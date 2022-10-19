The 12 Best Dagne Dover Bags of 2022

But these bags really are for everyone. “Living a balanced and healthy life is what we wish for all of our peeps, and Dagne Dover makes products that work for people who aspire to live well,” says Dover. “We keep it elevated, clean, and gender-neutral so that whatever you’re up to, you can find a bag that works for your specific needs.”

Completely female-founded , Dagne Dover embodies the modern person on the go — doing everything, being everywhere at once, and somehow getting it all done. “We all know it is impossible to live without a well-designed bag, and so Melissa, Deepa, and I decided to make our own,” Dover says. "Dagne Dover was born because we couldn't find any other options in the market."

Plus, all scraps go towards samples and excessive inventory, and returns are donated to local charities in Los Angeles. In an effort to extend each bag’s life and usage, Dagne Dover has a partnership with resell service platform Archive that bore Almost Vintage — a secondhand sale system to buy and resell Dagne Dover bags to keep them out of landfills.

This brand is highly sustainable in everything from production to materials and even aftercare to reduce waste. The 25 different bags are completely vegan — so made without any animal byproducts like leather. You’ll also find all the linings and dust bags (which are super soft) are made from recycled water bottles. This recycled material, called Repreve , uses less water and energy than regular fiber and contributes less to greenhouse gasses. Many of the bags are also made with 100 percent organic cotton and/or neoprene, which is a waterproof, stain-resistant synthetic rubber.

“We started Dagne Dover because we needed bags we could carry from work to the gym, and into the weekend that were organized, elevated, and performance-focused,” the brand’s co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Jessy Dover tells PEOPLE. “We were honestly just sick of our laptops not fitting, having no space for a water bottle, losing our keys, wearing backpacks with uncomfortable straps, and generally just feeling unprepared and disheveled.”

Often, we find bags that are either super functional with lots of storage but aren’t necessarily stylish — or look aesthetically pleasing but have little storage (although we can't fault Carrie's iconic Fendi bag ). Nevertheless, Dagne Dover solves this problem with a collection of sophisticated bags that look stylish and provide sufficient storage.

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack Dagne Dover View On Nordstrom View On Dagnedover.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue One of the most popular Dagne Dover products is this neoprene backpack. It’s extremely versatile, sleek, and efficient. Yours truly has one and I use it for my work commute, as a carry-on item for plane rides, and any time I take a weekend road trip. “I designed the Dakota because I ride my bike to work and needed something that I could also crush the Brooklyn Bridge with at 7 a.m., and then walk into a meeting with,” says Dover. “My favorite feature is the phone pocket on the back sides of the bag because you don’t even have to take the backpack off to grab your wallet, keys, or phone.” There are 11 pouched and zippered pockets, including several hidden ones, and with three different sizes, you can use a smaller bag if preferred while still maintaining a ton of storage. It’s an incredible bag, and I can’t sing its praises enough. Price at time of publish: $155-$215 Size: S-L | Material: Neoprene, mesh | Colors: 6 | Compartments: 11 The 11 Best Away Luggage Products of 2022

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack 5 Dagne Dover View On Nordstrom View On Babylist.com View On Dagnedover.com A diaper bag has never looked so unlike a diaper bag — and that’s precisely the point. This minimal yet functional backpack offers endless storage while maintaining the sleek appearance of the Dagne Dover brand. “I designed The Indi when Mel and Deepa were starting to have kids,” says Dover. “They talked me through what they needed, and how they felt their partners deserved to have a bag that supported both of their needs. I totally agreed. Who wants a bag that their husband, boyfriend, mom, dad, etc., can’t also feel good wearing?” And The Indi does just that, with neutrals and darker tones like black and moss green, depending on your vibe. “I also made sure to incorporate some of my favorite features of the Dakota [backpack] so that it could be used by anyone, not just parents,” she says. Some of those features include the hidden zipper pockets on the side of the bag and a luggage sleeve for easy transport when you’ve also got suitcases in tow. Price at time of publish: $165-$215 Size: S-L | Material: Neoprene, mesh | Colors: 5 | Compartments: 12

Dagne Dover Large Landon Neoprene Carryall Duffle Bag Dagne Dover View On Nordstrom View On Babylist.com View On Babylist.com As the name implies, this bag actually can carry it all — making it the perfect weekender for a little escape. Though it comes in five sizes, we love the extra-large bag for its roomy interior and lightweight feel. There are several pockets as well as a laptop sleeve, with space for shoes, a few outfits, and toiletry bags for cosmetics and jewelry. There’s even a peek-a-boo pouch on the side of the bag so you can store and easily access your phone when you’re toting it around. In addition to the seven pockets and sleeves, the carry-all also has an attachable zip pouch to keep small things secure and a shoe bag to prevent your clothes from getting dirty. And since it’s made with waterproof neoprene, this bag is super easy to clean. Price at time of publish: $125-$245 Size: XS-XL | Material: Neoprene, mesh | Colors: 6 | Compartments: 7

