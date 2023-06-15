Since we don’t like to gatekeep our beauty finds, keep reading to discover the best dandruff shampoos tested by PEOPLE.

To help put an end to our own dandruff woes, we researched and tested dozens of shampoo formulas to find the ones that are most effective at relieving the itch, removing the buildup, and reducing the flakiness. And we didn’t just find one highly effective formula, we found 11 — all of which work well for specific dandruff concerns.

While dandruff can be due to environmental factors and happen to anyone, Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist, says dandruff can result from a condition known as seborrheic dermatitis that can be triggered by certain yeast known as malessezia. Dandruff can also result from extremely dry scalp and skin conditions such as psoriasis on the scalp. The good news is that these can all be treated with the regular use of dandruff shampoos that have high-quality ingredients.

“Dandruff is caused by an overgrowth of yeast on the scalp, which leads to inflammation and flaking,” Dr. Rebecca Marcus, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Maei MD, tells PEOPLE. “Targeted dandruff shampoos contain ingredients that address both the root cause and the symptoms.”

Dandruff is something so many people experience, whether it’s caused by environmental factors, skincare conditions, or hygiene habits. And while it can feel super annoying to deal with, it’s actually possible to keep it under control if you have an understanding about what causes dandruff to occur and if you use the right haircare products — including a quality dandruff shampoo — to target and treat the condition.

We were supremely impressed that we saw a noticeable difference after two washes. And, although it’s exfoliating, it doesn’t leave the scalp feeling super dry after, it actually has a highly effective hydration factor that results in softer and more nourished strands.

When it comes to dandruff, removing the excess build-up is key. For the best exfoliating shampoo, we recommend the Rahua Scalp Exfoliating Shampoo, which features crushed star anise, mango, and passion fruit enzymes for physical and chemical exfoliation. While the physical exfoliants are a little weird at first and the application takes some getting used to, we loved how well this formula worked at removing dandruff and keeping it at bay with continued use.

While we didn’t love the foam texture (it made spreading it around a little tricky), we found that it was still really effective at cleansing our roots and even helped us extend our wash schedule since our day two hair didn’t feel nearly as greasy as it usually does.

If you have oily hair, a dandruff shampoo can work wonders to reduce excess sebum and build-up. After testing dozens of dandruff shampoos, we found that the Canviiy Scalp Bliss Scalp Purifying Foam Treatment works best for oily scalps because it includes invigorating and balancing witch hazel and tea tree leaf extract for a gentle yet effective cleanse. In addition to these ingredients, it’s also formulated with nourishing and hydrating glycerin, aloe vera, and manuka honey to provide the scalp with some balance, too.

One thing we love about this shampoo that stands out from the others is the bottle, which features a nozzle that makes application super easy and helps you use less product. We also love the scent — which has hints of rosemary and peppermint — though we recognize that the aroma could be too strong for those with sensitive noses.

We can confidently say that the best dandruff shampoo for natural hair is the Melanin Haircare African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo. Prior to using this shampoo, we used a medicated shampoo prescribed by our doctors for seborrheic dermatitis and found that the Melanin shampoo was more effective at reducing flaking patches. In addition to keeping flakiness at bay, the shampoo also works well to reduce sebum with regular use.

Has an amazing scent, but it might be too strong for those with sensitive noses

We found that this shampoo worked better on our seborrheic dermatitis than the medicated shampoo our doctor prescribed

In addition to its natural ingredients, we loved how well this shampoo lathered, which is a nice change from similar products, plus it’s gentle on the scalp, and we saw a significant decrease in dandruff after two weeks of use. With that being said, we don’t recommend this product for super dry hair since it does have more of a drying effect — it would work amazingly on other hair types.

For a dandruff shampoo formulated with natural ingredients, we recommend the Bondi Boost Dandruff Repair Shampoo, which features zinc pyrithione and peppermint as its star ingredients, along with super nourishing ingredients like aloe and olive fruit oil.

Can have more of a drying effect, so we don’t recommend it for super dry hair

While it feels more like a pre-wash than an actual shampoo, this (plus a great scalp massager ) is our go-to for treating buildup because of how well it cleanses the scalp. After regular use, we found that this formula didn’t just help address buildup but also removed excess oil and kept oil production more balanced, too. Since this product is intended to be used as a treatment, it’s not meant to be used every day.

Scalp buildup can cause the scalp to flake and feel itchy. The Amika Reset Exfoliation Jelly Scalp Scrub works to remove buildup with ingredients such as sea salt and salicylic acid for exfoliation, plus pink clay and charcoal for detoxification.

For the most part, we found that dandruff shampoos don’t have the best lather; however, the Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo is the complete opposite with an excellent lather that allows the formula to easily spread around the entire scalp. In addition to its lather, this Olaplex shampoo is formulated with a clarifying system that helps target excess oil to keep hair fresh for longer, and after just two washes, we noticed a significant difference in the reduction of dandruff and itch. Since this is a clarifying product, it’s not ideal for use on color-treated hair, but for all other hair types, this unscented shampoo leaves hair shiny and soft.

