare products. Additionally, the drugstore dark spot corrector features hyaluronic acid to nourish and moisturize the skin, helping to reverse the dryness that often comes with age. While testing this formula, we were most impressed by how well it faded our dark spots after around six weeks of regular use, as well as the firming effect it provided. Since this product includes retinol, which makes the skin more sensitive to the sun, it’s best to apply this at night versus the morning (and be sure to use SPF!). Price at time of publish: $21.99 Size: 1 oz. | Key Ingredients: Retinol, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid | Skin Type: All People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples





Best Blue Light Protection Veracity Brightening Support View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Veracityselfcare.com Our Ratings Feel 4.8 /5

Absorption 4 /5

Effectiveness 4 /5

Overall Look 4.5 /5 Pros This formula features ascorbyl glucoside, which is the most stable form of vitamin C.

It protects against damage caused by blue light and the sun. Cons It faded dark spots but didn’t get rid of them completely.

Since the formula is applied all over, the 0.5-oz. size doesn’t last very long. The Versacity Brightening Support is our top pick for the best brightening formula as it features ascorbyl glucoside, which is the most stable form of vitamin C and absorbs really well into the complexion for effective results. This formula also features nourishing hyaluronic acid, garland lily extract, and gallic acid with a blend of ferulic acid and vitamin E to support UV and blue light protection. With regular use, we noticed that this formula helps fade dark spots and blemishes (though it didn’t get rid of them altogether) while also improving and toning the complexion. We wish the product came in a larger container since it is intended to be used on the entire face. Price at time of publish: $55 Size: 0.5 oz. | Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, garland lily extract, advanced hyaluronic acid, gallic acid, ferulic acid, vitamin E | Skin Type: All People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples





Best for Blemishes Dr. Barbara Sturm Untinted Clarifying Spot Treatment View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Drsturm.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 4.9 /5

Effectiveness 4.2 /5

Overall Look 4.3 /5 Pros It targets dark spots while also preventing current breakouts from becoming future dark spots.

It features a collection of potent ingredients that fade dark spots with regular use.

It layers well under other skincare formulas. Cons It’s a spot treatment so it might not be ideal for all-over breakouts. If you have specific blemishes you want to target with a dark spot corrector, reach for the Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Spot Treatment. Formulated with acne-prone skin in mind, this spot treatment helps not only fade dark spots caused by acne blemishes but also helps prevent breakouts from turning into dark spots, too. While testing this formula, we found that the spot treatment helped fade and prevent dark spots effectively enough to support a more even skin tone, and it was easy to layer under other skincare products. We also love how well this formula works at targeting and treating blemishes and even noticed a difference after just a few weeks. Since it’s intended as a spot treatment, it may not be ideal for all-over breakouts. (If you're wanting something to treat the latter, we recommend PCA Skin Hydroquinone-Free Pigment Gel Face Serum.) Price at time of publish: $55 Size: 0.5 oz. | Key Ingredients: Zinc, vitamin B3, jojoba oil, Panthenol, beeswax, vitamin E, tea tree oil, bioflavonoids | Skin Type: Acne-prone skin People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

The 14 Best Acne Products of 2023