Dagne Dover Vida Cotton Tote Bag Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com The next time you reach for a bag to run errands, consider adding the Vida Cotton Tote to your collection. This 100 percent organic cotton canvas bag has so many pockets and compartments you could use it to load up at the grocery store; bring a nice book, sunnies, and sunscreen to the beach; or even some snacks and beverages for a picnic. The canvas gives this tote a different texture than the neoprene bags, but it’s still quite durable and resistant to water and wear. Price at time of publish: $155-$175 Size: S, L | Material: Organic cotton canvas | Colors: 3 | Compartments: 10

Dagne Dover Daily Tote Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com With black and tan vegan leather options, this daily tote can pair with any outfit for any destination. Its versatility lies in the extensive storage options (12 compartments!) and stylish appearance. If you’re using this tote for work, we suggest getting the larger bag if you have a 15-inch laptop — otherwise the medium size fits smaller ones. It also comes with an accessible key leash so you save time fishing through your bag to find your keys. Price at time of publish: $295 Size: M, L | Material: Vegan leather | Colors: 2 | Compartments: 12

Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Babylist.com View On Dagnedover.com Ideal for a concert, a walk with your dog, or even a night on the town, this fanny pack is small, sleek, and quite roomy. Besides the main pouch (for your phone and keys!), there are also two card sleeves to store your ID and any cards you might need. One lives inside the pouch next to an elastic loop perfect for holding a tube of lipstick, and the other sits on the back side of the pouch which faces your torso when wearing it, so it’s more secure. Plus, this is one of the all-vegan bags, so it’s made sustainably. Price at time of publish: $95 Size: One size | Material: Neoprene | Colors: 6 | Compartments: 4 The 8 Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling Dagne Dover View On Nordstrom View On Dagnedover.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue When you don’t feel like carrying an entire purse around, this phone sling is the best thing ever. "This bag has become a favorite, I think, because it’s just so easy and simple, and suits your most basic need for keys, wallet, and phone,” says Dover. Despite its small size, there are still three compartments including the main pouch, a small section for cards inside, and an outside pocket for your phone should you need it to be more accessible. Price at time of publish: $75 Size: One size | Material: Neoprene | Colors: 6 | Compartments: 3

Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer Dagne Dover View On Nordstrom View On Dagnedover.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue If you watched The Home Edit, this toiletry organizer will be your favorite part of the Dagne Dover collection. With seven adjustable compartments and four elastic loops to secure tall skinny items in place, this is an organizer’s dream. “I realized I needed a toiletry bag that was as nimble as I was," says Dover. "I created the Mila which is this super lightweight, hyper-organized toiletry kit that sits beautifully on a countertop, but that also zips and packs in your luggage well.” Whether at home or on the go, this bag will keep all your cosmetics upright and in place. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: S, L | Material: Neoprene, mesh | Colors: 2 | Compartments: 7



Dagne Dover Skye Essentials Pouch Dagne Dover View On Nordstrom View On Dagnedover.com This pouch is for the bare necessities (think keys, cards, and maybe even chapstick). It has a thin pouch, a section for some cards, a key holder, and an elastic loop for keeping small items upright. This pouch basically acts as a wallet+ (you can keep your money/cards plus a few other things). Made with the same durable neoprene as other bags in this collection, it’s water-resistant and easy to clean. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: One size | Material: Neoprene | Colors: 2 | Compartments: 2 The 5 Best Carry-On Luggage of 2022 | by PEOPLE

Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com As one of the newest launches at Dagne Dover, this jewelry case is the perfect travel companion. Unlike those small pouches where you throw everything in creating a tangled ball of necklaces, bracelets and earrings, this case keeps your jewelry organized so it’s easy to view and access. Three small pockets live on the lid (perfect for rings, separating necklaces, and earrings), and then the base holds a few different organized sections to store and separate each type of jewelry. Plus there’s a secret compartment if you lift the right side of the base up where you can store fine jewelry or larger items. Price at time of publish: $55 Size: S, L | Material: Polyester, microfiber | Colors: 3 | Compartments: 4 The 7 Best Toiletry Bags of 2022 | People Tested