Although its recommended use is twice per week, we found it is gentle enough to use daily if preferred. Our only major complaint is that the scent can feel overpowering to those who don’t love the smell of tea tree oil.

The Briogeo Scalp Revival Dandruff Relief Charcoal Shampoo is definitely worth the splurge. This dandruff shampoo features two effective chemical exfoliants — salicylic acid and lactic acid — to lift away dead skin cell buildup from the scalp, along with charcoal to provide deep detoxification. Formulated for everyday dandruff as well as flakiness caused by psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis, we found that this shampoo works well at removing flakes and reducing dandruff overall.

If you don’t like the smell of tea tree oil, this scent may be too overpowering

Gentle enough to use daily (though, recommended use is twice per week)

After using this product just once we noticed a significant difference in overall flakiness, and upon the second wash, the flakes were completely gone. While the container is on the small side — just 3 ounces — and we wish it came in a larger size considering the price, we found that a little goes a long way, so you actually get a lot out of the 3-oz. size.

When targeting flakiness, finding a nourishing formula is a must. The R+Co Submarine Water Activated Enzyme Exfoliating Shampoo is our top pick for this category because its ingredient line-up is ultra-impressive as it not only targets flakiness with the inclusion of exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids but also has bilberry extract to calm the scalp, fermented radish root to invigorate and promote circulation, and tomato extract to reduce odor-causing sebum and promote shiny strands. It also has an amazing eucalyptus scent reminiscent of a spa, though its potency might not be for everyone.

A little goes a long way, so you get a lot out of the 3-ounce bottle

Unlike other potent dandruff shampoos, we love that this one doesn’t have that medical smell that others have; instead, it's scented with a light lavender, vanilla, mint, and sage blend, which gives it a more elevated and luxurious feel. This product doesn’t produce much of a lather, and has a thick consistency that might not be to everyone’s liking, but it successfully eliminated our dandruff and calmed our dry and itchy scalp after two weeks of use.

After testing several shampoos for itchy scalps, we found that the Jupiter Balancing Shampoo worked the best at relieving the itch and reducing signs of a dry scalp. Formulated with zinc pyrithione to treat dandruff, plus squalane and coconut oil for deep nourishment, and sugar kelp extract for its anti-bacterial properties, the shampoo is designed to minimize flakiness, excess oil, and dry skin, all while relieving the urge to scratch.

Consistency is thicker than other formulas, which might not be preferred by some

The first time we used this shampoo, we were impressed by how well it worked and the fact that our scalps no longer felt itchy or flaky. In addition to dandruff, this formula also targets excess oil. After four washes, we saw significant improvements, which throughout the testing period, improved even further and resulted in shiny, healthy-looking hair that felt clean and kept dandruff at bay. While it’s great at cleaning the hair and eliminating dandruff, you’ll want to use a conditioner with this shampoo as it doesn’t soften your hair. We also wish that the product produced more of a foamy lather, although this didn't lessen its effectiveness.

If you’re searching for a dandruff shampoo formula that is gentle and effective enough for regular, everyday use, we found it in the Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Dandruff Defense Shampoo, which is formulated with the dermatologist-recommended anti-yeast ingredient selenium sulfide to target dandruff. It also includes menthol, which provides a cooling sensation to irritated scalps.

Like most others on this list, we wish the lather was a little foamier

After just one wash, our scalp no longer felt itchy, and the flakiness was under control

Although it lathers less than regular shampoos, we found that it still did a phenomenal job at cleansing both the scalp and the hair thanks to its inclusion of salicylic acid, which not only lifts away dead skin cells but also targets excess oil buildup at the roots. It also has a luxurious texture and doesn’t have the medicinal smell that is often associated with dandruff shampoos.

After testing dozens of dandruff shampoo formulas, we found that the Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo is the best of the best. Overall, we loved this shampoo as a treatment because it gets rid of excess buildup on the scalp (which we noticed after just the first wash) and as an everyday option because it has a gentle formula that’s mild enough to use regularly.

Things to Consider Before Buying Dandruff Shampoo

Anti-Yeast Ingredients

When shopping for dandruff shampoo, Dr. Garshick recommends looking at formulas made with anti-yeast ingredients such as zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, or selenium sulfide. “These antifungal ingredients can help to reduce the yeast that may be associated with flaking and redness in the setting of dandruff,” she explains.

With this in mind, Dr. Garshick recommends the Jupiter Balancing Shampoo — which is our top pick for the best dandruff shampoo for itchy scalps — because it “contains zinc pyrithione and can be used daily for those with mild to moderate dandruff as it helps to reduce flaking.” In addition to this formula, we also recommend the Bondi Boost Dandruff Repair Shampoo as another option for a dandruff shampoo with zinc pyrithione. Our top pick for the best dandruff shampoo for everyday use, Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Dandruff Defense Shampoo, is another excellent dandruff shampoo with anti-yeast ingredients, thanks to its inclusion of selenium sulfide.

Exfoliating Ingredients

In addition to anti-yeast ingredients, Dr. Garshick says to also look for formulas with exfoliating ingredients such as salicylic acid. “Salicylic acid can serve as a keratolytic and exfoliant to help eliminate dead skin cell build-up, and therefore reduce dandruff and flaking,” she explains, adding that shampoos formulated with salicylic acid are also fantastic for those with oily or greasy scalps.

Dr. Garshick recommends trying a dandruff shampoo such as the Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo, which she says “is a particularly good option for someone with an oily scalp as well as significant buildup or scaling as it contains 3 percent salicylic acid to reduce flaking and oil.” In addition to our best overall pick, the Briogeo Scalp Revival Dandruff Relief Charcoal Shampoo and amika Reset Exfoliating Jelly Scalp Scrub also contain salicylic acid in their ingredients line-up for lifting away dead skin cells and targeting excess oil.

Nourishing Ingredients

While anti-yeast and exfoliating ingredients are important in dandruff shampoo, Dr. Garshick says don’t skip out on nourishing ingredients, either — especially if you have a dry scalp. “Some people may experience flaking in the setting of a dry scalp, which makes it important to consider nourishing and hydrating ingredients,” she explains, noting that oils, antioxidants, and oleic acids are the name of the game here.

For a dandruff shampoo that targets the concern as well as nourishes the scalp, we recommend R+Co Submarine Water Activated Enzyme Exfoliating Shampoo, which is designed to provide deep hydration while also sloughing off dead skin cell buildup. Another option is the Canviiy Scalp Bliss Scalp Purifying Foam Treatment, which is our top pick for oily scalps because it not only gets rid of excess oil buildup but also features nourishing ingredients like glycerin, aloe vera, and manuka honey to help bring more balance to the roots.

Try a Pre-Shampoo

While this isn’t necessarily something to look for in dandruff shampoo, Dr. Garshick says it’s important to consider pre-shampoos when treating dandruff which can “eliminate buildup, excess oil, and flaking.” Fortunately, some of the dandruff shampoos on our list actually moonlight as pre-shampoos (or at least have the same properties). Our top pick for the best exfoliating shampoo, Rahua Scalp Exfoliating Shampoo uses crushed star anise as a gentle physical exfoliant as well as mango and passion fruit enzymes for a chemical exfoliation. For targeting buildup, we recommend the Amika Reset Exfoliating Jelly Scalp Scrub, as it features invigorating salicylic acid plus sea salt for physical exfoliation. The formula also includes pink clay and charcoal to detoxify the scalp as well as Indian cress for its nourishing vitamins and antioxidants.

How We Tested

When searching for the best dandruff shampoos, we tested 22 different formulas over the course of 12 weeks to get a good idea of how well the over-the-counter formulas work for targeting dandruff concerns.

Throughout the testing period, we followed the product instructions for washing and made note of how the formulas made a difference (if any) in our haircare routine. We also considered the formula’s ingredients, lather abilities, how well it cleaned our scalp, whether or not it reduced oil buildup, and if it actually did what it claimed it could.

After testing concluded, we rated each dandruff shampoo on a 1 to 5 scale (with 5 being the best) against the following testing attributes: cleansing ability, oil absorption, effectiveness, scent, and performance. The products that achieved the highest average ratings earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list.



Frequently Asked Questions What is the best shampoo to get rid of dandruff? While shampoo might not permanently get rid of dandruff, the Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo is one of the best out there for targeting dandruff and keeping it under control. Our top pick for the best dandruff shampoo for everyday use, the Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Dandruff Defense Shampoo, includes potent anti-yeast ingredients such as selenium sulfide, which can also make a noticeable difference when combatting dandruff.

How can I permanently get rid of dandruff? While it’s possible to alleviate the scalp of dandruff, Dr. Garshick says that it waxes and wanes and, while it may not go away permanently, it can definitely be controlled. The best way to control dandruff is to be intentional about your haircare routine and wash strands regularly with a shampoo formulated for dandruff. At-home scalp treatments such as nourishing hair oils can also help keep it at bay.

What causes so much dandruff? According to Dr. Marcus, the causes of dandruff include “personal predisposition, the amount of yeast on the scalp, the amount of oil produced by the scalp, and personal hygiene habits such as frequency of hair washing.” Additionally, conditions such as seborrheic dermatitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and extremely dry skin can also lead to dandruff and dictate the severity of dandruff. Dr. Garshick notes that some people find dandruff worsens depending on the season and their stress levels.

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When covering the best dandruff shampoos, Jessie thoroughly reviewed the PEOPLE Tested team’s insights and narrowed it down to these top picks based on their experiences. She also considered which formulas include dermatologist-recommended ingredients for dandruff and compared those to the experiences of our PEOPLE Tested team.

Additionally, Jessie reached out to top board-certified dermatologists Dr. Rebecca Marcus and Dr. Marisa Garshick to learn more about what to look for in dandruff shampoo and find out the answers to our most burning questions about dandruff, including where it comes from and whether or not it can permanently go away.

